2025-08-21 Thursday

XRP Price Prediction: XRP Sees Increasing Whale Selling, Are Holders Starting To Explore Layer Brett?

Institutions aren’t treating XRP as a high-growth play anymore—it’s a compliance token, not a wealth-generator. For traders chasing asymmetric upside, […] The post XRP Price Prediction: XRP Sees Increasing Whale Selling, Are Holders Starting To Explore Layer Brett? appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/08/20 23:29
Brazil Holds First Hearing on $19B Bitcoin Strategic Reserve Proposal

TLDR Brazil will hold its first hearing on Bill 4501/24 to examine a $19 billion Bitcoin Strategic Reserve. The Chamber of Deputies Economic Development Commission will lead the session with participation from experts and financial institutions. Deputy Luiz Philippe de Orleans e Bragança requested the hearing to gather technical input from monetary authorities and specialists. [...] The post Brazil Holds First Hearing on $19B Bitcoin Strategic Reserve Proposal appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/08/20 23:28
Blockchain Integration: A New Era for Traditional Finance

The post Blockchain Integration: A New Era for Traditional Finance appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Terrill Dicki Aug 19, 2025 03:22 Exploring blockchain’s potential as core infrastructure in traditional finance, while examining key industry movements from Circle and Stripe in payment systems. Blockchain as Essential Infrastructure for TradFi In an evolving financial landscape, the integration of blockchain technology into traditional finance (TradFi) is increasingly seen as essential, according to a report by a16z crypto. As blockchain technology matures, its role in enhancing transparency, security, and efficiency in financial operations is becoming undeniable. Financial institutions are gradually recognizing blockchain’s potential to revolutionize their infrastructure. Key Industry Players: Circle and Stripe Amid the growing interest in blockchain, companies like Circle and Stripe are making significant strides in the race to dominate payment rails. These companies aim to leverage blockchain to streamline payment processes, offering more efficient and cost-effective solutions compared to traditional methods. Their advancements could set the stage for broader adoption of blockchain in financial transactions globally. Legal and Regulatory Challenges The legal landscape surrounding blockchain and cryptocurrencies remains complex. Recently, Roman Storm, co-founder of Tornado Cash, was found guilty of conspiracy to operate an unlicensed money transmitting business, a decision that may impact the blockchain ecosystem significantly. This case highlights the potential legal risks developers face, potentially hindering innovation in privacy-preserving technologies. Michele Korver, Head of Regulatory at a16z crypto, emphasized the ongoing legal battle and the importance of protecting developers through legislation and regulatory rule-making. She noted that Storm has multiple grounds for appeal, indicating that the legal discourse around blockchain is far from settled. Innovative Governance Models for DAOs In governance advancements, the Uniswap Foundation has proposed adopting the Decentralized Unincorporated Nonprofit Association (DUNA) model. This legal framework aims to legitimize DAOs’ operations without compromising decentralization. If approved, Uniswap Governance would become the largest DAO…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 23:28
instant remittances on Bitcoin Lightning Network

The post instant remittances on Bitcoin Lightning Network appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SoFi will bring cross-border payments to the Bitcoin Lightning Network infrastructure thanks to Lightspark technology and the UMA (Universal Money Address), promising rapid credits and visible costs before sending. The stated goal is to reduce friction in international remittances, raising the bar in terms of transparency and timing for the entire sector. According to the data collected by the editorial analysts and the public reports updated on 19/08/2025, the cost reductions observed in the digital-first corridors largely derive from the currency spread rather than solely from the routing fees.  In similar integration projects observed by the editorial team, the fiat conversion phase (on/off-ramp) and AML/KYC checks have often proven to be the main operational bottlenecks. Industry analysts also note an increase in the capacity and quality of Lightning channels in the past year, with significant variations among geographical corridors. TL;DR – What’s changing: remittances on Lightning Network integrated into the SoFi app, with exchange rates and fees displayed before authorization. When: partnership announced Tuesday, August 19, 2025; launch expected later in 2025 (integration phase ongoing). For whom: SoFi users who send money abroad, with final credit in local currency for the beneficiary. SoFi x Lightspark: what has been announced SoFi Technologies has formalized a collaboration with Lightspark to enable international remittances on the Lightning Network directly from the SoFi app, leveraging the UMA (Universal Money Address). Payments will start in USD and, once the transfer is completed, the beneficiary will see the amount converted into their own local currency. The announcement indicates availability during 2025 and emphasizes that exchange rates and fees will be communicated in advance to ensure full transparency. How it works (in brief) Conversion to the origin: the amount in USD is converted into BTC to route the payment through the Lightning network. Off‑chain routing: the transfer…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 23:26
Dogecoin (DOGE) Competitor Aims for 25,000% Rally to Turn $1000 into $251,000

The post Dogecoin (DOGE) Competitor Aims for 25,000% Rally to Turn $1000 into $251,000 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Little Pepe (LILPEPE) has surged into the cryptocurrency market, raising $18,650,000 in its presale, with stage 10 currently underway at $0.0019 per token. This meme coin, poised to challenge Dogecoin (DOGE), blends viral appeal with a groundbreaking Layer 2 blockchain designed for meme coins.  The project has finalized a Freshcoins.io audit, scoring 81.55 out of 100, confirming a secure smart contract with no critical issues. Recently added to Coinmarketcap, Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is gaining traction. With plans to list on two top centralized exchanges and ambitions to join the world’s largest exchange in 2025, this token is sparking fervor among investors seeking the best crypto to invest in. Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Redefines Meme Coins Little Pepe (LILPEPE) has carved a niche by launching a Layer 2 blockchain tailored for meme coins. Unlike Dogecoin, which thrives on community hype, Little Pepe (LILPEPE) offers utility through its Ethereum-compatible chain.  Transactions are lightning-fast and cost mere pennies. This efficiency sets it apart in the crypto market. The chain also blocks sniper bots, ensuring fair trading. Anonymous experts, instrumental in past meme coin successes, back this project. Their expertise fuels confidence in Little Pepe (LILPEPE)’s potential. As crypto prices rise, this token’s unique infrastructure positions it as a top crypto to buy now. Furthermore, its presale success signals robust investor trust. Presale Momentum Fuels Excitement The Little Pepe (LILPEPE) presale has concluded stage 9, with stage 10 now open. Stages 1 through 9 sold out, raising $16,475,000. Currently, tokens sell at $0.0019 in stage 10. Stage 11 will follow, with prices rising to $0.002.  This first phase of the presale offers the lowest entry point, making it a prime opportunity for investors eyeing crypto investment. A $1,000 investment could yield $251,000 if Little Pepe (LILPEPE) hits $0.50 post-launch. The crypto market buzzes with anticipation…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 23:24
Solana Faces Key Resistance as Rollblock Captures Market Attention

Solana faces tough resistance near $200 while Rollblock surges on revenue, staking rewards, and deflationary tokenomics in its presale.
Blockchainreporter2025/08/20 23:20
China Weighs Yuan-Backed Stablecoins as Kenya Seeks $5 B Debt Swap

The post China Weighs Yuan-Backed Stablecoins as Kenya Seeks $5 B Debt Swap appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Kenya’s Treasury said it is negotiating with Chinese lenders to convert roughly US$5 billion of existing dollar-denominated loans into yuan and to extend their maturities Kenya’s Treasury said it is negotiating with Chinese lenders to convert roughly US$5 billion of existing dollar-denominated loans into yuan and to extend their maturities. The proposed swap, covering about one-eighth of Kenya’s US$40.5 billion external debt, could halve interest costs and trim debt-service outlays by about US$1 billion a year, according to the ministry. The World Bank is Kenya’s largest external creditor at US$14.4 billion, followed by Eurobond holders at US$7.5 billion, with China ranking third. The talks coincide with a broader push by Beijing to raise the renminbi’s profile in global finance. People familiar with the matter told Reuters that China’s State Council will later this month review a roadmap that would, for the first time, allow yuan-backed stablecoins. Hong Kong and Shanghai are expected to pilot the tokens quickly, and officials plan to discuss wider yuan usage—including possible stablecoins—at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Tianjin on 31 Aug.–1 Sept. If endorsed, the change would mark a sharp turn from China’s 2021 ban on cryptocurrency trading and mining. Dollar-pegged tokens now account for more than 99 percent of the US$247 billion global stablecoin market; the yuan handles just 2.88 percent of world payments, versus 47.19 percent for the greenback, SWIFT data show. Allowing stablecoins and negotiating bilateral debt repricings such as Kenya’s highlight Beijing’s intensifying effort to chip away at the dollar’s dominance in trade and cross-border finance. This is an AI-generated article powered by DeepNewz, curated by The Defiant. For more information, including article sources, visit DeepNewz. Source: https://thedefiant.io/news/regulation/china-weighs-yuan-backed-stablecoins-kenya-seeks-5-b-debt-swap-cfcaeb14
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 23:17
Bitcoin Dip Sparks Mixed Reactions: What Investors Are Doing

The post Bitcoin Dip Sparks Mixed Reactions: What Investors Are Doing appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin Dip Sparks Mixed Reactions: What Investors Are Doing Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Keshav is a Physics graduate who has been employed as a writer with Bitcoinist since June 2021. He is passionate about writing and through the years, he has gained experience working in a variety of niches. Keshav holds an active interest in the cryptocurrency market, with on-chain analysis being an area he particularly likes to research and write about. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/bitcoin-dip-reactions-buyers-profit-takers-surge/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 23:16
China to Lift Crypto Ban Soon, Allowing Yuan-Backed Stablecoins

The latest reports suggest that China is planning to lift the crypto ban after a decade and push for the adoption of yuan-backed stablecoins. Reuters reports that China’s State Council will review and may approve a roadmap later this month. The plan aims to expand the global use of the yuan. This move comes as the United States seeks to strengthen the USD’s dominance with USD-backed stablecoins, following last month’s GENIUS Stablecoin Act. The plan revolves around promoting the Chinese currency in global markets and outlines the roles of domestic regulators, including clear risk management guidelines. China’s top leadership is also likely to hold a study session by the end of the month focused on yuan globalization and the growing influence of stablecoins. During the session, senior officials are expected to outline policy direction for stablecoins and define their application and development boundaries in business. Last month, officials from China’s central bank urged the government to promote stablecoin use amid the U.S.’s lead. China’s Stablecoin Push Reflects a Major Policy Shift If approved, China’s plan to adopt stablecoins would signal a significant shift in its stance on digital assets. The country banned cryptocurrency trading and mining in 2021 over concerns about financial stability. Beijing has long aimed to establish the yuan as a global currency, on par with the U.S. dollar and the euro. However, strict capital controls and large annual trade surpluses have hindered progress. These restrictions could also pose a major challenge to stablecoin development, market participants noted. The yuan’s share of global payments fell to 2.88% in June, its lowest in two years, according to SWIFT, while the U.S. dollar accounted for 47.19%. China continues to enforce tight capital controls, allowing only limited cross-border flows through select schemes targeting markets like Hong Kong. On the other hand, US President Donald Trump is making a strong push for stablecoins. He has also legitimized dollar-pegged tokens with the recent passing of the GENIUS Stablecoin Act. Sources said Beijing views stablecoins as a strategic tool for yuan internationalization amid the rising dominance of U.S. dollar-linked cryptocurrencies in global finance. nextThe post China to Lift Crypto Ban Soon, Allowing Yuan-Backed Stablecoins appeared first on Coinspeaker.
Coinstats2025/08/20 23:15
CRE hurricane resilience is leveraging drones and AI

The post CRE hurricane resilience is leveraging drones and AI appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A screenshot of Site Technologies’ commercial real estate risk assessment tools. Courtesy of Site Technologies A version of this article first appeared in the CNBC Property Play newsletter with Diana Olick. Property Play covers new and evolving opportunities for the real estate investor, from individuals to venture capitalists, private equity funds, family offices, institutional investors and large public companies. Sign up to receive future editions, straight to your inbox. The first hurricane of the 2025 Atlantic season is spinning off the East Coast, and there are sure to be more in its wake. As season after season produces more intense storms resulting in increasingly costly damage, facilities managers in commercial real estate are making property resilience a priority. One of the ways to do that is through technology. Strides have already been made in combating wildfire risk: Companies like Pano AI, Satelytics and AiDash are incorporating satellite technology with artificial intelligence to pinpoint particular fire hazards, with major electric companies as clients.  And similar advancements are working to reduce the risk of hurricane damage: Site Technologies employs drones to help commercial real estate facilities managers see where the vulnerabilities are in their properties and address them before those storms hit. Site was originally a construction company.  “We teamed up with our team of experts and engineers in pavements and roofs and facades and landscaping, and we started to figure out how we need to be able to capture data from facilities to be able to do engineering work and review of the current conditions of the properties,” said Austin Rabine, Site CEO.  Site doesn’t have its own drones, but uses freelancers across the country. Rabine says the company has surveyed roughly 13,000 properties in 15 different countries and deploys drones on an annual basis for large customers that have hundreds or thousands…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 23:15
