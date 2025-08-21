None of the 30 Sell Signals Have Flashed, Buy These Coins Instead

The crypto market is facing significant selling pressure as investors derisk ahead of Friday's Jackson Hole event, where Fed Chair Jerome Powell is expected to signal the central bank's policy outlook, including guidance on the September FOMC decision. The Bitcoin price fell to $112,500 on Tuesday, down nearly 8% from last week's all-time high. Meanwhile, Ethereum dipped below $4,100. Cardano and XRP suffered the heaviest losses among the large-cap cryptos, while Solana meme coins like PUMP, Fartcoin, SPX6900 and Bonk are the biggest losers over the past week. However, the data analytics platform CoinGlass has provided strong evidence that the crypto bull market isn't over, and that the ongoing crash is just a healthy pullback before the next leg up. Notably, none of the 30 cycle-top sell signals have flashed yet, indicating that most cryptocurrencies still have significant upside potential. Zero Out of Thirty Cycle Top Signals Have Flashed CoinGlass keeps a track of thirty "Bull Market Peak Indicators". These are indicators that historically flashed at previous cycle tops, each time preceding major market reversals and prolonged corrections. As of press time, none of the 30 sell signals have flashed. In fact, their individual progress index shows that most of these indicators are still far from triggering, underscoring that the market has not yet reached a cycle top. For instance, the Bitcoin Bubble Index has advanced only 17%, while the Bitcoin AHR999x Top Escape Indicator is still below 16%. In fact, only 5 of the 30 indicators have progressed by more than 80% and only one by more than 90%. CoinGlass's dashboard includes all the important cycle top indicators. For instance, the Pi Cycle Top Indicator, Puell Multiple and the Bitcoin Rainbow Chart are widely used by analysts to evaluate if they need to take profits on the BTC holdings. …