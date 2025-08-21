2025-08-21 Thursday

Crypto News

Απολαύστε τα πιο δημοφιλή νέα σχετικά με τα κρύπτο, καθώς και ενημερώσεις της αγοράς
4 Undervalued Crypto Coins to Buy Before They Go Viral in August 2025

4 Undervalued Crypto Coins to Buy Before They Go Viral in August 2025

The post 4 Undervalued Crypto Coins to Buy Before They Go Viral in August 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In past cycles, the biggest winners have often been tokens that start the month undervalued and end it at the center of the hype cycle. August is shaping up to be one of those moments, with several coins trading at attractive levels despite strong fundamentals and growing interest. Among the most compelling plays right now are Little Pepe (LILPEPE), SUI, SEI, and Cronos (CRO), all of which are positioned for substantial gains as traders look for the next breakout assets. Little Pepe (LILPEPE) – The Meme Coin With Real Infrastructure Little Pepe has quickly emerged as a standout in the meme coin space, yet its scope goes beyond simple internet culture hype. Priced at just $0.002 in stage 11 of its presale, the token has already raised more than $19.5 million and sold over 12.8 billion tokens, signaling deep investor demand. It is fully CertiK-audited, already listed on CoinMarketCap, and backed by a robust community eager to see it succeed.  The project is launching an Ethereum Layer 2 blockchain designed exclusively for meme coins, offering fast transactions, ultra-low fees, and sniper bot protection, features that appeal to both traders and developers. With plans to host a meme-only Launchpad and list on two top-tier centralized exchanges at launch, LILPEPE is entering the market with strong infrastructure, momentum, and a presale price point that leaves enormous upside potential. Sui (SUI) – Expanding the Layer 1 Frontier Currently trading around $3.90 with a market cap of $13.4 billion, Sui is a high performance Layer 1 blockchain designed for scalability and instant finality. Since its launch, Sui has grown steadily thanks to developer-friendly tools and an expanding ecosystem of DeFi, gaming, and NFT projects. In the last three months alone, SUI has climbed over 50%, showing steady momentum in a market where many altcoins…
SEI
SEI$0.2965-1.95%
RealLink
REAL$0.05175+0.36%
SUI
SUI$3.4706-0.55%
Κοινοποίηση
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/21 15:14
Κοινοποίηση
Kanye West’s Bold Move: YZY Digital Token Launch Ignites Crypto Market Excitement

Kanye West’s Bold Move: YZY Digital Token Launch Ignites Crypto Market Excitement

Kanye West launched the YZY digital token on Solana blockchain, reaching $3 billion briefly. YZY Money aims to empower users independently, employing unique mechanisms for fair distribution. Continue Reading:Kanye West’s Bold Move: YZY Digital Token Launch Ignites Crypto Market Excitement The post Kanye West’s Bold Move: YZY Digital Token Launch Ignites Crypto Market Excitement appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Movement
MOVE$0.1282+0.70%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01364-2.15%
YZY
YZY$1.117+123.40%
Κοινοποίηση
Coinstats2025/08/21 15:12
Κοινοποίηση
Bitcoin slips as markets brace for Powell’s Jackson Hole Speech – Is the bull pause over?

Bitcoin slips as markets brace for Powell’s Jackson Hole Speech – Is the bull pause over?

The post Bitcoin slips as markets brace for Powell’s Jackson Hole Speech – Is the bull pause over? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Markets are on edge. Bitcoin briefly knifed below $113K intraday before bouncing, as traders hedge into Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s high-stakes Jackson Hole address (Aug 21–23). With dollar strength creeping back and leveraged longs getting rinsed, the question is simple: is this a healthy bull-market pause, or the start of a deeper Bitcoin correction driven by crypto market volatility? Bitcoin dropped below $113,000, source: Bitcoin Liquid Index The Dip explained: Why Bitcoin fell below $113K Profit-taking after recent highs After a powerful summer run toward new highs, fast money trimmed risk ahead of a pivotal macro catalyst (Powell). Futures data show today’s low near $112.8K before stabilizing, classic “sell the rumor” behavior into event risk. $500M+ liquidations across derivatives In the last 24 hours, >$500 million in crypto longs were liquidated as the drawdown accelerated-evidence that over-leveraged positioning amplified the move. (Source: CoinGlass, reported by Unchained.) Traders hedging ahead of Fed news The Jackson Hole symposium is a macro bellwether; Powell’s tone on growth and policy can reset risk appetite across assets, so crypto desks lightened up and added hedges into the event. Powell at Jackson Hole: Why it matters for crypto Market expectations of rate cuts or a dovish pivot Recent Fed coverage highlights growing market hopes for cuts, especially around the theme of Fed rate cuts Bitcoin correlation-but the speech is expected to be the defining macro event of the summer. A more hawkish-than-hoped message could pressure risk assets; a dovish lean could re-ignite momentum. Potential impact on risk assets like Bitcoin A firmer U.S. dollar into the event is a headwind for BTC in the short run; crypto rallies tend to breathe easier when the dollar softens. Today, a major dollar index ticked higher ahead of Powell. Historical Jackson Hole precedents and crypto moves While 1:1 causality…
NEAR
NEAR$2.502+0.92%
U
U$0.01499-25.12%
Bitcoin
BTC$113,576.86-0.27%
Κοινοποίηση
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/21 15:12
Κοινοποίηση
HBAR Tumbles 3% as Institutional Investors Exit Positions

HBAR Tumbles 3% as Institutional Investors Exit Positions

The post HBAR Tumbles 3% as Institutional Investors Exit Positions appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Hedera Hashgraph’s HBAR token faced heavy selling pressure during a volatile 23-hour stretch between August 19 at 15:00 and August 20 at 14:00, sliding 3% from $0.24 to $0.23. The token traded within a tight $0.01 band, marking a 4% spread between its session high and low, as traders adjusted exposure across alternative digital assets. Analysts highlighted the $0.24 level as a key point of resistance, where buying momentum faded and downward pressure intensified. The most pronounced activity came during the final hour of trading on August 20, when volumes surged to 85.82 million HBAR. Market observers noted that the token tumbled to $0.23 before staging a modest recovery into the close, a pattern that underscored the elevated volatility. The heavy turnover during this window suggests sellers were dominant, creating short-term weakness and testing key support levels. Between 13:45 and 14:06, more than 3.8 million tokens changed hands, coinciding with the sharpest part of the decline. Prices briefly dipped to session lows before bouncing, as buying interest re-emerged to stabilize the market. By the final minutes, HBAR recovered enough to close near $0.23, signaling that while downside risks remain, short-term support is holding for now. HBAR/USD (TradingView) Technical Indicators Analysis Token declined 3% from opening price of $0.24 to closing price of $0.23 over 23-hour institutional selling period. Trading range of $0.01 represents 4% spread between absolute session high and low. Resistance level established around $0.24 where institutional buying interest diminished significantly. Support level emerged near $0.23 with retail buying providing technical floor. Elevated volume of 85.82 million during final hours confirms institutional distribution patterns. Volume exceeded 3.8 million during peak selling period between 13:45-14:06 indicating coordinated liquidation. Final 14 minutes showed technical recovery from $0.23 support level suggesting retail buying interest. Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated with…
NEAR
NEAR$2.502+0.92%
Moonveil
MORE$0.1014+1.26%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01364-2.15%
Κοινοποίηση
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/21 15:10
Κοινοποίηση
A tale of resilience, reinvention, instinct, luck

A tale of resilience, reinvention, instinct, luck

The post A tale of resilience, reinvention, instinct, luck appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Homepage > News > Business > HerPlay: A tale of resilience, reinvention, instinct, luck One of my most inspiring friends is Karolina Pelc, BeyondPlay Founder, Vice President of FanDuel and author of HerPlay. I met Pelc over 15 years ago in London, and our peers raved about her professionalism and competence in the role she was in at the time. We had conversations about the challenges in obtaining work Visas with our international lifestyles and navigating the tough work-life balance, especially when we love our work. We also enjoyed discussing healthy living and diet, all subjects relevant for thriving entrepreneurs. Pelc was always a standout within the companies she worked for in the iGaming space. She graciously accepted my invitations for interviews at conferences throughout the years, sharing valuable insights and advice with pleasure. I was so proud when she founded BeyondPlay in 2021 (formerly known as SharedPlay) because I just knew it would be a success. If anyone could make it happen, it was Pelc. And a success it was. Just three years after its launch, SharedPlay was acquired by American online sports betting giant FanDuel, and Pelc now serves as the Vice President. To top it all off, she’s written her first book, HerPlay, a 650-page memoir of her journey from a dealer on a cruise ship to a founder, investor, mentor, author, and keynote speaker. “I think the two words that I would describe the book is the story of resilience and reinvention because reinvention is a type of risk in my eyes,” Karolina shared during our most recent meet-up at iGB L!VE in London. “Resilience and reinvention.” That’s how @KarolinaPelcBP describes the message behind her book Her Play. Karolina shares with @RebeccaLiggero how confidence is something you build, not something you’re born with, and why reinvention…
Vice
VICE$0.01245+0.32%
BOOK
BOOK$0.000001263-17.34%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04874+9.45%
Κοινοποίηση
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/21 15:08
Κοινοποίηση
4 Explosive Cryptos ChatGPT Says Could Go Parabolic This Year

4 Explosive Cryptos ChatGPT Says Could Go Parabolic This Year

If you’re tired of Wall Street analysts, mainstream investors, and major publications recycling the same big-name cryptos as the ‘must-haves’ for your portfolio, maybe it’s time to spice things up and try a fresh approach – one powered by AI. To put it to the test, we asked ChatGPT for its top picks for the […]
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1186+1.80%
NodeGO Token
GO$0.00027+28.57%
Κοινοποίηση
Bitcoinist2025/08/21 15:07
Κοινοποίηση
Elon Musk Halts Project Under Political Pressure

Elon Musk Halts Project Under Political Pressure

Elon Musk, a leading figure in tech and accustomed to strategic breakups, shook the American political scene by suggesting the creation of his own movement, the "America Party." The announcement, spectacular, promised a redefinition of the electoral game. But to everyone's surprise, the project is now suspended. L’article Elon Musk Halts Project Under Political Pressure est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
SQUID MEME
GAME$24.2494-1.93%
Dogelon Mars
ELON$0.000000106-2.39%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00693-3.48%
Κοινοποίηση
Coinstats2025/08/21 15:05
Κοινοποίηση
Dogecoin Shows Resilience in Face of Threat

Dogecoin Shows Resilience in Face of Threat

The post Dogecoin Shows Resilience in Face of Threat appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Dogecoin (DOGE) recently showcased its tenacity by climbing back to $0.22 after dipping to $0.21, following heavy trading volumes and notable acquisitions by major players. This upturn, occurring even with the looming security threats from Qubic, saw increased trading activities towards the session’s end, catching the keen eyes of investors. Continue Reading:Dogecoin Shows Resilience in Face of Threat Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/dogecoin-shows-resilience-in-face-of-threat
Qubic
QUBIC$0.0000027118-5.58%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.022085+0.23%
Major
MAJOR$0.15741-0.87%
Κοινοποίηση
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/21 15:04
Κοινοποίηση
India HSBC Manufacturing PMI climbed from previous 59.1 to 59.8 in August

India HSBC Manufacturing PMI climbed from previous 59.1 to 59.8 in August

The post India HSBC Manufacturing PMI climbed from previous 59.1 to 59.8 in August appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page. If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet. FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted. The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.022085+0.23%
WELL3
WELL$0.0001831+44.85%
Forward
FORWARD$0.0001456+15.09%
Κοινοποίηση
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/21 15:03
Κοινοποίηση
Hold These 2 Meme Coins to Flip $1500 into $60,000 in 2025, Skip DOGE

Hold These 2 Meme Coins to Flip $1500 into $60,000 in 2025, Skip DOGE

The post Hold These 2 Meme Coins to Flip $1500 into $60,000 in 2025, Skip DOGE appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Dogecoin is still the symbol of meme coins. However, in 2025, the most significant returns may be found through newer projects that have more room to grow. Though DOGE is focused on the combined marketing nostalgia and celebrity promotion, other meme coins are creating advanced ecosystems capable of yielding much larger profits.  The two are Little Pepe and Bonk and are catching the attention of serious investors.  Little Pepe is in Stage 11 of its presale at just $0.0020, while Bonk continues its surge on Solana. Both have passed Certik audits, giving investors confidence. Here’s why these two could turn $1,500 into $60,000, while DOGE lags. Little Pepe: The Meme Coin With Its Blockchain Little Pepe ($LILPEPE) isn’t just another meme coin—it’s a Layer 2 blockchain project explicitly built for memes. This is a significant distinction in a market where most meme coins are purely speculative with no underlying infrastructure. The Little Pepe ecosystem blends meme culture with blockchain efficiency, boasting ultra-low fees, lightning-fast transaction finality, and unique sniper bot protection that ensures fair trading for all participants. Now in Stage 11 and selling for just $0.0020, Little Pepe has already moved through its presale phases faster than anticipated, signalling strong investor demand. Its tokenomics are strategically designed for growth, with allocations for liquidity, staking rewards, marketing, and a robust chain reserve. The presale allocation rewards early backers, and with 0% tax on buys and sells, the token encourages high-volume trading without penalty. What sets Little Pepe apart from the likes of DOGE is its dedicated meme Launchpad—a platform within its chain that allows meme creators to launch tokens, NFT collections, and community campaigns without worrying about high gas fees or hostile trading environments. This positions Little Pepe not only as a meme investment but also as a meme ecosystem…
Threshold
T$0.01597-0.86%
Bonk
BONK$0.00002168-0.55%
Moonveil
MORE$0.1014+1.26%
Κοινοποίηση
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/21 15:02
Κοινοποίηση

Νέες τάσεις

Περισσότερα

Impersonating UK Police in Crypto Scam, Scammer Steals $2.8M Bitcoin from Victim

Stablecoins in opmars: China werkt aan eigen digitale yuan versie

Windtree Therapeutics’ Shares Dive 77% After Nasdaq Delisting News

Toyota Unveils $10.8M Vehicle Blockchain Network on Avalanche to Reshape Mobility Trust

Meta freezes AI hiring amid team reshuffle