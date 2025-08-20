Ανταλλακτήριο MEXC
/
Crypto News
/
2025-08-21 Thursday
Crypto News
Απολαύστε τα πιο δημοφιλή νέα σχετικά με τα κρύπτο, καθώς και ενημερώσεις της αγοράς
Crypto market sell-off accelerates, but SOL data predicts recovery to $200
The post Crypto market sell-off accelerates, but SOL data predicts recovery to $200 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin and altcoins continue to sell off, but Solana’s fundamentals and accelerating institutional traction hint at a price recovery to $200. Key takeaways: Solana’s DeFi dominance and growing fees sustain network demand, boosting investors’ long-term confidence. Institutional investors’ interest in SOL futures, ETP exposure and staking yield add to SOL’s resilience. Read more Source: https://cointelegraph.com/news/crypto-market-sell-off-accelerates-but-sol-data-predicts-recovery-to-200?utm_source=rss_feed&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=rss_partner_inbound
SOL
$185.29
+1.83%
MORE
$0.10165
+1.55%
DEFI
$0.001749
-2.72%
Κοινοποίηση
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/20 21:55
Κοινοποίηση
Bob Marley Joins Pink Floyd In One Of The Most Impressive Chart Feats Ever
The post Bob Marley Joins Pink Floyd In One Of The Most Impressive Chart Feats Ever appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bob Marley’s Legend has now spent 900 weeks on the Billboard 200, making it just the second album in history to reach that milestone. UNSPECIFIED – NOVEMBER 27: Photo of Bob Marley. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images) getty Ever since it dropped in the mid-1980s, Legend, the compilation album released by Bob Marley and the Wailers, has been a must-own for music lovers everywhere. The project, which is far and away the most successful reggae set in history, has ranked as one of the bestselling musical releases of all time for many years, and it’s one of a handful of titles that can always be counted on to appear on the Billboard 200. The compilation is present once again on the competitive Billboard tally, and after well over a decade on the roster, Marley posthumously makes history. Legend Reaches 900 Weeks on the Billboard 200 Legend has racked up 900 stays on the Billboard 200. As it advances to that landmark, the compilation becomes just the second album in U.S. history to reach such a prestigious figure. Bob Marley Matches Pink Floyd Marley and the Wailers’ Legend joins The Dark Side of the Moon by Pink Floyd as the only two 900-week charting successes on the Billboard 200. Pink Floyd’s rock classic remains in a distant first place, as it has accumulated 990 stays on the roster. Unlike Legend, however, The Dark Side of the Moon does not regularly appear on the Billboard 200, so whether or not it will ever make it to 1,000 frames is yet to be seen. Legend Continues to Move Huge Numbers of Units More than 40 years after its release, Legend moved another 12,000 equivalent units in the past tracking period in America, according to Luminate. That sum is down slightly from the…
U
$0.01499
-25.12%
BOB
$0.000006403
-0.15%
PHOTO
$1.1052
-8.35%
Κοινοποίηση
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/20 21:54
Κοινοποίηση
Epic eyes new AI features to consolidate stranglehold on US EHR business
Epic Systems used its annual Users Group Meeting to outline a wave of new software at its 1,670-acre campus in Verona, Wisconsin. Company leaders said roughly 200 AI features are in development to help patients, clinicians, and insurers. On Tuesday, Judy Faulkner, Epic’s 82-year-old CEO, leaned into the science-fiction theme, stepping out in a purple […]
EPIC
$2.6765
-10.52%
AI
$0.1187
+1.88%
Κοινοποίηση
Cryptopolitan
2025/08/20 21:53
Κοινοποίηση
China quietly prepares yuan stablecoins as 99% of supply minted in dollars
The post China quietly prepares yuan stablecoins as 99% of supply minted in dollars appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. China is evaluating yuan-backed stablecoins for the first time, with the State Council set to review a roadmap on currency internationalization and stablecoin usage later this month, per Reuters. The plan would assign regulatory responsibilities, outline risk controls, and task the People’s Bank of China with implementation, and pilot activity is expected in Hong Kong and Shanghai, as Reuters reported. The move would depart from China’s 2021 prohibition on crypto trading and mining. It fits a broader objective to expand the yuan’s role in cross-border payments as dollar stablecoins dominate crypto settlement rails. Dollar-pegged tokens account for more than 99% of global stablecoin supply, according to Reuters. The roadmap is expected to be paired with messaging from senior leadership on boundaries for commercial use, with further discussion of yuan use in trade scheduled around the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Tianjin on Aug. 31 to Sept. 1, per China’s official schedule. Policymakers face a practical constraint: China’s capital controls, which shape how any yuan-referenced token could circulate offshore rather than onshore. The yuan’s global payment share was 2.88% in June, down from highs seen in late 2023, according to SWIFT’s July RMB Tracker. A stablecoin that preserves convertibility and compliance could support invoicing and settlement in regional trade corridors, while design choices around custody, redemption, and reserve composition would drive market uptake and regulatory comfort. Hong Kong is positioned as a primary venue for structured experimentation. The city’s licensing regime for fiat-referenced stablecoin issuers takes effect Aug. 1, with final guidelines on supervision, AML, and application procedures published by the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA). Corporate interest has emerged, including a plan by Ant International to apply for a Hong Kong issuer license once applications open, per Reuters. These steps create a path for yuan-pegged instruments in an offshore setting…
CITY
$1.12
+1.03%
MORE
$0.10165
+1.55%
MOVE
$0.1281
+0.47%
Κοινοποίηση
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/20 21:53
Κοινοποίηση
U.S. Federal Reserve’s New Supervision Chief Sold on Bringing Crypto to Finance
The post U.S. Federal Reserve’s New Supervision Chief Sold on Bringing Crypto to Finance appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The U.S. Federal Reserve’s newest vice chair who supervises Wall Street banking, Michelle Bowman, made a crypto speech on Tuesday that could have been uttered by one of the industry’s own policy wonks, advocating that banks get behind the digital assets surge and that the Fed give the sector rules that won’t get in crypto’s way. At the Wyoming Blockchain Symposium, Bowman warned banks that don’t embrace the shift toward crypto “will play a diminished role in the financial system more broadly,” and she further underlined what’s already been an obvious change in crypto sentiment from U.S. banking regulators. “Your industry has already experienced significant frictions with bank regulators applying unclear standards, conflicting guidance, and inconsistent regulatory interpretations,” she said. “We need a clear, strategic regulatory framework that will facilitate the adoption of new technology, recognizing that in some cases, it may be inadequate and inappropriate to apply existing regulatory guidance to address emerging tech.” In March, President Donald Trump nominated Bowman to be elevated from a board seat to the role of vice chair for supervision, and she was sworn in about two months ago. She’ll occupy a leading role in the Fed’s writing and adoption of rules for stablecoins, as outlined by the Guiding and Establishing National Innovation for U.S. Stablecoins (GENIUS) Act, and her latest remarks show how much she’s aligned with the president on fostering the technology. “Regulators must recognize the unique features of these new assets and distinguish them from traditional financial instruments or banking products,” Bowman said, advocating that the pending rules be closely tailored to what the industry is doing and not a “worst-case scenario.” Bowman addressed asset tokenization, saying it can make transfers of ownership faster, mitigate “well-known risks” and make the process cheaper, and she said stablecoins are “positioned to become…
T
$0.01595
-0.93%
U
$0.01499
-25.12%
TRUMP
$8.692
-1.29%
Κοινοποίηση
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/20 21:52
Κοινοποίηση
Why BlackRock Now Holds Over 3% of All Bitcoin in Circulation
The post Why BlackRock Now Holds Over 3% of All Bitcoin in Circulation appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key highlights: BlackRock holds over 662,500 BTC — more than 3% of total supply Its Bitcoin ETF hit $70B AUM in record time, outpacing gold ETFs A decentralized currency is now largely owned by centralized players Buying Bitcoin like it’s the apocalypse? BlackRock (BLK) is accumulating Bitcoin at an astonishing pace — as if it’s preparing for a seismic shift in global finance. Major Bitcoin Holders. Source: bitbo In just a year and a half since launching its spot Bitcoin ETF, the firm has amassed more than 662,500 BTC, representing over 3% of Bitcoin’s total supply. At current prices, that portfolio is worth roughly $72.4 billion. BlackRock vs. traditional ETFs The size of this market can be assessed by examining the gold-backed SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The fund needed more than 1,600 trading days to accumulate $70 billion in assets under management. BlackRock achieved this milestone in the shortest amount of time any ETF has ever recorded, which took 341 days. BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF net assets. Source: Blackrock Bigger than the exchanges BlackRock holds more Bitcoin than traditional exchanges combined with large crypto companies like MicroStrategy. The total Bitcoin holdings of BlackRock rank second after Satoshi Nakamoto, who created Bitcoin, but the company is getting closer to its 1.1 million BTC position. BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust is on track to surpass all other Bitcoin holders and become the largest Bitcoin holder worldwide based on current investment rates. ETFs that provide Bitcoin exposure. Source: bitbo Custody and security BlackRock keeps the private keys for this enormous Bitcoin accumulation under management at Coinbase Custody, where the assets remain in insured cold wallets. What drives BlackRock to invest heavily in Bitcoin? The accumulation process stems from a fundamental transformation in Bitcoin’s position at BlackRock. The company no longer considers Bitcoin…
BTC
$113,592.46
-0.27%
TRUST
$0.0004913
+4.17%
MORE
$0.10165
+1.55%
Κοινοποίηση
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/20 21:51
Κοινοποίηση
Which Crypto to Buy Today for Short-Term Profits? A New Crypto Coin at $0.035 Could Rally 800%
In the world of digital assets, traders often look for opportunities that balance immediate upside with long-term credibility. While discussions on why crypto is down often dominate market forums, a new project is creating a buzz for very different reasons. Mutuum Finance (MUTM), currently in presale, is shaping up as one of the few projects [...] The post Which Crypto to Buy Today for Short-Term Profits? A New Crypto Coin at $0.035 Could Rally 800% appeared first on Blockonomi.
BUZZ
$0.011646
+8.38%
WHY
$0.00000002801
+6.99%
Κοινοποίηση
Blockonomi
2025/08/20 21:50
Κοινοποίηση
China Mulls Yuan-Backed Stablecoin As Beijing Makes A Play Against US Dominance
The post China Mulls Yuan-Backed Stablecoin As Beijing Makes A Play Against US Dominance appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. China is reportedly considering allowing the use of yuan-backed stablecoins for the first time. The yuan stablecoin roadmap is expected to be discussed at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Tianjin later this month. At the summit, China will promote the wider use of its currency in trade settlements. China is Considering Yuan-Backed Stablecoin According to Reuters, the State Council will review a roadmap later this month to expand yuan internationalisation, including stablecoin pilots in Hong Kong and Shanghai. If approved, the plan would establish regulatory guidelines, risk controls, and usage targets to counter the overwhelming dominance of US dollar–pegged tokens. [ ZOOMER ] CHINA CONSIDERING EXPANDING USE OF YUAN INTO STABLECOIN, TO DISCUSS AT SHANGHAI SUMMIT THIS MONTH: RTRS — zoomer (@zoomerfied) August 20, 2025 China’s move comes as Washington races ahead on stablecoin regulation under President Trump, seen with the GENIUS Act. Dollar-backed coins are cementing their role in crypto trading and cross-border payments. Stablecoins are digital tokens designed to maintain a constant value, usually pegged to a fiat currency. The global market is currently worth around $276 billion, with more than 99% pegged to the US dollar, according to DefiLlama data. Stablecoin Market Cap. Source: DefiLlama Hong Kong and Shanghai in the Spotlight Implementation will be fast-tracked in Hong Kong, which rolled out its long-awaited stablecoin ordinance on August 1, and Shanghai, which is building an international hub for digital yuan operations. Both cities are expected to play a critical role in deploying offshore yuan-denominated stablecoins. Analysts see the initiative as part of Beijing’s broader push to counter US financial hegemony. Chinese exporters are already using dollar stablecoins at scale, a trend that highlights the yuan’s limited reach in global payments If adopted, the decision would mark the biggest reversal since Beijing’s 2021 ban on crypto…
TRUMP
$8.692
-1.29%
PLAY
$0.0487
+8.92%
MORE
$0.10165
+1.55%
Κοινοποίηση
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/20 21:50
Κοινοποίηση
Bitcoin ETFs See $523M Outflows as Ethereum Funds Drop $422M
TLDR Spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded $523 million in net outflows on Tuesday. Fidelity’s FBTC fund led the Bitcoin ETF redemptions with $246.9 million in outflows. Grayscale’s GBTC reported $115.53 million in negative flows on the same day. Spot Ethereum ETFs saw $422.3 million in outflows, marking their second-largest daily loss. Fidelity’s FETH led Ethereum ETF [...] The post Bitcoin ETFs See $523M Outflows as Ethereum Funds Drop $422M appeared first on CoinCentral.
SECOND
$0.0000074
-3.89%
FUND
$0.0246
--%
NET
$0.000114
+6.03%
Κοινοποίηση
Coincentral
2025/08/20 21:49
Κοινοποίηση
XRP Price Teases Buyers With Green, But Is This ‘Dead Cat Bounce?’
The post XRP Price Teases Buyers With Green, But Is This ‘Dead Cat Bounce?’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. XRP is up today and back around $2.90, but the recovery does not look like a comeback — more of a “dead cat bounce.” August started strong but then slipped, and now the coin is trading below a key level that continues to act as a ceiling. Every push toward $3.00 gets tested. The follow‑through dies before it even looks serious. The structure across time frames has not changed. The previous day’s high has not been surpassed — the kind of alignment that indicates strength is cosmetic. You Might Also Like Compression from above is doing the heavy lifting for sellers. The XRP price rises, meets the ceiling and falls back down. This makes today less about chasing green and more about whether the market can finally clear $3 without immediately falling back down. Source: TradingView Stablecoin shares have increased week over week, indicating a preference for cash over swing risk. Powell is main character, again This shift coincides with the focus on Jackson Hole. If policy guidance is hawkish and the message is “inflation first,” then the dollar will be more attractive and speculative corners will be affected. Simply put, the move into cash-like positions is happening now. You Might Also Like The playbook for levels is therefore straightforward. Bulls need a daily close back above $3, followed by a clean push through $3.10, to show that this is more than just relief. Fail there, and you are back to picking supports. The first speed bump is at $2.85 per XRP, and the bigger line sits near $2.70 — the early-summer base that held the last slide. Until the market flips these levels with conviction, it makes more sense to take short entries on intraday pullbacks than to build fresh longs into resistance. Source: https://u.today/xrp-price-teases-buyers-with-green-but-is-this-dead-cat-bounce
NEAR
$2.502
+0.80%
U
$0.01499
-25.12%
LOOKS
$0.019565
+1.15%
Κοινοποίηση
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/20 21:49
Κοινοποίηση
Νέες τάσεις
Περισσότερα
Impersonating UK Police in Crypto Scam, Scammer Steals $2.8M Bitcoin from Victim
Stablecoins in opmars: China werkt aan eigen digitale yuan versie
Windtree Therapeutics’ Shares Dive 77% After Nasdaq Delisting News
Toyota Unveils $10.8M Vehicle Blockchain Network on Avalanche to Reshape Mobility Trust
Meta freezes AI hiring amid team reshuffle