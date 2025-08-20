‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Is Up Against Netflix’s Big New Original Movie

Kpop Demon Hunters Netflix What, just because a movie came out in June and two months later it's still #1 on Netflix, that means it can't be beaten? Well, so far, yes, that's what it means. It's only happened a few times, but when it's been knocked off the top, KPop Demon Hunters immediately recaptures #1 as it sails toward becoming what may be Netflix's most-watched original movie ever. But enter another Netflix original movie, this one starring one of summer's hottest actresses, Vanessa Kirby, and based on a best-selling book. Kirby is starring in Night Always Comes, a thriller that's a Netflix original adapting The Night Always Comes by Willy Vlautin back in 2021. Here's the synopsis: "Based on the best selling novel by Willy Vlautin, Night Always Comes follows Lynette, a woman who risks everything to secure the house that represents a future for her family. On a dangerous odyssey through a single night, Lynette is forced to confront her dark past in order to finally break free." So not exactly a rom-com, then. The movie does not boast the most recognizable cast. Past Kirby, there's Jennifer Jason Leigh, Randall Park and that's kind of it. The movie is directed by Benjamin Caron, who, it turns out, actually did three episodes of Andor and 11 episodes of The Crown. Very nice! Night Always Comes Netflix However, Night Always Comes appears to be…quite bad. The movie only has a 57% Rotten critic score and an even worse 43% audience score. This is competing with KPop Demon Hunters' 97% and 91% respectively. While Kirby had a great turn as Sue Storm in this summer's Fantastic Four over at Marvel, it appears this follow-up a few weeks later is not it. As for KPop Demon Hunters, what record shall we mention…