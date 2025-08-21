2025-08-21 Thursday

Discover Why VET Coin Commands Significant Interest

Cryptocurrency market sees numerous developments in 2025's last quarter. VET Coin is spotlighted due to recent partnerships and staking opportunities. Continue Reading:Discover Why VET Coin Commands Significant Interest The post Discover Why VET Coin Commands Significant Interest appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Coinstats2025/08/21 01:13
Best Meme Coins To Buy In 2025: Layer Brett Ranks #1 Over Dogecoin, Pepe, Floki Inu And Bonk

Dogecoin is the undisputed king of meme coins. But the meme coin space is taking a new shape, so much so that people are wondering if a new coin can displace it from this lofty position.  In essence, is Dogecoin the best meme coin to buy in 2025? Can this new, sensational project called LayerBrett […]
Cryptopolitan2025/08/21 01:13
Australian Dollar drops to two-week low as USD strengthens

The post Australian Dollar drops to two-week low as USD strengthens appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. AUD/USD drops over 0.5% to near 0.6455, its lowest level in two weeks. The US Dollar Index (DXY) holds firm near a four-day high around 98.22. The Greenback is supported by cautious sentiment ahead of Fed minutes and Jackson Hole Symposium. The Australian Dollar (AUD) weakens against the US Dollar (USD) on Tuesday, with AUD/USD slipping to its lowest level in two weeks. The pullback comes as the Greenback regains strength ahead of key US macro events, including the release of the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) July meeting minutes on Wednesday and Friday’s Jackson Hole Symposium, prompting cautious repositioning across currency markets. At the time of writing, the AUD/USD pair is trading near 0.6453, down over 0.5% on the day. Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the Greenback’s performance against a basket of six major currencies, is holding firm near a four-day high around 98.22, underpinned by cautious market sentiment and broad-based Dollar strength. From a technical perspective, AUD/USD is currently testing support near the 0.6450 mark on the 4-hour chart. The pair has been drifting lower since briefly peaking above 0.6550 on August 14, forming a sequence of lower highs and lower lows, indicative of a short-term bearish trend. A sustained break below 0.6450 would expose the next immediate support at 0.6420, the monthly low from August 1. A failure to hold above this zone could trigger a deeper pullback toward the June low at 0.6385 On the upside, initial resistance is seen near the 21-period Simple Moving Average, currently at 0.6498. This coincides with recent intraday swing highs and could cap any recovery attempts. A break above that would bring the 50-period SMA into focus. However, the 0.6550 level remains the key to shift the broader bias back to neutral, as it marks the August swing high…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/21 01:12
None of the 30 Sell Signals Have Flashed, Buy These Coins Instead

The post None of the 30 Sell Signals Have Flashed, Buy These Coins Instead appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The crypto market is facing significant selling pressure as investors derisk ahead of Friday’s Jackson Hole event, where Fed Chair Jerome Powell is expected to signal the central bank’s policy outlook, including guidance on the September FOMC decision. The Bitcoin price fell to $112,500 on Tuesday, down nearly 8% from last week’s all-time high. Meanwhile, Ethereum dipped below $4,100. Cardano and XRP suffered the heaviest losses among the large-cap cryptos, while Solana meme coins like PUMP, Fartcoin, SPX6900 and Bonk are the biggest losers over the past week.  However, the data analytics platform CoinGlass has provided strong evidence that the crypto bull market isn’t over, and that the ongoing crash is just a healthy pullback before the next leg up.  Notably, none of the 30 cycle-top sell signals have flashed yet, indicating that most cryptocurrencies still have significant upside potential.  Zero Out of Thirty Cycle Top Signals Have Flashed CoinGlass keeps a track of thirty “Bull Market Peak Indicators”. These are indicators that historically flashed at previous cycle tops, each time preceding major market reversals and prolonged corrections. As of press time, none of the 30 sell signals have flashed. In fact, their individual progress index shows that most of these indicators are still far from triggering, underscoring that the market has not yet reached a cycle top. For instance, the Bitcoin Bubble Index has advanced only 17%, while the Bitcoin AHR999x Top Escape Indicator is still below 16%. In fact, only 5 of the 30 indicators have progressed by more than 80% and only one by more than 90%.  CoinGlass’s dashboard includes all the important cycle top indicators. For instance, the Pi Cycle Top Indicator, Puell Multiple and the Bitcoin Rainbow Chart are widely used by analysts to evaluate if they need to take profits on the BTC holdings. …
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/21 01:11
Wormhole Counters LayerZero’s $110M Stargate Bid

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/wormhole-bid-layerzero-stargate/
Coinstats2025/08/21 01:10
Sonic Labs Moves to Unlock NASDAQ PIPE, ETF Allocation and US Expansion

TLDR Sonic Labs Targets ETF Launch to Drive $50M Institutional Token Exposure $100M NASDAQ PIPE to Boost Sonic’s Long-Term Institutional DeFi Strategy 150M S Tokens Power Sonic USA’s Expansion & Regulatory Engagement Push Sonic Labs Proposes Bold Token Plan to Fuel Growth and TradFi Alignment ETF, PIPE, Sonic USA: 3-Pronged Token Strategy to Accelerate Sonic [...] The post Sonic Labs Moves to Unlock NASDAQ PIPE, ETF Allocation and US Expansion appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/08/21 01:10
4 Tokens Below $10 That Could Deliver Bitcoin Level Returns for Long-Term Wealth Creation

The post 4 Tokens Below $10 That Could Deliver Bitcoin Level Returns for Long-Term Wealth Creation appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin has been the benchmark for crypto wealth creation, but its current six-figure price makes it inaccessible for many retail investors seeking high-multiple gains. The good news? Several promising altcoins still trade under $10, yet can potentially deliver Bitcoin-like returns in the long run. Here are four tokens under $10 currently in the spotlight: Ripple (XRP): Institutional adoption is accelerating, legal clarity is secured, and an ETF is potentially brewing. Sui (SUI): DeFi innovation and major bank custody deals signal mainstream integration. Tron (TRX): Dominates stablecoin transactions with record network activity and DeFi growth. Little Pepe (LILPEPE): The Meme Coin with Big-League Ambitions Little Pepe is proving that meme coins can be more than speculative jokes. In Stage 10 of its presale, the project has already raised over $18.5 million and sold 11.3 billion tokens, each priced at $0.0019, up 90% from Stage 1. The token launches at $0.003 with a projected $300 million market cap. What sets LILPEPE apart is its sniper-bot-proof Layer 2 blockchain, the first of its kind in the meme space, ensuring fair trading for every participant. Coupled with zero buy/sell tax and a dedicated meme coin launchpad, the project blends humor with serious technical infrastructure. The team has also achieved notable milestones before launch: The listing on CoinMarketCap provides instant visibility to millions of traders. The CertiK audit is completed. The smart contract security is verified. Top-tier CEX listings are confirmed, with plans for the largest exchange already in motion. Token vesting is investor-friendly: 0% at TGE, a 3-month cliff, then 5% monthly, reducing dump risk and building long-term trust. Given the presale momentum, meme virality, and utility-driven roadmap, a rally toward $0.4 in a strong bull cycle is feasible, a potential 21,000%+ gain from current prices. Ripple (XRP): The Institutional Payment Powerhouse XRP has…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/21 01:09
Palantir, AI Stocks Extend Losses Ahead Fed Minutes: What's Moving Markets Wednesday?

A second day of selling pressure hit technology stocks tied to the AI theme on Wednesday, as sentiment cooled after an MIT report questioned the broad profitability of the new technology.read more
Coinstats2025/08/21 01:06
U.S. sees highest large-company bankruptcies in 15 years with 446 filings

The United States has recorded 446 large company bankruptcy filings in the first seven months of 2025, the highest year-to-date total in 15 years. The tally, compiled by the Kobeissi Letter and S&P Global Market Intelligence, represents a 12% increase above levels seen during the 2020 pandemic year. Per the Kobeissi Letter, the number of […]
Cryptopolitan2025/08/21 01:05
China Weighs Yuan-Backed Stablecoins to Boost Currency’s Global Use

The post China Weighs Yuan-Backed Stablecoins to Boost Currency’s Global Use appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. China’s government is considering permitting the use of yuan-backed stablecoins for the first time, people familiar with the matter told Reuters, signalling a sharp turn in Beijing’s stance on digital assets China’s government is considering permitting the use of yuan-backed stablecoins for the first time, people familiar with the matter told Reuters, signalling a sharp turn in Beijing’s stance on digital assets. The initiative is part of a broader roadmap to expand the renminbi’s international role and is expected to be reviewed by the State Council later this month. Draft plans seen by the sources would assign regulatory duties to the People’s Bank of China and call for pilot projects in Hong Kong and Shanghai, which have recently put stablecoin licensing rules in place. Officials also aim to present the topic at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Tianjin on 31 August–1 September as they seek partners for cross-border trade and payment trials. Beijing views stablecoins as a tool to counter the dominance of U.S. dollar-linked tokens, which make up more than 99 percent of the roughly US$247 billion global stablecoin market. The yuan accounted for just 2.88 percent of global payment flows in June, compared with 47.19 percent for the dollar, according to SWIFT data. Allowing a yuan-pegged token would mark China’s biggest policy reversal since its 2021 ban on cryptocurrency trading and mining. This is an AI-generated article powered by DeepNewz, curated by The Defiant. For more information, including article sources, visit DeepNewz. Source: https://thedefiant.io/news/regulation/china-weighs-yuan-backed-stablecoins-to-boost-currencys-global-use-1d2d2c1d
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/21 01:05
