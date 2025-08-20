2025-08-21 Thursday

Crypto Funds Hit With $1.3B Withdrawals as Market Sentiment Shifts

TLDR Crypto funds faced withdrawals totaling $1.3 billion over three consecutive days. Bitcoin ETFs recorded $523 million in outflows on Tuesday after rising fourfold from Monday. Ether ETFs doubled their losses to $422 million in one day. Fidelity and Grayscale reported the largest withdrawals across both Bitcoin and Ether funds. BlackRock ETFs saw minimal or [...] The post Crypto Funds Hit With $1.3B Withdrawals as Market Sentiment Shifts appeared first on CoinCentral.
Will Bitcoin’s Slide Continue?

The post Will Bitcoin’s Slide Continue? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The cryptocurrency market has experienced significant volatility, particularly with Bitcoin‘s price falling sharply to $112,566 in the last 24 hours before settling around $113,500. The dip is compounded by a noticeable drop in ETF flows, exacerbating financial losses by around half a billion dollars just yesterday. Continue Reading:Will Bitcoin’s Slide Continue? Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/will-bitcoins-slide-continue
Bitcoin repeats 2020 sequence, rally incoming?

The post Bitcoin repeats 2020 sequence, rally incoming?  appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin (BTC) is trading at $112,851, down 5.98% on the weekly chart. The move marks its lowest point in three weeks and extends a sharp reversal from the all-time high of $124,457 set on August 14, leaving the cryptocurrency down 9.3% from last week’s peak. BTC has broken below its 1D 50-day moving average (MA) for the first time in two months, triggering short-term jitters, though it remains comfortably above the 200-day SMA. The daily Relative Strength Index (RSI) has fallen to 40, a level that marked major lows in both August and June.  Despite the pullback, according to cryptocurrency analyst TradingShot, Bitcoin’s current structure resembles a fractal (a recurring chart pattern that mirrors previous phases in price and momentum) from its 2020 cycle. In fact, both the RSI and price action now look similar to late 2020, when BTC began its steep climb. BTC 2024 vs 2020 sequence. Source: TradingShot/Tradingview Back then, BTC’s rebound set the stage for its run toward $60,000. Analysts suggest today’s setup could play out in the same way, potentially supporting a move toward $150,000–$170,000 before the current cycle ends. Short-term correction risk Other analysts remain cautious. Master Ananda highlighted Bitcoin’s failure to break through the $122,524 resistance level, calling it a double-top bearish signal. He identified the 1.618 Fibonacci extension at $102,077 as a key support zone, with potential downside toward $100,000 if selling pressure accelerates. Temporary support has appeared at $112,000, but Ananda doubts it will hold. He expects the correction to run its course within days before Bitcoin stabilizes and resumes its longer-term uptrend. BlackRock ETF flows spark alarm Adding to the bearish sentiment, on-chain trackers this week flagged large Bitcoin transfers linked to BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT). The ETF’s wallet balance appeared to fall by 50,000 BTC ($548 million) over…
Expert Counters FUD About Tether With Evidence of U.S. Expansion and Strong Financial Ties

The post Expert Counters FUD About Tether With Evidence of U.S. Expansion and Strong Financial Ties appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tony Edward, the host of the Thinking Crypto podcast, pushes back on negative rumors surrounding the world’s largest stablecoin issuer, Tether.  Yesterday, Edward slammed critics spreading FUD (fear, uncertainty, and doubt) about Tether, calling them paid actors, engagement farmers, and uninformed commentators.  He defended Tether’s credibility by citing evidence of its ongoing expansion in the United States and its connections with prominent financial figures, including Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick.  – Advertisement – Evidence Backing Tether’s Credibility  Edward noted that Lutnick, former CEO and President of Cantor Fitzgerald, revealed that the firm had independently reviewed Tether in 2024. Lutnick claimed that the review showed Tether has sufficient reserves to back USDT. Based on this conviction, Cantor Fitzgerald acquired a 5% stake in Tether.  Edward also shared a report confirming that Cantor Fitzgerald’s Chairman, Brandon Lutnick, personally verified Tether’s reserves in May 2025. The second verification came after Cantor Fitzgerald began its relationship with the largest stablecoin issuer.  A month before this verification, Tether, alongside Cantor Fitzgerald and SoftBank, launched Twenty One Capital, a Bitcoin investment company. The investment company made its debut with a whopping 42,000 BTC valued at around $3.6 billion at the time.  Further, Edward recounted that U.S. President Donald Trump acknowledged Tether’s CEO Paolo Ardoino at the White House Digital Asset Summit. Notably, the stablecoin giant further enhanced its credibility by appointing former White House Crypto Council director Bo Hines as an advisor.  Tether Appoints Former White House Crypto Council Executive Director Bo Hines as Strategic Advisor for Digital Assets and U.S. Strategy Read more: https://t.co/N4ZXMU5181 — Tether (@Tether_to) August 19, 2025 Based on these events, Edward stressed that the FUDs about Tether reserves are baseless and financially motivated.  Controversies Surrounding Tether  For context, Tether has long been a major topic of debate in crypto circles. Many…
HBAR Struggles Below $0.25: Key Support at $0.23 in Focus

Hedera Hashgraph is currently under pressure, with the price trading below the $0.25 mark and showing signs of bearish momentum.
Nexo launches AI Assistant for personalized crypto insights

The post Nexo launches AI Assistant for personalized crypto insights appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Nexo has launched an in-app AI Assistant that provides real-time crypto account and market insights. The AI Assistant ensures user privacy and relies on multiple data sources for personalized responses. Nexo, a prominent digital asset service provider, has unveiled its AI Assistant, a new chat-based feature that lets users inquire about real-time market updates and account analytics. Integrated directly into Nexo’s mobile app, the new feature gives users instant access to information about crypto prices, trading trends, earned interest, and market news. Designed for personalization, AI Assistant delivers tailored insights based on each user’s account data. The system draws data from multiple sources, including Nexo’s internal product and account data, real-time crypto market feeds, the platform’s Help Center, and educational resources like Investopedia. The feature is accessible across most app screens through a sliding notch for iOS users or the Nexo logo for Android users. It is currently in public beta. Nexo states that the company is committed to maintaining user privacy. The AI Assistant does not collect personal information such as email addresses or phone numbers. “The insights provided by the AI Assistant do not constitute investment advice, financial recommendations. All information is generated for informational purposes only, based on general data patterns and account activity,” the company noted in a statement. The launch follows Nexo’s earlier debut of AI News Summary, which delivers daily condensed crypto news through app notifications. The platform, which has processed $371 billion and managed over $11 billion in assets, has served clients in more than 200 jurisdictions since its launch in 2018. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/nexo-ai-crypto-insights/
Crypto ETFs Extend Losing Streak With Nearly $1 Billion in Redemptions

Crypto exchange-traded funds (ETFs) saw nearly $1 billion in redemptions on Tuesday as bitcoin funds lost $523 million and ether ETFs shed $430 million. Fidelity’s funds led the exits, with no ETF managing an inflow. Market Shakeout Sees $523 Million Leave Bitcoin ETFs and $430 Million Pulled From Ether ETFs The crypto ETF market is […]
Is Pair Programming Faster? An ANOVA Analysis

Explore the ANOVA results for a pair programming experiment, specifically analyzing the duration of tasks.
Fleur Du Mal Brings Its Signature Lingerie To NYC’s Williamsburg

The post Fleur Du Mal Brings Its Signature Lingerie To NYC’s Williamsburg appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Fleur Du Mal’s Williamsburg store is its second in NYC and third in the US. Courtesy of Fleur Du Mal Fleur du Mal, the New York-based lingerie and ready-to-wear brand, has opened its third store located in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. Founded in 2012 by Jennifer Zuccarini, the brand has earned a devoted following for its luxe lingerie, curated ready-to-wear, and celebrity-endorsed designs, with fans including Ana de Armas, Kylie Jenner, and Beyoncé. The Williamsburg boutique joins the original Nolita store and a West Hollywood location, marking the latest step in Fleur du Mal’s carefully planned retail expansion. While Fleur du Mal began as a digitally native brand, Zuccarini always envisioned bringing the collection into physical spaces. Lingerie is a category where fit matters, and the brand has expanded into ready-to-wear, swimwear, hosiery, and even a pleasure section. Beyond merchandise, the stores act as cultural hubs that host panels, artists, and themed events like divorce or “freedom” parties. Fleur Du Mal’s Williamsburg millwork was done by Jesse Nelson. Courtesy of Fleur Du Mal “Expanding retail was always a part of our vision for Fleur du Mal. I love creating the physical representation of the brand experience. Lingerie is also a fit-specific category where people still want to try things on,” Zuccarini said. The brand’s retail strategy has boosted both online and in-person engagement. Stores give customers the chance to experience products first-hand, which in turn drives brand awareness and lifts e-commerce sales. The combination of curated product lines and immersive in-store experiences has helped solidify Fleur du Mal’s identity as more than just a lingerie label. Fleur Du Mal’s Williamsburg Store The Williamsburg location represents both a continuation of Fleur du Mal’s aesthetic and a nod to the neighborhood’s creative energy. With demographics similar to Nolita and a strong online following in…
Hyperliquid Revenue Per Employee Beats Apple and Tether | US Crypto News

The post Hyperliquid Revenue Per Employee Beats Apple and Tether | US Crypto News appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Welcome to the US Crypto News Morning Briefing—your essential rundown of the most important developments in crypto for the day ahead. Grab a coffee to read how a decentralized derivatives exchange (DEX) is disrupting Wall Street’s efficiency metrics, outpacing giants like Tether, Nvidia, and even Apple on revenue per employee metrics. Crypto News of the Day: Hyperliquid Surpasses Apple and Tether With $102.4 Million Revenue Per Employee According to data compiled by DeFiLlama, Hyperliquid generates an estimated $1.127 billion in annual revenue with just 11 core contributors. That translates to $102.4 million in revenue per employee, the highest figure globally. In comparison, Tether’s per-employee revenue stands at $93 million. Despite its $400 billion annual sales machine, Apple produces just $2.4 million per employee. This success highlights the power of crypto’s lean operational models. Unlike traditional firms with sprawling headcounts, Hyperliquid’s structure allows a handful of developers and contributors to generate revenue rivaling that of some of the largest corporations. Jeff Yan, CEO and co-founder of Hyperliquid, recently confirmed that the protocol’s team numbers just 11. Revealing his management model for an 11-person team, Jeff admitted that while the team has its strengths, there is still room for improvement. Reportedly, Jeff Yan remains deeply involved in the technical work to maintain oversight of the overall architecture and performance. Further, the DEX also turns down venture capitalists, prioritizing self-funding. This stance comes as Jeff says traditional VC financing creates an illusion of progress by inflating valuations. Hyperliquid Founder: Why We Turned Down All Venture Capital? Jeff said Hyperliquid has been entirely self-funded and was not created for profit. He criticized traditional VC financing for creating an "illusion of progress" by inflating valuations, stressing that true progress… pic.twitter.com/cxF3pmYS5d — Wu Blockchain (@WuBlockchain) August 18, 2025 With DefiLlama estimating Hyperliquid’s annualized revenue at $1.127…
