2025-08-21 Thursday

Crypto News

Απολαύστε τα πιο δημοφιλή νέα σχετικά με τα κρύπτο, καθώς και ενημερώσεις της αγοράς
Exclusive: Solana gains native Ethereum bridge via Across’ intents model

Exclusive: Solana gains native Ethereum bridge via Across’ intents model

Solana-Ethereum bridge
GAINS
GAINS$0.02785+1.82%
Octavia
VIA$0.016-4.19%
Κοινοποίηση
Crypto.news2025/08/20 21:47
Κοινοποίηση
ADVENTURES IN SATOSHI CITY” – A NEW ANIMATED CHILDREN’S SERIES AND MULTI-PLATFORM ECOSYSTEM BUILT AROUND BITCOIN AND DEFI

ADVENTURES IN SATOSHI CITY” – A NEW ANIMATED CHILDREN’S SERIES AND MULTI-PLATFORM ECOSYSTEM BUILT AROUND BITCOIN AND DEFI

The post ADVENTURES IN SATOSHI CITY” – A NEW ANIMATED CHILDREN’S SERIES AND MULTI-PLATFORM ECOSYSTEM BUILT AROUND BITCOIN AND DEFI appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Kartoon Studios, in Partnership with Austria’s Bitkern, Unveils a Bitcoin-Native Ecosystem that Combines Animated Entertainment, Interactive Rewards, and Educational Apps to Empower the Next Generation Kartoon Studios to Introduce Games, Coins, and Consumer Products Based on Series and Characters First Series to be Fully Produced in AI Features Anime Style Design and K-Pop Music Track Beverly Hills — August 20th, 2025 — Kartoon Studios, Inc. (NYSE: TOON) (“Kartoon Studios” or the “Company”) today announces the launch of “Bitcoin Brigade: Adventures in Satoshi City,” a groundbreaking new property that is far more than an animated series. This revolutionary project is the centerpiece of a fully-integrated business model spanning content, digital education, merchandise, interactive apps, and a pioneering Bitcoin treasury strategy — designed to position Kartoon Studios as a trailblazer at the intersection of kids’ entertainment and blockchain innovation. The series is scheduled to debut in fall 2026 on Kartoon Channel!  As a company dedicated to producing responsible, inspiring content for global youth, Kartoon Studios is proud to stand at the cutting edge of innovation—leading the way by integrating blockchain technology and Bitcoin education into compelling entertainment that equips the next generation with critical knowledge about finance, freedom, and technology.  “Bitcoin Brigade invites audiences into Satoshi City, a dazzling, digital realm where a diverse group of brave, brilliant kids discover a secret portal—the Bitcoin Bridge—that connects their world to this decentralized metropolis,” stated Andy Heyward, Chairman & CEO of Kartoon Studios. “Produced in a dynamic anime style featuring vibrant visuals and an immersive, music-driven experience enhanced by original K-POP music, the series blends thrilling action with educational themes.”  Heyward added: “Years ago, I produced and created the animated series of both Super Mario Brothers for Nintendo, and Sonic the Hedgehog for Sega. Those successes helped launch the Nintendo and Sega game platforms.…
Sidekick
K$0.2188-2.66%
Portal
PORTAL$0.04269-0.67%
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1.12+1.03%
Κοινοποίηση
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 21:46
Κοινοποίηση
Crypto Market Bleeds Ahead of FOMC Meeting Minutes Today- Another Crash Or Recovery?

Crypto Market Bleeds Ahead of FOMC Meeting Minutes Today- Another Crash Or Recovery?

Read the full article at coingape.com.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.022094+0.28%
Κοινοποίηση
CoinGape2025/08/20 21:45
Κοινοποίηση
SharpLink Gaming Expands Ethereum Treasury With $667M Purchase

SharpLink Gaming Expands Ethereum Treasury With $667M Purchase

SharpLink Gaming has significantly boosted its Ethereum holdings with a $667 million acquisition, strengthening its position as one of the largest corporate holders of the cryptocurrency.
Κοινοποίηση
Cryptodaily2025/08/20 21:45
Κοινοποίηση
Thumzup’s $153.8M Deal to Transform DOGE Mining

Thumzup’s $153.8M Deal to Transform DOGE Mining

The post Thumzup’s $153.8M Deal to Transform DOGE Mining appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Quick Highlights Thumzup Media acquires Dogehash Technologies in a $153.8 million all-stock deal. The combined entity will be rebranded as Dogehash Technologies Holdings, Inc., trading under ticker XDOG. The merger aims to create the world’s largest Dogecoin mining platform, integrating 2,500 Scrypt ASIC miners and Dogecoin’s Layer-2 protocol (DogeOS) for enhanced mining efficiency and yield. In a significant move within the cryptocurrency sector, Thumzup Media Corporation, a digital-asset treasury firm backed by Donald Trump Jr., has announced its acquisition of Dogehash Technologies in an all-stock transaction valued at $153.8 million. This acquisition aims to create the world’s largest Dogecoin mining platform, combining Thumzup’s digital asset strategy with Dogehash’s industrial-scale mining operations. The merged entity will be rebranded as Dogehash Technologies Holdings, Inc., trading on Nasdaq under the ticker XDOG. A Leader in Dogecoin Mining Dogehash Technologies operates approximately 2,500 Scrypt ASIC miners across North America, focusing on mining Dogecoin (DOGE) and Litecoin (LTC). The company plans to expand its fleet through the rest of 2025 and into 2026, with an emphasis on renewable-energy-powered data centers. By scaling its production capacity, Dogehash aims to secure a dominant position in the Dogecoin mining sector. Integration of Dogecoin Layer-2 Staking The merger plans to integrate Dogecoin’s Layer-2 protocol, DogeOS, to enhance mining efficiency and provide higher yields beyond standard block rewards. This integration aims to offer competitive mining opportunities to miners within the Dogecoin ecosystem, leveraging decentralized finance (DeFi) products to amplify returns. Thumzup’s Expansion into Crypto Mining Thumzup Media, previously known for its digital marketing services, has pivoted into the cryptocurrency sector, focusing on building a diversified digital-asset infrastructure. The acquisition of Dogehash Technologies marks a significant step in Thumzup’s strategy to become a leading player in the crypto mining industry. The company’s expansion into crypto mining aligns with the growing interest…
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.692-1.29%
Movement
MOVE$0.1281+0.47%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001749-2.72%
Κοινοποίηση
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 21:44
Κοινοποίηση
Top Fed Official Michelle Bowman Says Staff Should Hold Small Amounts Of Crypto To Understand It

Top Fed Official Michelle Bowman Says Staff Should Hold Small Amounts Of Crypto To Understand It

CyberKongz, the digital asset company behind the blue-chip CyberKongz non-fungible token collection, has announced plans to launch its utility token dubbed “$KONG.” The now highly [...]
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01365-2.08%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Bluefin
BLUE$0.07179-3.45%
Κοινοποίηση
Insidebitcoins2025/08/20 21:43
Κοινοποίηση
Brazil to hold first hearing on a $19B sovereign Bitcoin reserve

Brazil to hold first hearing on a $19B sovereign Bitcoin reserve

Brazil's legislators will hold a hearing with experts on the Bitcoin strategic reserve.
HoldCoin
HOLD$0.00004231+0.85%
Κοινοποίηση
Crypto.news2025/08/20 21:43
Κοινοποίηση
Ethereum Gains Momentum in Cryptocurrency Market

Ethereum Gains Momentum in Cryptocurrency Market

The post Ethereum Gains Momentum in Cryptocurrency Market appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum has taken a significant leap over Bitcoin in recent months, largely due to substantial investments in spot Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) and increased interest from large financial treasuries. A report from K33 Research, published on August 19, shows that the ETH/BTC pair has reached its peak for the year, climbing above 0.037. Continue Reading:Ethereum Gains Momentum in Cryptocurrency Market Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/ethereum-gains-momentum-in-cryptocurrency-market
Bitcoin
BTC$113,592.46-0.27%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.022094+0.28%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02785+1.82%
Κοινοποίηση
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 21:43
Κοινοποίηση
Husky Inu (HINU) Completes Latest Price Jump, Rises To $0.00019863

Husky Inu (HINU) Completes Latest Price Jump, Rises To $0.00019863

Husky Inu (HINU) registered the latest price jump of its pre-launch stage, rising from $0.00019805 to $0.00019863. The project’s regular price increases are part of its pre-launch phase, which began on April 1. The next increase will see the HINU token’s value rise to $0.00019921.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01365-2.08%
Particl
PART$0.1814-1.41%
Jump Tom
JUMP$0.06985-6.97%
Κοινοποίηση
Cryptodaily2025/08/20 21:42
Κοινοποίηση
Ethereum Price Prediction: Could ETH Hit $10K by Christmas? Dogecoin and Unilabs Finance Set to Surge Next

Ethereum Price Prediction: Could ETH Hit $10K by Christmas? Dogecoin and Unilabs Finance Set to Surge Next

Ethereum price could hit $10K as Christmas nears, while Dogecoin and Unilabs Finance gain momentum. UNIL presale raises $14M, offering traders high-growth potential.
Ethereum
ETH$4,287.51+1.28%
Κοινοποίηση
Blockchainreporter2025/08/20 21:40
Κοινοποίηση

Νέες τάσεις

Περισσότερα

Impersonating UK Police in Crypto Scam, Scammer Steals $2.8M Bitcoin from Victim

Stablecoins in opmars: China werkt aan eigen digitale yuan versie

Windtree Therapeutics’ Shares Dive 77% After Nasdaq Delisting News

Toyota Unveils $10.8M Vehicle Blockchain Network on Avalanche to Reshape Mobility Trust

Meta freezes AI hiring amid team reshuffle