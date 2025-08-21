Ανταλλακτήριο MEXC
/
Crypto News
/
2025-08-21 Thursday
Crypto News
Απολαύστε τα πιο δημοφιλή νέα σχετικά με τα κρύπτο, καθώς και ενημερώσεις της αγοράς
Futu Earnings Surge as Crypto Push, Overseas Users Lift Q2 Revenue 70%
The post Futu Earnings Surge as Crypto Push, Overseas Users Lift Q2 Revenue 70% appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Futu Holdings Ltd., the Hong Kong-based owner of the Moomoo online brokerage platform, posted second-quarter 2025 revenue of US$676.6 million, a 69.7% year-on-year increase that surpassed the US$616 million analysts expected. Net income more than doubled to US$327.7 million, and adjusted earnings per share rose to US$2.45. Total client assets climbed 68% from a year earlier to US$124.7 billion, while funded accounts grew 41% to 2.88 million and brokerage accounts reached 5.24 million. More than half of funded accounts are now outside Hong Kong, underscoring the company’s push into markets such as Singapore, the United States and Australia. Trading activity accelerated across asset classes: overall volume hit a record US$457 billion, with U.S. equity turnover accounting for US$343 billion. Cryptocurrency holdings on the platform expanded 43% quarter-on-quarter after Futu rolled out Moomoo Crypto to U.S. customers and broadened digital-asset services in Asia. The stronger-than-forecast results and continued international growth sent Futu shares up roughly 7% in early U.S. trading. This is an AI-generated article powered by DeepNewz, curated by The Defiant. For more information, including article sources, visit DeepNewz. Source: https://thedefiant.io/news/tradfi-and-fintech/futu-earnings-surge-crypto-push-overseas-users-lift-q2-revenue-70-a14ed5c4
U
$0,01417
-29,85%
MORE
$0,10133
+1,29%
COM
$0,022082
+0,22%
Κοινοποίηση
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/21 01:38
Κοινοποίηση
SEC Chairman Paul Atkins Makes Critical Statements! Which Altcoins Can Be Considered Securities?
The post SEC Chairman Paul Atkins Makes Critical Statements! Which Altcoins Can Be Considered Securities? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. With the administration of ADB President Donald Trump, a major shift is taking place in cryptocurrencies. While Trump’s establishment of a US national Bitcoin reserve is the most obvious example, significant changes are also taking place within established regulatory institutions, including the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Accordingly, SEC Chairman Paul Atkins confirmed a major shift in cryptocurrency regulations, stating that very few tokens should be classified as securities. Speaking at the Wyoming Blockchain Symposium in Jackson Hole, Paul Atkins made statements that contrasted sharply with the views of his predecessor, Gary Gensler. Atkins’ statements represent a major shift from those of former SEC Chairman Gary Gensler, who said the vast majority of cryptocurrencies were securities under the SEC’s Howey test standard. At this point, Paul Atkins said that the SEC’s “Crypto Project,” which aims to set rules for crypto assets, may affect the institution’s approach to cryptocurrencies in the future. Atkins stated that the SEC will no longer automatically treat tokens as securities. Instead, the SEC will review all the details of the token offering and launch. Atkins stated that how a token is sold and the regulations surrounding it are more important than the token itself. “We cannot necessarily treat all cryptocurrencies as securities. The SEC will now proceed with the assumption that the crypto token itself is not a security. The SEC will no longer automatically consider tokens to be securities. At this point, I think there are very few tokens that are securities. Because to me, how a token is sold and the regulations surrounding it are more important.” *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/sec-chairman-paul-atkins-makes-critical-statements-which-altcoins-can-be-considered-securities/
TRUMP
$8,707
-1,11%
TREAT
$0,001354
+2,26%
MORE
$0,10133
+1,29%
Κοινοποίηση
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/21 01:34
Κοινοποίηση
Bitwise Predicts Bitcoin to Be Best-Performing Asset Over 10 Years
TLDR Bitwise forecasts 28% annual return for bitcoin over the next decade. Institutional interest in bitcoin is growing, with 12 long-term requests in 2025. Bitcoin’s volatility is expected to decline, improving its attractiveness for investors. Bitwise compares bitcoin to traditional assets like stocks, bonds, and real estate. Bitwise Asset Management has projected that bitcoin will [...] The post Bitwise Predicts Bitcoin to Be Best-Performing Asset Over 10 Years appeared first on CoinCentral.
REAL
$0,05177
+0,44%
LIKE
$0,011615
-1,23%
Κοινοποίηση
Coincentral
2025/08/21 01:32
Κοινοποίηση
NFTs Are Down but Not Out: $3.62B Already Sold in 2025
While non-fungible token (NFT) sales may not carry the same heat they once did, the NFT arena has still tallied $71.55 billion in lifetime sales since 2017. Metrics also reveal that 64.78% of those sales came from Ethereum-based NFTs. Digital Collectibles Still Command Sales Volume, but the Sector Is Morphing During the 2017 bull run, […]
TOKEN
$0,01367
-1,93%
BULL
$0,002659
+10,97%
MAY
$0,04744
-1,45%
Κοινοποίηση
Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/21 01:30
Κοινοποίηση
Altcoin Hype Fades as Global Search Interest Plunges After Brief Spike
Google Trends data shows global searches for “alt season” have slid to 45, down from a peak score of 100 […] The post Altcoin Hype Fades as Global Search Interest Plunges After Brief Spike appeared first on Coindoo.
HYPE
$41,61
-1,51%
ALTCOIN
$0,000611
-5,81%
ALT
$0,002561
-3,93%
Κοινοποίηση
Coindoo
2025/08/21 01:30
Κοινοποίηση
Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Layer Brett: Meme Coin Price Predictions For The Remainder Of 2025
The Dogecoin price prediction is buzzing as the remainder of 2025 promises fierce competition among leading meme coins. The ongoing presale of Layer Brett ($LBRETT) is capturing attention, with analysts The post Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Layer Brett: Meme Coin Price Predictions For The Remainder Of 2025 appeared first on CryptoNinjas.
SHIBA
$0,00000000061
+1,32%
LAYER
$0,5593
+0,35%
MEME
$0,002604
+13,61%
Κοινοποίηση
Crypto Ninjas
2025/08/21 01:30
Κοινοποίηση
‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Season 3, Episode 7 Recap—Conrad Confesses His Feelings
The post ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Season 3, Episode 7 Recap—Conrad Confesses His Feelings appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Belly (Lola Tung), Conrad (Christopher Briney). Photo: Erika Doss © AMAZON CONTENT SERVICES LLC Erika Doss/Prime Spoilers ahead for The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3, Episode 7. Conrad’s emotions toward Belly have reached a boiling point. In the latest episode, now streaming on Prime Video, the elder Fisher brother finally confessed that he still loves her after learning about his brother’s infidelity. Here’s a full recap of The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3, Episode 7, including the significance behind the final scene. Episode 7 picks up three days before Belly and Jeremiah’s wedding. Belly has convinced herself that her almost-kiss with Conrad after his surfing accident had nothing to do with him. Instead, she says in her narration, it happened because of the enormity of the wedding and the fact that she’s been planning everything on her own without Jere there. At the office, Steven and Denise are flirting after she presented him with a business proposal in the previous episode. With Denise now invited to Belly and Jere’s wedding this weekend, they could act on their growing feelings toward one another. But Taylor’s presence raises questions about how she’ll react to seeing them together. Jere finally arrives in Cousins ahead of the wedding, bearing gifts: college-themed items for the gift bags, such as beer koozies, Takis Fuego, Smirnoff Ice and some weed. Conrad comes outside to help when Jere shares the itinerary for the bachelor party tonight. They’re going to hit some bars in town. Meanwhile, Belly’s parents arrive in Cousins for the festivities. After meeting with Conrad last episode, Belly’s Mom has had a change of heart and will be present at the ceremony after all. Laurel and John have a very awkward interaction with Adam and his mistress-turned-girlfriend, Kayleigh. Forbes‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Season…
CHANGE
$0,00226855
+1,80%
PHOTO
$1,1052
-8,28%
JOHN
$0,01689
-4,41%
Κοινοποίηση
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/21 01:30
Κοινοποίηση
Crypto’s Hidden Gems: 3 Best Cryptos to Join in 2025 for Explosive Growth
The best cryptos to join in 2025 include MoonBull, Shiba Inu, and Pepe, each blending meme culture, strong communities, and growth potential.
GEMS
$0,13136
-5,57%
SHIBA
$0,00000000061
+1,32%
PEPE
$0,00001049
+0,67%
Κοινοποίηση
Blockchainreporter
2025/08/21 01:30
Κοινοποίηση
Top Analyst Picks Top Crypto Under $1 Set to Outgain Ripple (XRP) in 2025
As highly as Ripple’s XRP is a leading altcoin prospect, analysts issue the warning that a dark horse new entrant, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) under the $1 range, will outperform it in 2025. Mutuum Finance phase 6 presale is still running with the token price at $0.035. The investors who invest in the token today can […]
ALTCOIN
$0,000611
-5,81%
XRP
$2,905
+0,24%
TOKEN
$0,01367
-1,93%
Κοινοποίηση
Cryptopolitan
2025/08/21 01:30
Κοινοποίηση
The Crypto Revolution is Here: Why BlockchainFX is the Best Crypto to Buy for Passive Income and High ROIs
BlockchainFX is here to change the game , and it’s the perfect opportunity for anyone looking to maximize returns with […] The post The Crypto Revolution is Here: Why BlockchainFX is the Best Crypto to Buy for Passive Income and High ROIs appeared first on Coindoo.
CHANGE
$0,00226855
+1,80%
ANYONE
$0,6416
-0,80%
GAME
$24,2494
-1,89%
Κοινοποίηση
Coindoo
2025/08/21 01:29
Κοινοποίηση
Νέες τάσεις
Περισσότερα
Impersonating UK Police in Crypto Scam, Scammer Steals $2.8M Bitcoin from Victim
Stablecoins in opmars: China werkt aan eigen digitale yuan versie
Windtree Therapeutics’ Shares Dive 77% After Nasdaq Delisting News
Toyota Unveils $10.8M Vehicle Blockchain Network on Avalanche to Reshape Mobility Trust
Meta freezes AI hiring amid team reshuffle