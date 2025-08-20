2025-08-21 Thursday

Racing Club Defeats Peñarol 3-1 In Epic Copa Libertadores Clash

The post Racing Club Defeats Peñarol 3-1 In Epic Copa Libertadores Clash appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. AVELLANEDA, ARGENTINA – AUGUST 19: Franco Pardo of Racing Club celebrates after scoring the team’s third goal during the Copa CONMEBOL Libertadores 2025 round of 16 second leg match between Racing Club and Peñarol at Presidente Peron Stadium on August 19, 2025 in Avellaneda, Argentina. (Photo by Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images) Getty Images Racing Club of Argentina recorded a historic victory over Uruguayan club Peñarol in the Copa Libertadores on Tuesday night. Racing Club won the game 3-1 and the tie 3-2 on aggregate to qualify for the quarter finals of the competition. An Explosive Atmosphere Racing Club had a date with destiny in a drenched ‘Cilindro’ stadium in Avellaneda on Tuesday night. The Buenos Aires club welcomed five-time champion Peñarol who held the lead in this tie with a 1-0 home victory in the first leg. Fans packed into the standing sections behind the goal like sardines. The noise in the arena was mind-blowing. Racing supporters knew they needed to come from behind to defeat a strong opponent on the night, and they did everything in their power to get behind the team. It was obvious that there were more home fans in the stadium than the legal capacity, but this is common practice in South America on big match days. The atmosphere was hostile and fervent. AVELLANEDA, ARGENTINA – AUGUST 19: Players and match officials line up prior to the Copa CONMEBOL Libertadores 2025 round of 16 second leg match between Racing Club and Peñarol at Presidente Peron Stadium on August 19, 2025 in Avellaneda, Argentina. (Photo by Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images) Getty Images A strong section of yellow and black in the upper tier added their own noise and colour. The Peñarol fans had traveled in their thousands too, with Copa Libertadores dreams of their own. The night turned…
2025/08/21
Circle Unveils Gateway to Simplify USDC Transfers Across Blockchains

Announced on August 19, the platform is built to solve one of the biggest headaches for institutions — liquidity fragmentation. […] The post Circle Unveils Gateway to Simplify USDC Transfers Across Blockchains appeared first on Coindoo.
2025/08/21
Shiba Inu Investors Could Face Delays on 10x Returns While Nexchain Crypto Presale Emerges With 35x Potential

The price of Shiba Inu has remained in consolidation for months, limiting investor returns. Holders have been waiting for movement, but the path toward strong gains has faced delays. While SHIB continues to stagnate, attention has shifted toward a new competitor gaining rapid traction. Nexchain AI, powered by its NEX token, has entered the spotlight […] The post Shiba Inu Investors Could Face Delays on 10x Returns While Nexchain Crypto Presale Emerges With 35x Potential appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
2025/08/21
Solo vs. Pair Programming: A Data-Driven Comparison

This article analyzes data on duration and effort, providing insights into the time savings and labor costs associated with each approach.
2025/08/21
Over 25.2 Billion Coins Sold! Analysts Call BlockDAG the Top Long-Term Crypto of 2025: Here’s Why

Explore how BlockDAG’s live testnet proves its readiness for launch. With $378M raised & 2,660% ROI since batch 1, this project is shaping up as the best long-term crypto to hold.
2025/08/21
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Could Hit 2021 Highs Again, But Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is Set to Deliver 10x Higher Returns This Cycle

As crypto markets gear up for another explosive cycle, all eyes aren’t just on the return of meme coin giants like Shiba Inu (SHIB), they’re on the disruptive potential of DeFi newcomer Mutuum Finance (MUTM). Mutuum Finance, a rapidly emerging $0.035 altcoin, is drawing attention for its innovative DeFi protocol and growing adoption, signaling potential […]
2025/08/21
Nexchain AI Token Presale Hits $9.02M in Stage 26: Is It the Best New Crypto Presale Coin?

This quick presale progress positions Nexchain as one of the greatest anticipated blockchain projects. With its unique AI-driven infrastructure and […] The post Nexchain AI Token Presale Hits $9.02M in Stage 26: Is It the Best New Crypto Presale Coin?  appeared first on Coindoo.
2025/08/20
BlockchainFX vs. Remittix: Will BlockchainFX Surpass Remittix as 2025’s Top Crypto Presale?

What was once a simple market filled with few options has now blossomed into a dynamic space full of game-changing […] The post BlockchainFX vs. Remittix: Will BlockchainFX Surpass Remittix as 2025’s Top Crypto Presale? appeared first on Coindoo.
2025/08/20
China Considers Yuan-Backed Stablecoins in Major Policy Reversal

China is preparing to allow yuan-backed stablecoins for the first time, signaling a major shift in its crypto policy and a new push to expand the global role of its currency. China is reportedly considering authorizing the use of stablecoins backed by local currencies, according to the latest Reuters report. The move would mark a sharp policy turnaround after Beijing banned cryptocurrency trading and mining in 2021. The proposal is part of a strategy to strengthen the yuan’s role in international finance. The State Council is set to review and could approve the roadmap later this month, according to the report. The plan is to expand global use of the yuan and counter Washington’s accelerating push for stablecoin dominance. Beyond the council review, China’s top leadership will hold a study session by the end of August.  That meeting will specifically focus on the yuan’s internationalization and the potential role of stablecoins. Senior leaders are expected to provide policy guidance, specify how the tokens should be integrated into business, and determine clear rules for their position in trade and finance, the report added. Challenging U.S. Dollar Dominance The shift comes at a time when the United States is entrenching its dominance in digital currencies. Dollar-pegged stablecoins already account for the bulk of the $275 billion global stablecoin market. Washington has also moved to formalize its lead. President Donald Trump recently signed the GENIUS Act, which aims to promote USD-backed tokens worldwide. By comparison, China’s currency has been losing ground. The yuan accounted for just 2.88% of global payments in June, its weakest share in two years. The U.S. dollar, meanwhile, controlled nearly half of international transactions, according to SWIFT data. For Beijing, the stablecoin strategy is to close that gap, positioning the yuan as a digital rival to the U.S. dollar. Laying the Regulatory Groundwork To avoid destabilizing its financial system, China is crafting a detailed framework for the rollout. The People’s Bank of China (PBOC), with other regulators, will be tasked with defining rules, assigning responsibilities, and setting targets for yuan use abroad. According to sources, the plan will also include mechanisms to manage risks such as capital flight, speculative flows, and cyber vulnerabilities. Officials see this as essential to ensuring that stablecoins complement, rather than undermine, existing monetary policy. Hong Kong and Shanghai as Launch Pads Two financial hubs will serve as launch pads for the project. Hong Kong, which introduced a stablecoin ordinance on August 1, will play a key role in offshore issuance. A PBOC advisor has already floated the idea of a Hong Kong-based yuan stablecoin to bypass capital restrictions. Meanwhile, Shanghai is building an international operations hub for the digital yuan. Together, these two financial centers will accelerate both domestic trials and offshore applications of yuan-backed stablecoins. International Push and SCO Summit China’s global ambitions will also feature at the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Tianjin. The summit, scheduled for August 31 to September 1, could see Beijing discuss the use of yuan stablecoins for cross-border trade and settlement. Chinese exporters have already embraced dollar-backed stablecoins for faster international transactions. By introducing a yuan alternative, Beijing hopes to wean them off the dollar and accelerate the adoption of its own currency in global commerce Challenges That Remain Despite the enthusiasm, China faces steep hurdles. Its strict capital controls limit the free movement of money across borders, raising questions about how a yuan stablecoin could function on a truly global scale. Analysts warn that unless Beijing loosens some restrictions, yuan-backed tokens may struggle to compete with the liquidity and flexibility of dollar-based stablecoins. Still, the broader significance is clear. By embracing stablecoins, China is signaling that it no longer views crypto technology purely as a threat but as a strategic asset in the global currency race.
2025/08/20
US Bank Uses Bitcoin Lightning for $740B Remittance Market

The post US Bank Uses Bitcoin Lightning for $740B Remittance Market appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SoFi Technologies is set to become the first US bank to integrate the Bitcoin Lightning Network and Universal Money Address (UMA), in a move aimed at tackling the $740B global remittance market. Cross-border transfers remain slow and expensive for millions of people sending money abroad. But SoFi’s partnership with Bitcoin infrastructure firm Lightspark promises instant, low-cost alternatives. @lightspark on X The new service marks a clear signal that mainstream finance is beginning to take Bitcoin infrastructure seriously. And as banks adopt Bitcoin rails, projects like Best Wallet and its $BEST token are positioning themselves as the retail counterweight to this wave of institutional adoption. SoFi’s Big Bet on Bitcoin Lightning SoFi’s partnership with Lightspark will allow its 11.7M members to send money abroad using the Bitcoin Lightning Network. The system converts US dollars into Bitcoin in real-time, routes them across Lightning rails, and delivers funds directly to the recipient’s bank account in their local currency. @SoFi on X By leveraging UMA, transfers work like sending an email – removing the complexity of crypto wallets. Fees are set ‘below the national average,’ with full transparency on exchange rates before sending. The service will first go live in Mexico later this year, with a broader roll-out planned. Lightning Adoption Grows Among Major Players SoFi’s move builds on a wider trend of mainstream financial firms embracing Bitcoin Lightning. Coinbase integrated Lightspark’s infrastructure in April 2024 and, within a year, around 15% of all Bitcoin transactions on its platform were routed through Lightning rails. In Latin America, Nubank (Brazil’s largest digital bank) also partnered with Lightspark, although its roll-out has been slower to materialize. The direction of travel is clear: TradFi and fintech players are no longer treating Bitcoin solely as a speculative asset; they also consider it a payments rail with real-world utility.…
2025/08/20
