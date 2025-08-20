Ανταλλακτήριο MEXC
Crypto News
2025-08-21 Thursday
Crypto News
Απολαύστε τα πιο δημοφιλή νέα σχετικά με τα κρύπτο, καθώς και ενημερώσεις της αγοράς
Truth Network Powers the Infrastructure for a New Generation of Prediction Markets with Over 19,000 Nodes
The post Truth Network Powers the Infrastructure for a New Generation of Prediction Markets with Over 19,000 Nodes appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement     Disclaimer: The below article is sponsored, and the views in it do not represent those of ZyCrypto. Readers should conduct independent research before taking any actions related to the project mentioned in this piece. This article should not be regarded as investment advice. A major milestone in the development and operational scale of Truth Network, a decentralized infrastructure protocol that supports worldwide prediction markets, was reached today with the announcement that it has surpassed 19,000 node allocations. The development shows that the deployment of decentralized forecasting infrastructure is still gaining traction. Through independently maintained nodes, Truth Network, which is intended to act as a fundamental layer for market-based prediction systems, allows distributed confirmation of real-world outcomes. These nodes are essential to maintaining network consensus, tamper resistance, and data integrity. Through a combination of ecosystem activations, public sales, and institutional collaborations, node involvement has increased. Of particular note are allocations made possible by BlockchainFactory.io, a tool that aids in the early distribution and onboarding of infrastructure participants. The rise in node count coincides with the acceleration of general interest in prediction markets. The Economist recently said that the ideal situation for the industry would be “a world where every uncertain future can be priced, hedged, and insured against,” indicating a growing understanding of prediction markets as instruments for economic insight and information gathering. The validator-based architecture of Truth Network lays the foundation for upcoming applications in decentralized intelligence and decision-making by offering a distributed way to confirm results and manage value transfer on-chain. Advertisement   About Truth Network Truth Network is a decentralized infrastructure protocol designed to power open and transparent prediction markets. By combining distributed node validation, real-time data processing, and incentive aligned token mechanics, it enables communities to create, participate in, and govern trustless…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/20 23:13
XRP ETF Update, SHIB Face Drop From Crypto Top 30 and Is Layer Brett Really The Next Pepe Coin?
The ongoing buzz surrounding the XRP ETF has positioned XRP among the most watched digital assets. Since the ETF rumors began, XRP ETF optimism has grown, especially after XRP hit its new all-time high of $3.67 in July. This surge has reinforced XRP’s spot in the top five cryptocurrencies by market cap. The prospect of […]
Cryptopolitan
2025/08/20 23:13
The Tax Advantage Of Playing In The NFL’s AFC South Division
The post The Tax Advantage Of Playing In The NFL’s AFC South Division appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. HOUSTON, TX – NOVEMBER 26: Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Jacksonville Jaguars celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Houston Texans during the first half at NRG Stadium on November 26, 2023 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images) Getty Images The 2025 NFL season is upon us with the Buffalo Bills and and Baltimore Ravens as the odds on favorite to win the Super Bowl in February. One team that is less expect to compete for the title is the Miami Dolphins. Pro Bowl wide receiver Tyreek Hill made headlines in 2022 when he signed with the Dolphins over the New York Jets. This football decision made headlines, in part, because a unique factor influenced his decision: taxes. According to The New York Post, Hill stated, “Just those state taxes man. I had to make a grown-up decision.” Despite the tax advantage of playing for the Miami Dolphins in the state of Florida, which does not levy a state-level income tax, Hill missed out on a potentially bigger tax advantage by playing in the AFC South. This article examines how the location of an NFL team affects state tax liability, the tax benefits of playing in the AFC South, and how the Jacksonville Jaguars are the most tax-advantaged NFL team. The NFL Schedule And State Income Taxes The NFL operates on a formulaic schedule that makes it easy to determine players’ tax liabilities. In particular, every team plays 8.5 home games per year (eight games one year, nine games the next). In addition, every team has three opponents within their division that they play away from home every single season, according to the NFL. This schedule formula enables players to predict their tax liability for 11.5 games per season. The remaining 6.5 game locations vary each year based…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/20 23:12
Elon Musk Steps Back From Politics: Is the ‘America Party’ Over?
TLDR Elon Musk has paused his plan to launch the America Party to focus on Tesla, SpaceX, and his other ventures. Donald Trump criticized the America Party idea and called it ridiculous while warning that third parties never succeed. Reports suggest Elon Musk wants to keep ties with Republicans and could support Vice President J.D. [...] The post Elon Musk Steps Back From Politics: Is the ‘America Party’ Over? appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/08/20 23:11
Point72, ExodusPoint Invest in Crypto Payments Firm Alt5 Sigma
Point72 and ExodusPoint invest in crypto payments firm Alt5 Sigma, signaling growing institutional interest despite Trump-linked controversy and risks. Point72 Asset Management and ExodusPoint Capital Management revealed they have invested in Alt5 Sigma, a crypto payments firm. This news has sparked interest in the cryptocurrency world. According to Bloomberg, Point72 has a 4% stake worth […] The post Point72, ExodusPoint Invest in Crypto Payments Firm Alt5 Sigma appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews
2025/08/20 23:10
Pump.fun Revenue Explodes Nearly 700% in a Record-Breaking $13.5M Week
Weekly Pump.fun revenue has jumped nearly 700% to $13.48M, its best since February, putting it ahead of rival Solana launchpads.
Coinstats
2025/08/20 23:10
Musk Abandons Third Party, Vows Support for JD Vance in 2028
The post Musk Abandons Third Party, Vows Support for JD Vance in 2028 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key highlights: Musk drops ‘America’ party to avoid splitting Republican votes JD Vance gains Musk’s financial backing for a 2028 run Tesla shares dipped after Musk’s earlier third-party tease Elon Musk has chosen Vice President JD Vance as his support for the upcoming 2028 United States presidential election rather than continuing to pursue his own political party known as the “America Party.” According to the WSJ, Musk’s political plans involved abandoning his “America Party” creation project because Republican candidates could lose votes to his new party. Musk decided to put the new party project on hold after a month because he realized it could pull votes away from Republican candidates, thus diminishing their chances in 2028. Musk kept in regular communication with JD Vance throughout the recent weeks, which led to his decision not to pursue his own political party. Financial support for Vance Musk told his associates that he plans to finance Vance’s presidential campaign if he decides to run in 2028. The alliance between Musk and Vance follows the billionaire’s enhanced role in U.S. political affairs alongside his interest in backing candidates who share his economic and political views. A win for Republicans The Republican Party feels relieved about this development. In his previous statements, Musk indicated his intention to target important seats during the 2026 midterm elections, which included several Republican-held positions. With the third-party threat eliminated, GOP leaders now view Musk as an ally instead of an unpredictable force. The current Polymarket user projections indicate a split Congress for 2026 with Republican control of the Senate and Democratic control of the House representing a typical “castling” political scenario. Balance of U.S. political power predictions: 2026 Midterms. Source: polymarket The party idea emerged because of Musk’s feud with Trump The controversy between Donald Trump and Elon Musk…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/20 23:09
Trump Pushes for Fed Governor Lisa Cook’s Resignation Amid Fraud Allegations
Detail: https://coincu.com/news/trump-fed-governor-fraud-claims/
Coinstats
2025/08/20 23:08
PEPETO LEAVES BLOCKDAG AND BITCOIN HYPER BEHIND AS THE BEST CRYPTO PRESALE TO BUY
The presale market in 2025 is crowded, but one project is cutting through the noise. While names like BlockDag and Bitcoin Hyper continue to grab attention, Pepeto (PEPETO) is the one consistently winning investor confidence. With a live ecosystem, strong staking incentives, and record-breaking momentum, Pepeto is establishing itself as the best crypto presale of the […]
Tronweekly
2025/08/20 23:06
Anthony Scaramucci Sees Bitcoin Hitting $180K by End of 2025
When Scaramucci says 180,000, it’s not his salary, but his Bitcoin prophecy. Between ETFs, whales and stablecoins, the small crypto world is heading towards peaks... or traps? L’article Anthony Scaramucci Sees Bitcoin Hitting $180K by End of 2025 est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
Coinstats
2025/08/20 23:05
