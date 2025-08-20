2025-08-21 Thursday

Crypto News

Απολαύστε τα πιο δημοφιλή νέα σχετικά με τα κρύπτο, καθώς και ενημερώσεις της αγοράς
Lady Gaga Reaches An Important Milestone For The First Time In Her Career

Lady Gaga Reaches An Important Milestone For The First Time In Her Career

The post Lady Gaga Reaches An Important Milestone For The First Time In Her Career appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars’ “Die With a Smile” has now spent 52 weeks on the Hot 100, marking Gaga’s first track to reach that milestone. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 19: Lady Gaga is seen on October 19, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jackson Lee/GC Images) GC Images “Die With a Smile” doesn’t sound quite like anything else in the discographies of either Lady Gaga or Bruno Mars. Both artists have looked to the past for inspiration before, but neither of them had encapsulated the exact feeling that the Grammy-winning smash conveys. Mars has come close with several of his vintage-sounding tunes, but the inclusion of a female voice makes “Die With a Smile” not just different from the two stars’ past work, but something truly special. In America, “Die With a Smile” is still a massive hit, and this week both musicians must be celebrating its continued success as the track reaches a notable milestone. “Die With a Smile” Finishes Its First Year As of this current period, “Die With a Smile” has spent a full year on the Hot 100. This week marks its fifty-second on the ranking of the most consumed songs in the U.S. “Die With a Smile” Slipped Outside the Top 10 Recently The track only recently fell outside of the top 10, where it had been living as it approached its first anniversary. This frame, the duet holds at No. 12, sitting just below the important tier. Lady Gaga’s First One-Year Winner “Die With a Smile” is Gaga’s first song to make it to 52 weeks on the Hot 100. The tune became her longest-running success almost a month ago when it passed “Just Dance,” her collaboration with Colby O’Donis, which introduced her to the world and helped reinvigorate interest…
Threshold
T$0.01595-0.87%
U
U$0.01499-25.05%
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1.1204+1.05%
Κοινοποίηση
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 21:24
Κοινοποίηση
7 Days Left: BPENGU Presale Ending Threatens PENGU’s Crown

7 Days Left: BPENGU Presale Ending Threatens PENGU’s Crown

Bitcoin Penguins is entering its final stretch, with just 7 days left before the presale closes and listing goes live. The project has already raised $3.9m, with daily inflows accelerating as investors scramble for the last available tokens. Fueling the frenzy is its viral weekly 1 BTC giveaway. Each prize is drawn through a provable […]
Bitcoin
BTC$113,583.97-0.21%
CROWN
CROWN$0.0337--%
Pudgy Penguins
PENGU$0.031151+3.13%
Κοινοποίηση
Cryptopolitan2025/08/20 21:23
Κοινοποίηση
XRP ETFs expected to receive SEC green light in 60 days

XRP ETFs expected to receive SEC green light in 60 days

After the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) postponed its decision on several spot XRP exchange-traded fund proposals, ETF analyst Nate Geraci has predicted the highly anticipated financial products could receive approval within the next 60 days. Geraci, President of The ETF Store, said earlier today that the regulatory environment is “nearly ready” for […]
XRP
XRP$2.8999+0.03%
READY
READY$0.003208-1.14%
Light
LIGHT$0.2216+9.27%
Κοινοποίηση
Cryptopolitan2025/08/20 21:22
Κοινοποίηση
How Dubai is Leading in Real World Asset Tokenization?

How Dubai is Leading in Real World Asset Tokenization?

How Dubai is Leading in Real World Asset Tokenization?In the evolving global financial landscape, few cities have positioned themselves as boldly as Dubai. The emirate has become a pioneer in adopting blockchain and digital assets, especially in the field of real world asset tokenization in Dubai. From real estate and commodities to private equity and art, Dubai is spearheading a revolution where physical and financial assets are transformed into digital tokens tradable on blockchain networks. This transformation is not only enhancing accessibility but also driving Dubai economic growth through tokenization.With progressive Dubai asset tokenization regulations, visionary leadership, and its commitment to being the world’s first fully blockchain-powered city, Dubai is setting the gold standard for the tokenization of assets in the Middle East. This blog explores how the city has emerged as a global leader, the role of its regulatory frameworks, the rapid growth of its Dubai blockchain ecosystem, and what the future of tokenization in Dubai looks like.1. The Rise of Real World Asset Tokenization in DubaiIn Dubai, real world asset tokenization means turning physical assets such as real estate, gold, and equities into blockchain tokens for fractional ownership and trading. Unlike traditional markets where ownership transfer is slow and bureaucratic, tokenization introduces speed, security, and transparency.Dubai’s enthusiasm for tokenization is tied to its economic diversification goals. By bridging traditional finance with blockchain technology, the emirate aims to unlock new RWA investment opportunities in Dubai while cementing its place as a Dubai crypto and tokenization hub.2. Why Dubai is an Attractive Destination for Tokenization?There are several reasons why businesses, investors, and startups are looking at Dubai for tokenization initiatives:Regulatory clarity: The city has enacted strong Dubai real world asset laws that balance innovation with investor protection.Strategic location: Dubai serves as the financial gateway to the RWA tokenization market UAE and the broader Middle East.Blockchain-first vision: With the UAE blockchain strategy, Dubai aims to digitize most government and financial operations.Global investor base: Its free zones and cosmopolitan population attract international entrepreneurs seeking exposure to tokenized securities in Dubai.Economic growth: Tokenization provides an additional channel for Dubai economic growth through tokenization, enhancing capital flows and asset liquidity.3. Regulatory Support: Dubai Asset Tokenization RegulationsDubai’s regulatory bodies, such as the Dubai Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority (VARA) and the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), are introducing clear Dubai asset tokenization regulations. These rules are designed to ensure compliance with digital assets regulation Dubai, making the city one of the safest global hubs for blockchain-driven finance.The legal frameworks cover:➤Investor protection in the trading of asset-backed tokens UAE➤Licensing guidelines for tokenization startups Dubai➤Custody services for tokenized securities in Dubai➤International compliance with FATF standardsBy aligning with international best practices, Dubai demonstrates its commitment to being the world’s leading crypto and tokenization hub.4. Tokenized Real Estate Dubai: A Game ChangerOne of the most prominent applications is tokenized real estate Dubai, where investors can purchase fractional shares of properties using blockchain tokens. This has opened the market to global investors who may not have previously had the capital to invest in prime Dubai real estate.Benefits include:➤Lower entry barriers for foreign investors➤Faster property transactions compared to traditional methods➤Transparent ownership records supported by blockchain➤Liquidity in what is usually an illiquid asset classThe government’s Dubai property tokenization initiatives align with the emirate’s vision to remain a leading global property investment destination.5. Dubai Blockchain Ecosystem and AdoptionThe UAE Blockchain Strategy has fueled Dubai’s rise as a leader in blockchain adoption and innovation worldwide. Key initiatives include:➤The Dubai Blockchain Strategy 2020 targeted moving 50% of government operations to blockchain platforms.➤Partnerships with major global blockchain companies➤Development of tokenization startups Dubai in free zones like DIFC and ADGM➤Government-led Dubai financial innovation projectsThis strong ecosystem has created a nurturing environment for asset tokenization.6. Tokenized Securities and Asset-Backed Tokens UAEDubai has gone beyond real estate tokenization to support tokenized securities in Dubai and asset-backed tokens UAE. These include commodities, equities, and bonds, all digitized to make investment easier.The potential benefits are:➤Improved liquidity for private and public markets➤Fractional ownership across multiple asset classes➤Global investor access to UAE markets➤Increased transparency and reduced fraudSuch developments showcase Dubai’s role in building the future of tokenization in Dubai as an inclusive, transparent financial system.7. Tokenization Startups Dubai: Driving InnovationA number of tokenization startups Dubai are emerging across sectors, offering services from real estate tokenization platforms to marketplaces for asset-backed tokens UAE. Supported by Dubai’s financial free zones and accelerators, these startups are propelling the city’s reputation as a Dubai crypto and tokenization hub.Some notable areas where startups are innovating:➤Blockchain platforms for RWA tokenization market UAE➤Smart contract solutions for legal compliance➤Cross-border trading systems for tokenized securities in Dubai➤NFTs and tokenized collectibles linked to physical assets8. RWA Investment Opportunities in DubaiThe RWA investment opportunities in Dubai are vast and expanding rapidly. Investors can now diversify across:➤Tokenized real estate Dubai➤Fractional shares in luxury assets like yachts or artwork➤Dubai property tokenization projects for residential and commercial units➤Tokenized commodities such as gold or oil➤Equity and debt markets via tokenized securities in DubaiSuch options are revolutionizing the investment landscape in the emirate and fueling Dubai economic growth through tokenization.9. Dubai Financial Innovation and Economic VisionThe city’s commitment to Dubai financial innovation ensures that tokenization aligns with its broader economic goals. In line with the UAE’s blockchain tokenization vision, Dubai seeks to:➤Digitize all major asset classes by 2030➤Position itself as the Dubai crypto and tokenization hub globally➤Generate billions in cost savings through blockchain efficiency➤Drive Dubai economic growth through tokenization by attracting international capitalThis vision resonates with the government’s broader objectives of diversification, sustainability, and digital transformation.10. Future of Tokenization in DubaiThe future of tokenization in Dubai is bright. With clear Dubai real world asset laws, an expanding Dubai blockchain ecosystem, and increasing demand for RWA investment opportunities in Dubai, the city is poised to dominate this space.Predicted developments include:➤Wider blockchain adoption in Dubai across sectors like healthcare, logistics, and supply chain➤Integration of tokenized securities in Dubai into mainstream exchanges➤Dubai stands globally recognized for pioneering asset tokenization across the Middle East➤Growing digital assets regulation Dubai frameworks that encourage foreign investment➤Emergence of Dubai as the hub for UAE vision blockchain tokenizationConclusionDubai is not just keeping pace with global innovation — it is setting the pace. From tokenized real estate Dubai to asset-backed tokens UAE, the emirate is transforming traditional finance through tokenization. Its Dubai asset tokenization regulations, supportive government policies, and thriving Dubai blockchain ecosystem are creating an ideal environment for entrepreneurs, investors, and institutions.As more tokenization startups Dubai emerge and new RWA investment opportunities in Dubai unfold, the city’s role as a Dubai crypto and tokenization hub will only strengthen. The future of tokenization in Dubai is clear: a digitized, inclusive, and globally connected economy that drives prosperity for the entire Middle East.How Dubai is Leading in Real World Asset Tokenization? was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story.
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1.1204+1.05%
RealLink
REAL$0.05176+0.46%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.019556+1.13%
Κοινοποίηση
Medium2025/08/20 21:22
Κοινοποίηση
Why Investing $10 a Month in Bitcoin Until 2030 Could Change Everything

Why Investing $10 a Month in Bitcoin Until 2030 Could Change Everything

The Power of Small, Steady InvestmentsContinue reading on Coinmonks »
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00226915+1.75%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002801+6.99%
Κοινοποίηση
Medium2025/08/20 21:21
Κοινοποίηση
Space and Time Partners with Walrus to Power Real-Time Insights for Onchain Data

Space and Time Partners with Walrus to Power Real-Time Insights for Onchain Data

[PRESS RELEASE – Palo Alto, California, August 20th, 2025] Walrus Explorer delivers verifiable analytics and monitoring tools for Walrus developers and operators Space and Time, the blockchain for ZK-proven data, has partnered with Walrus to launch the Walrus Explorer, a web-based dashboard that gives developers and operators real-time visibility into Walrus network activity, reliability, and […]
RealLink
REAL$0.05176+0.46%
ZKsync
ZK$0.06169-1.18%
MicroVisionChain
SPACE$0.151-5.56%
Κοινοποίηση
CryptoPotato2025/08/20 21:21
Κοινοποίηση
XRP flashes major buy signal after dumping over $26 billion in a week

XRP flashes major buy signal after dumping over $26 billion in a week

The post XRP flashes major buy signal after dumping over $26 billion in a week appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. XRP is showing signs of a potential recovery after one of its sharpest weekly declines in months. Over the past week, the cryptocurrency shed more than $26.45 billion in market capitalization, falling from $198.19 billion to $171.74 billion as of August 20. At press time, XRP was trading at $2.89, reflecting a 12% weekly decline and an additional 4% drop in the past 24 hours.  XRP one-week market cap chart. Source: CoinMarketCap Why XRP is crashing  The correction has raised doubts about the durability of XRP’s rally after losing the crucial $3 support amid broader market bearish sentiment. Whale activity has been a key driver of the downturn. In this case, wallets holding 10 million to 100 million tokens have offloaded 470 million since August 18, the largest distribution since July’s 660 million sell-off.  The latest wave of selling coincided with XRP slipping below $3, a level that has historically triggered 10% to 15% corrections, leaving the token vulnerable to further short-term weakness as large holders lock in profits. Regulatory uncertainty is adding to the pressure. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has delayed its ruling on pending XRP ETF applications until October 19, despite analysts earlier assigning a 95% probability of approval.  Meanwhile, Ripple’s pending banking license application, under review since July, has fueled additional investor caution. XRP buy signal However, technical signals suggest a possible rebound. According to analysis shared by Ali Martinez in an X post on August 20, the TD Sequential indicator on the daily chart has printed a “9” buy setup, a pattern often signaling potential trend reversals.  XRP price analysis chart. Source: TradingView The same indicator recently flagged XRP’s most recent local top, lending weight to its current reading. Price action shows XRP holding support around $2.80, with initial resistance at $3.10. If momentum…
U
U$0.01499-25.05%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10165+1.55%
Capverse
CAP$0.06418-1.53%
Κοινοποίηση
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 21:21
Κοινοποίηση
Ripple (XRP), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Stand Out This Week

Ripple (XRP), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Stand Out This Week

The post Ripple (XRP), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Stand Out This Week appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SPONSORED POST* As the cryptocurrency market keeps changing, 2025 will be a critical year for big players and new stars in the field. Ripple (XRP), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and the latest meme coin contender, Little Pepe (LILPEPE), are all getting a lot of attention this week as suitable investments for the following year. These three cryptocurrencies are great choices if you want to hold onto your coins for a long time or if you want a meme coin with a lot of growth potential. All of them are characterized by a special blend of stability, neighborhood amenities, and the possibility of receiving enormous revenues. Why are these coins so special, and why should you even peer at them in 2025? Little Pepe (LILPEPE): The Meme Coin with Real Utility and Explosive Growth Potential Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is one of the most interesting new meme coins on the market, and serious investors are already starting to pay attention to it. LILPEPE is different from many meme coins because it has real value. LILPEPE is built on a Layer-2 blockchain that works with Ethereum. It has faster transactions, lower fees, and can grow, making it a valuable asset in the decentralised finance (DeFi). LILPEPE is a very cheap investment, costing only $0.0020 during its presale. It has a lot of room to grow. The coin’s market cap is still small, so there is much room to grow as more investors see its potential. Analysts think that LILPEPE could increase by an incredible 12,000% by 2025. This makes it one of the best meme coin investments for people wanting to join the next big crypto wave. The presale for LILPEPE has already brought in more than $19.3 million, which shows that investors are very interested. This year, LILPEPE will likely be one of…
RealLink
REAL$0.05176+0.46%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001249+1.46%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10165+1.55%
Κοινοποίηση
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 21:20
Κοινοποίηση
Donald Trump Jr.-Backed Thumzup Media To Acquire Dogecoin And Litecoin Mining Firm Dogehash For $154M

Donald Trump Jr.-Backed Thumzup Media To Acquire Dogecoin And Litecoin Mining Firm Dogehash For $154M

CyberKongz, the digital asset company behind the blue-chip CyberKongz non-fungible token collection, has announced plans to launch its utility token dubbed “$KONG.” The now highly [...]
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.686-1.35%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01365-2.08%
Bluefin
BLUE$0.07179-3.48%
Κοινοποίηση
Insidebitcoins2025/08/20 21:20
Κοινοποίηση
SEC to Launch President’s Digital Assets Group to Power Crypto

SEC to Launch President’s Digital Assets Group to Power Crypto

The post SEC to Launch President’s Digital Assets Group to Power Crypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SEC to Launch President’s Digital Assets Group to Power Crypto Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. As a crypto writer, Bogdan’s responsibilities are split between researching and writing articles and entertaining the team with his humor bordering on the politically incorrect, an aspiring Bill Burr, if you will. Thanks to his 12+ years of writing experience in just as many fields, including tech, cybersecurity, modelling, fitness, crypto, and other topics-that-shall-not-be-named, he’s become a genuine asset to the team. While his position as a senior writer at PrivacyAffairs thought him valuable lessons about the power of self-management, his entire writing career was and is an exercise in self-improvement. Now, he’s ready to sink his teeth into crypto and teach people how to take control of their own money on the blockchain. With fiat as an eternally devaluing currency, Bitcoin and altcoins seem like the best-fitting alternative for Bogdan. Bogdan’s biggest professional accomplishment, aside from securing a position as a main writer for Bitcoinist, was his 5-year run as a writing manager at Blackwood Productions, where he coordinated a team of four writers. During that time, he learned the value of teamwork and that of creating a working environment that breeds efficiency, positivity, and friendship. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/sec-chair-unveils-presidents-digital-assets-group/
READY
READY$0.003208-1.14%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.022092+0.27%
Sign
SIGN$0.06814+0.10%
Κοινοποίηση
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 21:19
Κοινοποίηση

Νέες τάσεις

Περισσότερα

Impersonating UK Police in Crypto Scam, Scammer Steals $2.8M Bitcoin from Victim

Stablecoins in opmars: China werkt aan eigen digitale yuan versie

Windtree Therapeutics’ Shares Dive 77% After Nasdaq Delisting News

Toyota Unveils $10.8M Vehicle Blockchain Network on Avalanche to Reshape Mobility Trust

Meta freezes AI hiring amid team reshuffle