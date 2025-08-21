A tale of resilience, reinvention, instinct, luck
One of my most inspiring friends is Karolina Pelc, BeyondPlay Founder, Vice President of FanDuel and author of HerPlay. I met Pelc over 15 years ago in London, and our peers raved about her professionalism and competence in the role she was in at the time. We had conversations about the challenges in obtaining work Visas with our international lifestyles and navigating the tough work-life balance, especially when we love our work. We also enjoyed discussing healthy living and diet, all subjects relevant for thriving entrepreneurs. Pelc was always a standout within the companies she worked for in the iGaming space. She graciously accepted my invitations for interviews at conferences throughout the years, sharing valuable insights and advice with pleasure. I was so proud when she founded BeyondPlay in 2021 (formerly known as SharedPlay) because I just knew it would be a success. If anyone could make it happen, it was Pelc. And a success it was. Just three years after its launch, SharedPlay was acquired by American online sports betting giant FanDuel, and Pelc now serves as the Vice President. To top it all off, she's written her first book, HerPlay, a 650-page memoir of her journey from a dealer on a cruise ship to a founder, investor, mentor, author, and keynote speaker. "I think the two words that I would describe the book is the story of resilience and reinvention because reinvention is a type of risk in my eyes," Karolina shared during our most recent meet-up at iGB L!VE in London. "Resilience and reinvention." That's how @KarolinaPelcBP describes the message behind her book Her Play. Karolina shares with @RebeccaLiggero how confidence is something you build, not something you're born with, and why reinvention…
