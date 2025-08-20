how an 11-person crypto DEX generates over $1 billion a year
The post how an 11-person crypto DEX generates over $1 billion a year appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Hyperliquid has generated over $1 billion in annualized revenue with just 11 employees. How do they pull it off? Summary Hyperliquid earns the majority of its revenue from trading fees on its perps exchange, with cumulative fees and revenue rising in near-perfect sync. The firm operates lean, with roughly half of its 11-person team focused on engineering, enabling $10B in daily volume. Founder Jeff Yan rejected venture capital to keep the protocol self-funded, emphasizing product development, community, and disciplined hiring of elite talent from top institutions and trading firms. Hyperliquid (HYPE), the derivatives DEX built on its own Layer-1 blockchain, has become the most productive company in the world by revenue per employee. With just 11 full-time staff, the platform is generating more than $1 billion in annualized revenue, translating to over $102 million per employee, surpassing Tether, OnlyFans, and Nvidia. hyperliquid is now the company generating the most revenue per employee in the world, even surpassing tether. hyperliquid team outworking everyone. pic.twitter.com/JlIPPxl7f5 — HYPEconomist (@theHYPEconomist) August 19, 2025 For context, Hyperliquid generates revenue primarily through trading fees on its decentralized perpetuals exchange. According to data from DefiLlama, Hyperliquid has generated $610M in cumulative fees (total fees paid by users since the protocol was launched), ~97% of which accrued as protocol revenue (~$589M). The growth trajectory has been remarkably consistent. Since the start of 2025, cumulative fees and revenue have climbed almost in lockstep. By mid-August, cumulative fees reached $481.6 million, with revenue close behind at $460.9 million — a gap of less than 5%, showing how cleanly trading activity translates into protocol income. Source: DefiLlama How can 11-person Hyperliquid team pull it off? How Hyperliquid manages to pull this off with just 11 employees may come down to its founder’s unconventional philosophy. Jeff Yan deliberately rejected venture capital, arguing that VCs often foster an illusion…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 22:35