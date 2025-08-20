2025-08-21 Thursday

Bitcoin Holders Face Heavy Losses as Exchange Inflows Surge

Bitcoin holders rush to exchanges, fueling billions in losses. Profit-taking surges as institutional buying collides with market retreats. August trading slows, echoing history of sharp double-digit declines. Short-term Bitcoin investors are feeling pressured after a wave of selling sent billions to crypto exchanges. Maartunn, an analyst on on-chain data provider CryptoQuant, said that in 48 hours, more than $5.69 billion worth of Bitcoin had entered exchanges at a loss. This steep decline underscores surrender among traders who had just entered the market and are now exiting at a loss. Deposits to exchanges are generally an indicator of selling pressure, which has dragged on the rest of the market. The figures indicate that 50,026 BTC was deposited by short-term holders on exchanges within two days, one of the heaviest inflows driven by losses in weeks. More than $441 million in liquidation was recorded in the market in the same time frame as prices retreated to record highs. One of the heaviest loss-driven moves in weeks. STHs are capitulating: 50,026 BTC (≈$5.69B) flowed from short-term holders to exchanges at a loss over just 2 days. https://t.co/TmOdP7xqZ1 pic.twitter.com/vCr7Q5x2Yn — Maartunn (@JA_Maartun) August 20, 2025 Also Read: SEC Chair Paul Atkins Signals Softer Stance on Crypto Regulation Profit-Taking and Institutional Buying Collide While short-term holders sold at losses, profit-taking by longer-term investors has also intensified. Glassnode data indicated that Bitcoin holders who held their coins longer than a month made over $1.5 billion in profits on July 18. It was the biggest profit-taking occasion since December 2024, indicating that the selling pressure is not restricted to short-term players. On August 14, bitcoin rallied to an all-time high of 124,533 under the momentum of robust institutional demand. One of the biggest purchasers was the Strategy of Michael Saylor, which announced the acquisition of $51.4 billion worth of Bitcoin between August 11 and 17. Such frantic hoarding has seen the market pull back, bringing the total cryptocurrency market cap under the $4 trillion mark. Historical Patterns Shape Market Sentiment Bitcoin posted four consecutive months of gains from April through July, but August has historically been less favorable. Three of the last four years have finished in August with losses in the double digits, and traders seem wary of repeating the trend. In addition, August is historically characterized by a reduced volume of trading and thinner markets, a situation that may increase volatility. At the time of writing, Bitcoin was trading at $113,683 after dipping to $112,555 earlier in the day. This is after hitting a record high last week, highlighting the rapid nature of the sentiment in the crypto space. Conclusion Heavy selling by short-term holders, alongside profit-taking from longer-term investors, has created intense downward pressure on Bitcoin. Despite institutional accumulation, market conditions in August remain fragile, and historical trends suggest cautious trading ahead. Also Read: Trump’s Words Spark XRP Buzz as Ripple Targets SWIFT’s Dominance The post Bitcoin Holders Face Heavy Losses as Exchange Inflows Surge appeared first on 36Crypto.
BNB Price Set for Upside as TVL Reaches $13.4B and 14M Addresses Active

Detail: https://coincu.com/analysis/bnb-price-upside-tvl-reaches-13-4b/
Bitwise CIO Predicts Bitcoin Will Outperform All Assets

The post Bitwise CIO Predicts Bitcoin Will Outperform All Assets appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Bitwise’s Chief Investment Officer has predicted that Bitcoin will beat all other major assets in performance over the next decade. He expects the cryptocurrency to deliver an average annual growth rate of 28.3% during this period. The forecast highlights growing confidence in Bitcoin’s long-term potential as both an investment and a store of value. According …
XRP Investors Gain Novel Opportunities Through ALL4 Mining

XRP is back in the spotlight — and this time, it’s not just because of its price. With strong trading volume, an efficient ETF structure, and growing regulatory clarity, XRP is poised to lead the next wave of cryptocurrency adoption. While market speculation continues as to whether XRP will be the next altcoin to receive a US-approved spot ETF, savvy investors are already earning a daily passive income through the ALL4 Mining cloud mining platform.Why XRP Holders Are Turning to ALL4 Mining Cloud Mining PlatformBitcoin and Ethereum have already dominated the ETF space, and XRP is showing signs of becoming the next leader. But investors know that the hype surrounding ETFs doesn’t necessarily translate into daily returns. For this reason, some of the XRP holders are choosing cloud mining through ALL4 Mining to obtain stable returns.Cloud mining allows you to rent professional-grade mining equipment remotely and earn cryptocurrency rewards without owning or maintaining any machines. ALL4 Mining makes this easier with AI-optimized operations, green energy infrastructure, and full support for XRP deposits.How to start earning a stable daily income with ALL4 MiningJust follow these three simple stepsStep 1: Register an AccountCreate your free account in less than a minute and receive a $15 welcome bonus, which will allow you to earn $0.60 per day for free with your initial deposit.Step 2: Choose a PlanChoose from a variety of profitable mining plans to meet your financial goals. Whether you’re looking for short-term gains or long-term returns, ALL4 Mining has something for you.Step 3: Start EarningWatch your income grow with no management required. Daily profits will be automatically deposited into your account, and you can withdraw them to your cryptocurrency wallet address.Profits will be automatically credited to your account the day after you purchase the contract. When your account reaches $100, you can choose to withdraw it to your crypto wallet or continue purchasing contracts to earn more profits.Everything is officially operated, control your financial freedom anytime, anywhere. Download the official app with one click. Available on both Apple and Android phones.Platform Benefits:⦁ Get a $15 instant bonus upon registration.⦁ High profitability and daily payouts.⦁ No additional service or management fees.⦁ The platform accepts over 10 cryptocurrencies (e.g., DOGE, BTC, ETH, LTC, USDC, USDT, BNB, BCH, XRP, SOL) for settlement.⦁ The company’s affiliate program allows you to refer friends and earn up to $77,777 in referral bonuses.⦁ McAfee® security. Cloudflare® security. 100% uptime and excellent 24/7 live technical support.Security and SustainabilityIn the world of mining, trust and security are paramount. ALL4 Mining understands this and prioritizes user safety. ALL4 Mining is committed to transparency and legality, ensuring your investment is protected. All mining farm energy consumption is provided by renewable energy, making cloud mining carbon neutral. Renewable energy protects the environment, delivers exceptional returns, and ensures that every investor enjoys opportunities and benefits.ALL4 Mining has built its reputation on consistent returns, honest performance, and real-time transparency.Whether you’re an early XRP investor or new to cryptocurrency, this is your opportunity to turn your holdings into a daily income stream while contributing to sustainable, AI-powered blockchain infrastructure.To learn more about ALL4 Mining, please visit the official website: https://all4mining.com/.
7 Best Presale to Invest In: Previous Investors Turned $100 Into $100K — Will History Repeat?

The growing influence of cryptocurrency money in U.S. politics is once again coming into focus as Ohio prepares for another high-stakes Senate race. Former Senator Sherrod Brown, a prominent critic of the digital asset industry during his tenure as Senate Banking Committee chair, is weighing a comeback bid after losing his seat in 2024. That […] The post 7 Best Presale to Invest In: Previous Investors Turned $100 Into $100K — Will History Repeat? appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Trump Family-Backed Thumzup to Acquire Dogecoin Miner Dogehash in $154M Deal

The post Trump Family-Backed Thumzup to Acquire Dogecoin Miner Dogehash in $154M Deal appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key highlights: Thumzup Media, backed by Donald Trump Jr., is acquiring Dogehash Technologies in a $153.8 million all-stock transaction. The merged entity will rebrand as Dogehash Technologies Holdings and trade on Nasdaq under the ticker XDOG. The move marks a significant shift toward crypto mining, especially in Dogecoin and Litecoin, with plans for DeFi integration via DogeOS. A strategic pivot into mining Thumzup Media (TZUP), an online marketing firm pivoting into cryptocurrency, announced its acquisition of Dogehash Technologies, Inc., a North America-based Dogecoin and Litecoin mining company. The all-stock deal, valued at $153.8 million based on Thumzup’s recent closing share price, underscores the Trump family’s expanding footprint in the digital asset space. Thumzup 🤝 Dogehash Technologies! Today, we announced plans to acquire Dogehash. Together, we aim to shape the future of $DOGE digital asset mining. 🚀 Dive into the press release: https://t.co/jDSGgxzz3M $TZUP #Crypto pic.twitter.com/H9RN5DzEke — Thumzup Media Corporation (@thumz_up) August 19, 2025 Dogehash shareholders will receive 30.7 million shares of Thumzup stock, and the combined company will be renamed Dogehash Technologies Holdings, Inc. The entity aims to begin trading on Nasdaq under the new ticker XDOG, pending shareholder approval later this year. Founded in 2020, Thumzup initially built its business around paying social media users to promote brands. It has recently adopted a crypto-focused corporate strategy, raising $50 million last month to fund mining operations and bolster its digital asset treasury with coins like Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Dogecoin (DOGE), Litecoin (LTC), and XRP. Dogecoin infrastructure and DeFi ambitions Dogehash currently operates about 2,500 Scrypt ASIC miners across renewable-powered data centers in North America. The company distinguishes itself from other crypto firms by directly mining Litecoin and Dogecoin instead of merely holding assets, enabling lower operational costs and more stable exposure to mining rewards. Plans are underway to scale…
Ripple Joins TRM Labs’ Beacon Network to Fight Crypto Crime

The post Ripple Joins TRM Labs’ Beacon Network to Fight Crypto Crime appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Ripple has become a founding member of TRM Labs’ Beacon Network, a groundbreaking real-time system designed to fight crypto crime. This innovative platform brings together industry leaders and law enforcement to track and block illicit funds before they leave the blockchain. By collaborating closely, Ripple and others aim to make the crypto space safer and more secure, preventing illegal transactions from spreading and protecting users worldwide. This marks a major step toward cleaner blockchain networks.
Project Crypto: SEC Chair Promises Clarity, Ends Regulation by Enforcement

U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chairman Paul Atkins has signaled a decisive shift in the regulator’s approach to cryptocurrencies, pledging a clear framework for digital asset oversight and distancing the agency from its earlier reliance on enforcement actions.
SEC Facilitates Ripple’s New Growth Opportunities

In a pivotal development this week, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has allowed Ripple to defer three XRP-based Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) until October.Continue Reading:SEC Facilitates Ripple’s New Growth Opportunities
Best altcoins to invest in this season: why BPENGU is the must-watch crypto breakout

The post Best altcoins to invest in this season: why BPENGU is the must-watch crypto breakout appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Renewed clarity and optimism in crypto regulations is driving stronger investor confidence. Bitcoin Penguins combines Bitcoin’s credibility with meme-coin energy. BPENGU’s limited presale, rising prices, and active community are creating huge excitement. The cryptocurrency sector is entering a period of greater clarity and confidence.  SEC Chair Paul Atkins indicated a major change in how the agency will approach regulation, telling the industry that the era of aggressive crackdowns on digital asset projects is largely over.  This renewed regulatory optimism has coincided with a surge in altcoins and meme coins, as investors look for fresh opportunities beyond Bitcoin. Bitcoin Penguins (BPENGU) is taking the crypto spotlight with a blend of high-speed presale action and bold community energy.  It’s not just another meme coin, BPENGU pairs Bitcoin’s heavyweight reputation with a fast-moving, limited presale that’s igniting excitement across Web3.  With new milestones being crossed daily and a September 2 launch locked in, Bitcoin Penguins has quickly become the must-watch breakout on everyone’s radar this alt season. Why is Bitcoin Penguins grabbing attention? With soaring interest and a unique presale structure, BPENGU is generating intense excitement and attracting a growing community eager to get in early. Here’s why BPENGU is grabbing so much attention right now: Limited-time presale: BPENGU’s presale isn’t open forever as every stage sells out in under 48 hours, and prices keep climbing, making early action more valuable with each passing day. Built-in FOMO: Stages are selling out rapidly, with prices rising every 48 hours, creating real urgency that few projects can match. Unmatched community buzz: BPENGU’s community is exploding on Telegram and X, powering viral campaigns, memes, and trading momentum. Bitcoin-backed confidence: Fusing meme coin energy with Bitcoin’s reputation, BPENGU delivers a story and a roadmap that both crypto newcomers and veterans want in on. Clear road to launch:…
