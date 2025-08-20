ADVENTURES IN SATOSHI CITY” – A NEW ANIMATED CHILDREN’S SERIES AND MULTI-PLATFORM ECOSYSTEM BUILT AROUND BITCOIN AND DEFI

Kartoon Studios, in Partnership with Austria's Bitkern, Unveils a Bitcoin-Native Ecosystem that Combines Animated Entertainment, Interactive Rewards, and Educational Apps to Empower the Next Generation Kartoon Studios to Introduce Games, Coins, and Consumer Products Based on Series and Characters First Series to be Fully Produced in AI Features Anime Style Design and K-Pop Music Track Beverly Hills — August 20th, 2025 — Kartoon Studios, Inc. (NYSE: TOON) ("Kartoon Studios" or the "Company") today announces the launch of "Bitcoin Brigade: Adventures in Satoshi City," a groundbreaking new property that is far more than an animated series. This revolutionary project is the centerpiece of a fully-integrated business model spanning content, digital education, merchandise, interactive apps, and a pioneering Bitcoin treasury strategy — designed to position Kartoon Studios as a trailblazer at the intersection of kids' entertainment and blockchain innovation. The series is scheduled to debut in fall 2026 on Kartoon Channel! As a company dedicated to producing responsible, inspiring content for global youth, Kartoon Studios is proud to stand at the cutting edge of innovation—leading the way by integrating blockchain technology and Bitcoin education into compelling entertainment that equips the next generation with critical knowledge about finance, freedom, and technology. "Bitcoin Brigade invites audiences into Satoshi City, a dazzling, digital realm where a diverse group of brave, brilliant kids discover a secret portal—the Bitcoin Bridge—that connects their world to this decentralized metropolis," stated Andy Heyward, Chairman & CEO of Kartoon Studios. "Produced in a dynamic anime style featuring vibrant visuals and an immersive, music-driven experience enhanced by original K-POP music, the series blends thrilling action with educational themes." Heyward added: "Years ago, I produced and created the animated series of both Super Mario Brothers for Nintendo, and Sonic the Hedgehog for Sega. Those successes helped launch the Nintendo and Sega game platforms.…