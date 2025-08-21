Meet America’s Top CPAs Specializing In Valuation Services 2025

With 2025 reshaping business as usual—through economic uncertainty, inflationary concerns, tariffs, trade barriers and even wars—Americans are increasingly in need of a steady, trusted professional to define value. In times of global volatility, the CPA profession provides services in valuations for everything from bankruptcy to restructuring to hostile litigation. And as always, the market does not lie: The U.S. valuation advisory space (including intangible assets and business models) was valued at $5.3 billion in 2024 and projected to reach $8.9 billion by 2033 according to Verified Market Reports. Over the past year our editorial team set out to identify CPAs with premium valuation skills from across the United States to produce Forbes' inaugural list of America's Top CPAs in Valuations. We curated this elite cohort of CPAs specializing in valuation services through outside nominations, independent research and consultation with experts and industry insiders. And through that research journey, we've gleaned insights into the state of the profession—and what today's top CPAs in valuations can deliver for you. Today's valuation professionals are united in their assessment: these are extraordinary times for the field. While business valuation has long been the process of determining the economic value of a business using financial statements and a comprehensive analysis of factors—including but not limited to projected financial performance, economic outlook, realistic operational efficiency, tangible property, intangible assets and goodwill—those determinations are now increasingly more complex. As listmaker Mac Lillard with GRF says, "One of the challenges confronting CPAs in valuation services in 2025 is navigating the growing tension between traditional valuation methodologies and rapidly evolving business models—especially those driven by intangible assets, AI and subscription-based revenue structures. As the economy becomes increasingly digital and asset-light, many valuation engagements require deeper qualitative judgment, broader data interpretation and a more forward-looking perspective. In conjunction with the…