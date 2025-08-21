Ανταλλακτήριο MEXC
Shiba Inu, PEPE, And Solana Chasing ATHs But This New ETH L2 Token Is Tipped As Top Gainer For Rest Of 2025
Layer Brett (LBRETT), an Ethereum Layer 2 token with 7,000% APY staking rewards, is emerging as the dark horse for […] The post Shiba Inu, PEPE, And Solana Chasing ATHs But This New ETH L2 Token Is Tipped As Top Gainer For Rest Of 2025 appeared first on Coindoo.
BTC Miner Launches BTC XRP Premium Principal-Guaranteed and Interest-Guaranteed Contracts – Cloud Mining Enters a New Era of Steady Investment
Amidst continued global economic volatility and uncertain capital markets, more and more investors are turning to more secure, transparent, and stable digital asset investment options. As Europe’s leading cloud mining platform, BTC Miner has launched BTC and XRP Premium Principal-Guaranteed and Interest-Guaranteed Contracts to further meet investors’ dual needs for capital security and fixed returns. [...] The post BTC Miner Launches BTC XRP Premium Principal-Guaranteed and Interest-Guaranteed Contracts – Cloud Mining Enters a New Era of Steady Investment appeared first on Blockonomi.
Bitcoin, Ethereum Bounce To $114,000 And $4,300: Was This The Dip?
Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) are testing crucial support levels following sharp corrections from recent highs, with traders closely monitoring whether these zones read more
Сезон Solana уже здесь: SOL держится у $180
The post Сезон Solana уже здесь: SOL держится у $180 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Сезон Solana снова в фокусе у трейдеров, даже при общем давлении на рынок. SOL удерживается около $180, несмотря на более резкое снижение Биткоина и Ethereum. Нарратив остается бычьим: его подпитывают апгрейды (включая Alpenglow) и рост числа пользователей. Более 130 000 торговцев уже принимают платежи в SOL: экосистема выглядит сильнее, чем когда-либо, даже при краткосрочных колебаниях стоимости. SOL/USD демонстрирует устойчивость: после отката от недельного максимума в районе $210 пара держится в диапазоне $179–$183. На дневном таймфрейме формируется восходящий треугольник, и цена выглядит готовой протестировать зону сопротивления. Рост экосистемы укрепляет уверенность «покупать на просадках». Институциональный интерес подпитывают ончейн-метрики: совокупный TVL вырос на 30,4% за квартал, а среднесуточные объемы DEX превышают $2,5 млрд. Апгрейд Alpenglow сокращает время финализации транзакций до ~0,15 секунды, закрепляя за Solana лидерство по скорости и эффективности — показателям, критичным для фондов, ищущих масштабируемую инфраструктуру. Основная сеть достигала пиковых 107 540 TPS, а число кошельков с балансом свыше 10 000 SOL обновило максимум, что свидетельствует об активном накоплении. В связке с интеграциями мерчантов (например, через BitPay) и продолжающимся интересом к NFT это повышает шансы SOL/USD держаться лучше большинства ведущих криптовалют. Пробой $190–200 может открыть путь к $230. Долгосрочно институты игнорируют шум волатильности и смотрят на низкие комиссии, производительность и доказанный спрос сети. Некоторые лид-персоны в X называют цели $900–1 100 при «супербычем» сценарии. На этом фоне интерес инвесторов смещается к более мелким токенам экосистемы, прежде всего мемкоинам. Среди них выделяется Wall Street Pepe (WEPE) — проект, который сочетает вирусную силу образа Пепе с атрибутами Уолл-стрит. КУПИТЬ WALL STREET PEPE Wall Street Pepe: мемы встречаются с рыночной мощью — теперь и в сети Solana Wall Street Pepe использует мемный образ Pepe the Frog, а также предлагает розничным инвесторам инструменты, которые обычно доступны только крупным игрокам: альфа-сигналы, стейкинг-награды и закрытое комьюнити “Wepe Army”. Нулевые комиссии на транзакции и успешный пресейл на $60…
Ronin to Migrate to Ethereum Layer 2 on Arbitrum Orbit in New Proposal
TLDR Ronin plans to transition to Ethereum Layer 2 using Arbitrum Orbit for gaming and DeFi. The upgrade will improve transaction throughput and support Web3 gaming ecosystems. Ronin’s native token RON will play a larger role in the L2 ecosystem post-migration. The migration supports Ronin’s goal to become the “gamification engine” for Ethereum. Ronin, the [...] The post Ronin to Migrate to Ethereum Layer 2 on Arbitrum Orbit in New Proposal appeared first on CoinCentral.
Dogecoin And Cardano Suffer Price Slumps; Here’s Why The Presale BlockchainFX Could Be The Alternative At Just $0.02
Bitcoin dips to $114,706, yet ProfitableMining users earn up to $6,800 daily via green cloud mining, ensuring stable income in any market.
Meet America’s Top CPAs Specializing In Valuation Services 2025
The post Meet America’s Top CPAs Specializing In Valuation Services 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. With 2025 reshaping business as usual—through economic uncertainty, inflationary concerns, tariffs, trade barriers and even wars—Americans are increasingly in need of a steady, trusted professional to define value. In times of global volatility, the CPA profession provides services in valuations for everything from bankruptcy to restructuring to hostile litigation. And as always, the market does not lie: The U.S. valuation advisory space (including intangible assets and business models) was valued at $5.3 billion in 2024 and projected to reach $8.9 billion by 2033 according to Verified Market Reports. Over the past year our editorial team set out to identify CPAs with premium valuation skills from across the United States to produce Forbes’ inaugural list of America’s Top CPAs in Valuations. We curated this elite cohort of CPAs specializing in valuation services through outside nominations, independent research and consultation with experts and industry insiders. And through that research journey, we’ve gleaned insights into the state of the profession—and what today’s top CPAs in valuations can deliver for you. Today’s valuation professionals are united in their assessment: these are extraordinary times for the field. While business valuation has long been the process of determining the economic value of a business using financial statements and a comprehensive analysis of factors—including but not limited to projected financial performance, economic outlook, realistic operational efficiency, tangible property, intangible assets and goodwill—those determinations are now increasingly more complex. As listmaker Mac Lillard with GRF says, “One of the challenges confronting CPAs in valuation services in 2025 is navigating the growing tension between traditional valuation methodologies and rapidly evolving business models—especially those driven by intangible assets, AI and subscription-based revenue structures. As the economy becomes increasingly digital and asset-light, many valuation engagements require deeper qualitative judgment, broader data interpretation and a more forward-looking perspective. In conjunction with the…
FOMC Minutes, Jackson Hole, and UK inflation in focus
The post FOMC Minutes, Jackson Hole, and UK inflation in focus appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The US Dollar (USD) had a positive day on Tuesday, as traders remained cautious ahead of the release of the FOMC Minutes on Wednesday and the pivotal Jackson Hole Symposium later this week. Furthermore, geopolitics has returned to the forefront of price action drivers. Here’s what to watch on Wednesday, August 20: The US Dollar Index (DXY) clocked acceptable gains around 98.30 in a context of a generalised decline in US yields. The publication of the FOMC Minutes will be the salient event, seconded by the weekly MBA Mortgage Applications and the weekly report on US crude oil supplies by the EIA. In addition, the Fed’s Waller and Bostic are due to speak. EUR/USD retreated modestly, adding to Monday’s downtick, always below the 1.1700 mark. The final Inflation Rate in the euro area will be released alongside the flash Q2 Labour Cost Index. GBP/USD retreated to multi-day lows after breaching below the 1.3500 support. The critical Inflation Rate takes centre stage across the Channel. USD/JPY faded Monday’s advance and revisited the mid-147.00s following earlier tops north of the 148.00 mark. Next in Japan will be the Balance of Trade results and Machinery Orders. AUD/USD weakened further and reached three-week lows near the 0.6450 zone. The Consumer Inflation Expectations are due, seconded by the speeches from the RBA’s Connolly and McPhee. Crude oil prices deepened their bearish leg, adding to Monday’s decline below the $62.00 mark per barrel of the American WTI as geopolitical tensions continued to mitigate. Gold posted marked losses and slipped back to the $3,315 mark per troy ounce amid gains in the Greenback and declining US yields. Silver prices, in the same direction, dropped sharply to multi-day lows near the $37.00 mark peer ounce. Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/forex-today-the-fomc-minutes-and-uk-inflation-in-the-spotlight-202508191835
Goldman Sachs Sees Stablecoin Market Reaching Trillions as Rules Tighten
The post Goldman Sachs Sees Stablecoin Market Reaching Trillions as Rules Tighten appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Goldman Sachs says the market for U.S. dollar-backed cryptocurrencies, or stablecoins, could swell from about $271 billion today to several trillions of dollars as clearer regulation opens the door to mass adoption for payments and settlements. In a research note led by analyst Will Nance, the bank argues the sector’s potential mirrors the roughly $240 trillion in annual payment volume estimated by Visa. Goldman forecasts that Circle’s USDC alone could add $77 billion in circulation between 2024 and 2027, a compound annual growth rate of 40%. Policy makers appear receptive. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said stablecoins will reinforce the dollar’s reserve-currency role and lift demand for the short-dated U.S. Treasuries that back the tokens. The newly proposed GENIUS Act would align state and federal oversight, giving issuers a uniform rulebook. The bond-market impact is hotly debated. A Bank for International Settlements study found that large inflows into stablecoins can trim three-month Treasury yields by up to 2.5 basis points, while outflows raise them even more. UBS economist Paul Donovan counters that the instruments may simply shift, rather than expand, demand for government debt. Industry researchers continue to raise adoption estimates. Digital-asset firm KeyrockTrading projects stablecoin payment flows could surpass $1 trillion a year by 2030, supporting Goldman’s view that programmable, dollar-denominated tokens are poised to become a major global payments rail. This is an AI-generated article powered by DeepNewz, curated by The Defiant. For more information, including article sources, visit DeepNewz. Source: https://thedefiant.io/news/regulation/goldman-sachs-sees-stablecoin-market-reaching-trillions-rules-tighten-98bd4fdc
Fed Influences Bitcoin with Surprising Crypto Support
The post Fed Influences Bitcoin with Surprising Crypto Support appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin‘s current stagnation at $113,400 is largely influenced by the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) minutes, which have dampened enthusiasm for risk among investors. Despite this, the Federal Reserve has shown unexpected backing for cryptocurrencies, aligning with earlier statements. Continue Reading:Fed Influences Bitcoin with Surprising Crypto Support Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/fed-influences-bitcoin-with-surprising-crypto-support
