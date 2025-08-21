2025-08-21 Thursday

Pepeto Memecoin Project Surpasses $6.3 Million in Presale as Ecosystem Hits Developmental Milestones

The post Pepeto Memecoin Project Surpasses $6.3 Million in Presale as Ecosystem Hits Developmental Milestones appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp Disclaimer: The below article is sponsored, and the views in it do not represent those of ZyCrypto. Readers should conduct independent research before taking any actions related to the project mentioned in this piece. This article should not be regarded as investment advice. Ethereum-based memecoin project Pepeto has raised over $6.3 million in presale as the ecosystem continues to reach new developmental milestones. The new funds achievement is coming amid increased crypto activities, as well as the project hitting new milestones. Pepeto’s success is also linked to its model, which incorporates utility-focused features aimed at broader ecosystem development. In addition, the token’s small market cap is playing a key role in attracting users due to its high potential growth. Unlike traditional memecoin projects with no real utility but all hype, Pepeto offers a set of utility features that make it useful in many ways towards addressing many crypto market concerns. The features include PepetoSwap, a zero-fee trading platform for launching and trading of emerging meme coins and Web3 assets at low cost.  Another utility feature is the cross-chain bridge, which is a multi-network bridge that enables low-cost asset transfers across various blockchains, supporting broader interoperability and liquidity. Advertisement &nbsp The project also offers a staking program with reported returns exceeding 245% APY, designed to incentivize user participation and long-term engagement. Finally, it offers a web3 learning platform, which is an educational hub aimed at providing crypto-related content to help new users enter the crypto space with ease. After the presale After the presale, which is soon coming to a close, Pepeto has plans to further the adoption and spread of its token, $PEPETO. With its community of over 100,000 members, which is still growing, fans are speculating that the project will be listed on various…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/08/21 00:13
Celsius Distributes $220M in Third Phase of Creditor Repayments

TLDR Celsius Network has started its third phase of creditor repayments, allocating $220 million to eligible claimants. The company is making these repayments in both cryptocurrency and cash through channels like Coinbase and PayPal. Celsius has now resolved approximately 64.9 percent of all creditor claims as part of its reorganization plan. The company generated liquidity [...] The post Celsius Distributes $220M in Third Phase of Creditor Repayments appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral 2025/08/21 00:12
Alex Warren Matches Justin Bieber’s Radio Record

The post Alex Warren Matches Justin Bieber’s Radio Record appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Alex Warren’s “Ordinary” holds at No. 1 on the Pop Airplay chart for a tenth week, the longest run since 2021’s “Stay” by The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber. CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – JULY 31: Alex Warren performs onstage during Lollapalooza at Grant Park on July 31, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Joshua Applegate/WireImage) WireImage Alex Warren’s “Ordinary” is turning out to be one of the biggest surprise hits of 2025. Before he dropped what has become the most successful track of his career, Warren was already on the rise, but the singer-songwriter reached the stratosphere thanks to “Ordinary.” The tune leads a number of Billboard charts this week, and as it earns another stay at the summit on one of the most competitive radio rosters, Warren manages a feat that no other artist has accomplished in years. 10 Weeks at No. 1 for “Ordinary” “Ordinary” leads the Pop Airplay chart once again. The song has ranked as the most successful tune at Top 40 pop radio stations across the United States for 10 weeks as of this latest milestone frame. The First 10-Week Ruler Since Justin Bieber According to Billboard, “Ordinary” is the first track to dominate the Pop Airplay chart for 10 weeks since 2021. That year, “Stay,” a collaboration between The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber, managed to link 10 stints at the summit in a row. “Stay” went on to command the Pop Airplay chart for a total of 13 periods. No. 1 on Multiple Billboard Charts “Ordinary” remains a huge hit across all three of Billboard’s pop radio lists. Warren’s cut leads both the Pop Airplay and Adult Pop Airplay rankings, while simultaneously climbing to No. 6 on the Adult Contemporary tally. As “Ordinary” ascends on that ladder, the title reaches a new all-time high.…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/08/21 00:12
Bankers Want Stablecoin Law Changed—Crypto Lobby Says No Way

Top banking associations have pushed the Senate to repeal key elements of the stablecoin law which threaten their business, via another crypto bill currently under debate.
Coinstats 2025/08/21 00:10
Winklevoss Twins Allegedly Donate $21M to Digital Freedom Fund

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/winklevoss-twins-donation-digital-freedom/
Coinstats 2025/08/21 00:10
PEPE Frenzy Loses Steam While Rollblock Emerges as a Sustainable Growth Play

As Pepe consolidates in a triangle, Rollblock gains traction with 12,000+ games, $11.4M raised, and sustainable tokenomics driving demand.
Blockchainreporter 2025/08/21 00:10
Fed is studying tokenization, smart contracts, and AI in payments, says Governor Waller

The post Fed is studying tokenization, smart contracts, and AI in payments, says Governor Waller appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways The Federal Reserve is researching tokenization, smart contracts, and AI to further modernize the payment system. Stablecoins and recent legislation like the GENIUS Act are shaping the future of payments and dollar internationalization. The Federal Reserve is studying cutting-edge innovations, including tokenization, smart contracts, and artificial intelligence, to see how their payment systems might benefit from these technologies, Fed Governor Christopher Waller said today at the Wyoming Blockchain Symposium 2025. “As a payment system operator, it is important to understand trends in payments technology so that we can continue to support private sector firms that leverage our infrastructures, as well as understand whether emerging technologies could provide opportunities to improve our existing platforms and services,” Waller stated. Waller noted that bank regulators are collaborating with industry leaders to learn about emerging technologies as well as assess how they could improve payments. He emphasized the importance of collaboration with innovators, especially as the traditional financial sector overlaps more with digital assets and crypto. On stablecoins, Waller said they could enhance the dollar’s international role and improve retail and cross-border transactions. The enactment of the GENIUS Act, the landmark legislation that sets the legal standards for stablecoin issuance in the US, is a key development in the payment stablecoin market, he stated. “This was an important step for the payment stablecoin market and could help stablecoins reach their full potential,” he noted. As far as AI tech is concerned, Waller said the payments sector has been utilizing machine learning for fraud detection, money laundering prevention, and payment trend prediction since 1990. A number of developments in large language models and generative AI have further improved fraud detection and payment reconciliation. “The payment system is experiencing what I have called a ‘technology-driven revolution,’ where the latest advances in computing power, data…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/08/21 00:08
Bitcoin Faces Post-ATH Correction – Technical Analysis for August 20, 2025

Bitcoin shows signs of bearish pressure after its recent all-time high. Discover the technical outlook for BTC's future development. L’article Bitcoin Faces Post-ATH Correction – Technical Analysis for August 20, 2025 est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
Coinstats 2025/08/21 00:05
The HackerNoon Newsletter: Two Hours With Cursor Changed How I See AI Coding (8/20/2025)

How are you, hacker? 🪐 What’s happening in tech today, August 20, 2025? The HackerNoon Newsletter brings the HackerNoon homepage straight to your inbox. On this day, NY Times Article on Need to Preserve Obsolete Hardware and Software was published in 1995, Viking 1 launched in 1975, Google released the Pixel 4a in 2020, and we present you with these top quality stories. From Two Hours With Cursor Changed How I See AI Coding to I Tried Amazons Kiro.dev For 5 Days—Its a Below mid-level Dev, let’s dive right in. How a Terminal Diagnosis Inspired a New Ethical AI System By @hacker22796174 [ 5 Min read ] Terminal developer creates Sacred Pause: AI that hesitates before harm. 68% reduction in harmful outputs. Open-source gift to humanity. Read More. Two Hours With Cursor Changed How I See AI Coding By @scastiel [ 4 Min read ] For the first time in my career, I have absolutely no idea what the software engineer job will look like in five or ten years. Read More. No More ‘Ship and Pray’: Testing SaaS Billing Systems with Playwright Stripe Test Clocks By @paultowers [ 16 Min read ] How to use Stripe Test Clocks with Playwright E2E tests to simulate subscription billing lifecycles in minutes, not months, with real code examples. Read More. BlackRocks Fink Joins World Economic Forum as Co-Chair—Is Global Crypto Integration Next? By @olaoluwajohn [ 4 Min read ] Larry Finks appointment as interim co-chair of the World Economic Forum represents cryptos complete institutional victory. Read More. I Tried Amazons Kiro.dev For 5 Days—Its a Below mid-level Dev By @romavm [ 2 Min read ] I used Kiro.dev for 5 days to complete my hackathon project (analyzing GitHub repositories). Read More. 🧑‍💻 What happened in your world this week? It's been said that writing can help consolidate technical knowledge, establish credibility, and contribute to emerging community standards. Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it.See you on Planet Internet! With love, The HackerNoon Team ✌️
Hackernoon 2025/08/21 00:02
Beijing presses solar firms to end price wars

China’s industry ministry has scheduled meetings with solar energy firms to address price wars and excess production capacity. The meetings are part of Xi Jinping’s government’s moves to curb price wars among solar and renewable energy tech firms.  China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) is set to meet with solar companies on Wednesday […]
Cryptopolitan 2025/08/21 00:01
Impersonating UK Police in Crypto Scam, Scammer Steals $2.8M Bitcoin from Victim

Stablecoins in opmars: China werkt aan eigen digitale yuan versie

Windtree Therapeutics’ Shares Dive 77% After Nasdaq Delisting News

Toyota Unveils $10.8M Vehicle Blockchain Network on Avalanche to Reshape Mobility Trust

Meta freezes AI hiring amid team reshuffle