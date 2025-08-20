2025-08-21 Thursday

Trump-Linked Crypto Company ALT5 Pushes Back On SEC Probe Rumors

ALT5 Sigma and Jon Isaac both moved quickly to deny a rumored probe conducted by the US Securities and Exchange Commission, but the paper trail gives investors reason to ask questions. Related Reading: Bitcoin Drops, Saylor Shops: 430 BTC Added To Treasury Stash – Details Reports this week tied Isaac to alleged earnings inflation and […]
Bitcoinist2025/08/20 22:00
MemeCore’s 12% rally faces major risk – Can bulls hold $0.59?

Will MemeCore’s breakout survive bearish Funding Rates or is another steep crash around the corner?
Coinstats2025/08/20 22:00
Cardano Eyes $1.32, BONK Defends Support, Cold Wallet Offers 35x Gap: Top Crypto Gainers to Watch Now

Detail: https://coincu.com/pr/cwt-vs-cardano-and-bonk-top-crypto-gainers-with-real-time-opportunities/
Coinstats2025/08/20 22:00
BlockDAG Emerges as 2025’s Most Successful Presale — Why Analysts Call It the Best Crypto to Buy

BlockDAG has raised over $376M, making it the most successful presale of 2025. See why investors call it the best crypto to buy before listing.
Blockchainreporter2025/08/20 22:00
Daily income reaches $8,700. Dogecoin enthusiasts flock to BlockchainCloudMining

Late July 2025-In the current wave of crypto market recovery, the traditional strategy of “holding coins without moving” is quietly changing to a new way of thinking of “holding coins to create income”. Especially in the Dogecoin (DOGE) community, more and more coin holders are earning considerable daily income through the world’s leading BlockchainCloudMining platform-up to $5,700, triggering a wave of heated discussions and participation in the community about “coins making profits”. Transformation moment for Dogecoin holders Since the advent of DOGE, this “joke coin” derived from Internet culture has had amazing vitality. Although its price has fluctuated greatly, its huge community base and expanding application scenarios have proved its durability in the crypto ecosystem. However, in the face of the ever-changing market environment, DOGE holders have gradually realized that relying solely on rising and falling profits is risky, and “activating” assets and generating stable cash flow may be the wise direction for future investment. It is in this context that BlockchainCloudMining has become the “star platform” in this asset reconfiguration revolution. The “low threshold and high return” logic of cloud mining platforms BlockchainCloudMining is a professional cloud mining platform headquartered in the UK. Since its launch in 2018, it has been committed to providing simple, safe and efficient mining solutions for global crypto users. Users do not need to build their own mines, purchase hardware, and maintain equipment. They only need to register an account and select a contract to start 24-hour automatic mining and obtain daily settled income. Security and Sustainability In the field of mining, trust and security are crucial. Blockchain Cloud Mining (BlockchainCloudMining) knows this well and puts user safety first. Blockchain Cloud Mining (BlockchainCloudMining) is committed to transparency and legality, ensuring that your investment is protected and allowing you to focus on profitability. All mines use clean energy, making cloud mining carbon neutral. Renewable energy protects the environment from pollution and brings rich returns, allowing every investor to enjoy opportunities and benefits. BlockchainCloudMining platform advantages: ⦁Get a $12 instant bonus upon registration. ⦁High profit level and daily dividends. ⦁No other service fees or management fees. ⦁The platform supports settlement of more than 9 cryptocurrencies, such as DOGE, BTC, ETH, SOL, USDC, USDT, XRP, LTC and BCH. ⦁The company’s affiliate program allows you to refer friends and get up to $50,000 in referral bonuses. ⦁McAfee® security. Cloudflare® security. 100% uptime guarantee and excellent 24/7 manual online technical support. Actual income performance is outstanding, and investors continue to increase their investment The latest data from the BlockchainCloudMining platform shows that the following contracts have become the first choice of users: ⦁【New User Experience Contract】: Investment amount: $100, contract period 2 days, total income: $100 + $6. ⦁【WhatsMiner M66S】: Investment amount: $500, contract period 7 days, total return: $500 + $45.5. ⦁【WhatsMiner M60】: Investment amount: $1000, contract period 14 days, total return: $1000 + $196. ⦁【Bitcoin Miner S21+】: Investment amount: $3000, contract period 20 days, total return: $3000 + $900. ⦁【ALPH Miner AL1】: Investment amount: $10000, contract period 35 days, total return: $10000 + $5950. ⦁【ANTSPACE HK3】: Investment amount: $33000, contract period 40 days, total return: $33000 + $26400. You can get income the next day after purchasing the contract, and you can also choose to withdraw to your crypto wallet or continue to purchase other contracts. (The platform has launched a number of stable income contracts. For more contract details, please log in to the official website of Blockchaincloudmining.com) Global deployment, stable output It is worth noting that the BlockchainCloudMining platform has multiple data centers around the world and deploys more than 500,000 high-performance mining machines. This distributed computing power network allows mining tasks to be unaffected by the power or network environment of a single region. Even in extreme market conditions or policy changes, it can still ensure the stable operation of contracts and the payment of daily income as scheduled. In short: a “static income revolution” for DOGE users In the past, DOGE was the “happy fruit” of the crypto world; now, with the BlockchainCloudMining platform, it is gradually becoming a “passive income engine.” If holding coins is a belief, then letting the assets you hold continue to work for you is a smarter continuation of belief. For more and more DOGE users, cloud mining is not only an investment option, but also a long-term asset management strategy. For more details, please visit the official website: https://blockchaincloudmining.com or contact the official email: info@blockchaincloudmining.com
Coinstats2025/08/20 22:00
TAO Pushes AI Frontiers, Stellar Eyes Breakout & BlockDAG’s Academy Turns Users Into Builders: Presale Hits $378M

Detail: https://coincu.com/pr/blockdag-academy-and-378m-presale-surpass-stellar-breakout-and-bittensor-growth/
Coinstats2025/08/20 22:00
Best Crypto to Buy in 2025: Shiba Inu vs Pepeto for Maximum ROI

As the 2025 bull market gathers momentum, investors are once again chasing high-reward opportunities, and meme coins are leading the conversation.
The Cryptonomist2025/08/20 22:00
Ika Debuts RFP Program to Unveil the Next Generation of Decentralized Applications on Sui

The fastest MPC network, Ika, has published a Request for Proposals (RFP) aimed at showcasing applications that were previously impossible and are now unavailable elsewhere. Ika provides builders with access to entirely new design areas by enabling Sui smart contracts to manage assets across multiple blockchains directly. Why Ika + Sui is the only way […]
Coinstats2025/08/20 21:57
ECB’s Lagarde insists U.S.-EU trade deal within the central bank's projections

The post ECB’s Lagarde insists U.S.-EU trade deal within the central bank's projections appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Christine Lagarde, President of the European Central Bank (ECB), said on Wednesday that the recent trade deal with the U.S. was not far from the bank’s baseline forecast. She also noted that the trade negotiations led to higher tariffs on EU goods to the U.S. than the April levies. At the International Business Council of the World Economic Forum, Lagarde revealed that the recent trade deal established tariffs between 12% and 16% for U.S. imports of EU goods. She believes the 15% levies on most items in the deal agreed upon last month prevented an all-out trade war and gave businesses greater clarity. The bank’s official said the tariffs were still higher than the ECB’s June baseline projections. Lagarde says U.S.-EU trade deal will weigh on economic growth. The ECB’s president acknowledged that the trade deal is also below the worst-case scenario for U.S. tariffs. The financial institution had projected over 20% of U.S. tariffs on EU goods in its June projections.  Lagarde believes the deal between the two nations will weigh on economic growth until 2026. The financial institution’s June forecast shows a baseline 1.1% economic growth next year. It also revealed that severe outcomes would have lowered the growth to 0.7%. According to Europe’s central bank, there’s still uncertainty lurking due to unspecified levies in pharmaceuticals and semiconductors. As previously reported by Cryptopolitan, the 15% trade deal did not include pharmaceuticals. Lagarde said the ECB’s staff will reveal the implications of the U.S.-EU trade deal for the European economy in the upcoming September projections. She also stated that next month’s projections will guide the European Central Bank’s decisions over the coming months. Lagarde argued that the EU had a strong track record of trading partners, with 72 countries engaging in trade. She also said the region has the…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 21:57
Crypto insiders ramp up stock sales, nearing $1.7B in 2025

The post Crypto insiders ramp up stock sales, nearing $1.7B in 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. This is a segment from the Empire newsletter. To read full editions, subscribe. Everyone is searching for top signals. It could be that crypto is destined to forever follow the global money supply. Any sign of the bull market’s end would then be buried in macroeconomic data. Boring! Empire is all about giving a look behind the curtain of the crypto industry.  So let’s instead draw a more interesting correlation: how many shares crypto’s richest executives are cashing in on the way up. First, it’s worth making one thing clear: People are allowed to make money. If any of us were in the same position, there’s no doubt that we’d be offloading our equity as markets heat up. That’s what it’s there for.  And boy, have insiders been putting up numbers.  Since January 1, insiders at just four publicly-traded companies in and around crypto have altogether net-sold almost $1.7 billion in company shares. More than three-quarters of that sum was sold in the past three months alone — during bitcoin’s push from around $103,000 to over $124,000. The chart below plots those insider stock sales (the colorful columns) against the price of bitcoin (the purple line).  As you can see, insider sales remained relatively quiet for the first half of the year but ramped up once Circle went public in June.  Source: Openinsider, CoinGecko Circle CEO Jeremy Allaire alone made $46.4 million by selling nearly 1.6 million shares on Circle’s second day of trade, some flowing through a trust. The stock was sold for $29.30 on average, while CRCL’s share price has since climbed past $135 — a 360% increase. Still, that technically places Allaire in fifth position by value generated by stock sales for 2025 to date, excluding VC firms General Catalyst Group VI and Chuang Xi Capital, which…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 21:56
Impersonating UK Police in Crypto Scam, Scammer Steals $2.8M Bitcoin from Victim

Stablecoins in opmars: China werkt aan eigen digitale yuan versie

Windtree Therapeutics’ Shares Dive 77% After Nasdaq Delisting News

Toyota Unveils $10.8M Vehicle Blockchain Network on Avalanche to Reshape Mobility Trust

Meta freezes AI hiring amid team reshuffle