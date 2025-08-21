2025-08-21 Thursday

Eric Trump Hints at Secret $22B Bitcoin Purchase by Mystery Nation

The post Eric Trump Hints at Secret $22B Bitcoin Purchase by Mystery Nation appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News At the Wyoming Blockchain Summit 2025, Eric Trump suggested that an unidentified country may have quietly acquired 200,000 Bitcoin, valued at around $22 billion. The remark quickly spread across crypto news platforms and social media, fueling intense speculation over which nation could be behind the massive accumulation. While no details were confirmed, the claim highlights …
Singapore’s Biggest Bank DBS Launch First Tokenized Structured Notes on Ethereum

The post Singapore’s Biggest Bank DBS Launch First Tokenized Structured Notes on Ethereum appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News DBS, Singapore’s biggest bank, has taken another step into blockchain finance by launching its first tokenized structured notes on the Ethereum network, marking its first move onto a public blockchain.. This move opens up investment products that were once limited to the very wealthy. DBS Introduces Tokenized Structured Notes In a recent press release, DBS …
VeChain Gaining Momentum at Key Support Level Amid Strong Fundamentals

VeChain (VET) is showing signs of renewed strength, holding a crucial support level as its underlying fundamentals continue to improve. The project has recently demonstrated significant progress on several fronts, including a partnership with Wanchain to introduce a cross-chain bridge, connecting VeChainThor to over 40 other blockchains, including Bitcoin and Ethereum. This development is a … Continue reading "VeChain Gaining Momentum at Key Support Level Amid Strong Fundamentals" The post VeChain Gaining Momentum at Key Support Level Amid Strong Fundamentals appeared first on Cryptoknowmics-Crypto News and Media Platform.
Tether hires Trump’s crypto advisor, but what does that mean for USDT?

How will Bo Hines’ arrival change the stablecoin’s U.S trajectory?
Lummis Fast-Tracks Crypto Market Structure Bill To Reach Trump’s Desk Before Thanksgiving

In a recent address, pro-crypto Senator Cynthia Lummis revealed her efforts to expedite the passage of a crucial piece of legislation known as the Market Structure Bill.  This initiative follows the recent enactment of several significant laws, including the GENIUS Act, the CLARITY Act, and the Anti-CBDC bills, all aimed at shaping the future of digital assets in the United States. Keys Behind The Responsible Financial Innovation Act Since the House of Representatives passed these key crypto bills last month, the Senate Banking Committee has been crafting its version of a comprehensive regulatory framework for cryptocurrencies.  Under the leadership of Chairman Tim Scott and alongside Senators Lummis, Bill Hagerty, and Bernie Moreno, the committee introduced the draft of the “Responsible Financial Innovation Act of 2025.”  This piece of crypto legislation seeks to provide much-needed regulatory clarity, promote innovation, and address the significant risks often associated with the evolving digital asset landscape. Related Reading: Expert Touts Chainlink Advantage Over XRP In Institutional Adoption Race The Senate’s proposed framework builds on the foundation laid by the Clarity Act, which primarily aimed to empower the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) and classify digital assets as commodities.  In contrast, the Senate bill grants the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) primary regulatory oversight over what it terms “ancillary assets.”  Notably, the bill specifies that these ancillary assets should not be classified as securities, and transactions involving them would not fall under federal securities laws, including the Securities Investor Protection Act of 1970. This comes on the heels of statements from SEC Chair Paul Atkins, who suggested that only a small number of tokens could be classified as securities, depending on how they are packaged and marketed. Crypto Legislation’s Thanksgiving Deadline The bill also takes a stance on combating illicit financial activities associated with digital assets. It mandates new regulations for anti-money laundering (AML) efforts and countering the financing of terrorism. The draft unveils that one of the most pressing challenges in developing a robust digital asset market is determining how traditional banks and financial institutions fit into this evolving ecosystem.  Related Reading: Solana Is Not Dead? This Upper Boundary Retest Could Set The Stage For $268 An increasing number of banks such as Morgan Stanley, Citigroup, and Bank of America, are now considering the integration of crypto assets, particularly stablecoins, as a means to overcome traditional payment barriers.  The proposed legislation aims to address this issue by explicitly allowing banks and financial holding companies to engage in a variety of digital asset activities, including custody and trading. During a recent conversation at the SALT conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, Senator Lummis expressed her confidence in the crypto bill’s momentum, stating, “We will have it on the President’s desk before Thanksgiving.”  Featured image from DALL-E, chart from TradingView.com
Bitcoin (BTC) Forecast: Support Lost, Could Dive Toward $110K Next

Bitcoin price started a fresh decline from $123,500. BTC is down over 10% and might extend losses toward the $110,000 support zone. Bitcoin Price Starts Key Downside Correction In the last analysis, we saw a fresh increase in Bitcoin price above $118,500. The bulls were able to pump the price above the $120,000 and $122,000 […] The post Bitcoin (BTC) Forecast: Support Lost, Could Dive Toward $110K Next appeared first on CoinChapter.
Crypto Lobbyists Resist Banking Industry’s GENIUS Stablecoin Law Proposal

In the wake of the recent passage of the GENIUS Act, a new law regulating stablecoins, tensions have emerged between traditional banking associations and cryptocurrency advocacy groups.  While the US banking associations representing all fifty states have raised alarms about potential vulnerabilities in the law, two crypto organizations, the Blockchain Association and the Crypto Council, […]
Trump Jr.-Backed Digital Marketing Firm Pivots to Dogecoin Mining in $154 Million Deal

Thumzup Media to acquire Dogehash Technologies in all-stock transaction, rebranding as publicly traded crypto miner
Here’s the Cheap Crypto Set to Deliver the Big 2025 Gains Investors Hoped to See from Ripple (XRP) and Dogecoin (DOGE)

Ripple (XRP) and Dogecoin (DOGE) have had hype moments in 2025, but the explosive gains many investors expected still haven’t materialized.  While XRP’s price remains tied to long-term adoption narratives and DOGE’s momentum depends heavily on sporadic social media trends, one under-$0.003 token is quietly setting up for a launch that could eclipse both in […]
India HSBC Services PMI increased to 65.6 in August from previous 60.5

The post India HSBC Services PMI increased to 65.6 in August from previous 60.5 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page. If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet. FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted. The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended…
Impersonating UK Police in Crypto Scam, Scammer Steals $2.8M Bitcoin from Victim

Stablecoins in opmars: China werkt aan eigen digitale yuan versie

Windtree Therapeutics’ Shares Dive 77% After Nasdaq Delisting News

Toyota Unveils $10.8M Vehicle Blockchain Network on Avalanche to Reshape Mobility Trust

Meta freezes AI hiring amid team reshuffle