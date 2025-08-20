Ανταλλακτήριο MEXC
Crypto News
/
2025-08-21 Thursday
Crypto News
Απολαύστε τα πιο δημοφιλή νέα σχετικά με τα κρύπτο, καθώς και ενημερώσεις της αγοράς
How Much Could 1,000 Tokens of Shiba Inu, Cardano, and Solana Be Worth by 2030?
Crypto traders love to speculate about the long game. Today, Shiba Inu, Cardano, and Solana are all moving in different directions, but what if you just held 1,000 tokens of each until 2030? How much could that be worth? Let’s look at where each stands right now, why prices are moving, and then map out
GAME
$24.2494
-1.74%
SHIBA
$0.00000000061
+1.32%
NOW
$0.00693
-3.48%
Coinstats
2025/08/20 23:58
United Kingdom DCLG House Price Index (YoY) declined to 3.7% in June from previous 3.9%
United Kingdom DCLG House Price Index (YoY) declined to 3.7% in June from previous 3.9%

The post United Kingdom DCLG House Price Index (YoY) declined to 3.7% in June from previous 3.9% appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com.
INDEX
$1.201
-1.95%
COM
$0.022078
+0.19%
WELL
$0.0001831
+44.85%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/20 23:57
Brazil to Hold First Public Hearing on $19 Billion National Strategic Bitcoin Reserve on August 20 with Vice President’s Support
The post Brazil to Hold First Public Hearing on $19 Billion National Strategic Bitcoin Reserve on August 20 with Vice President’s Support appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Brazil is set to hold its first public hearing on the establishment of a national strategic Bitcoin reserve Brazil is set to hold its first public hearing on the establishment of a national strategic Bitcoin reserve. The hearing, scheduled for August 20, 2025, marks a significant step as the country debates the creation of a sovereign Bitcoin reserve in Congress. The proposal includes a strategic reserve valued at approximately $19 billion. The Vice President of Brazil recently attended the launch of the Portuguese edition of the book “Thank God for Bitcoin,” signaling high-level interest in the cryptocurrency. This move positions Brazil among the nation-states considering Bitcoin as a reserve asset, potentially influencing global markets. This is an AI-generated article powered by DeepNewz, curated by The Defiant. For more information, including article sources, visit DeepNewz. Source: https://thedefiant.io/news/regulation/brazil-to-hold-first-public-hearing-on-19-billion-national-strategic-bitcoin-on-cb1724be
VICE
$0.01244
+0.32%
BOOK
$0.000001263
-17.34%
MORE
$0.1014
+1.25%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/20 23:56
XRP Price Roadmap Projects $149 by 2032 If Ripple Leads $18.9T Market
TLDR Ripple is targeting the $18.9 trillion tokenization market with its custody and settlement solutions. XRP price is projected to reach $10.40 in 2026 and $31.30 by 2028 as adoption grows. Forecasts suggest XRP price could hit $54.20 in 2029 and cross $94.00 in 2030. Projections show XRP price reaching $118.60 in 2031 and $149.70 [...] The post XRP Price Roadmap Projects $149 by 2032 If Ripple Leads $18.9T Market appeared first on CoinCentral.
CROSS
$0.23138
+0.07%
XRP
$2.9026
+0.09%
Coincentral
2025/08/20 23:55
Wall Street firm doubles down on bearish Palantir call, sees 70% downside ahead
The post Wall Street firm doubles down on bearish Palantir call, sees 70% downside ahead appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) is facing renewed bearish pressure after Citron Research issued a warning, projecting that the stock could fall more than 70% from current levels. At press time, Palantir was trading at $148, down 8.24% on the day and extending weekly losses to over 20%. PLTR one-week stock price chart. Source: Finbold The latest downturn adds to growing concerns that the stock remains significantly overvalued amid intensifying competition in the artificial intelligence (AI) and big data space. Citron Research in an X post on August 20 drew direct comparisons between Palantir and Databricks, a private data analytics giant recently valued at $100 billion. Palantir v. Databricks metrics. Source: Citron Research Databricks, with over 15,000 enterprise clients, has positioned itself as a stronger growth business, benefiting from a true SaaS model and less reliance on government contracts. Palantir’s crash to $40 According to Citron’s analysis, if Palantir were given the same $100 billion valuation as Databricks, its stock would be worth just $40, far below current levels. The bearish projection also echoes earlier comparisons made to OpenAI, reinforcing Citron’s view that Palantir’s market price is detached from its fundamentals. The firm warned that repeated signals from established AI leaders point to a much lower fair value for the stock. The selloff in Palantir comes amid broader weakness in AI-related equities. Market sentiment turned cautious after OpenAI CEO Sam Altman stated that the artificial intelligence sector was likely in a bubble, sparking fears that current valuations across the industry may not be sustainable. It’s worth noting that Palantir stock peaked at 190 on August 12 before cooling as investors rotated out of hot AI names. Despite the pullback, shares remain up 92% in 2025, fueled by expectations of increased U.S. government contracts under the Donald Trump administration and strong retail enthusiasm…
U
$0.01499
-25.12%
TRUMP
$8.691
-1.31%
MORE
$0.1014
+1.25%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/20 23:54
Fed’s Michelle Bowman warns US banks to adopt blockchain or risk irrelevance
Federal Reserve Vice Chair Bowman stated that banks and regulators need to embrace new tech, including blockchain, faster.
VICE
$0.01244
+0.32%
Crypto.news
2025/08/20 23:53
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction: Triangle Breakdown and Bearish Retail Sentiment—Can Bulls Hold $112K?
Bitcoin (BTC) is at a decisive point this week as a triangle breakdown and a sharp turn in retail sentiment put pressure on the $112,000 support level.
BTC
$113,576.86
-0.26%
BULLS
$275.09
+52.54%
HOLD
$0.00004232
+0.83%
Brave Newcoin
2025/08/20 23:51
China mulls yuan-backed stablecoin to counter dollar dominance: report
China yuan-backed stablecoin
Crypto.news
2025/08/20 23:51
Baidu, Inc. (BIDU) Stock: Drops as Cloud and Robotaxi Growth Offsets Revenue Decline
TLDR Baidu shares slip as ad revenue dips, but AI Cloud and robotaxi surge ahead Baidu’s AI Cloud booms 34% amid ad slump; global robotaxi rollout accelerates Despite revenue dip, Baidu leans into AI and global robotaxi expansion Baidu Q2: Cloud climbs, ads fall, robotaxi rides double—AI remains the core AI boosts Baidu’s future as [...] The post Baidu, Inc. (BIDU) Stock: Drops as Cloud and Robotaxi Growth Offsets Revenue Decline appeared first on CoinCentral.
CLOUD
$0.07572
+0.59%
CORE
$0.483
+1.62%
AI
$0.1186
+1.71%
Coincentral
2025/08/20 23:51
Rare Death Cross Threatens to Send Bitcoin Price Straight to $100,000
Bitcoin explodes with green, but there's a death cross catch, and it may be brutal
CROSS
$0.23138
+0.07%
RARE
$0.05635
-6.20%
CATCH
$0.0367
+2.51%
Coinstats
2025/08/20 23:51
Impersonating UK Police in Crypto Scam, Scammer Steals $2.8M Bitcoin from Victim
Stablecoins in opmars: China werkt aan eigen digitale yuan versie
Windtree Therapeutics’ Shares Dive 77% After Nasdaq Delisting News
Toyota Unveils $10.8M Vehicle Blockchain Network on Avalanche to Reshape Mobility Trust
Meta freezes AI hiring amid team reshuffle