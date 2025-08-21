Ανταλλακτήριο MEXC
Crypto News
2025-08-21 Thursday
Crypto News
Απολαύστε τα πιο δημοφιλή νέα σχετικά με τα κρύπτο, καθώς και ενημερώσεις της αγοράς
Ethereum Exit Queue Hits Peak High Since 2022 Proof-of-Stake Transition
This week, Ethereum’s validator exit line hit a record, the biggest since the network shifted to proof-of-stake (PoS) in 2022. Validator Exit Wait Tops Two Weeks as Ethereum Queue Reaches New High As of Aug. 20, 2025, roughly 898,000 to 916,000 ethereum ( ETH) is now queued to leave staking—about 28,000 to 28,600 validators at […]
ETH
$4,285.42
+1.39%
NOW
$0.00694
-3.34%
Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/21 00:30
TRX and Chainlink Growth Slows as Analyst Forecast Shift Toward New Entrants TRX LINK
TRON and Chainlink have both seen solid momentum this year, but a new player is quietly stealing the spotlight. Rollblock (RBLK) has already raised over $11.4 million in its presale, delivering a remarkable 500% surge for early backers. Unlike most tokens still in development, Rollblock runs a fully live gaming platform generating real revenue. With [...] The post TRX and Chainlink Growth Slows as Analyst Forecast Shift Toward New Entrants TRX LINK appeared first on Blockonomi.
REAL
$0.05177
+0.40%
TRX
$0.3542
+1.11%
LINK
$26.3
+4.57%
Blockonomi
2025/08/21 00:30
Cardano Price Stalls Before $1 as Traders Seek Higher Returns in Emerging Altcoins Like Rollblock
Cardano’s price action has encountered significant resistance as it approaches the crucial $1 milestone. This prompted savvy traders to explore alternative opportunities with superior growth potential. Emerging projects like Web3 gaming platform Rollblock are capturing attention through their ability to deliver consistent performance while building sustainable business models in high-growth sectors. Let’s explore what makes […] The post Cardano Price Stalls Before $1 as Traders Seek Higher Returns in Emerging Altcoins Like Rollblock appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LIKE
$0.011607
-1.22%
LiveBitcoinNews
2025/08/21 00:30
Top-Trending Crypto For 2025: BlockDAG, Arbitrum, Render & Tron Poised for Big Gains
As the market moves deeper into 2025, investors are increasingly focused on top-trending crypto projects that combine strong fundamentals with tangible adoption. The speculative era is giving way to a demand for assets that deliver real value through scalability, innovation, and adoption. This year’s standouts span several key niches, Layer 2 scaling, decentralized rendering, and […] The post Top-Trending Crypto For 2025: BlockDAG, Arbitrum, Render & Tron Poised for Big Gains appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
REAL
$0.05177
+0.40%
TOP
$0.000096
--%
GAINS
$0.02785
+1.86%
LiveBitcoinNews
2025/08/21 00:30
Chainlink (LINK) Back in the Spotlight as Bulls Target $29–$34
Chainlink (LINK) eyes a rebound as traders buy the dip. Analyst Jelle flags the $29–$34 zone as the key resistance, a clear break could trigger a larger rally.
LINK
$26.3
+4.57%
BULLS
$275.04
+52.47%
CLEAR
$0.02037
-3.32%
Blockchainreporter
2025/08/21 00:30
Best Crypto To Buy In Q3 2025: Layer Brett Poised To Challenge Shiba Inu And Eclipse Dogecoin’s For Gains
While Shiba Inu and Dogecoin dominate meme coin discussions, Layer Brett (LBRETT) is quietly positioning itself as the superior growth […] The post Best Crypto To Buy In Q3 2025: Layer Brett Poised To Challenge Shiba Inu And Eclipse Dogecoin’s For Gains appeared first on Coindoo.
SHIBA
$0.00000000061
+1.32%
GAINS
$0.02785
+1.86%
LAYER
$0.5585
+0.17%
Coindoo
2025/08/21 00:29
Pepeto Presale vs Shiba Inu Price Prediction: Which Meme Coin Has The Bigger Upside In 2025?
Pepeto (PEPETO) is a new challenger to Shiba Inu (SHIB) in the 2025 bull run. Pepeto combines meme culture with real solutions that directly target trader frustrations. The presale price of $0.000000148 is one of the cheapest entry points in the market.
REAL
$0.05177
+0.40%
SHIB
$0.00001249
+1.46%
SHIBA
$0.00000000061
+1.32%
Hackernoon
2025/08/21 00:28
Pump.fun Reclaims Solana Memecoin Lead With $800M Revenue
TLDR Pump.fun leads Solana’s memecoin market with $800M in revenue, ahead of LetsBonk. Pump.fun dominates 91% of daily token listings, leaving LetsBonk at just 3%. Pump.fun launched 24,911 tokens, with higher volume and a 0.84% graduation rate. LetsBonk struggles to close the gap despite new rewards systems and buyback efforts. Pump.fun has surpassed $800 million [...] The post Pump.fun Reclaims Solana Memecoin Lead With $800M Revenue appeared first on CoinCentral.
FUN
$0.009472
+0.04%
MEMECOIN
$0.003663
-31.05%
TOKEN
$0.01364
-2.15%
Coincentral
2025/08/21 00:27
Experts Panic Over Long-term Bitcoin Security: Smart Money Bid Future of Secure BTC
Bitcoin’s defining feature has always been its fixed supply and reliable Bitcoin security for transactions. With just 21 million coins ever to be issued, halvings, the four-year events that slash miner rewards in half, are central to its credibility as “hard money.” But as the block subsidy declines, a growing chorus of analysts warn that.. The post Experts Panic Over Long-term Bitcoin Security: Smart Money Bid Future of Secure BTC appeared first on 99Bitcoins .
BID
$0.06991
-1.92%
BTC
$113,579.4
-0.27%
SMART
$0.005371
-5.17%
99Bitcoins
2025/08/21 00:27
Bitcoin ETFs Now Hold a Record 1.25M BTC, More Than Satoshi
The post Bitcoin ETFs Now Hold a Record 1.25M BTC, More Than Satoshi appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The U.S. spot BTC ETFs have since surpassed Satoshi Nakamoto’s holdings of 1.096 million coins. Wall Street analysts, led by Bitwise CIO Matthew Sigel, expect BTC price to rally to new ATH before the end of year. Traders have a high conviction of a 25bps Fed rate cut in September amid executive pressure. The fleet of United States spot Bitcoin ETFs has officially reached a new all-time high, with total holdings surging to a landmark 1.25 million coins. The meteoric growth, which now sees the ETFs holding more BTC than Satoshi Nakamoto’s fabled 1.1 million coin stash, is being driven by Wall Street titans BlackRock and Fidelity. According to the latest market data, BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) alone now holds 748,968 BTC, accounting for a staggering 59.9% of all Bitcoin held in U.S. spot ETFs. The fund has become a go-to for major institutional players, attracting significant capital from the likes of Brown University, Abu Dhabi’s sovereign wealth fund Mubadala, and Harvard’s management company. This institutional rush comes as the market is going through short-term volatility, as Bitcoin Price Dips and Traders Await Fed Chair Powell’s Jackson Hole Speech. The Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (FBTC) has recorded a cumulative cash inflow of $11.9 billion, thus currently holding about 199,798 BTCs. The rise of IBIT and FBTC has coincided with a downfall of Grayscale’s GBTC, which once had over 620k BTCs but now only has 180,576 BTCs. Top Reasons Why Spot Bitcoin ETFs are Attracting More Capital This palpable demand for Bitcoin is rooted in a combination of the asset’s growing recognition as “digital gold” and, crucially, a more favorable regulatory environment. Since President Donald Trump’s second term began, clearer crypto regulations have attracted significant capital. Institutions started flooding in towards Bitcoin when on August 7th, President Trump signed…
U
$0.01499
-25.12%
TRUMP
$8.692
-1.28%
BTC
$113,579.4
-0.27%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/21 00:26
