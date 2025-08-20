2025-08-21 Thursday

Crypto News

Απολαύστε τα πιο δημοφιλή νέα σχετικά με τα κρύπτο, καθώς και ενημερώσεις της αγοράς
$6.6 Billion in DeFi Deposits, Base Network Outshines Tron

$6.6 Billion in DeFi Deposits, Base Network Outshines Tron

Coinbase’s Base has jumped well ahead of Tron and some other counterparts with $6.6 billion in DeFi deposits. The post $6.6 Billion in DeFi Deposits, Base Network Outshines Tron appeared first on Coinspeaker.
DeFi
DEFI$0.001739-3.22%
WELL3
WELL$0.0001831+44.85%
Κοινοποίηση
Coinspeaker2025/08/20 22:46
Κοινοποίηση
Michael Saylor’s MSTR Declines 7.8% Alongside Drop in Bitcoin

Michael Saylor’s MSTR Declines 7.8% Alongside Drop in Bitcoin

The post Michael Saylor’s MSTR Declines 7.8% Alongside Drop in Bitcoin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto-related stocks tumbled on Tuesday in a broad-market crypto slide that brought bitcoin down to $113,000. Strategy (MSTR), the largest corporate owner of BTC, closed the session 7.8% down at $336, at its weakest price since April 22. Ethereum treasury firms SharpLink Gaming (SBET) and BitMine (BMNR) lost 8%-9%, while Solana-focused accumulators DeFi Development (DFDV) and Upexi (UPXI) plunged 13.7% and 9%, respectively. Digital asset investment firm Galaxy (GLXY) slid 10%, while Robinhood (HOOD) sank 6.5% and Coinbase (COIN) fell 5.8%. BTC miner MARA Holdings (MARA) declined nearly 6%, while some high-flying HPC names like Bitdeer (BTDR), IREN (IREN) and Hut 8 (HUT) plummeted nearly 10%. Risk appetite quickly evaporated this week as traders anticipate Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s Friday speech at Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Read more: Bitcoin Drops Below $114K, Ether Loses $4.2K as Jackson Hole Speech Might Bring Hawkish Surprise Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/08/19/strategy-tumbles-to-4-month-low-as-crypto-stocks-digital-asset-treasuries-sink
Bitcoin
BTC$113,587.1-0.25%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10156+1.41%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001739-3.22%
Κοινοποίηση
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 22:46
Κοινοποίηση
President Trump just updated his portfolio with buys in equities and other assets

President Trump just updated his portfolio with buys in equities and other assets

The post President Trump just updated his portfolio with buys in equities and other assets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. President Donald Trump’s new filings submitted to the U.S. Office of Government Ethics (OGE) and made public on Tuesday, August 19, revealed 690 transactions conducted since he took office, worth at least $100 million in total. The documents reveal that the president has been actively buying bonds since his inauguration, both municipal and corporate ones. Trump’s net worth is currently somewhere between $5.5 billion and $6.5 billion, up from $2.1 billion in 2020, the final year of his first term.  Receive Signals on US Congress Members’ Stock Trades Stocks Stay up-to-date on the trading activity of US Congress members. The signal triggers based on updates from the House disclosure reports, notifying you of their latest stock transactions. Enable signal Trump continues his buying spree Most notably, Trump’s portfolio now includes at least $100,000 in each of the major U.S. banks, namely Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS), Wells Fargo (NASDAQ: WFC), and Citigroup (NASDAQ: C). The timing of those banking investments coincides with Trump’s consideration of a successor to Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, as well as his nomination of aide Stephen Miran to the Fed’s board.  Receive Signals on SEC-verified Insider Stock Trades Stocks This signal is triggered upon the reporting of the trade to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Enable signal Trump also disclosed at least $500,000 in bonds, each from Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM), T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS), Home Depot (NASDAQ: HM), and UnitedHealth (NASDAQ: UNH), along with more than $250,000 in debt from Meta (NASDAQ: META).  Beyond corporate debt, the president holds hundreds of municipal bonds that many now speculate will allow him to benefit even further as his administration is known to wield significant power over the flow of federal funds to local governments. In fact, a large number of his holdings point to sectors under strong influence…
Chainbase
C$0.20839-0.25%
Threshold
T$0.01595-0.99%
U
U$0.01499-25.12%
Κοινοποίηση
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 22:45
Κοινοποίηση
China Set to Shake Crypto Markets with First-Ever Yuan Stablecoin Plan Amid Dollar Dominance

China Set to Shake Crypto Markets with First-Ever Yuan Stablecoin Plan Amid Dollar Dominance

Key Takeaways: China to approve new plan this month allowing yuan-backed stablecoins, signaling policy shift Move aims to boost global yuan usage and counter 99% U.S. dominance in stablecoin market The post China Set to Shake Crypto Markets with First-Ever Yuan Stablecoin Plan Amid Dollar Dominance appeared first on CryptoNinjas.
U
U$0.01499-25.12%
Movement
MOVE$0.1281+0.54%
Everscale
EVER$0.00728-1.75%
Κοινοποίηση
Crypto Ninjas2025/08/20 22:44
Κοινοποίηση
Circle Pushes 2025 USDC Minting on Solana to $24 Billion

Circle Pushes 2025 USDC Minting on Solana to $24 Billion

The post Circle Pushes 2025 USDC Minting on Solana to $24 Billion appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Circle has minted an additional $1.25 billion of its USD Coin on the Solana network during the past week, bringing total USDC issuance on Solana this year to about $24 billion, according to on-chain data compiled on 18 August. The fresh mint lifts the overall supply of dollar-pegged tokens circulating on Solana to roughly $11.4 billion, three times the level recorded in July 2024. Solana processed about $215 billion of stablecoin transfers in July alone, underlining the blockchain’s growing share of the fast-expanding market for tokenised dollars. Industry-wide, stablecoins now command a market capitalization of roughly $277 billion, equal to 7.02 percent of the total crypto asset class. In a recent note, Goldman Sachs said the addressable market for stablecoins could reach the “trillions” as institutional demand for digitally native cash substitutes accelerates. This is an AI-generated article powered by DeepNewz, curated by The Defiant. For more information, including article sources, visit DeepNewz. Source: https://thedefiant.io/news/blockchains/circle-pushes-2025-usdc-minting-on-solana-to-24-billion-9f93595b
Moonveil
MORE$0.10156+1.41%
USDCoin
USDC$1--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.02208+0.19%
Κοινοποίηση
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 22:44
Κοινοποίηση
China Considers Yuan-Backed Stablecoin to Boost Global Usage

China Considers Yuan-Backed Stablecoin to Boost Global Usage

The post China Considers Yuan-Backed Stablecoin to Boost Global Usage appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: China potentially allowing yuan-backed stablecoin for global expansion. Tech firms propose stablecoin in Hong Kong for currency reach. Regulations and cautious optimism from industry and government leaders. China considers introducing a yuan-backed stablecoin in Hong Kong, as tech giants propose new developments amid regulatory shifts. This could transform international currency dynamics, integrated with Hong Kong’s forthcoming Stablecoin Ordinance, impacting cross-border payments and currency flows. China’s Stablecoin Strategy Targets Global Financial Integration China considers a yuan-backed stablecoin proposal. Tech companies like JD.com have actively approached the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) with suggestions for a stablecoin linked to the offshore yuan, indicating significant corporate interest in understanding stablecoins and their regulatory framework. Such a stablecoin proposition marks a potential shift in China’s currency policy. Hong Kong emerges as a pivotal hub for testing and regulation under the planned Stablecoin Ordinance set to take hold by August 1, 2025. This regulatory framework could influence the broader financial ecosystem by setting new operational standards. Eddie Yue, Chief Executive, Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA), cautioned in a recent press conference: “Rein in the euphoria” over stablecoins, calling some discussions “overly idealistic” concerning their ability to “disrupt the mainstream financial system.” Hong Kong’s Regulatory Role and Market Dynamics Did you know? Hong Kong’s role as a regulatory sandbox has historically enabled the testing of numerous financial products, aligning with 2025’s rigorous framework for stablecoins. Bitcoin (BTC) currently trades at $113,774.44, with a market cap of $2.27 trillion and a dominance of 59.10%. Recent performance shows a 1.46% decline over 24 hours and a 5.56% drop over the week. Trading volume reached $72.28 billion, per CoinMarketCap as of August 20, 2025. Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 12:35 UTC on August 20, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap The Coincu research team emphasizes the potential economic…
Bitcoin
BTC$113,587.1-0.25%
Capverse
CAP$0.06425-1.42%
CROSS
CROSS$0.23143+0.09%
Κοινοποίηση
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 22:41
Κοινοποίηση
Tariffs Affect Crypto Market Instability

Tariffs Affect Crypto Market Instability

The post Tariffs Affect Crypto Market Instability appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cryptocurrency markets faced a turbulent August as tariffs, inflation, and Federal Reserve actions shaped market dynamics. The Producer Price Index (PPI) report highlighted pivotal thresholds for Bitcoin, contradicting earlier claims by former President Trump regarding the minimal impact of tariffs on inflation. Continue Reading:Tariffs Affect Crypto Market Instability Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/tariffs-affect-crypto-market-instability
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.687-1.36%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.202-1.87%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.02208+0.19%
Κοινοποίηση
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 22:40
Κοινοποίηση
Number of Ethereum (ETH) Whales Is Declining: But According to Analysts, This Is Not a Bad Thing

Number of Ethereum (ETH) Whales Is Declining: But According to Analysts, This Is Not a Bad Thing

The post Number of Ethereum (ETH) Whales Is Declining: But According to Analysts, This Is Not a Bad Thing appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cryptocurrency analyst Joao Wedson has analyzed the latest on-chain data from the Ethereum (ETH) market. According to Wedson’s analysis, the number of Ethereum whales is declining. While the price of ETH is rising, both the total amount of holdings and the share of these large addresses in the supply are decreasing daily. Wedson argues that this situation shouldn’t be interpreted as a “bearish sign.” Recalling that historical data shows a similar pattern for Bitcoin, the analyst stated, “The real price movements are driven not by whales, but by mid-sized investors, or ‘sharks.’” According to the analysis, wallets holding between 10,000 and 100,000 ETH on the Ethereum side fall into the “shark” category. Wedson noted that these addresses have been making aggressive purchases recently, and that a total of 4.4 million ETH has been added to wallets in this group since April. Wedson noted that most large wallets are linked to exchanges or long-term investors, and some assets may even reside in forgotten or inaccessible wallets. However, the active activity of shark addresses plays a key role in determining market price dynamics. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/number-of-ethereum-eth-whales-is-declining-but-according-to-analysts-this-is-not-a-bad-thing/
Threshold
T$0.01595-0.99%
RealLink
REAL$0.05177+0.42%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.02208+0.19%
Κοινοποίηση
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 22:37
Κοινοποίηση
MetaWin Announces $1.3 Million NFT Holder Exclusive Giveaway

MetaWin Announces $1.3 Million NFT Holder Exclusive Giveaway

London, United Kingdom, 20th August 2025, Chainwire The post MetaWin Announces $1.3 Million NFT Holder Exclusive Giveaway appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
NFT
NFT$0.0000004665+0.69%
Κοινοποίηση
LiveBitcoinNews2025/08/20 22:35
Κοινοποίηση
how an 11-person crypto DEX generates over $1 billion a year

how an 11-person crypto DEX generates over $1 billion a year

The post how an 11-person crypto DEX generates over $1 billion a year appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Hyperliquid has generated over $1 billion in annualized revenue with just 11 employees. How do they pull it off? Summary Hyperliquid earns the majority of its revenue from trading fees on its perps exchange, with cumulative fees and revenue rising in near-perfect sync. The firm operates lean, with roughly half of its 11-person team focused on engineering, enabling $10B in daily volume. Founder Jeff Yan rejected venture capital to keep the protocol self-funded, emphasizing product development, community, and disciplined hiring of elite talent from top institutions and trading firms. Hyperliquid (HYPE), the derivatives DEX built on its own Layer-1 blockchain, has become the most productive company in the world by revenue per employee. With just 11 full-time staff, the platform is generating more than $1 billion in annualized revenue, translating to over $102 million per employee, surpassing Tether, OnlyFans, and Nvidia. hyperliquid is now the company generating the most revenue per employee in the world, even surpassing tether. hyperliquid team outworking everyone. pic.twitter.com/JlIPPxl7f5 — HYPEconomist (@theHYPEconomist) August 19, 2025 For context, Hyperliquid generates revenue primarily through trading fees on its decentralized perpetuals exchange. According to data from DefiLlama, Hyperliquid has generated $610M in cumulative fees (total fees paid by users since the protocol was launched), ~97% of which accrued as protocol revenue (~$589M). The growth trajectory has been remarkably consistent. Since the start of 2025, cumulative fees and revenue have climbed almost in lockstep. By mid-August, cumulative fees reached $481.6 million, with revenue close behind at $460.9 million — a gap of less than 5%, showing how cleanly trading activity translates into protocol income. Source: DefiLlama How can 11-person Hyperliquid team pull it off? How Hyperliquid manages to pull this off with just 11 employees may come down to its founder’s unconventional philosophy. Jeff Yan deliberately rejected venture capital, arguing that VCs often foster an illusion…
NEAR
NEAR$2.503+0.84%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$41.58-1.67%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10156+1.41%
Κοινοποίηση
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 22:35
Κοινοποίηση

Νέες τάσεις

Περισσότερα

Impersonating UK Police in Crypto Scam, Scammer Steals $2.8M Bitcoin from Victim

Stablecoins in opmars: China werkt aan eigen digitale yuan versie

Windtree Therapeutics’ Shares Dive 77% After Nasdaq Delisting News

Toyota Unveils $10.8M Vehicle Blockchain Network on Avalanche to Reshape Mobility Trust

Meta freezes AI hiring amid team reshuffle