Will Bitcoin Price Crash to $50,000 After This Friday?
The post Will Bitcoin Price Crash to $50,000 After This Friday? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin is entering a critical week. With the Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell scheduled to deliver his final Jackson Hole keynote as Fed chief this Friday, markets are bracing for volatility. The speech comes against a backdrop of a slowing labor market, persistent tariff-driven inflation, and a divided Federal Open Market Committee. Traders are asking the real question: will Powell’s words trigger a deeper correction in Bitcoin, potentially dragging it down to $50,000? Why Powell’s Speech Matters for Bitcoin Price Prediction? Bitcoin has matured into a macro-sensitive asset. Interest rate expectations, inflation readings, and central bank guidance now directly influence its trajectory. Powell used Jackson Hole in 2024 to pre-announce rate cuts, and if he signals a similar move this year, it could shape risk sentiment across global markets. The dilemma is clear: inflation has been creeping higher again, with PCE rising to 2.6% in June, while job creation has nearly stalled. If Powell acknowledges weakness in the labor market and hints at a September rate cut, liquidity-sensitive assets like Bitcoin could benefit short-term. On the other hand, if he emphasizes inflation risks and delays easing, the selloff already underway in BTC price may deepen. Powell’s upcoming Jackson Hole speech is expected to be his last as Federal Reserve chair, since his term ends in May 2026 and President Donald Trump has said he won’t reappoint him. Trump originally gave Powell the role in 2017. Powell’s position as a Fed governor runs until 2028, but he hasn’t confirmed whether he’ll stay on after stepping down as chair. What the Daily Bitcoin Price Chart Says? BTC/USD Daily Chart- TradingView Looking at Bitcoin’s daily chart, price action has turned decisively bearish since mid-August. After failing to hold above 120,000, BTC price has broken through its mid-Bollinger Band support and now hovers near…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/20 22:59
SharpLink Gaming Acquista143.593 Ethereum per Oltre 500 Milioni di Dollari
SharpLink Gaming (NASDAQ: SBET) continua ad accumulare Ethereum (ETH), rafforzando la sua posizione tra le società quotate con le più grandi riserve di criptovalute. Secondo l’ultimo aggiornamento, l’azienda ha acquistato 143.593 ETH nella settimana tra il 10 e il 17 agosto 2025, portando le sue riserve complessive oltre i 3 miliardi di dollari. SharpLink Gaming […]
Bitcoinist
2025/08/20 22:58
Crypto Groups Reject ABA’s Proposal to Amend GENIUS Act Stablecoin Law
TLDR Crypto groups reject ABA’s proposal to change provisions of the GENIUS Act. ABA argues the GENIUS Act could distort market incentives by allowing interest payments. Crypto groups claim proposed changes would favor traditional financial institutions. The GENIUS Act was signed into law last month to regulate stablecoins in the U.S. Two major crypto advocacy [...] The post Crypto Groups Reject ABA’s Proposal to Amend GENIUS Act Stablecoin Law appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/08/20 22:58
TJX Companies (TJX) Stock : Surge as Q2 Earnings, Revenue and Outlook Impress Wall Street
TLDR TJX Soars on Earnings Beat, Boosts Full-Year Guidance After Q2 Surge TJX Pops 4% as Q2 Earnings, Revenue, and Margins Blow Past Estimates TJX Raises Outlook After Q2 Profit Jumps on Strong Sales and Efficiency TJX Gains Momentum with Strong Q2, Lifts Full-Year Forecast Retail Win: TJX Rises on Robust Q2 Results and Upbeat [...] The post TJX Companies (TJX) Stock : Surge as Q2 Earnings, Revenue and Outlook Impress Wall Street appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/08/20 22:52
TJX Cos. (TJX) Q2 2026 earnings
The post TJX Cos. (TJX) Q2 2026 earnings appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Shoppers come and go the TJ Maxx store at the Mall at Prince George’s on August 17, 2022 in Hyattsville, Maryland. Chip Somodevilla | Getty Images TJX Cos. on Wednesday reported earnings and revenue that beat Wall Street’s expectations and raised its full-year guidance, as the discounter behind T.J. Maxx, Marshalls and HomeGoods said it assumes it can offset higher costs from tariffs. TJX now expects full-year fiscal 2026 earnings will be between $4.52 and $4.57 per share, up from its prior guidance between $4.34 and $4.43 per share. The retailer also raised its comparable sales expectations to a 3% increase, versus prior guidance of a 2% to 3% rise. The new guidance assumes the U.S. tariff rates currently in place will remain in effect for the rest of the year. “Customer transactions were up at every division as we saw strong demand at each of our U.S. and international businesses,” said CEO Ernie Herrman in a news release. “With our strong second quarter profit results, we are raising our full-year guidance for both pretax profit margin and earnings per share. The third quarter is off to a strong start, and I am very confident in our position as we enter the second half of the year.” TJX shares rose more than 5% during morning trading Wednesday. Here’s how TJX did in its fiscal 2026 second quarter compared with what Wall Street was anticipating, based on a survey of analysts by LSEG: Earnings per share: $1.10 vs. $1.01 expected Revenue: $14.40 billion vs. $14.13 billion expected TJX executives had said in May that the second quarter would include a negative impact from tariff costs from orders it had already committed to when additional duties were announced. The company’s net income for the three-month period that ended Aug. 2 was $1.24 billion, or $1.10…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/20 22:51
ETF Outflows, Profit-Taking Pressure, and Air Gap Retest Define Fragile Market Conditions
Your daily access to the back room.
Blockhead
2025/08/20 22:50
Judge Orders EminiFX Founder to Pay $228M in Fraud Case
The post Judge Orders EminiFX Founder to Pay $228M in Fraud Case appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The CFTC secured the ruling, which also holds Alexandre liable for $15 million in disgorgement, on top of his nine-year prison sentence and a separate $213 million restitution order in a criminal case. EminiFX raised $262 million in just eight months by promising unrealistic weekly returns through fake robo-trading technology, while Alexandre siphoned millions for personal use. EminiFX Collapse Leaves Founder Owing Millions A federal judge in New York ordered Eddy Alexandre, the founder of the defunct crypto platform EminiFX, to pay more than $228 million in restitution after ruling that the company operated as a Ponzi scheme that defrauded tens of thousands of investors. The US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) secured a summary judgment against Alexandre and EminiFX, with US District Judge Valerie Caproni holding them jointly liable for $228.5 million in restitution and Alexandre personally responsible for an additional $15 million in disgorgement. Case ruling (Source: CourtListener) The decision was made after more than three years of legal battles and comes just over a year after Alexandre pleaded guilty to commodities fraud in a parallel criminal case. For this case, he is serving a nine-year prison sentence and was separately ordered to pay $213 million in restitution. Press release from the US Attorney’s Office EminiFX launched in 2021, and quickly drew in more than 25,000 investors and raised $262 million in just eight months by promising weekly returns of up to 9.99% through a so-called “Robo-Advisor Assisted Account” that allegedly deployed automated crypto and forex trading strategies. In reality, the platform sustained losses of at least $49 million and never implemented the trading technology it claimed to use. Prosecutors found that Alexandre misappropriated at least $15 million for personal expenses, including luxury cars, credit card bills, and large cash withdrawals. Investor payouts were also made using funds…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/20 22:50
‘There Are Very Few Tokens That Are Securities‘
The post ‘There Are Very Few Tokens That Are Securities‘ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chair Paul Atkins suggested only a small fraction of crypto tokens should be considered securities, as part of the agency’s changing approach to what constitutes a security under its purview. Speaking from the Wyoming Blockchain Symposium in Jackson Hole on Tuesday, Atkins discussed how the SEC’s “Project Crypto” initiative to establish rules on digital assets could affect how the agency addresses companies moving forward. He signaled that the SEC would chart its own path, as members of Congress consider bills to establish market structure. “We can not go about looking at [tokens] themselves as necessarily being a security,” said Atkins, adding: “From the SEC’s perspective, we will plow forward and on this idea that just the token itself is not necessarily the security, and probably not. There are very few, in my mind, tokens that are securities, but it depends on what’s the package around it and how that’s being sold.” SEC Chair Paul Atkins speaking in Jackson Hole on Tuesday. Source: Wyoming Blockchain Symposium Atkins’ remarks represented a stark change from those of former SEC Chair Gary Gensler, who said the “vast majority” of crypto assets were securities under the SEC’s standard of the Howey test. Gensler resigned from the SEC in January on the day US President Donald Trump was sworn into office, leading to Commissioner Mark Uyeda becoming acting chair of the agency until Atkins’ confirmation. Related: Crypto Biz: Has SEC’s Project Crypto been priced in? Awaiting ‘clear rules of the road’ from Congress While Atkins, as chair, presumably has the authority to interpret SEC rules and guidelines, including those covering digital assets, members of Congress are planning to pass a new law to establish a crypto market structure in September. The US House of Representatives passed the Digital Asset Market…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/20 22:49
Judge orders EminiFX founder to repay $228M to investors
Eddy Alexandre, founder of EminiFX, must pay over $228 million to investors after his platform was exposed as a Ponzi scheme.
Cryptopolitan
2025/08/20 22:47
ETH trader portfolio down to $770K after missing out on $43M leverage trading profit
An anonymous crypto trader had turned an initial $125,000 investment into tens of millions of dollars in just four months. However, after two days of an Ethereum price slump wiped out most of his gains, he has lost most of it after initially locking $7 million from the position. Known on-chain as address 0x15b3, the […]
Cryptopolitan
2025/08/20 22:47
