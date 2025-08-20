2025-08-21 Thursday

Crypto News

Απολαύστε τα πιο δημοφιλή νέα σχετικά με τα κρύπτο, καθώς και ενημερώσεις της αγοράς
Bitcoin slips below USD 113,000: Jackson Hole raises tension, eyes on Powell

Bitcoin slips below USD 113,000: Jackson Hole raises tension, eyes on Powell

Bitcoin (BTC) loses ground and slips below USD 113,000, with an intraday low around USD 112,565. The Jackson Hole symposium.
Bitcoin
BTC$113,588.92-0.27%
Κοινοποίηση
The Cryptonomist2025/08/20 22:29
Κοινοποίηση
BlockchainFX Presale Hits $5.6M in Just Days: Why It’s the Best Crypto Investment in 2025

BlockchainFX Presale Hits $5.6M in Just Days: Why It’s the Best Crypto Investment in 2025

With its presale smashing $5.6 million in just days, it’s clear that crypto whales are already jumping on board at […] The post BlockchainFX Presale Hits $5.6M in Just Days: Why It’s the Best Crypto Investment in 2025 appeared first on Coindoo.
Everclear
CLEAR$0.02037-3.32%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002801+6.99%
Κοινοποίηση
Coindoo2025/08/20 22:29
Κοινοποίηση
Monaco: Revolutionizing Onchain Trading with Wall Street-Grade Performance

Monaco: Revolutionizing Onchain Trading with Wall Street-Grade Performance

The post Monaco: Revolutionizing Onchain Trading with Wall Street-Grade Performance appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Felix Pinkston Aug 19, 2025 02:44 Monaco introduces a Wall Street-grade trading layer, offering <1ms execution and 400ms settlement, enabling seamless onchain trading for institutional and retail traders. The financial landscape is witnessing a seismic shift as traditional assets transition to blockchain-based systems, driven by the rise of tokenization and the demand for round-the-clock trading. According to Sei, a pioneering force in decentralized finance, Monaco is emerging as a game-changer in this evolving scenario. Introducing Monaco: A Wall Street-Grade Trading Layer Monaco is a Central Limit Order Book (CLOB) designed to provide institutional-level performance while adhering to decentralized principles. By offering a shared liquidity layer, Monaco allows applications to tap into deep institutional liquidity without needing to establish their own trading infrastructure. This innovative platform is set to become the default trading layer for the burgeoning onchain economy, covering crypto assets, real-world assets, prediction markets, and gaming economies. The Onchain Future The global financial market is increasingly embracing tokenization, with projections estimating a $30 trillion tokenized market by 2034. Traditional financial systems, with their limitations like market closures and multi-day settlements, are inadequate for this onchain future. The shift towards tokenization is further emphasized by industry leaders. For instance, BlackRock CEO Larry Fink has noted that tokenizing assets could revolutionize investment by eliminating settlement delays and allowing immediate reinvestment into the economy. Monaco’s Technical Prowess Monaco’s infrastructure achieves breakthrough performance with execution times of less than 1 millisecond and settlement on Sei in just 400 milliseconds. This translates into a 200,000x improvement compared to T+1 settlement times, aligning Monaco’s capabilities with those of established financial giants like Nasdaq and NYSE. Shared Liquidity and Revenue Sharing Monaco’s shared liquidity model eliminates the need for decentralized exchange builders to bootstrap their own liquidity, allowing…
SEI
SEI$0.2964-2.14%
Threshold
T$0.01595-0.93%
RealLink
REAL$0.05177+0.40%
Κοινοποίηση
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 22:28
Κοινοποίηση
New SEC Commissioner Says Most Crypto Tokens Aren’t Securities

New SEC Commissioner Says Most Crypto Tokens Aren’t Securities

The post New SEC Commissioner Says Most Crypto Tokens Aren’t Securities appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key highlights: New SEC chief says most crypto tokens likely aren’t securities Promises regulatory reform to support blockchain innovation Launches crypto project aimed at modernizing securities law Most tokens aren’t securities, says SEC commissioner In a significant departure from past policy, SEC Commissioner Paul Atkins stated that “very few” cryptocurrency tokens are securities. Speaking at the Wyoming Blockchain Symposium, Atkins promised to protect the crypto industry from regulatory overreach and to shift toward a more innovation-friendly approach. SEC Chair Paul Atkins said the token itself is likely not a security. Source: SALT (YouTube) “We’re going to plow forward on this idea that just the token itself is not necessarily the security, and probably now,” he said. A clear break from the previous administration Atkins’ stance is a clear reversal of the position held by former SEC Chair Gary Gensler, who considered most crypto assets to be securities. “It’s a new day, especially for this industry,” Atkins emphasized. “We are for innovation, and now we want to embrace it.” He explained that the regulatory status of a token depends not just on the token itself, but on the context in which it is sold — including how it’s marketed and what is offered alongside it. Launch of a “Crypto Project” at the SEC Atkins’ remarks come shortly after the launch of a new crypto initiative within the SEC. The project is designed to modernize outdated securities laws and help U.S. markets adapt to blockchain-based financial systems. We must craft a framework that future proofs the crypto markets against regulatory mischief. I look forward to working with my counterparts across the Administration and Congress to get the job done. — Paul Atkins (@SECPaulSAtkins) August 19, 2025 A turning point for U.S. crypto regulation? If Atkins’ proposals gain traction, it could transform the…
Threshold
T$0.01595-0.93%
U
U$0.01499-25.12%
GET
GET$0.009973-10.91%
Κοινοποίηση
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 22:27
Κοινοποίηση
Swap LUKSO (LYX) on StealthEX: The Blockchain for the New Creative Economy Is Now More Accessible than Ever

Swap LUKSO (LYX) on StealthEX: The Blockchain for the New Creative Economy Is Now More Accessible than Ever

The cryptocurrency space is constantly evolving, with new projects emerging to solve old problems.
Moonveil
MORE$0.10156+1.46%
LUKSO
LYX$1.145+7.00%
Everscale
EVER$0.00728-1.75%
Κοινοποίηση
Cryptodaily2025/08/20 22:22
Κοινοποίηση
China Considers Yuan-Backed Stablecoins to Expand Global Reach: Reuters

China Considers Yuan-Backed Stablecoins to Expand Global Reach: Reuters

The post China Considers Yuan-Backed Stablecoins to Expand Global Reach: Reuters appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News China is planning for a major shift in its digital asset policy. As per a report from Reuters, China is considering Yuan-backed stablecoins for the first time, to boost Yuan’s global use. Hong Kong and Shanghai are leading the rollout, while Asian markets are also exploring their own stablecoin initiatives. China’s Major Shift Amid Global …
Major
MAJOR$0.1574-1.10%
Κοινοποίηση
CoinPedia2025/08/20 22:21
Κοινοποίηση
Quid Miner Launches New Cloud Mining Contract for XRP and BTC Enthusiasts

Quid Miner Launches New Cloud Mining Contract for XRP and BTC Enthusiasts

Innovation has always been the heartbeat of the cryptocurrency industry. As investors search for safer, stress-free ways to earn in an increasingly regulated market, Quid Miner has introduced a breakthrough: a fully automated mobile cloud mining app that allows anyone to mine digital assets directly from their smartphone — no expensive hardware, no technical expertise, and no large upfront investment.Why XRP Mining Stands OutXRP mining combines blockchain efficiency with mobile convenience, opening the door for global users to access digital assets with minimal barriers. Whether you’re a first-time crypto user or a seasoned investor, Quid Miner offers a trusted path to daily passive crypto income.Quid Miner Pros for the Investors1. Cloud-Based Simplicity — Mining runs fully in the cloud with automatic optimization, no hardware required.2. Daily Passive Income — $15 sign-up credit yields ~$0.60/day; paid plans boost returns.3. Multi-Coin Flexibility — Mine XRP, BTC, DOGE, ETH, LTC, SOL, BCH, USDT from one account, freedom to switch or diversify.4. Green Infrastructure — 100% renewable energy reduces environmental impact.5.Enterprise Security & Global Access — McAfee® and Cloudflare® protection with support in 150+ countries.XRP & BTC Mining Made Easy: A Step-by-Step GuideStep 1: Create Your Free AccountVisit quidminer.com, sign up, and instantly claim a $15 bonus to start mining without any upfront cost.Step 2: Pick Your Mining PlanChoose from a range of USD-backed contracts designed for stability. Deposits are accepted in BTC, XRP, ETH, DOGE, and USDT across ERC-20 and TRC-20 networks.Step 3: Try to Earn DailyOnce your plan is active, the system automatically mines the most profitable coins. Rewards are credited daily, and you can withdraw once your balance reaches $100 — or reinvest to grow faster.Aligning With Investor ConcernsCrypto investors today care about more than just returns — they want security, compliance, and sustainability. At the same time, regulatory clarity is driving adoption:○ The CLARITY Act defines how digital assets are treated under securities law.○ The EU’s MiCA framework enforces strict compliance standards across Europe.Driven by ETF optimism and wider adoption in cross-border payments, XRP is pushing more investors toward secure, regulated passive income solutions — the very advantage Quid Miner provides.Who Can Benefit From Quid Miner?• First-time crypto users — Start without hardware or technical skills.• Busy professionals — Earn passive income with minimal time.• Students and young investors — Learn while building savings.• Parents and families — Side income from home.• Retirees — Daily rewards with minimum complexity.Conclusion: The Mining Revolution in Your PocketCrypto mining is no longer limited to industrial warehouses. With Quid Miner, anyone can turn their phone into a 24/7 personal mining hub. By combining automation, renewable energy, regulatory compliance, and mobile accessibility, Quid Miner offers a gateway to the future of secure, passive crypto income.Download the Quid Miner App and claim your $15 bonus, and start mining Bitcoin, XRP, and more — directly from your smartphone.
Bitcoin Cash Node
BCH$556.9+0.86%
Solana
SOL$185.4+1.89%
Bitcoin
BTC$113,588.92-0.27%
Κοινοποίηση
CryptoNews2025/08/20 22:20
Κοινοποίηση
Crypto News: China Reportedly Weighs Yuan Stablecoin in Response to US Push

Crypto News: China Reportedly Weighs Yuan Stablecoin in Response to US Push

The post Crypto News: China Reportedly Weighs Yuan Stablecoin in Response to US Push appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In recent crypto news, China is considering allowing yuan-backed stablecoins for the first time to boost currency internationalization, as reported by Reuters on Aug. 20. Sources familiar with the matter said the State Council is expected to review and possibly approve a roadmap later this month for greater yuan usage globally. The plan includes catching up with US stablecoin initiatives as geopolitical tensions intensified in digital finance. Senior leadership plans to meet for a study session at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit scheduled for August 31-September 1 in Tianjin. The officials are expected to deliver remarks setting the tone for stablecoin development and defining boundaries for application in business sectors. The development marked a significant policy reversal from the country’s 2021 ban on cryptocurrency trading and mining. US Stablecoin Push Drives Chinese Response The shift followed the US Congress passing the GENIUS Act in July, which established the first regulatory framework for dollar-pegged stablecoins. President Donald Trump backed stablecoins after his January inauguration, positioning America as the “crypto capital of the planet.” In a Fortune report on July 31, Stanford professor Zhiguo He attributed Chinese interest to “fear of missing out” as dollar-backed stablecoins dominated 99% of the global market. The US stablecoin growth could reinforce dollar hegemony in international payments and challenge China’s currency internationalization efforts. People’s Bank of China Governor (PBOC) Pan Gongsheng noted rising stablecoin use for cross-border payments at June’s Lujiazui Forum in Shanghai. Further, former Bank of China Vice President Wang Yongli warned it “would be a strategic risk if cross-border yuan payment is not as efficient as dollar stablecoins.” The momentum built through recent months as Chinese officials expressed growing concerns about falling behind in digital currency innovation. The global stablecoin market reached nearly $275 billion, with Standard Chartered Bank projecting growth to $2…
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.692-1.29%
Vice
VICE$0.01244+0.08%
CROSS
CROSS$0.23143+0.04%
Κοινοποίηση
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 22:18
Κοινοποίηση
Bitcoin Prediction Today as Whales Buy $150K Bitcoin Hyper in a Week, Brazil Holds First Hearing on $19B Bitcoin Strategy, and More…

Bitcoin Prediction Today as Whales Buy $150K Bitcoin Hyper in a Week, Brazil Holds First Hearing on $19B Bitcoin Strategy, and More…

The post Bitcoin Prediction Today as Whales Buy $150K Bitcoin Hyper in a Week, Brazil Holds First Hearing on $19B Bitcoin Strategy, and More… appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Live Bitcoin Hyper Updates Today: Bitcoin Prediction Today as Whales Buy $150K Bitcoin Hyper in a Week, Brazil Holds First Hearing on $19B Bitcoin Strategy, and More… Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Leah is a British journalist with a BA in Journalism, Media, and Communications and nearly a decade of content writing experience. Over the last four years, her focus has primarily been on Web3 technologies, driven by her genuine enthusiasm for decentralization and the latest technological advancements. She has contributed to leading crypto and NFT publications – Cointelegraph, Coinbound, Crypto News, NFT Plazas, Bitcolumnist, Techreport, and NFT Lately – which has elevated her to a senior role in crypto journalism. Whether crafting breaking news or in-depth reviews, she strives to engage her readers with the latest insights and information. Her articles often span the hottest cryptos, exchanges, and evolving regulations. As part of her ploy to attract crypto newbies into Web3, she explains even the most complex topics in an easily understandable and engaging way. Further underscoring her dynamic journalism background, she has written for various sectors, including software testing (TEST Magazine), travel (Travel Off Path), and music (Mixmag). When she’s not deep into a crypto rabbit hole, she’s probably island-hopping (with the Galapagos and Hainan being her go-to’s). Or perhaps sketching chalk pencil drawings while listening to the Pixies, her all-time favorite band. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/bitcoin-hyper-live-news-august-20-2025/
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.33581-1.05%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10156+1.46%
DeepBook
DEEP$0.154388-0.50%
Κοινοποίηση
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 22:16
Κοινοποίηση
Microsoft and NFL expand Azure AI partnership for game day analysis

Microsoft and NFL expand Azure AI partnership for game day analysis

The post Microsoft and NFL expand Azure AI partnership for game day analysis appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A referee reviews a play on a Microsoft Surface during the second half of the game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Cleveland Browns at M&T Bank Stadium on January 4, 2025 in Baltimore, Maryland. Scott Taetsch | Getty Images Microsoft and the NFL announced on Wednesday that they’re extending their partnership to bring real-time game data and analysis to coaches and players using Microsoft Copilot and Azure artificial intelligence. The multiyear partnership will upgrade the NFL’s sideline viewing system by equipping 32 teams with more than 2,500 custom-built Microsoft Surface Copilot tablets to enhance data collection during game days. Microsoft and the NFL said the deal will also support operations by helping managers track factors such as weather delays or technical equipment issues. The NFL and Microsoft are not disclosing how long the extension will be or the total cost of the deal. “Enhancing the league is a responsibility we take seriously, and Microsoft has been a trusted sideline technology partner for over a decade. With Microsoft’s AI technologies, including Copilot, we see tremendous opportunities to elevate the gameday experience for our clubs and deliver an even more compelling product to our fans,” NFL Chief Information Officer Gary Brantley said in a press release. The extension builds on a long-standing partnership between Microsoft and the NFL. Since the 2014 season, all NFL teams have had access to league-provided, specially configured Microsoft Surface tablets, according to the NFL. Previously, Microsoft had more than 2,300 Surface sideline viewing system devices installed across the NFL. NFL Deputy CIO Aaron Amendolia told CNBC in an interview that the existing tablets have already been swapped out for the preseason and the new devices are being used on the field now. He said that during live games, players have only seconds on the bench between…
MemeCore
M$0.42894+2.26%
Threshold
T$0.01595-0.93%
RealLink
REAL$0.05177+0.40%
Κοινοποίηση
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 22:15
Κοινοποίηση

Νέες τάσεις

Περισσότερα

Impersonating UK Police in Crypto Scam, Scammer Steals $2.8M Bitcoin from Victim

Stablecoins in opmars: China werkt aan eigen digitale yuan versie

Windtree Therapeutics’ Shares Dive 77% After Nasdaq Delisting News

Toyota Unveils $10.8M Vehicle Blockchain Network on Avalanche to Reshape Mobility Trust

Meta freezes AI hiring amid team reshuffle