2025-08-21 Thursday

Crypto News

Απολαύστε τα πιο δημοφιλή νέα σχετικά με τα κρύπτο, καθώς και ενημερώσεις της αγοράς
Disappointed Traders Switch from Sinking Cardano (ADA) To This Viral $0.01 Coin With AI Yield

Disappointed Traders Switch from Sinking Cardano (ADA) To This Viral $0.01 Coin With AI Yield

Cardano price performance remains vulnerable to market trends, and disgruntled ADA coin holders are switching to the Unilabs Finance presale for its high yields.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1185+1.71%
Cardano
ADA$0.8757+2.42%
Κοινοποίηση
Blockchainreporter2025/08/20 21:30
Κοινοποίηση
Wished You Bought Cardano In 2018? Experts See Layer Brett As The Next ADA Opportunity

Wished You Bought Cardano In 2018? Experts See Layer Brett As The Next ADA Opportunity

Today, a similar opportunity may be emerging with Layer Brett (LBRETT), currently in presale at $0.0044 with 7,000% APY staking […] The post Wished You Bought Cardano In 2018? Experts See Layer Brett As The Next ADA Opportunity appeared first on Coindoo.
MAY
MAY$0.04744-1.41%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5586+0.23%
Cardano
ADA$0.8757+2.42%
Κοινοποίηση
Coindoo2025/08/20 21:29
Κοινοποίηση
Most Tokens Are Not Securities- SEC Chair Paul Atkins Following XRP Win

Most Tokens Are Not Securities- SEC Chair Paul Atkins Following XRP Win

Read the full article at coingape.com.
XRP
XRP$2.8999+0.03%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.022092+0.27%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001854+0.59%
Κοινοποίηση
CoinGape2025/08/20 21:28
Κοινοποίηση
Bitcoin Price Falls to $113K as Retail Sentiment Hits June Lows

Bitcoin Price Falls to $113K as Retail Sentiment Hits June Lows

TLDR Bitcoin price dropped to $113,646, marking a 1.2% decline in 24 hours. The price has fallen 5 percent in the past week and is now 8.5 percent below its all-time high. The Fear and Greed Index slid from 56 to 44, moving back into the Fear zone. Retail sntiment hit its lowest level since [...] The post Bitcoin Price Falls to $113K as Retail Sentiment Hits June Lows appeared first on CoinCentral.
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.201-1.79%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.066-26.42%
Fear NFTs
FEAR$0.0256-15.00%
Κοινοποίηση
Coincentral2025/08/20 21:27
Κοινοποίηση
Bitcoin Warning Signs You Can’t Ignore Right Now

Bitcoin Warning Signs You Can’t Ignore Right Now

Bitcoin shows critical warning signs as it drops to $110K. I analyze the red flags crypto traders must watch before the next move.Continue reading on Coinmonks »
Threshold
T$0.01595-0.87%
Movement
MOVE$0.1281+0.54%
RedStone
RED$0.3753-1.59%
Κοινοποίηση
Medium2025/08/20 21:26
Κοινοποίηση
Why Bitcoin’s realized cap spiked as price fell to $112k

Why Bitcoin’s realized cap spiked as price fell to $112k

The post Why Bitcoin’s realized cap spiked as price fell to $112k appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin’s spot price fell on Aug. 19 while realized cap climbed, a textbook case of how on-chain cost basis can advance even on a red day. The daily close dropped 2.94% from $116,284 on Aug. 18 to $112,861 on Aug. 19. The realized cap rose by $1.172 billion over the same window, from $1.038456 trillion to $1.039628 trillion. Graph showing the divergence between Bitcoin’s price and realized cap between Aug. 13 and Aug. 19, 2025 (Source: CryptoQuant) The move looks odd only if you treat realized cap as a mark-to-market gauge. It is not. It revalues coins only when they move on-chain and assigns each moving coin the price at the time of that move. Coins that sit still retain their prior basis, so most of the supply remains anchored while a thin slice of transacting supply reshapes the aggregate. Mechanically, each UTXO that moves contributes the difference between the price at move time and its previous basis. If a coin last moved years ago at $8,000 and transacts near $113,000, its realized value jumps by about $105,000. Repeat that effect across enough low-basis supply, and the sum can rise even as the daily close is lower than the day before. The price drop only drags realized cap if many coins move at prices below their old basis, which would register as significant realized losses. Issuance adds a steady tailwind. With a 3.125 BTC block subsidy and roughly 144 blocks per day, about 450 new BTC enter the ledger daily. Valued at the day’s low, approximately $50.8 million was inserted into the realized cap on Aug. 19. That covers about 4.3% of the $1.172 billion increase. The rest, roughly $1.121 billion, came from repricing existing coins above their historical bases as they moved. This pattern tells you that turnover on…
NEAR
NEAR$2.5+0.84%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.019556+1.13%
Bitcoin
BTC$113,583.97-0.21%
Κοινοποίηση
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 21:26
Κοινοποίηση
The Plumbing Phase: How the SEC is Quietly Building the Institutional Superhighway for Crypto

The Plumbing Phase: How the SEC is Quietly Building the Institutional Superhighway for Crypto

From the lens of 7 years in this industry, you learn that the most important market shifts don’t happen with a parabolic price chart; they happen with a quiet rule change in a dense regulatory filing. While the market chases narratives, the real alpha is in understanding the plumbing. And right now, the most sophisticated financial plumbers in the world are hard at work, building an institutional superhighway directly into the heart of crypto.The recent series of announcements from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) are not isolated events. They are the coordinated components of a new, more mature regulatory framework. This is the “plumbing phase” of the cycle — the unglamorous but essential work of building the infrastructure that will support the next trillion dollars of capital inflow.Three key developments signal this shift: the move to in-kind creations, the expansion of derivatives, and the standardization of listings.The Game-Changer: “In-Kind” is the New Institutional On-RampThe single most important development is the SEC’s decision on July 29th to permit in-kind creations and redemptions for crypto Exchange Traded Products (ETPs).To understand why this is a monumental shift, we must return to first principles. Until now, all spot crypto ETPs in the U.S. operated on a cash-create model. This meant that an Authorized Participant (AP) — like J.P. Morgan or Goldman Sachs — had to deliver cash to the ETP issuer (like BlackRock). The issuer would then go into the open market to buy Bitcoin or Ethereum.This cash-create model was a clunky, inefficient, and expensive workaround. It introduced transaction costs, slippage on large orders, and significant tax inefficiencies, all of which were ultimately passed on to the end investor. It was a system designed with caution, not for capital efficiency.The in-kind model changes everything. Now, an AP can deliver the actual underlying asset — real Bitcoin or Ethereum — directly to the issuer in exchange for ETP shares. This is how virtually all other commodity ETFs (like for gold) have always worked.The implications are profound:Drastically Lower Costs: It eliminates the need for the issuer to constantly buy and sell crypto on the open market, reducing trading fees and market impact.Greater Tax Efficiency: The “in-kind” transfer is not a taxable event. This allows for more flexible tax planning and avoids passing on capital gains tax burdens to investors.Tighter Spreads & Better Pricing: By making the creation/redemption process more efficient, it allows market makers to keep the ETP’s price much closer to its net asset value (NAV).This isn’t just a technical upgrade; it’s a signal. The SEC is now comfortable allowing the crypto ETP market to operate with the same sophisticated, efficient plumbing as the most mature markets in traditional finance.The Second Order: Expanding the Derivatives ToolkitAlongside the move to in-kind, the SEC has supercharged the crypto derivatives market. They approved new Flexible Exchange Options (FLEX), giving institutions the power to customize derivative contracts with specific strike prices and expiry dates.More importantly, they increased the position limit on Bitcoin ETF options by a factor of ten — from 25,000 to 250,000 contracts.This is not a minor tweak. It’s a declaration that the market is deep and liquid enough to handle institutional-scale hedging and speculation. Large funds that were previously constrained by position limits can now build the complex, large-scale positions they need to manage their portfolios. This unlocks a new level of sophisticated trading strategies and provides a crucial risk management tool that was previously unavailable.The Final Piece: Standardizing the Listing ProcessThe plumbing upgrades extend all the way to the exchange level. Cboe, Nasdaq, and NYSE Arca have proposed a new, standardized listing process for commodity-based ETPs.Under the old “one-coin-at-a-time” system, every new crypto ETP had to go through a lengthy, bespoke review process (up to 240 days). The proposed new framework would create a universal set of listing standards. If a new product (like a Solana ETP) meets these pre-approved standards, the listing process could be dramatically streamlined.As Bloomberg analyst James Seyffart noted, the approval of in-kind for BTC and ETH has paved the way for this future. The SEC is moving from a world of one-off approvals to creating a scalable, repeatable framework for bringing new crypto assets to public markets.A First-Principle ConclusionWhen you assemble these pieces, the picture becomes clear. The SEC’s recent actions are a coordinated effort to industrialize the process of institutional investment in crypto.The In-Kind Model builds the efficient, low-cost on-ramp.The Expanded Derivatives Market provides the sophisticated risk management tools.The Standardized Listing Rules create the scalable highway for future products.The era of regulatory defense and speculative fervor is giving way to a new cycle defined by regulatory clarity and value-based allocation. The market is transitioning from a world where we debate if institutions will come, to one where we simply analyze the efficiency of the pipes they are using to get here. The plumbing phase is on, and it’s laying the foundation for the next wave of adoption.The Plumbing Phase: How the SEC is Quietly Building the Institutional Superhighway for Crypto was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story.
Threshold
T$0.01595-0.87%
U
U$0.01499-25.05%
RealLink
REAL$0.05176+0.46%
Κοινοποίηση
Medium2025/08/20 21:25
Κοινοποίηση
Invest in Bitcoin Before It’s Too Late

Invest in Bitcoin Before It’s Too Late

Bitcoin has grown from a tech curiosity to a global financial juggernaut, hitting $124,500 per coin in August 2025 and fueling a $3.5…Continue reading on Coinmonks »
Κοινοποίηση
Medium2025/08/20 21:25
Κοινοποίηση
Little Pepe Raises $22.1M for EVM Layer-2 as Frog-Themed Memecoins Hold a $5.6B Niche

Little Pepe Raises $22.1M for EVM Layer-2 as Frog-Themed Memecoins Hold a $5.6B Niche

Little Pepe ($LILPEPE) has launched a Layer-2 solution on the Ethereum virtual machine and is ready to welcome a new generation of frog meme coins. Low-cost, lightning-fast transactions on Little Pepe solve Ethereum’s well-known congestion and gas issues. And as the heir apparent to Pepe’s market dominance, Little Pepe could welcome an ever-expanding world of meme coins. It all comes at a time when the meme coin market is on the rise, and frog-related tokens have built their own niche worth $5.65B. $LILPEPE Presale Becomes Top Meme Coin to Buy Now LILPEPE’s presale closed its Stage 10 early as investors poured into the project, raising the total from the presale to well over $22M. The $LILPEPE project touts zero trading taxes, anti-bot protections, and a $777K giveaway. It arrives just as $PEPE, $BRETT, and other frog coins sustain sizable market share. Pepe ($PEPE) is among the most liquid meme coins, with a multibillion-dollar capitalization and frequent bursts of volume; it’s down over a quarter in August. Brett (Based) ($BRETT) broke out in 2024, a major player on Coinbase’s Base chain. It reached its all-time high of $0.23 at the beginning of December 2024. $BRETT is still a flagship for Base meme coins. Turbo ($TURBO) holds a $280M market cap, significant even for a meme coin, with a persistent presence in the frog subset. A Frog Sector with Real Weight Frog-themed meme coins remain a significant slice of the market: the category shows an aggregate market cap of roughly $5.65B. Within that cohort, $PEPE holds about $4.36B in value, while $BRETT (Base) trades near $0.05 with a market cap around $490M. One top-50 token and several mid-rank ones before the sector gives way to small-cap coins at the bottom of the list. Still, the overall market cap of the sector is impressive enough. And performance for many of the individual tokens, while down recently, has nevertheless surged in 2025. That follows broader market trends – Interest in even the best meme coins has ebbed and flowed throughout 2025 with periodic rotations into the segment and sentiment-driven spikes. It’s a market niche ripe for a contender to challenge $PEPE for his crown. Enter Little Pepe ($LILPEPE), a token offering more than Pepe ever could. What Little Pepe Is Building Unlike most meme tokens that launch on existing chains and absorb gas costs, Little Pepe is rolling out an EVM-compatible Layer-2. Little Pepe chain boasts zero buy/sell taxes on the $LILPEPE token. The project’s whitepaper outlines a 100B total supply with 26.5% allocated to presale, 30% to chain reserves, 13.5% to staking & rewards, and 10% each to liquidity, DEX allocation, and marketing. Ultra-fast, secure, and cheap – Little Pepe is the perfect chain for building a meme coin empire. The project even features anti-sniper (anti-bot) protections and a native launchpad intended to give new tokens a fairer start. Liquidity gets locked when tokens launch, preventing a common scam where devs snag all the tokens overnight. A CertiK smart-contract audit and a preliminary CoinMarketCap page help advance the sale. There’s also the significant $777K giveaway. The terms are simple – a minimum $100 presale entry plus social tasks – and winners are announced on the project site. 10 lucky winners from the community will each receive $77K in $LILPEPE. The Little Pepe Pitch Little Pepe’s pitch is that infrastructure (an L2), not just a likable mascot, can help the token compete when meme coin volumes surge. Lower fees, tax-free trading, and anti-bot rails may appeal to retail traders who were priced out by gas or burned by launch snipers in prior cycles. $LILPEPE has room to grow, big shoes to fill, and the ambition to do it. Do your own research; though, this isn’t financial advice.
NEAR
NEAR$2.5+0.84%
Threshold
T$0.01595-0.87%
Turbo
TURBO$0.004145+0.46%
Κοινοποίηση
NewsBTC2025/08/20 21:25
Κοινοποίηση
Alarmed By Pepe And Litecoin’s Price Drops? BlockchainFX Could Boost Your Crypto Wallet At Just $0.02 If You Buy Now

Alarmed By Pepe And Litecoin’s Price Drops? BlockchainFX Could Boost Your Crypto Wallet At Just $0.02 If You Buy Now

BlockchainFX at $0.02 offers presale gains, staking rewards, and deflationary buybacks, outshining Pepe and Litecoin as a top crypto pick today.
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02785+1.82%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00001045+0.19%
Κοινοποίηση
Blockchainreporter2025/08/20 21:25
Κοινοποίηση

Νέες τάσεις

Περισσότερα

Impersonating UK Police in Crypto Scam, Scammer Steals $2.8M Bitcoin from Victim

Stablecoins in opmars: China werkt aan eigen digitale yuan versie

Windtree Therapeutics’ Shares Dive 77% After Nasdaq Delisting News

Toyota Unveils $10.8M Vehicle Blockchain Network on Avalanche to Reshape Mobility Trust

Meta freezes AI hiring amid team reshuffle