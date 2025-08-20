The Tax Advantage Of Playing In The NFL’s AFC South Division

The post The Tax Advantage Of Playing In The NFL’s AFC South Division appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. HOUSTON, TX – NOVEMBER 26: Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Jacksonville Jaguars celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Houston Texans during the first half at NRG Stadium on November 26, 2023 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images) Getty Images The 2025 NFL season is upon us with the Buffalo Bills and and Baltimore Ravens as the odds on favorite to win the Super Bowl in February. One team that is less expect to compete for the title is the Miami Dolphins. Pro Bowl wide receiver Tyreek Hill made headlines in 2022 when he signed with the Dolphins over the New York Jets. This football decision made headlines, in part, because a unique factor influenced his decision: taxes. According to The New York Post, Hill stated, “Just those state taxes man. I had to make a grown-up decision.” Despite the tax advantage of playing for the Miami Dolphins in the state of Florida, which does not levy a state-level income tax, Hill missed out on a potentially bigger tax advantage by playing in the AFC South. This article examines how the location of an NFL team affects state tax liability, the tax benefits of playing in the AFC South, and how the Jacksonville Jaguars are the most tax-advantaged NFL team. The NFL Schedule And State Income Taxes The NFL operates on a formulaic schedule that makes it easy to determine players’ tax liabilities. In particular, every team plays 8.5 home games per year (eight games one year, nine games the next). In addition, every team has three opponents within their division that they play away from home every single season, according to the NFL. This schedule formula enables players to predict their tax liability for 11.5 games per season. The remaining 6.5 game locations vary each year based…