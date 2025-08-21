2025-08-21 Thursday

Crypto News

Απολαύστε τα πιο δημοφιλή νέα σχετικά με τα κρύπτο, καθώς και ενημερώσεις της αγοράς
Best Cryptos For 2025: BlockDAG 36× ROI, Stellar, Ondo Finance & HYPE

Best Cryptos For 2025: BlockDAG 36× ROI, Stellar, Ondo Finance & HYPE

Here’s Why BlockDAG, Stellar, Ondo Finance, & Hyperliquid Rank Among the Best Cryptos For 2025 As 2025 takes shape, the crypto market is evolving rapidly, with a select group of projects standing out for both strong fundamentals and clear market momentum. The best cryptos for 2025 aren’t just thriving on speculation—they’re supported by adoption growth, […] The post Best Cryptos For 2025: BlockDAG 36× ROI, Stellar, Ondo Finance & HYPE appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Threshold
T$0.01597-0.86%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$41.58-1.58%
Ondo
ONDO$0.93302-0.04%
Κοινοποίηση
LiveBitcoinNews2025/08/21 01:00
Κοινοποίηση
XRP Price Crashes After SEC Denies XRP ETFs, What Are The Next Important Dates?

XRP Price Crashes After SEC Denies XRP ETFs, What Are The Next Important Dates?

The XRP price is crashing following reports that the United States (US) Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has temporarily denied applications for XRP ETFs. The postponed rulings continue to add to investor uncertainty, with the regulator setting the next key dates for October 2025. US SEC Delays XRP ETF Decision Timelines The US SEC has […]
XRP
XRP$2.9025+0.11%
Κοινοποίηση
Bitcoinist2025/08/21 01:00
Κοινοποίηση
Pepe Dollar (PEPD) Draws PEPETO Token Holders to Top Crypto ICO Shaping The Future of Memecoins On Ethereum (ETH)

Pepe Dollar (PEPD) Draws PEPETO Token Holders to Top Crypto ICO Shaping The Future of Memecoins On Ethereum (ETH)

This content is provided by a sponsor. PRESS RELEASE. The meme coin market continues to grow as projects combine humor with genuine utility. Ethereum remains a central hub for these developments, hosting both established names and fresh entrants in the crypto presale space. Pepe Dollar ($PEPD) stands out for merging internet culture with payment-focused infrastructure. […]
Triathon
GROW$0.0107+1.90%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01367-1.93%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Κοινοποίηση
Coinstats2025/08/21 01:00
Κοινοποίηση
Bitcoin Decentralization Under Threat? Hashrate Is Now Concentrated In These Two Pools

Bitcoin Decentralization Under Threat? Hashrate Is Now Concentrated In These Two Pools

Bitcoin’s core promise of decentralization is facing a major test. Two pools now control a majority share of the network’s hashrate. This level of concentration challenges the very foundation of Bitcoin’s decentralized ethos. In an X post, Jacob King, the CEO of WhaleWire, stated that two mining pools now control more than 51% of the Bitcoin network’s computing power. He warns that the stage is set for a potential 51% attack, which could completely undermine the BTC security model and trigger catastrophic fallout across the crypto ecosystem. What This Means For Bitcoin’s Future Stability For context, the last time this occurred was in 2014 with mining pool GHash.io. The backlash was swift, while community panic spread, developers sounded alarms, and GHash was forced to voluntarily reduce its hashrate. Still, the damage was done, and BTC plunged over 87% in the months that followed, entering one of its deepest bear markets.  Related Reading: Bitcoin Jackpot: Solo Bitcoin Miner Nets $360,000 To Beat 1 In 800 Odds Furthermore, GHash faced relentless DDoS attacks, intense scrutiny from maxis, and eventually shut down in 2015. King argues that history is repeating itself. While the firm tried to cover up centralization risks, the truth is back in plain sight. According to King, this brewing crisis could be the pin that pops what he calls BTC’s mega-bubble. OTC data shows that many large whales are already rotating out of BTC and preparing for an exit ahead of potential chaos. In his opinion, even Michael Saylor, long hailed as a BTC guru by maximalists, appears to be shifting his stance.  King claims that Saylor has quietly prepared a strategy to dilute and dump his holdings and abandon his earlier promises of long-term conviction, as he knows exactly what’s coming. He also noted that the entire market structure rests on three fragile pillars: the fraudulent stablecoin inflows, retail-driven FOMO, and carefully engineered narratives pushed by the maxi cartel. Once reality pierces through these illusions and centralization risks are fully acknowledged, the collapse will be faster and more brutal than ever. BTC Price Action Fiege_max shared a bold assessment that there was an 85% chance that BTC had already peaked at $123,000. Currently, the analyst is increasingly confident that the top for BTC is indeed achieved. While BTC has had an incredible year of relentless uptrend, which is quite different from 2021, there was never truly a full-fledged altseason. However, the market still offered plenty of opportunities along the way.  Related Reading: Is Bitcoin’s Bull Run Nearing Its End? Long-Term Holders Send Mixed Signals The analyst warned that traders should prepare for their exit and not let greed dictate their decisions, as the easy mode is behind us, and the market is entering a long period of hard mode. Fiege_max clarifies that this does not mean the market is finished or that prices will collapse in a straight line. Instead, he urges realistic targets. He frames his commentary as a matter of perspective and objectivity on his viewpoint as a trader, and hopes it pushes the idea that the market is drawing to a close. Featured image from Pixabay, chart from Tradingview.com
Mode Network
MODE$0.001869+0.70%
Bitcoin
BTC$113,597.85-0.25%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10133+1.19%
Κοινοποίηση
NewsBTC2025/08/21 01:00
Κοινοποίηση
How Nexo’s AI Changes Crypto Account Management With Built-In Native Intelligence

How Nexo’s AI Changes Crypto Account Management With Built-In Native Intelligence

Nexo launches an in-app AI assistant for real-time account insights. Here is what it does, how it works, and what it means for users.
RealLink
REAL$0.05178+0.42%
Nexo
NEXO$1.2849+1.88%
SphereX
HERE$0.000356-12.53%
Κοινοποίηση
Hackernoon2025/08/21 01:00
Κοινοποίηση
Best Crypto for Beginners: Whale Backing Sparks FOMO with BlockDAG Seeing 2,660% Growth & Presale Hitting $378M

Best Crypto for Beginners: Whale Backing Sparks FOMO with BlockDAG Seeing 2,660% Growth & Presale Hitting $378M

In crypto, the phrase “follow the big players” has never been more true. The ones who move markets, known as whales, usually act only after deep research and sharp timing. They tend to spot projects with strong growth chances before the rest of the crowd even notices. When they commit large sums early, it is rarely random. This exact scenario is happening with BlockDAG. The presale has already drawn more than $378 million, over 25.2 billion coins have been sold, and ROI since batch 1 sits at a massive 2,660%. The price now in batch 29 is $0.0276, far above its starting point. These numbers are why whale involvement is drawing so much buzz. For beginners searching for the best crypto option in 2025, BlockDAG’s wave of whale support could be the loudest signal yet that something big is forming. Understanding Whale Moves in Crypto Whales are far from regular crypto buyers. They can be powerful funds, early adopters of Bitcoin, or wealthy individuals who thrive on spotting undervalued projects before they explode. Their actions are rarely impulsive. Whales build positions based on research, market behavior, and sometimes early access to insider knowledge. History shows that when they stock up during presales, major moves often follow after launch. For beginners, tracking whale activity is one of the clearest ways to separate hype from reality. When whales make big buys, it is often because they see real value and lasting potential. With BlockDAG now drawing consistent whale attention, the signal could not be clearer. Something with long-term strength may already be in motion. Why Whales Are Choosing BlockDAG BlockDAG has quickly turned into a magnet for heavy purchases, and the reasons are crystal clear. Unlike most presales that rely on promises, BlockDAG has already delivered a live testnet before launch. It includes a working Blockchain Explorer, a Faucet for easy access, and support for smart contracts. This early execution is rare and sets BlockDAG apart. Whales are not just responding to hype, they are backing proof. The current batch, priced at $0.0276, shows how far it has already come from its opening price of $0.001. That’s a gain of 2,660% for early participants across 29 batches. The presale alone has raised more than $378 million, while over 25.2 billion coins are already gone. Beyond that, miner sales have crossed $7.8 million with over 19,300 units sold. These figures show not just strong demand but also a growing community preparing for launch. For beginners trying to decide on their first crypto, whale activity here is more than a headline. It’s a confirmation that BlockDAG has real traction. In a space filled with countless presales that never deliver, the ones with whale backing and proven progress often turn into the projects that dominate later. BlockDAG’s combination of early delivery, strong presale momentum, and whale attention makes it stand out as one of the sharpest picks in 2025. What Whale Confidence Signals for Beginners Whales usually aim for projects they believe will bring strong results over time, not just fast pumps. Their buying often sparks a chain reaction: regular buyers notice, confidence grows, and demand keeps rising. This creates a cycle that strengthens momentum stage by stage. With BlockDAG, this pattern is already in motion. Whale involvement has boosted presale energy, which may carry into post-launch growth. Beginners can benefit by watching these cycles closely. Aligning with projects whales support often leads to better odds of success. Many times, small presale entries have turned into major wins just by following this proven pattern. Last Word Whale presence has always been a powerful but quiet driver in crypto. Their support of BlockDAG, shown by $378 million raised, a 2,660% ROI since batch 1, and over 25.2 billion coins sold, marks a strong belief in its future. For newcomers, this kind of whale confidence can be a rare guiding light. In a market where uncertainty is everywhere, following smart money can reduce risk and increase chances of profit. BlockDAG’s whale-driven surge may be the sign many beginners have been waiting for. With clear progress, strong backing, and unstoppable momentum, BlockDAG is shaping up as the standout crypto for 2025. Presale: https://purchase.blockdag.network Website: https://blockdag.network Telegram: https://t.me/blockDAGnetworkOfficial Discord: https://discord.gg/Q7BxghMVyu 
Threshold
T$0.01597-0.86%
RealLink
REAL$0.05178+0.42%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$41.58-1.58%
Κοινοποίηση
Coinstats2025/08/21 01:00
Κοινοποίηση
BlockDAG Aims for Top 50 Cryptos as Presale Zooms Past $378M: Here’s Why Analysts Say It’s Possible

BlockDAG Aims for Top 50 Cryptos as Presale Zooms Past $378M: Here’s Why Analysts Say It’s Possible

Most Layer 1 projects rely on hype, influencers, and quick partnerships to stay visible. BlockDAG (BDAG) has taken a different path by quietly building strength while raising large amounts of capital. This careful strategy has already brought in more than $378 million, with coins in batch 29 priced at $0.0276. That equals a 2,660% ROI […]
Hyperliquid
HYPE$41.58-1.58%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10133+1.19%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Κοινοποίηση
Tronweekly2025/08/21 01:00
Κοινοποίηση
BlockDAG’s X1 Miner: How 2.5M Users Are Redefining Global Crypto Mining

BlockDAG’s X1 Miner: How 2.5M Users Are Redefining Global Crypto Mining

For years, crypto mining has been an exclusive domain. Specialized hardware, high electricity costs, and technical complexity priced out most everyday users. BlockDAG’s X1 miner app disrupted that model. By The post BlockDAG’s X1 Miner: How 2.5M Users Are Redefining Global Crypto Mining appeared first on CryptoNinjas.
RWAX
APP$0.002653-2.46%
Κοινοποίηση
Crypto Ninjas2025/08/21 01:00
Κοινοποίηση
$378M Presale Surge & 2660% Growth: Analysts Say BlockDAG Is The Best Crypto for Beginners This Cycle!

$378M Presale Surge & 2660% Growth: Analysts Say BlockDAG Is The Best Crypto for Beginners This Cycle!

History shows that when a cryptocurrency presale gains traction, it often provides a clear preview of mainnet performance. The strength of early demand usually reflects how the market will respond once trading opens publicly. For those exploring the best crypto for beginners, spotting such early signs can be the key to entering before sharp price
GAINS
GAINS$0.02785+1.86%
Everclear
CLEAR$0.02037-3.32%
Κοινοποίηση
Coinstats2025/08/21 01:00
Κοινοποίηση
OKZOO (AIOT) Price Prediction 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028–2030

OKZOO (AIOT) Price Prediction 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028–2030

The post OKZOO (AIOT) Price Prediction 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028–2030 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. OKZOO (AIOT) has staged one of the strongest breakouts of 2025, climbing from under $0.20 in July to trade near $1.66 in August. The rally drove the token into extreme overbought RSI levels and above its full EMA structure, pushing daily Bollinger Bands into record expansion. With a capped supply of 1B and a DePIN model attracting 19M+ active users, OKZOO is now on watch for whether it can consolidate and extend gains into the next cycle. OKZOO (AIOT) Price Prediction AIOT price dynamics (Source: TradingView) AIOT price today sits near $1.66, down from the recent spike toward $2.00. On the daily chart, RSI peaked near 95, an indication of short-term exhaustion, but the pullback has so far held above $1.35–$1.40, which aligns with the breakout shelf. The 4H Bollinger Bands show volatility at historic highs, and the 20 EMA on lower timeframes has now risen to $1.37, providing dynamic support. As long as this zone holds, AIOT could retest the $1.90–$2.00 region in late 2025, with a potential overshoot toward $2.40 if volume sustains. OKZOO (AIOT) Price Prediction: Bollinger Bands and EMA Structure AIOT price dynamics (Source: TradingView) The Bollinger B… The post OKZOO (AIOT) Price Prediction 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028–2030 appeared first on Coin Edition. Source: https://coinedition.com/okzoo-aiot-price-prediction/
NEAR
NEAR$2.505+1.04%
B
B$0.55186-3.72%
DepinTech
DEPIN$0.00000009-29.13%
Κοινοποίηση
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/21 00:59
Κοινοποίηση

Νέες τάσεις

Περισσότερα

Impersonating UK Police in Crypto Scam, Scammer Steals $2.8M Bitcoin from Victim

Stablecoins in opmars: China werkt aan eigen digitale yuan versie

Windtree Therapeutics’ Shares Dive 77% After Nasdaq Delisting News

Toyota Unveils $10.8M Vehicle Blockchain Network on Avalanche to Reshape Mobility Trust

Meta freezes AI hiring amid team reshuffle