Coinbase Says AltSeason Building as ETH, XRP, SOL, ADA, SHIB Drive $7 Trillion Capital Rotation

Leading crypto exchange Coinbase has rolled out its monthly outlook report, in which it observed that Bitcoin’s market dominance dropped from 65% in May 2025 to 59% in August 2025. The firm noted that CoinMarketCap’s altcoin season index is currently below the 75 threshold, which is a signal that altcoin season is in motion. Per […]
Bitcoin Price Drops to 17-Day Low: Analysts Cry Manipulation!

Amid a volatile market, Bitcoin’s recent price dip to a 17-day low at $16,380 has sparked a robust discussion among crypto analysts and investors about potential price manipulation. This downturn comes at a critical time when the cryptocurrency market is navigating through both technological shifts and regulatory uncertainties. Unpacking the Sudden Drop Several blockchain experts [...]
Expert: Bitcoin Can Quickly Return to $124K — Here’s How

Bitcoin can return to all-time highs, one expert says — but a lot depends on whether the Federal Reserve cuts interest rates.
Toncoin Gains Traction And Holds Above $3.20

The post Toncoin Gains Traction And Holds Above $3.20 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Aug 20, 2025 at 13:40 // Price The price of Toncoin (TON) is declining and continuing its horizontal trend. Toncoin price long-term prediction: ranging   The cryptocurrency is currently trading in a narrow range, above the $3.00 support but below the $3.60 resistance. The altcoin has fallen below the moving average lines, but was stopped by the 50-day SMA. The downtrend will continue if the bears break below the 50-day SMA support. TON will continue to fall and reach a low of $3.00. However, the altcoin is gaining traction as the 50-day SMA support holds. This means that the cryptocurrency will rise to its previous high of $3.60. This is likely after clearing the initial hurdle at the 21-day simple moving average. TON is currently worth $3.25. Analysing the TON price indicators The price bars are located between the upward moving average lines. The altcoin is above the 50-day SMA but is falling below the 21-day SMA. The moving average lines are moving upwards, which indicates an upward movement of the price. TON will continue to move sideways as it is caught between the moving average lines. Technical Indicators  Key Resistance Zones: $4.00, $4.50, and $5.00  Key Support Zones: $3.50, $3.00, and $2.50   What is the next move for Toncoin? The 4-hour chart shows that TON is falling below the moving average lines. The selling pressure has stalled at the $3.20 support but remains below the moving average lines. The price of the cryptocurrency is stabilising above the $3.20 support but below the initial $3.30 hurdle. TON will develop as soon as the existing barriers are broken. Last week the altcoin was trading slightly above the 21-day SMA after being rejected at the upper…
Nearly $1 Billion Pulled From Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs in a Single Day

Data from Farside Investors shows Bitcoin ETFs lost $523 million in daily net flows, led by Fidelity’s FBTC with $246.9 […] The post Nearly $1 Billion Pulled From Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs in a Single Day appeared first on Coindoo.
Bank payment blocked when buying crypto? Join 40% of UK investors

UK crypto investors are still having their payments blocked when trying to buy crypto. That’s according to a new survey conducted by Norstat on behalf of UK-based trading platform IG, which asked 2,500 investors between August 1 and 5 about their experiences. It found 40% of respondents attempting to buy crypto experienced having their payments blocked or delayed by their banks. “This overreach from banks is only possible because there’s still no clear UK regulatory framework in place governing crypto,” Michael Healy, UK managing director at IG, told DL News in a statement. The survey also found that 42% of UK adults said they opposed banks interfering in crypto transactions, compared to just 33% who support such action. When faced with transaction blocks, 35% of respondents said they switched to a different bank that allows crypto transactions.UK crypto investors have reported banks cutting them off from crypto as early as 2021. However, the fact that the issue still exists four years later shows that the UK is lagging behind its peers when it comes to regulating digital assets, critics say. While the UK is actively working towards a regulatory framework for crypto, the industry is largely unregulated. The Financial Conduct Authority is the main regulator overseeing crypto, but its oversight is primarily focused on preventing money laundering and protecting consumers.That’s despite the number of UK crypto owners growing. A November 2024 report from the FCA found that 12% of residents owned crypto, up from 10% the year before.Why banks block cryptoSeveral UK banks, including Chase UK and Starling Bank state that they block all transactions to crypto exchanges.Others that previously imposed blanket bans on crypto, like HSBC and NatWest, have recently opened up again but with strict limits on how much customers can deposit to crypto exchanges.Most banks cite fraud prevention as the main reason for the rules. “Banks do not enjoy blocking payments, but if certain beneficiaries become a hotbed for fraud, they are left with little choice,” Daniel Holmes, a fraud prevention specialist, said in a blog post for UK Finance, top trade association for the UK banking and finance industry.NatWest has warned customers of crypto investment scams, where criminals offer fake investments that don’t really exist or aren’t worth the money.Barclays says it prevents its customers from buying crypto with its line of credit cards due to the asset class being unregulated in the UK and prone to wild price swings. A crypto hub?The UK at one point had bold ambitions to position itself in the vanguard of digital asset development.In 2022, Rishi Sunak, then chancellor of the exchequer, said he wanted to make the UK a global hub for cryptoasset technology.Those efforts stalled after last year’s election, with the Labour government seeming unlikely to make crypto regulations a priority. Since then, the EU has started to enforce its own crypto law, and US President Donald Trump has rubberstamped a stablecoin bill.The UK is falling behind, industry pundits argue.“If the government is serious about making the UK a home for crypto innovation, it needs to act,” Healy said.He may get his wish. Rachel Reeves, the UK’s minister of finance, published a draft bill in April to regulate the industry. She has confirmed plans to present the bill to parliament by year’s end, Gurinder Singh Josan, Labour backbencher and co-chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group for Crypto and Digital Assets, told DL News. HMRC, the UK tax authority, has also introduced new rules that will force crypto firms to report users’ personal data — such as name, date of birth, and home address — to the authorities for every trade made. The new rules will snap into place on January 1.So far, the UK crypto industry hasn’t complained. “If you didn’t expect that you would have to be in this position to meet these levels of compliance and to operate within these frameworks — where have you been for the last few years?” Su Carpenter, executive director of CryptoUK, the industry trade association that represents some 150 crypto market stakeholders, told DL News in May.Tim Craig is DL News’ Edinburgh-based DeFi Correspondent. Reach out with tips at tim@dlnews.com.
Threshold
T$0.01595-0.99%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.687-1.36%
GET
GET$0.009973-10.91%
Understanding ANOVA for Pair Programming Experiments

Learn how to use Analysis of Variance (ANOVA) to test hypotheses in a software engineering experiment. This article explains how ANOVA can be applied to data from a Latin Square design to evaluate the effects of pair versus solo programming.
The market signals ‘Fear’ as Bitcoin drops to $112k – What’s going on?

Short-term holders start to offload below cost - Is their confidence shaken?
Fear NFTs
FEAR$0.02561-15.00%
Is the Long-Awaited Altcoin Season Here?

The post Is the Long-Awaited Altcoin Season Here? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin The crypto market just endured a sharp shake-up, erasing $107 billion in value as Bitcoin slipped to $113,461. While headlines focused on regulatory scrutiny of a $1.5 billion Alt5 Sigma deal tied to Trump’s World Liberty Financial, some analysts argue the dip could be the prelude to something bigger — the long-anticipated altcoin rally. Instead of seeing panic, institutions like Coinbase and Pantera Capital are framing September as a potential breakout moment. Their reasoning: Bitcoin dominance is faltering, and that’s often the first spark before capital rotates into alternative tokens. For nearly two years, Bitcoin has carried the market, buoyed first by ETF launches and later by political optimism. Altcoins were largely sidelined — their contribution to overall market growth in this cycle is just 35%, compared with more than half in earlier booms. Yet momentum is finally shifting. BTC’s market share has already slid from 65% in May to under 58%, while altcoins collectively surged past $1.4 trillion in capitalization. Ethereum is leading the institutional wave, with nearly 3 million ETH now held by companies. Its ecosystem tokens — including ARB, OP, and ENA — are seeing heightened activity, while liquid staking giant Lido (LDO) has soared nearly 60% this month. Regulators hinting that staking may fall outside securities law has only fueled confidence. Macro forces could accelerate the trend. Coinbase notes that $7.2 trillion still sits in U.S. money market funds, capital that could flow back into risk assets once the Fed pivots. Combine that with new legislation like the GENIUS and CLARITY bills, and the stage is set for altcoins to seize the spotlight. If the pattern of past cycles holds, Bitcoin’s stumble may not be a warning sign — but the opening act of September’s altcoin season. The information provided in this article is for…
U
U$0.01499-25.12%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.687-1.36%
Bitcoin
BTC$113,587.09-0.25%
This Utility Token Will Outperform Top Meme Coin Shiba Inu’s (SHIB) Gains in 2025

As 2025 bull run catches fire, a new token, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is making headlines in the cryptocurrency market. Unlike Shiba Inu (SHIB), Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has a foundation of utility and adoption, positioning itself as a trailblazing performer. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is in presale stage 6 at a price of $0.035 after a rise […]
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001248+1.29%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01365-2.08%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
