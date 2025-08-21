2025-08-21 Thursday

Crypto News

Απολαύστε τα πιο δημοφιλή νέα σχετικά με τα κρύπτο, καθώς και ενημερώσεις της αγοράς
Solana gains native Ethereum bridge via Across’ intents model

Solana gains native Ethereum bridge via Across’ intents model

The post Solana gains native Ethereum bridge via Across’ intents model appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Solana dApps can now embed one-click transfers with Across’ new integration. The launch removes UX barriers that once pushed 13% of users to abandon bridging attempts, according to the protocol. Summary Across has expanded its intents-based bridging infrastructure to Solana, enabling one-click transfers between Ethereum and Solana. The integration removes multi-step claims and leverages a decentralized solver network to finalize transfers in seconds. Solana’s $10.1 billion inbound bridge volume has faced high abandonment rates, and Across positions its model as a fix to legacy bridging inefficiencies. Iinteroperability protocol Across has officially expanded its intents-based bridging infrastructure to the Solana blockchain, crypto.news can exclusively confirm. Across said the integration allows developers to embed a single API into their decentralized applications, enabling users to move native assets between Ethereum and Solana in one step without manually claiming wrapped tokens on the destination chain or executing other complex workarounds. Per the press release, the rollout leverages Across’ existing decentralized solver network to execute these cross-chain intents, aiming to finalize most transfers within seconds. Tackling the core failure of multichain UX According to Across, the decision to expand onto Solana was a direct response to a glaring market inefficiency. While the chain’s inbound bridging volume more than doubled to a staggering $10.1 billion year-over-year, the underlying user experience had failed to keep pace. This growth was being hampered by legacy infrastructure, with complex, multi-step processes contributing to user abandonment rates as high as 13%. Across is positioning its intents-based architecture as the solution to this core problem, aiming to capture a significant portion of this volume by eliminating the very friction that causes it to leak away. “Users shouldn’t have to compromise speed, security, or UX to move between ecosystems. This integration brings Solana into the interface people already know and use and pushes…
Threshold
T$0.01597-0.86%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10133+1.19%
Movement
MOVE$0.1282+0.70%
Κοινοποίηση
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/21 01:29
Κοινοποίηση
United States API Weekly Crude Oil Stock below expectations (-1.2M) in August 15: Actual (-2.4M)

United States API Weekly Crude Oil Stock below expectations (-1.2M) in August 15: Actual (-2.4M)

The post United States API Weekly Crude Oil Stock below expectations (-1.2M) in August 15: Actual (-2.4M) appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page. If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet. FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted. The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.022078+0.20%
WELL3
WELL$0.0001831+44.85%
Forward
FORWARD$0.0001456+15.09%
Κοινοποίηση
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/21 01:27
Κοινοποίηση
Crypto groups warn banks’ proposals could hurt innovation

Crypto groups warn banks’ proposals could hurt innovation

The Crypto Council for Innovation and the Blockchain Association asked Congress to disapprove of the banking lobby’s proposals.
Κοινοποίηση
Cryptopolitan2025/08/21 01:26
Κοινοποίηση
Analog Devices ( $ADI) Stock: Q3 2025 Earnings Beat, Dividend Declared, Strong Q4 Outlook

Analog Devices ( $ADI) Stock: Q3 2025 Earnings Beat, Dividend Declared, Strong Q4 Outlook

TLDR Q3 2025 EPS of $2.05 vs. $1.93 expected, revenue of $2.88B vs. $2.79B estimate Stock trades at $240.37, up 4.31% during earnings release on Aug 20, 2025 Returned $1.6B to shareholders via dividends and buybacks in Q3 Declared quarterly dividend of $0.99 per share, payable Sept 16, 2025 Forecasting Q4 revenue of $3.0B with [...] The post Analog Devices ( $ADI) Stock: Q3 2025 Earnings Beat, Dividend Declared, Strong Q4 Outlook appeared first on CoinCentral.
Octavia
VIA$0.0159-4.21%
Κοινοποίηση
Coincentral2025/08/21 01:26
Κοινοποίηση
Eleven Music API Revolutionizes Music Creation with AI

Eleven Music API Revolutionizes Music Creation with AI

The post Eleven Music API Revolutionizes Music Creation with AI appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Darius Baruo Aug 19, 2025 04:25 Eleven Music API enables rapid, customized music production for creative, commercial, and enterprise needs, generating over 1 million songs since launch, according to Eleven Labs. Eleven Labs has announced the availability of its Eleven Music API, a cutting-edge tool designed to revolutionize music production through artificial intelligence. This API allows users to generate high-quality music tracks using simple text prompts, catering to a wide array of creative, commercial, and enterprise needs. Since its inception, the platform has facilitated the creation of over 1 million songs, according to Eleven Labs. Features and Capabilities The Eleven Music API offers a variety of customizable features, including the ability to create vocal or instrumental tracks in any genre, and to adjust track length, structure, and language. Such flexibility allows creators to produce music tailored specifically to their projects in a matter of seconds. Commercial Applications The API is designed to support extensive commercial use, having been developed in collaboration with labels, publishers, and artists. It is particularly suited for building applications across the media and entertainment sectors, such as personalized meditations, video game soundtracks, and AI-generated advertisements. Certain applications, such as those for film and television, require an Enterprise plan. Industry Adoption Leading enterprises have already integrated Eleven Music into their operations. VEED, a digital video editing platform, uses AI to create custom background music that aligns with video content, analyzing transcripts to ensure the music matches the video’s subject and tone. Additionally, AMP, a global creative agency, has incorporated Eleven Music into its Sonic Hub to enhance services for brands, agencies, and creators. Michele Arnese, Founder & Global CEO of AMP, highlighted the transformative impact of this integration, stating that it sets a new industry benchmark in AI music…
Sonic SVM
SONIC$0.19926+1.33%
SQUID MEME
GAME$24.2494-1.93%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.022078+0.20%
Κοινοποίηση
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/21 01:25
Κοινοποίηση
OpenServ names Joey Kheireddine Head of Blockchain, joining from Eliza Labs (formerly AI16z)

OpenServ names Joey Kheireddine Head of Blockchain, joining from Eliza Labs (formerly AI16z)

The post OpenServ names Joey Kheireddine Head of Blockchain, joining from Eliza Labs (formerly AI16z) appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Press Releases are sponsored content and not a part of Finbold’s editorial content. For a full disclaimer, please . Crypto assets/products can be highly risky. Never invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. London, United Kingdom, August 20th, 2025, Chainwire OpenServ, the leading full-stack AI app-building infrastructure in Web3, today named Joey Kheireddine as Head of Blockchain. Kheireddine joins OpenServ from his former role as Head of Engineering for Eliza Labs, bringing enterprise-scale experience at the intersection of agentic AI and crypto to accelerate OpenServ’s onchain roadmap. “OpenServ is doubling down on people who ship,” said Tim Hafner, CEO of OpenServ. “Joey has shipped at a pace and quality most teams struggle to match. Since 2017, Joey has shipped a multitude of decentralized applications, including wallets, block explorers, agent frameworks, indexers, NFT and token contracts, while handling a total revenue of over 50M+ USD and a combined volume of 70,000 ETH across marketplaces. He’s the execution engine we want driving our blockchain roadmap.” “I’m joining OpenServ because its versatile and scalable architecture makes agents actually useful in the real world, allowing for endless possibilities,” said Kheireddine. “My mandate is simple: ship faster, harden the stack, and make building on OpenServ the easiest path for teams launching AI-powered apps.” Kheireddine has led engineering across category-defining Web3 and AI projects. At Eliza Labs (ElizaOS / AI16Z), he worked on the open-source token launchpad auto.fun that heavily utilized AI features —experience directly aligned with OpenServ’s agentic runtime and protocol ambitions. Prior to Eliza, he served as CTO at FLUF World (Non-Fungible Labs) and later Head of Engineering at Walker Labs, shipping large-scale consumer experiences and developer tooling under real-world load. Earlier, he contributed as a blockchain architect with FUSION. Collectively, his portfolio spans high-throughput services, developer platforms, and production-grade…
MemeCore
M$0.42874+2.18%
FUNToken
FUN$0.009477+0.09%
RealLink
REAL$0.05177+0.40%
Κοινοποίηση
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/21 01:24
Κοινοποίηση
UK targets Russian crypto ties in new sanctions wave

UK targets Russian crypto ties in new sanctions wave

The post UK targets Russian crypto ties in new sanctions wave appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The UK government has imposed new sanctions on entities tied to Russia’s use of cryptocurrencies to bypass Western restrictions. In an Aug. 20 statement, UK authorities said Russia has turned to Kyrgyz financial institutions and opaque crypto channels to move funds through offshore networks. The UK named Kyrgyzstan’s Capital Bank and its director, Kantemir Chalbayev, as key players in the scheme used to purchase military goods on Moscow’s behalf. Meanwhile, these sanctions also covered Grinex, a Russian-founded crypto exchange viewed as the successor to the blacklisted platform Garantex. The authorities noted that Grinex had been openly marketed as a replacement for Garantex after US and EU regulators sanctioned the original exchange for ignoring anti–money laundering and counter-terrorist financing rules. Alongside Grinex, the UK targeted Meer Exchange and several firms tied to the ruble-backed token A7A5, which has quickly become central to Moscow’s attempts to sidestep restrictions. The UK government described the latest measures as part of a broader campaign to limit Russia’s financial options since the start of its invasion of Ukraine. UK Sanctions Minister Stephen Doughty said: “If the Kremlin thinks they can hide their desperate attempts to soften the blow of our sanctions by laundering transactions through dodgy crypto networks – they are sorely mistaken. These sanctions keep up the pressure on Putin at a critical time and crack down on the illicit networks being used to funnel money into his war chest.” Meanwhile, the move follows similar recent actions by the US Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) on the Russian entities. A7A5 stablecoin token The A7A5 token, issued by the Kyrgyz company Old Vector and backed by deposits at sanctioned Russian lender Promsvyazbank, has processed more than $9.3 billion in transactions within four months. A recent Chainalysis report revealed that the token circulates within a narrow…
Moonveil
MORE$0.10133+1.19%
Movement
MOVE$0.1282+0.70%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01367-1.93%
Κοινοποίηση
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/21 01:20
Κοινοποίηση
New ‘South Park’ Episode Targets Trump’s D.C. Takeover

New ‘South Park’ Episode Targets Trump’s D.C. Takeover

The post New ‘South Park’ Episode Targets Trump’s D.C. Takeover appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline “South Park” will skewer President Donald Trump’s federal takeover of the Washington, D.C., police force in a new episode Wednesday night, according to a trailer posted to social media, marking the show’s latest dig at the Trump administration. “South Park” creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker skewer the Trump administration again on a new episode. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Paramount+) Getty Images for Paramount+ Key Facts “South Park” posted a trailer announcing the upcoming episode, “Sickofancy,” which depicts recurring character Towelie, a talking towel who often smokes marijuana, taking a bus ride to Washington, D.C. The excerpt shows Towelie passing the Supreme Court building and the White House, both of which have U.S. Army troops and military tanks stationed outside. Towelie, whom creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone have described as the “lamest character ever” and is known for his catchphrase, “Don’t forget to bring a towel,” gleefully remarks the White House seems like the “perfect place for a towel” in the trailer. “Sickofancy” is the third episode of “South Park” season 27, and it appears to be the third episode in a row that takes aim at the Trump administration. When Does The New “south Park” Episode Air? The new “South Park” episode airs Wednesday night at 10 p.m. EDT on Comedy Central. The episode will be available to stream on Paramount+ the following day. How Has “south Park” Targeted The Trump Administration? The first two episodes of the new “South Park” season both provoked the ire of the Trump administration for skewering some of its key figures. The White House called “South Park” a “fourth-rate” show that “hasn’t been relevant for over 20 years” after the season premiere depicted Trump as Satan’s lover and made frequent jabs over the size of his cartoon portrayal’s genitals.…
Chainbase
C$0.20847-0.10%
DAR Open Network
D$0.03261-1.36%
MemeCore
M$0.42874+2.18%
Κοινοποίηση
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/21 01:15
Κοινοποίηση
Long-Term BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL Investors Lock in $2.8B as Market Stalls

Long-Term BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL Investors Lock in $2.8B as Market Stalls

Bitcoin led profit-taking with $1.5B realized in July, its largest event since December 2024, according to Glassnode.
Solana
SOL$185.11+1.85%
Bitcoin
BTC$113,597.86-0.25%
XRP
XRP$2.9027+0.11%
Κοινοποίηση
CryptoPotato2025/08/21 01:15
Κοινοποίηση
Crypto Founder Ordered to Pay $228 Million over Fake AI Ponzi Scheme

Crypto Founder Ordered to Pay $228 Million over Fake AI Ponzi Scheme

The post Crypto Founder Ordered to Pay $228 Million over Fake AI Ponzi Scheme appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. EminiFX founder Eddy Alexandre just lost a court battle over his fake AI exchange scam and must pay $228 million to his creditors. This represents the climax of a two-year legal battle. Several of EminiFX’s tactics are still notorious in 2025. He used fake promises of AI to lure investors, targeting NYC’s immigrant populations. Both these methods are in use today. EminiFX’s Fake AI Scam Crypto crime may be at an epidemic level right now, but major frauds from the past also tend to pop back up. Two years ago, EminiFX founder Eddy Alexandre was sentenced to prison for commodities fraud. Today, the CFTC won another victory over EminiFX, ordering Alexandre to pay a massive fine for the scam: “The CFTC seeks restitution on behalf of EminiFX’s investors in the amount of $228,576,962, which is the amount of money contributed to the company by EminiFX investors minus withdrawals. Simply put, EminiFX was a Ponzi scheme, and investors’ decisions to give their money to Defendants were predicated entirely on fraudulent misrepresentations,” the court order read. EminiFX was ostensibly a CEX and forex business, but its real scam proved somewhat ahead of its time. Alexandre claimed that the platform used a sophisticated AI protocol to double investor yields. In reality, the business was a Ponzi scheme, using future investments to keep early adopters on the hook. A Scheme Ahead of Its Time Several of EminiFX’s scam tactics are much more common now. In 2025, AI-powered tools are enabling many scams, with AI-generated code used to drain wallets and sophisticated deepfakes facilitating social engineering. Alexandre used the promise of AI as a confidence scam, but the technology wasn’t a core component. Apparently, he didn’t use AI at all, spending investor money on personal bills and risky trades that lost $49 million. Additionally, EminiFX…
Threshold
T$0.01597-0.86%
RealLink
REAL$0.05177+0.40%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10133+1.19%
Κοινοποίηση
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/21 01:14
Κοινοποίηση

Νέες τάσεις

Περισσότερα

Impersonating UK Police in Crypto Scam, Scammer Steals $2.8M Bitcoin from Victim

Stablecoins in opmars: China werkt aan eigen digitale yuan versie

Windtree Therapeutics’ Shares Dive 77% After Nasdaq Delisting News

Toyota Unveils $10.8M Vehicle Blockchain Network on Avalanche to Reshape Mobility Trust

Meta freezes AI hiring amid team reshuffle