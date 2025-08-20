2025-08-21 Thursday

HBAR Slides 3% as Heavy Selling Pushes Token to $0.23 Support

Hedera Hashgraph’s HBAR token faced heavy selling pressure during a volatile 23-hour stretch between August 19 at 15:00 and August 20 at 14:00, sliding 3% from $0.24 to $0.23. The token traded within a tight $0.01 band, marking a 4% spread between its session high and low, as traders adjusted exposure across alternative digital assets. Analysts highlighted the $0.24 level as a key point of resistance, where buying momentum faded and downward pressure intensified.The most pronounced activity came during the final hour of trading on August 20, when volumes surged to 85.82 million HBAR. Market observers noted that the token tumbled to $0.23 before staging a modest recovery into the close, a pattern that underscored the elevated volatility. The heavy turnover during this window suggests sellers were dominant, creating short-term weakness and testing key support levels.Between 13:45 and 14:06, more than 3.8 million tokens changed hands, coinciding with the sharpest part of the decline. Prices briefly dipped to session lows before bouncing, as buying interest re-emerged to stabilize the market. By the final minutes, HBAR recovered enough to close near $0.23, signaling that while downside risks remain, short-term support is holding for now.Technical Indicators AnalysisToken declined 3% from opening price of $0.24 to closing price of $0.23 over 23-hour institutional selling period.Trading range of $0.01 represents 4% spread between absolute session high and low.Resistance level established around $0.24 where institutional buying interest diminished significantly.Support level emerged near $0.23 with retail buying providing technical floor.Elevated volume of 85.82 million during final hours confirms institutional distribution patterns.Volume exceeded 3.8 million during peak selling period between 13:45-14:06 indicating coordinated liquidation.Final 14 minutes showed technical recovery from $0.23 support level suggesting retail buying interest.Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated with the assistance from AI tools and reviewed by our editorial team to ensure accuracy and adherence to our standards. For more information, see CoinDesk's full AI Policy.
Trump Puts Pressure on Federal Reserve

In recent weeks, former President Donald Trump is ramping up efforts to sway the monetary policy landscape at the Federal Reserve (Fed). Trump, together with his team, is aggressively pushing for interest rate cuts by targeting key Fed members.Continue Reading:Trump Puts Pressure on Federal Reserve
Will AAVE Hit $600 or Fall to $230? Traders Split

AAVE consolidates near $290 as analysts eye $600 upside or $230 downside. Price holds key levels amid mixed technical signals.
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for August 20

Can bounce back of Bitcoin (BTC) continue to $115,000 mark?
8 Reasons Why the Fed Might Not Want to Cut Rates in September

The post 8 Reasons Why the Fed Might Not Want to Cut Rates in September appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cryptocurrencies and related stocks extended losses Tuesday as traders braced for the release of the Fed’s FOMC minutes on Wednesday and Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s Jackson Hole speech on Friday. Bitcoin dropped 3.2% in the past 24 hours to slip below $114,000, while ether fell 5.3% to under $4,200. XRP tumbled 6.2%, Cardano’s ADA slid 8% and the broader crypto market was down 3.2%. Shares of crypto-related companies, such as bitcoin miners, crypto exchanges and digital asset treasury firms, suffered even bigger losses, with MARA, COIN and MSTR closing today’s regular session down 5.7%, 5.8% and 7.4%, respectively. By contrast, in general, U.S. equities suffered less: the Dow ended flat, the S&P 500 fell 0.59%, and the Nasdaq slid about 1.5%. The disparity underscores how digital assets, which rely heavily on cheap liquidity, are more exposed to shifts in rate expectations than traditional stocks. Investors now face a pivotal macro catalyst-heavy week. On Aug. 20 at 2 p.m. ET, the Fed will release minutes from the FOMC meeting held July 29–30, offering insight into policymakers’ tariff and inflation debates. From Aug. 21–23, central bankers gather for the Jackson Hole symposium, with Powell’s keynote set for Aug. 22 at 10 a.m. ET. Together, the minutes and Powell’s speech could define market expectations for the September policy meeting. Here are some top macro highlights traders will likely watch this week to gauge how the Fed will react during next month’s meeting. Tariffs’ delayed bite Many companies have absorbed tariff costs to protect market share, but analysts warn they cannot do so indefinitely. Once passed on to consumers, these costs could drive prices higher and force the Fed to wait before cutting. Sticky inflation data Despite some cooling, inflation gauges remain elevated. The producer price index, a key wholesale measure, has been hotter…
Taylor Swift Sees Three Albums Return At The Same Time

The post Taylor Swift Sees Three Albums Return At The Same Time appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Taylor Swift fills five spots on the Top Streaming Albums chart this week, as Lover, Reputation and Midnights all return to the tally. NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – AUGUST 28: Taylor Swift attends the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Cindy Ord/WireImage) WireImage Taylor Swift’s catalog has enjoyed quite the wild ride over the past few weeks. All of her albums — both re-recorded sets and original projects — have exploded in popularity as the singer-songwriter prepares the world for a new era. Recently, Swift revealed that her upcoming twelfth full-length, The Life of a Showgirl, is expected to drop on October 3. The mere mention of new music helped a number of her most popular efforts become strong sellers and especially powerful streamers once more. Swift’s catalog is never hurting on platforms like Spotify and Apple Music, but this week is especially grand for a number of her projects, which rebound onto one of Billboard’s newest tallies. Lover, Reputation and Midnights Return Three Swift titles reappear on the Top Streaming Albums chart this week. That kind of uptick underscores that there’s been a dramatic return to consuming her past full-lengths among a huge population of people in the United States. Two of her three comebacks find their way into the top 40. Lover reenters the Top Streaming Albums tally at No. 36, while Reputation is back at No. 40. Midnights comes in just a few spaces beneath that important region, as it sneaks back onto the list of the most-streamed full-lengths and EPs in the country at No. 43. A Trio of Top 10s All three of Swift’s returning favorites have already spent months on the Top Streaming Albums chart, and each one of them has cracked the top 10…
Nieuwe SEC voorzitter: “Slechts weinig tokens zijn effecten”

De nieuwe koers van de Amerikaanse toezichthouder SEC zorgt voor opluchting én enthousiasme in de cryptowereld. Tijdens het Wyoming Blockchain Symposium zegt SEC voorzitter Paul Atkins dat volgens hem “slechts heel weinig” cryptotokens daadwerkelijk als effect geclassificeerd moeten worden. Een opvallende uitspraak, zeker in vergelijking met zijn voorganger, die vrijwel... Het bericht Nieuwe SEC voorzitter: “Slechts weinig tokens zijn effecten” verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
Bitcoin eyes liquidity at $110K: Watch these BTC price levels next

Bitcoin rebounded from a swift drop to $112,380, but liquidation heatmap data suggests the worst of the selling has yet to pass. Key takeaways:Bitcoin volatility is expected to remain present ahead of Fed Chair Powell’s speech on Friday.Analysts say Bitcoin’s dip below $112,000 offers a “great entry” opportunity for traders.Read more
Dow Jones futures slip ahead of retailers’ report, FOMC Minutes

The post Dow Jones futures slip ahead of retailers’ report, FOMC Minutes appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Dow Jones futures decline as traders adopt caution ahead of corporate reports from major retailers. Traders will likely observe the Fed’s July Meeting Minutes to gain cues on policy outlook. Market sentiment may draw support from any positive outcome toward a possible ending of the Ukraine-Russia war. Dow Jones futures decline during European trading on Wednesday, ahead of the opening of North American markets, trading below 44,900, down by 0.23%. Moreover, S&P 500 futures fall 0.23% to trade near 6,400, while Nasdaq 100 futures depreciate by 0.31%, trading near 23,400. US stock futures struggle ahead of corporate reports from major retailers. Traders also await the US Federal Reserve’s Minutes for the July meeting due later in the North American session. Market attention would shift toward the Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium due on Thursday, with Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech for guidance on a September policy decision. However, any positive development toward a possible resolution of the Ukraine-Russia war could lead to an improved market sentiment. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt stated on Tuesday that plans for a bilateral meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy are now underway, according to CNN. Furthermore, US President Donald Trump announced that the US would not place American troops on the ground to help enforce a potential peace deal in Ukraine. On Tuesday’s regular hours, Dow Jones Industrial Average steadied around 44,900, as Home building supplier Home Depot showed ongoing earnings growth in the second quarter. The S&P 500 fell 0.59% and the Nasdaq 1.39% as tech stocks sold off, with Nvidia down 3.5%, AMD 5.4%, and Palantir 9.4%. Dow Jones FAQs The Dow Jones Industrial Average, one of the oldest stock market indices in the world, is compiled of the 30 most traded stocks in the US.…
US Commerce Department may take equity stakes other chipmakers after Intel

The U.S. Commerce Department is weighing whether to take an equity stake in Intel and other chip companies in exchange for the CHIPS Act grants, according to two people with knowledge of the matter.  Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick raised the idea under a broader push to rebuild manufacturing in the US, a central goal of […]
Impersonating UK Police in Crypto Scam, Scammer Steals $2.8M Bitcoin from Victim

Stablecoins in opmars: China werkt aan eigen digitale yuan versie

Windtree Therapeutics’ Shares Dive 77% After Nasdaq Delisting News

Toyota Unveils $10.8M Vehicle Blockchain Network on Avalanche to Reshape Mobility Trust

Meta freezes AI hiring amid team reshuffle