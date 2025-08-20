2025-08-21 Thursday

Crypto News

Απολαύστε τα πιο δημοφιλή νέα σχετικά με τα κρύπτο, καθώς και ενημερώσεις της αγοράς
Could ETH Hit $10K By Christmas? Dogecoin And Unilabs Finance Set To Surge Next

Could ETH Hit $10K By Christmas? Dogecoin And Unilabs Finance Set To Surge Next

The post Could ETH Hit $10K By Christmas? Dogecoin And Unilabs Finance Set To Surge Next appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The crypto market is heating up as investors debate whether the Ethereum price can truly reach $10K by Christmas. While ETH continues its steady climb, altcoins like Dogecoin and Unilabs Finance are stealing the spotlight with the potential for explosive gains. Technical patterns hint at an upcoming breakout for DOGE. Alongside it, UNIL has quickly emerged as a high-potential presale project, already raising millions from eager investors. Traders are now weighing long-term ETH growth against short-term opportunities as UNIL and DOGE set the stage for a thrilling end to 2025. Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Eyes $10K as Altcoin Season Looms The Ethereum price has been one of the strongest performers in the crypto market recently. Both its 7-day and 1-month charts show consistent growth, and over the past year, Ethereum has surged by 67%, outpacing many other digital assets. Source: CoinCodex This strong run is attracting fresh investment into the market, with analysts suggesting that a possible U.S. Fed rate cut could trigger a full altcoin season.  In that scenario, some even believe Ethereum might attempt a run toward $10,000. At the technical level, signals remain positive.  Demand from retail traders and institutional buyers continues to support the uptrend suggesting more room for growth. Still, most models place the Ethereum price in the $6,184 to $6,579 range by December, rather than reaching five figures by year-end.  Because of this, some traders are diversifying into other opportunities. Dogecoin remains a popular option thanks to its strong community and market presence, while Unilabs Finance is gaining attention as a potential high-growth project.  Both are seen as altcoins that could deliver faster returns while the Ethereum price builds toward long-term gains. Dogecoin (DOGE) Could Surge Toward $0.33, Expert Predicts While the Ethereum price holds steady, attention has shifted to Dogecoin which is trading…
U
U$0.01499-25.12%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10156+1.46%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006108-5.98%
Κοινοποίηση
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 22:34
Κοινοποίηση
Bankrupt Claire’s sells most of its North American business

Bankrupt Claire’s sells most of its North American business

The post Bankrupt Claire’s sells most of its North American business appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Jewelry is displayed at a Claire’s store on June 23, 2025 in Novato, California. Justin Sullivan | Getty Images Claire’s announced Wednesday that it is selling most of its North American business to private equity firm Ames Watson, just weeks after the jewelry retailer declared bankruptcy. The companies did not disclose any financial details of the deal. Claire’s said the move comes as the tween retailer is examining every option to “maximize the value of its business.” It also said it will pause the liquidation process at most of its stores as part of the deal, which Claire’s said will “significantly benefit” the company. Claire’s said the liquidation process will continue at some of its North American stores. “As we continue through our restructuring proceedings, our team has worked tirelessly to explore every option for preserving the value of the Claire’s business and brand,” CEO Chris Cramer said in a statement. “We are glad to reach this definitive agreement to sell a portion of our North America operations to Ames Watson and maximize the value of our company for all our stakeholders.” Ames Watson is a private holding company with more than $2 billion in revenue, focused on purchasing and transforming companies, according to its website. Its portfolio includes Lids, Champion Teamwear and South Moon Under. “We are committed to investing in its future by preserving a significant retail footprint across North America, working closely with the Claire’s team to ensure a seamless transition and creating a renewed path to growth based on our deep experience working with consumer brands,” Ames Watson’s co-founder Lawrence Berger said in a statement. The retailer filed for bankruptcy earlier this month, weighed down by nearly $500 million in debt and an increasingly competitive sales environment. The company is also expected to bear the brunt of tariff impacts on suppliers…
CryptoCurrency Moons
MOON$0.10481-1.37%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10156+1.46%
Movement
MOVE$0.1281+0.47%
Κοινοποίηση
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 22:33
Κοινοποίηση
Brian Armstrong Celebrates Coinbase’s Launch of XRP and Solana Futures

Brian Armstrong Celebrates Coinbase’s Launch of XRP and Solana Futures

TLDR Coinbase now offers 5x leverage on XRP and Solana perpetual futures for U.S. traders. Perpetual futures allow 24/7 trading with no expiration dates on XRP and Solana. Coinbase continues to expand its crypto derivative offerings with new contracts. Solana and XRP futures join Bitcoin and Ethereum in Coinbase’s leveraged products. Coinbase has introduced Solana [...] The post Brian Armstrong Celebrates Coinbase’s Launch of XRP and Solana Futures appeared first on CoinCentral.
U
U$0.01499-25.12%
XRP
XRP$2.9025-0.02%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00694-3.47%
Κοινοποίηση
Coincentral2025/08/20 22:33
Κοινοποίηση
US Judge drops Hayden Davis freezing order, frees up 500M LIBRA tokens

US Judge drops Hayden Davis freezing order, frees up 500M LIBRA tokens

The post US Judge drops Hayden Davis freezing order, frees up 500M LIBRA tokens appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A US court order freezing LIBRA creator Hayden Davis’s crypto assets was dissolved yesterday, allowing Davis to move $58 million worth of USDC and another 500 million LIBRA tokens in monthly increments.  Judge Jennifer Rochon dissolved the temporary restraining order (TRO), rejecting an extension request from plaintiffs Omar Hurlock and Anuj Mehta.  According to Blockworks’ Senior Data Engineer, Fernando Molina, Davis will now have access to 20.8 million LIBRA tokens per month, plus a sum of LIBRA tokens already in his possession. He notes that the USDC is still “technically frozen” despite the removal of the TRO. One LIBRA token is worth $0.0094, meaning the 500 million tokens are now valued at $4.7 million. Como adelantó @halconada, la Jueza Rochon levantó el bloque a Hayden Davis relacionado a la causa $LIBRA . Ya desde fines de Julio se veía muy difícil que se pudiera mantener el bloqueo (ver tweet abajo) – Le permite mover los USDC (~58 M) que aún siguen freezados técnicamente-… https://t.co/o51iFAGd1i — Fernando Molina (@fergmolina) August 19, 2025 Read more: Hayden Davis sent millions in crypto weeks before LIBRA promo Davis is also trying to prove good faith in Argentina case Argentinian developer Maximiliano Firtman theorizes that Davis could move the tokens and prove that the LIBRA token launch was never a scam. This would also legitimize Argentinian President Javier Milei’s promotional tweet that claimed LIBRA would be used to fund small businesses via the “Viva La Libertad” project.   Indeed, the crypto law firm leading the lawsuit against Davis in the US, Burwick Law, reportedly suggested that a possible agreement could be made for Davis to send the tokens to a Viva La Libertad account. Davis has also reportedly offered Argentinian judge María Servini a wire transfer of $100 million from the profits of the token launch…
MemeCore
M$0.42894+2.26%
Threshold
T$0.01595-0.93%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10156+1.46%
Κοινοποίηση
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 22:32
Κοινοποίηση
VVV price rises as whales buy ahead of Venice tokenized DIEM launch

VVV price rises as whales buy ahead of Venice tokenized DIEM launch

VVV price rose for six consecutive days, reaching its highest level since May 12, as whales and smart money buy ahead of the tokenized DIEM launch. Venice Token (VVV) jumped to a high of $4.25, up by 80% from its…
SIX
SIX$0.02166+0.32%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01365-2.08%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.005371-5.17%
Κοινοποίηση
Crypto.news2025/08/20 22:30
Κοινοποίηση
MSTR Stock Plunges 7% as Saylor Reverses mNAV Dilution Promise

MSTR Stock Plunges 7% as Saylor Reverses mNAV Dilution Promise

TLDR MSTR stock crashes 7 percent on August 19 and closes at a four-month low of $336. Michael Saylor reverses his earlier commitment and announces further equity dilution below the 2.5x mNAV mark. The mNAV for MSTR stock drops sharply from 3.63x in November 2024 to 1.6x currently. Investor Josh Mandell sells all his MSTR [...] The post MSTR Stock Plunges 7% as Saylor Reverses mNAV Dilution Promise appeared first on CoinCentral.
Κοινοποίηση
Coincentral2025/08/20 22:30
Κοινοποίηση
Cardano Whales Diversify Into Rollblock as Revenue Sharing Gains Popularity

Cardano Whales Diversify Into Rollblock as Revenue Sharing Gains Popularity

The crypto spotlight is turning toward Cardano and Rollblock, two names pulling investor attention for different reasons. While Cardano has held steady in recent trading, Rollblock could be the dark horse with the potential to rally up to 50x this year. The GambleFi platform is becoming the talk of crypto circles, drawing whales who see [...] The post Cardano Whales Diversify Into Rollblock as Revenue Sharing Gains Popularity appeared first on Blockonomi.
GAINS
GAINS$0.02785+1.82%
CrypTalk
TALK$0.0955-18.72%
Κοινοποίηση
Blockonomi2025/08/20 22:30
Κοινοποίηση
‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Is Up Against Netflix’s Big New Original Movie

‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Is Up Against Netflix’s Big New Original Movie

The post ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Is Up Against Netflix’s Big New Original Movie appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Kpop Demon Hunters Netflix What, just because a movie came out in June and two months later it’s still #1 on Netflix, that means it can’t be beaten? Well, so far, yes, that’s what it means. It’s only happened a few times, but when it’s been knocked off the top, KPop Demon Hunters immediately recaptures #1 as it sails toward becoming what may be Netflix’s most-watched original movie ever. But enter another Netflix original movie, this one starring one of summer’s hottest actresses, Vanessa Kirby, and based on a best-selling book. Kirby is starring in Night Always Comes, a thriller that’s a Netflix original adapting The Night Always Comes by Willy Vlautin back in 2021. Here’s the synopsis: “Based on the best selling novel by Willy Vlautin, Night Always Comes follows Lynette, a woman who risks everything to secure the house that represents a future for her family. On a dangerous odyssey through a single night, Lynette is forced to confront her dark past in order to finally break free.” So not exactly a rom-com, then. The movie does not boast the most recognizable cast. Past Kirby, there’s Jennifer Jason Leigh, Randall Park and that’s kind of it. The movie is directed by Benjamin Caron, who, it turns out, actually did three episodes of Andor and 11 episodes of The Crown. Very nice! Night Always Comes Netflix However, Night Always Comes appears to be…quite bad. The movie only has a 57% Rotten critic score and an even worse 43% audience score. This is competing with KPop Demon Hunters’ 97% and 91% respectively. While Kirby had a great turn as Sue Storm in this summer’s Fantastic Four over at Marvel, it appears this follow-up a few weeks later is not it. As for KPop Demon Hunters, what record shall we mention…
Threshold
T$0.01595-0.93%
BOOK
BOOK$0.000001263-17.34%
CROWN
CROWN$0.0337--%
Κοινοποίηση
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 22:30
Κοινοποίηση
XRP Volume Tops $2B This Week, But Unilabs Surges Past 20,000 Holders as Presale Mania Heats Up

XRP Volume Tops $2B This Week, But Unilabs Surges Past 20,000 Holders as Presale Mania Heats Up

XRP price drops to $3.14 despite its $2 Billion trading volume. Unilabs Finance presale bursts through 20,000 holders, bringing in millions with AI-driven investing utility.
XRP
XRP$2.9025-0.02%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1186+1.80%
Κοινοποίηση
Blockchainreporter2025/08/20 22:30
Κοινοποίηση
TestNet Launch Sets Nexchain AI Token Presale Apart as the Premiere New Crypto Project of 2025

TestNet Launch Sets Nexchain AI Token Presale Apart as the Premiere New Crypto Project of 2025

As blockchain technology develops, Nexchain has set itself apart by integrating artificial intelligence (AI) into its core structure, offering features […] The post TestNet Launch Sets Nexchain AI Token Presale Apart as the Premiere New Crypto Project of 2025 appeared first on Coindoo.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01365-2.08%
Core DAO
CORE$0.483+1.59%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1186+1.80%
Κοινοποίηση
Coindoo2025/08/20 22:29
Κοινοποίηση

Νέες τάσεις

Περισσότερα

Impersonating UK Police in Crypto Scam, Scammer Steals $2.8M Bitcoin from Victim

Stablecoins in opmars: China werkt aan eigen digitale yuan versie

Windtree Therapeutics’ Shares Dive 77% After Nasdaq Delisting News

Toyota Unveils $10.8M Vehicle Blockchain Network on Avalanche to Reshape Mobility Trust

Meta freezes AI hiring amid team reshuffle