2025-08-21 Thursday

Chipmakers’ Stocks Drop As Trump Administration Reportedly Seeks Equity For Grants

The post Chipmakers’ Stocks Drop As Trump Administration Reportedly Seeks Equity For Grants appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Key semiconductor stocks slid in Asia and the U.S. in premarket trading Wednesday, following a report the Trump administration may seek equity in any such firms awarded federal grants under the Biden-era CHIPS Act. Lutnick said the government want to acquire an equity stake in Intel in exchange for grants earmarked under the CHIPS Act. NurPhoto via Getty Images Key Facts According to Reuters, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick is considering a plan in which the U.S. government will gain equity stakes in chip-producing companies in exchange for grants given to them under the CHIPS Act. In an interview with CNBC on Tuesday evening, Lutnick specifically named Intel and said, “We should get an equity stake for our money…which was already committed under the Biden administration.” Although Lutnick did not offer specifics, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters on Tuesday that the deal being worked on with Intel could see the government gain a 10% stake in the chip maker. The Reuters report noted that Lutnick could expand this condition to other companies that are set to receive grants under the CHIPS Act, including the likes of Micron, TSMC and Samsung. The report added that much of the grant money earmarked for these companies under the CHIPS Act has not yet been disbursed. How Have The Markets Reacted? Intel’s shares fell more than 1% to $25.02 in early trading Wednesday after surging nearly 7% on Tuesday. Shares of AMD, which fell more than 5.4% on Tuesday, were down 1.4% more in the premarket. Micron’s shares fell 5.16%. In Asia, TSMC’s Taipei-listed shares fell 4.2% to $37.51(TWD 1,135), while Korean chip-making giant SK Hynix dropped 2.9% to $182.74 (KRW 255,500). What About Nvidia’s Shares? Nvidia’s shares inched up to $175.85 in early trading on Wednesday, rising 0.1%. Unlike Intel…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 21:39
Ika Launches RFP Program to Unlock the Next Generation of Decentralized Applications on Sui

Zug, Switzerland, 20th August 2025, Chainwire
Blockchainreporter2025/08/20 21:38
Solana Cup and Handle Pattern Forms with $2,500 Target

The post Solana Cup and Handle Pattern Forms with $2,500 Target appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Insights: Solana’s Cup and Handle pattern suggests a breakout could push prices to $2,500. key demand zone at $150-$155 is crucial for Solana’s short-term price action. Market sentiment shows rising long positions, reflecting optimism for Solana’s price action. Solana Cup and Handle Pattern Forms with $2,500-270+ Target in Sight Solana (SOL) is showing signs of a potential breakout, with a new technical pattern that could propel its price to new all-time highs. Solana has formed a cup and handle chart pattern, sparking interest among analysts. According to analyst Bitcoinsensus, the weekly structure confirms that Solana is in the process of completing the pattern. As indicated by Bitcoinsensus, the Breakout is unfolding after a multi-year consolidation. This pattern is often seen as a strong indicator of upward movement, with a typical target of $2,500 if the breakout plays out. Potential Breakeout | Source: X Technical analysis of Solana’s price action suggests that a breakout from this formation would propel Solana to new ATHs. If the breakout occurs, the projected target could bring Solana’s price closer to $2,500, signaling potential growth for the cryptocurrency. Key Demand Zone and Support Levels However, the Solana price has recently tested a key demand zone between $150 and $155. Analyst Nehal pointed out that a Strong trendline support aligning with the demand zone could lead to a price retest before continuing upwards.  This support zone is considered a crucial area for Solana’s price to hold in the short term. The trendline support near the demand zone shows that Solana’s price may find support before continuing its upward movement. Support level | Source: X Notably, if the structure holds, Solana could be on track to reach its next price target, with a mid-term goal of $225 and a significant resistance level around $270. Current Price Action…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 21:38
Oracle throws full weight into AI cloud race with data center build outs for OpenAI

Oracle is spending tens of billions of dollars to build massive data centers for OpenAI, as part of a huge deal announced under President Donald Trump’s administration at the White House in January. This is Oracle’s biggest push yet into artificial intelligence infrastructure, and it’s reshaping the company’s future in the global cloud market. The […]
Cryptopolitan2025/08/20 21:37
BOJ Governor to Join Fed’s Jackson Hole Summit—Will Powell Signal September Rate Cuts?

Read the full article at coingape.com.
CoinGape2025/08/20 21:34
2025’s Top Crypto Presale Face-Off: BlockchainFX vs. Little Pepe vs. Token6900

The post 2025’s Top Crypto Presale Face-Off: BlockchainFX vs. Little Pepe vs. Token6900 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News The crypto presale space in 2025 is buzzing with innovation and fierce competition. Investors are flocking to presales offering promising growth, high returns, and cutting-edge technology. Among the many exciting presales, BlockchainFX, Little Pepe, and Token6900 have captured the attention of investors worldwide. But which one is truly the best crypto presale to buy? While all three projects are making waves, BlockchainFX stands out as the top crypto investment for 2025, offering unmatched growth potential and real-world utility. Let’s dive into why BlockchainFX offers the most compelling opportunity compared to Little Pepe and Token6900. Why BlockchainFX is the Best Presale to Buy Right Now BlockchainFX isn’t just another crypto platform, it’s a crypto super app combining 500+ assets (crypto, stocks, forex, ETFs, and commodities) all within a unified trading ecosystem. This unique approach provides a comprehensive solution for both crypto enthusiasts and traditional finance investors. Presale Price Advantage: Currently priced at just $0.02, BlockchainFX offers early investors a massive ROI potential. Upon launch, the price is set to rise to $0.05, providing a 150% ROI for presale participants. 30% Token Bonus: By using the BLOCK30 code during the presale, investors can get 30% more BFX tokens, enhancing their investment value and increasing their potential returns. BlockchainFX Key Features: Multi-Asset Trading: BlockchainFX offers access to crypto, stocks, forex, ETFs, and commodities, making it a one-stop platform for all your trading needs. Unlike other presales, BlockchainFX allows you to manage 500+ assets in one account, offering flexibility and diversification. Passive Income: With daily staking rewards of up to $25,000 USDT, BlockchainFX provides passive income for token holders. By staking $BFX tokens, investors can earn in both $BFX and USDT, creating a steady income stream while waiting for long-term price appreciation. BlockchainFX Visa Card: A true game-changer, the BFX Visa Card…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 21:33
Trump and BlackRock Force Banks to Confront Ripple’s Tech

The post Trump and BlackRock Force Banks to Confront Ripple’s Tech appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Trump said America’s financial system is old and needs crypto upgrades. BlackRock’s Larry Fink called SWIFT outdated, like sending emails by post. Ripple’s XRP could power fast, cheap global payments with big liquidity. For years, traditional banks have pushed back against cryptocurrencies, especially those like XRP that directly challenge the way money moves across borders. But according to analysts, the tide has turned. Banks may no longer be able to block or ignore Ripple’s technology, which is built for fast, low-cost payments on a global scale. As explained by Rupert from All In Crypto on Paul Barron Podcast, banking associations have fought “tooth and nail” against innovations such as paying yield on stablecoins. The reason is simple: offering customers interest on digital dollars could outcompete traditional savings accounts. “It terrifies them,” he said, because it provides a clear alternative to the services banks have monopolized for decades. A System Ripe for Replacement Critics say the financial system is outdated, expensive, and slow. President Donald Trump recently said that the “technical backbone of the financial system is decades out of date.” He went further, saying the country should embrace “a 21st-century upgrade using state-of-the-art crypto technology.” While Trump didn’t name Ripple directly, his vision aligns perfectly with what the company has built: a network designed to move money instantly and cheaply across borders. “If you look at what XRP was created to do, it’s exactly what Trump just said the US is embarking on. It’s not just Trump, it’s everybody around him,” the expert said. SWIFT in the Crosshairs Ripple’s biggest disruption could come against SWIFT, the global payments messaging system that has dominated for more than 50 years. There is an argument that SWIFT is slow, costly, and unsuitable for a digital-first world.  Even Larry Fink, CEO of BlackRock, compared…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 21:32
NVIDIA Unveils Streaming Sortformer for Real-Time Speaker Identification

The post NVIDIA Unveils Streaming Sortformer for Real-Time Speaker Identification appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Rongchai Wang Aug 19, 2025 02:26 NVIDIA introduces Streaming Sortformer, a real-time speaker diarization model, enhancing multi-speaker tracking in meetings, calls, and voice apps. Learn about its capabilities and potential applications. NVIDIA has announced the launch of its latest innovation, the Streaming Sortformer, a real-time speaker diarization model designed to revolutionize the way speakers are identified in meetings, calls, and voice applications. According to NVIDIA, this model is engineered to handle low-latency, multi-speaker scenarios, offering seamless integration with NVIDIA NeMo and NVIDIA Riva tools. Key Features and Capabilities The Streaming Sortformer offers advanced features that enhance its usability across various real-time applications. It provides frame-level diarization with precise time stamps for each utterance, ensuring accurate speaker tracking. The model supports tracking for two to four speakers with minimal latency and is optimized for efficient GPU inference, making it ready for NeMo and Riva workflows. While primarily optimized for English, it has also demonstrated strong performance on Mandarin datasets and other languages. Benchmark Performance Performance evaluation of the Streaming Sortformer shows impressive results in Diarization Error Rate (DER), a critical metric for speaker identification accuracy, with lower rates indicating better performance. The model competes favorably against existing systems like EEND-GLA and LS-EEND, showcasing its potential in live speaker tracking contexts. Applications and Use Cases The model’s versatility is evident in its wide range of applications. From generating live, speaker-tagged transcripts during meetings to facilitating compliance and quality assurance in contact centers, the Streaming Sortformer is poised to enhance productivity across sectors. Additionally, it supports voicebots and AI assistants by improving dialogue naturalness and turn-taking, and aids media and broadcast industries with automatic labeling for editing purposes. Technical Architecture Under the hood, the Streaming Sortformer employs a sophisticated architecture that includes a convolutional pre-encode…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 21:31
Bitcoin Dominance Falls: Is the Long-Awaited Altcoin Season Here?

While headlines focused on regulatory scrutiny of a $1.5 billion Alt5 Sigma deal tied to Trump’s World Liberty Financial, some […] The post Bitcoin Dominance Falls: Is the Long-Awaited Altcoin Season Here? appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/08/20 21:30
Dogecoin vs Pepe Dollar vs Bonk (BONK); 3 Reasons Pepe Dollar (PEPD) Will Challenge Both Dogecoin and BONK Marketcaps

The meme coin landscape is crowded, but it’s also evolving. Dogecoin brought humor to crypto. BONK added fresh utility on Solana. And now, Pepe Dollar ($PEPD) enters the scene with a unique approach, fusing satire, payments, and Web3-native culture. This isn’t just another token presale. With a growing crypto presale list and rising interest from [...] The post Dogecoin vs Pepe Dollar vs Bonk (BONK); 3 Reasons Pepe Dollar (PEPD) Will Challenge Both Dogecoin and BONK Marketcaps appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/08/20 21:30
