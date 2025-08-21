Ανταλλακτήριο MEXC
Russian oil deliveries to China fall in 2025 despite July rebound
Russia remains China’s largest supplier of oil, but deliveries have gone down in 2025, amid global trade tensions and tariff threats from the United States. Recent reports have indicated the trend is turning this summer but it’s yet to offset the notable drop in volume and even steeper decline in value registered by official Chinese […]
Cryptopolitan
2025/08/21 00:26
VeChain Enhances Governance with VeBetterDAO Proposal Updates
The post VeChain Enhances Governance with VeBetterDAO Proposal Updates appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Rongchai Wang Aug 19, 2025 03:49 VeChain introduces updates to its VeBetterDAO governance model, aiming for higher proposal quality, fairer participation, and improved stakeholder engagement. VeChain has announced a series of updates to its VeBetterDAO governance framework, aiming to enhance proposal quality, balance participation, and boost engagement among stakeholders. According to VeChain Official, these changes are designed to address challenges within the existing governance system while strengthening the overall process. Identified Challenges The recent proposal highlighted several issues with the current governance system, such as the absence of entry barriers, which led to an influx of low-value or duplicate proposals. Additionally, ambiguous proposals slowed decision-making, and the flat 2% quorum of all VOT3 tokens for proposal support made it difficult for smaller stakeholders to participate. Furthermore, supporters faced a disadvantage as their locked VOT3 tokens did not yield rewards, discouraging their backing of proposals. Implemented Changes To address these issues, VeChain has introduced a set of new requirements and adjustments. A significant change is the requirement of a Moon-level GM NFT to create proposals, ensuring long-term commitment from authors and reducing spam. Additionally, a mandatory “List of Changes” section categorizes amendments as Removed, Modified, or Added Features. Future updates will include the use of B3MO as an AI agent for proposal reviews and the creation of Discourse threads before proposal submissions. Adjustments to current parameters include a Maximum Support cap of 5 million VOT3 tokens to prevent disproportionate influence by large holders. VOT3 tokens used to support proposals will now count toward voting power in weekly allocation voting rounds, allowing users to remain eligible for rewards during the lock-up period. This ensures active governance participation is not penalized while maintaining a meaningful cost for voting and endorsement. Importance of Community Engagement Governance…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/21 00:25
Musk Backs Off ‘America Party’ Plans, Report Says
The post Musk Backs Off ‘America Party’ Plans, Report Says appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Elon Musk is reversing course on his plans to form a third political party and is telling associates to instead focus on his companies, according to a new report citing sources who said Musk is considering financially backing Vice President JD Vance if he decides to run for president in 2028. Vice President JD Vance exits the Oval Office in the opposite direction as US President Donald Trump and Elon Musk (R) walk away before departing the White House on his way to his South Florida home in Mar-a-Lago in Florida on March 14, 2025. (Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images Key Facts Musk has expressed concerns about angering Republicans if he followed through with his plans for a new “America Party,” the Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday, citing unnamed sources with knowledge of his plans who said Musk hasn’t ruled out the possibility of forming a third party. Musk announced last month—at the height of his feud with President Donald Trump—he informally launched the party, which he has said he would use to target Senate and House races, though he hasn’t registered the America Party with the Federal Election Commission. Despite cutting ties with Trump, the Tesla CEO has reportedly stayed close to Vance and has floated the possibility of contributing to his 2028 presidential campaign, if he decides to run. Key Background Musk forged a close relationship with Trump after contributing to his 2024 presidential campaign then went on to work in the White House, heading up the Department of Government Efficiency. Musk left his government role in May and a feud with Trump quickly ensued when Musk blasted Trump’s signature policy bill for being too expensive and adding to government debt. Trump subsequently threatened to revoke Musk’s government contracts, though their…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/21 00:24
Solana’s proprietary AMMs are reshaping liquid asset markets for users
The post Solana’s proprietary AMMs are reshaping liquid asset markets for users appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. This is a segment from the Lightspeed newsletter. To read full editions, subscribe. When one thinks of DeFi’s greatest innovations, automated market makers (AMMs) come to mind. Popularized by early OG teams like Bancor and Uniswap in 2018, AMMs enabled permissionless liquidity provision without the need for professional market makers to manage an order book. This permissionless structure has immense benefits for bootstrapping markets around illiquid tokens, but it comes with many well-known tradeoffs. Since liquidity positions and execution is public, LPs are vulnerable to MEV attacks, manifesting in price impact and slippage problems for the end-user. Protocol designers have tried to tackle these problems in a variety of ways over the years (e.g. Uniswap v3’s concentrated liquidity or dark pools). Others such as Hyperliquid have simply opted for the reliability of the central limit order book (CLOB) design. In recent months, a wave of new AMM DEXs on Solana has been charting its own path to address these issues. These DEXs are popularly referred to as prop (short for proprietary) AMMs, or dark AMMs; they include players like HumidFi, SolFi, Tessera, ZeroFi, GoonFi and Obric. You’ve probably never heard these names, and that’s by design. Prop AMMs do not use a frontend. They quote prices privately and rely on vault-based liquidity supplied by one proprietary market maker as opposed to external liquidity pools. By centralizing liquidity provision in the hands of a few, this design choice enables prop AMMs to protect order flow execution from MEV attacks by high-frequency traders that public AMMs are susceptible to. How then do prop AMMs find users? They simply plug into a DEX aggregator — such as Jupiter or Titan — on the backend, which allows the aggregator to query across DEXs for the best price quotes. Almost all of prop AMMs’ volumes…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/21 00:20
Top Dogecoin Trader Makes Move To Buy Best Crypto Presale Attracting Doge Whales, Pepe Dollar Meme-Economy And Federal Burn
PepeDollar (PEPD) is attracting attention from Dogecoin traders and meme coin whales. Explore why it’s trending as the best crypto presale to buy right now in the meme-fueled PayFi space.
Blockchainreporter
2025/08/21 00:20
XRP dips after 470M tokens sold – $2.60 in sight IF…
The post XRP dips after 470M tokens sold – $2.60 in sight IF… appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways XRP lost 4% as whales sold 470 million tokens, with liquidation clusters below $2.60 signaling downside risk. Institutions leaned bearish, while Chainlink’s rising adoption by Swift and JP Morgan eroded XRP’s case. The crypto markets slumped sharply in the last 24 hours, with the total market cap slipping to $3.84 trillion. However, the daily trading volume rose to $186 billion, an 8% increase. Ripple [XRP], the third largest by capitalization, fell 4% and risked deeper losses if broader markets failed to rebound. Let’s unpack the signals behind XRP’s ongoing weakness. XRP faces massive whale exodus Per data from analyst Ali Martinez on X (formerly Twitter), big players were heavily dumping XRP tokens. Over the last ten days, they liquidated more than 470 million XRP as the price hovered around $3. The raid unloading came on the back of a broader market drop seen also in Bitcoin [BTC]. Notably, selling pressure stretched back to late July when XRP traded near $3.50. Source: Ali Charts/X The total exits during this stretch reached almost 1 billion tokens. As whales exited, price action mirrored the sell-off. XRP selling pressure intensifies The price action of XRP/USDT has been in a free fall since the $3.50 high. The altcoin has been making a series of lower highs and lows, a signal for bear strength. The MACD confirmed building seller momentum, fueled by new shorts across derivatives markets. Source: TradingView Coinbase’s addition of perpetual futures for XRP and Solana [SOL] also drew in fresh U.S. short sellers, according to CEO Brian Armstrong. Speaking of derivatives markets, the chart from Trading Different’s heatmap heightened the chances of a further drop. XRP was declining as it liquidated more longs below the price. Per CoinGlass data, high-leverage shorts (50x–100x) clustered between $3.05 and $2.85, accelerating XRP’s fall. Source:…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/21 00:19
Judge Orders EminiFX’s Eddy Alexandre to Pay $228 Million for Crypto Fraud
TLDR EminiFX founder Eddy Alexandre faces a $228M restitution order for defrauding investors. Alexandre siphoned $15M for personal expenses while investors lost millions. EminiFX promised high returns but never deployed the automated trading system. Alexandre’s civil and criminal cases conclude with substantial financial penalties. Eddy Alexandre, the founder of the crypto platform EminiFX, has been [...] The post Judge Orders EminiFX’s Eddy Alexandre to Pay $228 Million for Crypto Fraud appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/08/21 00:16
Analiz Şirketi Uyardı: ABD’de Beklenen Bu Ekonomik Olay, Altcoinleri Etkileyebilir! İşte Tarihi
Delphi Digital, paylaştığı raporda, ABD Hazine Bakanlığı’nın önümüzdeki haftalarda Genel Hesap’ı (TGA) yeniden doldurmaya başlayacağını ve bu süreçte yaklaşık iki ay içinde piyasadan 500-600 milyar dolar nakit çekeceğini bildirdi. Araştırma şirketi, bu adımın piyasa için sıradan bir işlem gibi görünse de son on yılın en kırılgan likidite ortamlarından birine denk geldiğini açıkladı. 2023 yılında yapılan […] Kaynak: Bitcoinsistemi.com
Coinstats
2025/08/21 00:16
Those Who Moved Fast Cashed Out: MoonBull Tipped as the Best Upcoming Crypto, While Andy and Cheems Keep Steady Flow
Crypto markets never sleep, and traders chasing meme coins know fortunes can shift in the blink of an eye. Andy […] The post Those Who Moved Fast Cashed Out: MoonBull Tipped as the Best Upcoming Crypto, While Andy and Cheems Keep Steady Flow appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/08/21 00:15
Elon Musk Slams Report of Dropping Plans to Launch Pro-Bitcoin America Party
Read the full article at coingape.com.
Coinstats
2025/08/21 00:14
