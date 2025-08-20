Bob Marley Joins Pink Floyd In One Of The Most Impressive Chart Feats Ever

Bob Marley's Legend has now spent 900 weeks on the Billboard 200, making it just the second album in history to reach that milestone. UNSPECIFIED – NOVEMBER 27: Photo of Bob Marley. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images) getty Ever since it dropped in the mid-1980s, Legend, the compilation album released by Bob Marley and the Wailers, has been a must-own for music lovers everywhere. The project, which is far and away the most successful reggae set in history, has ranked as one of the bestselling musical releases of all time for many years, and it's one of a handful of titles that can always be counted on to appear on the Billboard 200. The compilation is present once again on the competitive Billboard tally, and after well over a decade on the roster, Marley posthumously makes history. Legend Reaches 900 Weeks on the Billboard 200 Legend has racked up 900 stays on the Billboard 200. As it advances to that landmark, the compilation becomes just the second album in U.S. history to reach such a prestigious figure. Bob Marley Matches Pink Floyd Marley and the Wailers' Legend joins The Dark Side of the Moon by Pink Floyd as the only two 900-week charting successes on the Billboard 200. Pink Floyd's rock classic remains in a distant first place, as it has accumulated 990 stays on the roster. Unlike Legend, however, The Dark Side of the Moon does not regularly appear on the Billboard 200, so whether or not it will ever make it to 1,000 frames is yet to be seen. Legend Continues to Move Huge Numbers of Units More than 40 years after its release, Legend moved another 12,000 equivalent units in the past tracking period in America, according to Luminate. That sum is down slightly from the…