2025-08-21 Thursday

Crypto News

Απολαύστε τα πιο δημοφιλή νέα σχετικά με τα κρύπτο, καθώς και ενημερώσεις της αγοράς
Toyota wil van auto&#8217;s tokens maken

Toyota wil van auto&#8217;s tokens maken

Snelle crypto updates? Connect op Instagram! Check onze Instagram   Toyota laat in een nieuwe whitepaper zien hoe voertuigen in de toekomst niet alleen op de weg bestaan, maar ook als tokens op de blockchain. Het plan wordt gepresenteerd onder de noemer Mobility Orchestration Network (MON) en zou autobezit en -financiering fundamenteel kunnen veranderen. Auto’s als NFT’s Het idee is dat elke auto een eigen digitaal paspoort krijgt in de vorm van een NFT. Daarin wordt alles vastgelegd: registratie, productie, onderhoud en eigendomsgeschiedenis. Een koper hoeft de auto dus niet eerst fysiek te zien om te weten wat hij in handen krijgt. De volledige levensloop van het voertuig staat transparant op de blockchain. Voor de tweedehandsmarkt kan dit een grote verbetering zijn. Geen onduidelijke onderhoudsboekjes meer, geen verborgen schade of kilometerfraude. In plaats daarvan biedt de blockchain een objectieve, onveranderbare databron. Dit kan vertrouwen vergroten tussen koper en verkoper en de markt een stuk efficiënter maken. Nieuwe vormen van autobezit Toyota kijkt echter verder dan enkel transparantie. Door voertuigen te tokenizen, worden ze ook verhandelbaar zoals aandelen of obligaties. Autofabrikanten of investeringsmaatschappijen zouden meerdere auto NFT’s kunnen bundelen in een fonds, waardoor beleggers eenvoudig toegang krijgen tot een hele vloot voertuigen. Dit opent de deur naar nieuwe financiële modellen. Denk aan robotaxi projecten in steden of vrachtwagenvloten in opkomende markten die via tokenisatie goedkoper gefinancierd kunnen worden. Voor bedrijven betekent dit mogelijk lagere kapitaalkosten, voor beleggers een nieuwe categorie van digitale assets die rendement kan opleveren. Hoe Bitcoin kopen?Bitcoin kopen? Wij leggen je uit hoe en waar je dat het beste kan doen! Bitcoin of crypto kopen in Nederland wordt steeds makkelijker. Deze handleiding laat de belangrijkste methoden om Bitcoin te kopen zien. Ontdek de voor- en nadelen van exchanges, brokers en peer-to-peer platforms. Stap voor stap leren we u waar en hoe u Bitcoin kunt kopen. Van het kiezen van een betrouwbaar platform tot het uitvoeren van… Continue reading Toyota wil van auto’s tokens maken document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function() { var screenWidth = window.innerWidth; var excerpts = document.querySelectorAll('.lees-ook-description'); excerpts.forEach(function(description) { var excerpt = description.getAttribute('data-description'); var wordLimit = screenWidth wordLimit) { var trimmedDescription = excerpt.split(' ').slice(0, wordLimit).join(' ') + '...'; description.textContent = trimmedDescription; } }); }); De bredere blockchain trend Toyota is niet de eerste autofabrikant die met blockchain experimenteert. Ook BMW en Mercedes onderzochten toepassingen voor supply chain management en digitale eigendomsbewijzen. Maar Toyota lijkt een stap verder te willen gaan: niet alleen processen verbeteren, maar het concept van autobezit zelf heruitvinden. In zekere zin past dit in een de bredere RWA trend waarbij dingen zoals vastgoed, kunst en zelfs sportcontracten worden omgezet in digitale tokens. Met auto’s als een van de meest gebruikte en verhandelde goederen wereldwijd, kan dit een enorme nieuwe markt openen. Kritiek en uitdagingen Toch zijn er ook vraagtekens. Ten eerste is er de kwestie van privacy: een auto die continu data verzamelt en opslaat, roept vragen op over wie toegang heeft tot die informatie. Ten tweede spelen regulering en juridische kaders een rol. Hoe gaan bijvoorbeeld overheidspartijen zoals de politie om met auto’s die als NFT zijn geregistreerd? Daarnaast is er de vraag of consumenten hier echt op zitten te wachten. Voor vlootbeheerders en bedrijven is het interessant, maar voor een particulier die gewoon een tweedehands Toyota Corolla wil kopen, kan het systeem te complex lijken. Welke crypto gaat stijgen?Check onze gids over de crypto die volgens ons snel kan gaan stijgen! Elke crypto investeerder zoekt naar de volgende munt die in waarde kan exploderen. Geopolitieke spanningen en economische onzekerheden hebben vaak een positief effect op de markt. Tegelijkertijd bereikt Ethereum met $270 miljard een nieuwe all-time high in tokenized assets, en waarschuwen analisten voor bubbels. Maar welke crypto gaat stijgen? In dit artikel bekijken experts welke… Continue reading Toyota wil van auto’s tokens maken document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function() { var screenWidth = window.innerWidth; var excerpts = document.querySelectorAll('.lees-ook-description'); excerpts.forEach(function(description) { var excerpt = description.getAttribute('data-description'); var wordLimit = screenWidth wordLimit) { var trimmedDescription = excerpt.split(' ').slice(0, wordLimit).join(' ') + '...'; description.textContent = trimmedDescription; } }); }); Nog veel onzekerheden Voorlopig blijft het bij visie en theorie. Toyota richt zich in de whitepaper duidelijk op de zakelijke markt en geeft nog geen concrete lanceerdatum. Het blijft dus de vraag of en wanneer consumenten daadwerkelijk met auto NFT’s te maken krijgen. Wat wél duidelijk is: Toyota ziet blockchain niet als gimmick, maar als een fundamentele infrastructuur waarmee voertuigen net zo verhandelbaar en financierbaar worden als vastgoed. Mocht dit werkelijkheid worden, dan staat het traditionele idee van autobezit op de rand van een ingrijpende transformatie. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Toyota wil van auto’s tokens maken is geschreven door Gijs Smit en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
U
U$0.01417-29.85%
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.006158-0.16%
MetYa
MET$0.2232+0.49%
Κοινοποίηση
Coinstats2025/08/21 01:46
Κοινοποίηση
New Whales Enter With $192M Buys

New Whales Enter With $192M Buys

The post New Whales Enter With $192M Buys appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Sebastian’s journey into the world of crypto began four years ago, driven by a fascination with the potential of blockchain technology to revolutionize financial systems. His initial exploration focused on understanding the intricacies of various crypto projects, particularly those focused on building innovative financial solutions. Through countless hours of research and learning, Sebastian developed a deep understanding of the underlying technologies, market dynamics, and potential applications of cryptocurrencies. To share his insights with others, Sebastian became an active contributor to online discussions on platforms like X and LinkedIn. His focus on fintech and crypto-related topics quickly established him as a trusted voice in the online crypto community. Sebastian’s goal was to educate and inform his audience about the latest trends and insights in the rapidly evolving crypto landscape. To further enhance his expertise, Sebastian pursued a UC Berkeley Fintech: Frameworks, Applications, and Strategies certification. This rigorous program equipped him with valuable skills and knowledge regarding Financial Technology, bridging the gap between traditional finance and decentralized finance. The certification deepened his understanding of the broader financial landscape and its intersection with blockchain technology. Sebastian’s passion for finance and writing is evident in his work. He enjoys delving into financial research, analyzing market trends, and exploring the latest developments in the crypto space. In his spare time, Sebastian can often be found immersed in charts, studying 10-K reports, or engaging in thought-provoking discussions about the future of finance. Sebastian’s journey as a crypto pioneer has been marked by a relentless pursuit of knowledge and a dedication to sharing his insights. His ability to navigate the complex world of crypto, combined with his passion for financial research and communication, makes him a valuable contributor to the industry. As the crypto landscape continues to evolve, Sebastian remains at the forefront, providing valuable insights and…
Sidekick
K$0.22-2.00%
DeepBook
DEEP$0.154566-0.24%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.022082+0.22%
Κοινοποίηση
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/21 01:46
Κοινοποίηση
Robinhood Has Sued Nevada And New Jersey: Here’s Why

Robinhood Has Sued Nevada And New Jersey: Here’s Why

Robinhood sued Nevada and New Jersey regulators over event contract disputes. What does this mean for the future of prediction markets?   Robinhood has taken legal action against regulators in Nevada and New Jersey after both states threatened enforcement over its event contracts.  The trading platform’s derivatives arm filed these lawsuits this week, claiming that […] The post Robinhood Has Sued Nevada And New Jersey: Here’s Why appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
SphereX
HERE$0.000356-12.53%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.13808+0.15%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002801+6.99%
Κοινοποίηση
LiveBitcoinNews2025/08/21 01:45
Κοινοποίηση
Trump’s $100 million bond investment draws watchdogs’ attention

Trump’s $100 million bond investment draws watchdogs’ attention

U.S. Office of Government Ethics disclosed on August 12 that President Donald Trump has spent more than $100 million in government bonds.
U
U$0.01417-29.85%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.707-1.11%
BarnBridge
BOND$0.1826-1.02%
Κοινοποίηση
Cryptopolitan2025/08/21 01:45
Κοινοποίηση
Smart Crypto Trader “0x15b3” Racks Up $48M in Profits

Smart Crypto Trader “0x15b3” Racks Up $48M in Profits

The crypto trader who goes by the address 0x15b3 has been on the market radar, as he has generated a profit of over 48 million in the past four months.
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.005372-5.37%
AgentXYZ
TRADER$0.000978-27.60%
DappRadar
RADAR$0.001802+8.61%
Κοινοποίηση
Blockchainreporter2025/08/21 01:45
Κοινοποίηση
SoFi To Become First US Bank To Integrate Bitcoin Lightning

SoFi To Become First US Bank To Integrate Bitcoin Lightning

The post SoFi To Become First US Bank To Integrate Bitcoin Lightning appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Digital bank SoFi Technologies is set to become the first US bank to leverage the Bitcoin network and Universal Money Address, allowing Americans, Mexicans and others to send money through the Lightning Network.  SoFi has partnered with Bitcoin (BTC) payments infrastructure Lightspark to launch its blockchain-powered international money transfer service, which will go live later this year, starting in Mexico, SoFi said in an announcement on Tuesday. “For many SoFi members who regularly send money to loved ones internationally, the ability to quickly transfer money at low cost isn’t just a convenience, it’s a meaningful improvement to their everyday financial lives,” SoFi CEO Anthony Noto said on X.  According to Noto, users will be able to send money internationally directly from the SoFi app. It competes in a crowded global remittance market, which was valued at $740.5 billion in 2024. SoFi + Lightspark = instant global payments. 🌍⚡ Send money abroad in seconds, right from the @sofi app, powered by UMA. Coming soon for 🇺🇸→ 🇲🇽 with more countries to follow. The future of global payments is here: https://t.co/MxAA5o9k2Z pic.twitter.com/GFVq4KhoxF — Lightspark (@lightspark) August 19, 2025 SoFi unveils how the Bitcoin UMA solution will work SoFi’s new, UMA-powered international money transfer service will allow customers to convert US dollars into Bitcoin in real-time and route the funds across borders via the Bitcoin Lightning network, where funds are delivered directly to the recipient’s bank account in their country’s currency. Lightspark’s UMA allows users to transfer money with an email-like address while leveraging Bitcoin Lightning. The firm was founded in 2022 by David Marcus, former president of PayPal. SoFi said costs will be “below the current national average” and that exchange rates and fees will be shown to members before hitting send to “ensure full transparency.”  The service will be available at…
Threshold
T$0.01596-0.86%
RealLink
REAL$0.05177+0.44%
Bitcoin
BTC$113,614.11-0.22%
Κοινοποίηση
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/21 01:43
Κοινοποίηση
‘Somebody Somewhere’ Cast And Writers Celebrate Their Emmy Nominations

‘Somebody Somewhere’ Cast And Writers Celebrate Their Emmy Nominations

The post ‘Somebody Somewhere’ Cast And Writers Celebrate Their Emmy Nominations appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bridget Everett, Jeff Hiller, Hannah Bos and Paul Thureen attend the “Somebody Somewhere” press line at the HBO Max Emmy Nominee Celebration at NYA Studios West on August 17, 2025 in Hollywood, California. Variety via Getty Images With the comedy series premiering back in January 2022 on HBO, Peabody award winner Somebody Somewhere has come a long way over its three seasons. Starring Bridget Everett and Jeff Hiller, it tells the story of friends Sam and Joel, as well as their Kansas loved ones from all walks of life, as they navigate around love & loss, and ultimately form a “found family” along the way. Co-starring Mary Catherine Garrison, Tim Bagley and Murray Hill, the Somebody Somewhere cast & crew are in the midst of celebrating their two Emmy nominations – first, for Hiller in the “Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series” category, and for Everett and show creators Hannah Bos & Paul Thureen for “Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series.” Murrray Hill, Mary Catherine Garrison, Bridget Everett and Jeff Hiller in “Somebody Somewhere” HBO Speaking with these creatives at the HBO Max Emmy Nominee Celebration in Hollywood, California this past Sunday, I wondered what it means to Hiller, to be acknowledged by his peers in this way. Jeff Hiller attends the HBO Max Emmy Nominee Celebration at NYA Studios West on August 17, 2025 in Hollywood, California. FilmMagic “Well, it’s really exciting,” Hiller said. “It just feels like – oh my gosh, people watch the show! I’m so happy because I’m really proud of this show.” Bridget Everett attends the HBO Max Emmy Nominee Celebration at NYA Studios West on August 17, 2025 in Hollywood, California. Variety via Getty Images Everett said of her Emmy nomination, “Incredible. Sort of unbelievable. I feel like we kind of flew under…
MemeCore
M$0.4288+2.19%
FORM
FORM$3.5166-2.07%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.022082+0.22%
Κοινοποίηση
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/21 01:42
Κοινοποίηση
Trump Family Expands Crypto Bets as Thumzup Pivots Into Dogecoin Mining

Trump Family Expands Crypto Bets as Thumzup Pivots Into Dogecoin Mining

The post Trump Family Expands Crypto Bets as Thumzup Pivots Into Dogecoin Mining appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Thumzup Media Corp. (TZUP), which counts Donald Trump Jr. as a large shareholder, said it will acquire Dogehash Technologies, Inc. in an all-stock deal, pivoting from digital marketing into industrial-scale crypto mining Under the agreement, Dogehash shareholders will receive 30.7 million Thumzup shares, according to a Tuesday release, valuing the transaction at $153.8 million, based on the shares’ closing price. The combined company will rebrand as Dogehash Technologies Holdings, Inc. and list on Nasdaq under the ticker XDOG, pending shareholder approval later this year. Dogehash operates about 2,500 Scrypt ASIC miners across renewable-powered data centers in North America, with plans to scale up further in 2026. Unlike firms that pad their balance sheets by simply buying coins, Dogehash has invested in its own infrastructure, giving it direct exposure to dogecoin and litecoin block rewards at a lower cost base. The deal comes on the heels of Thumzup’s $50 million stock offering in July, earmarked for mining expansion and digital asset accumulation. The company says it will also use Dogecoin’s DogeOS layer 2 to stake in DeFi products, aiming to boost miner returns beyond standard rewards. This new deal adds to the Trump family’s expanding crypto empire. Eric Trump and Donald Jr. launched American Bitcoin earlier this year with Hut 8, which has over 60,000 miners. Meanwhile, World Liberty Financial, another Trump-backed venture, struck a $1.5 billion deal with Nasdaq-listed ALT5 Sigma to inject its WLFI token into the firm’s treasury. Thumzup stock fell 41% to $5.01 on Tuesday. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/business/2025/08/20/trump-family-expands-crypto-bets-as-thumzup-pivots-into-dogecoin-mining
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.707-1.11%
Torch of Liberty
LIBERTY$0.11658-0.29%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001739-3.17%
Κοινοποίηση
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/21 01:40
Κοινοποίηση
This banking giant raises Nvidia stock target by 60%

This banking giant raises Nvidia stock target by 60%

The post This banking giant raises Nvidia stock target by 60% appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Banking giant HSBC has raised its Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) price target to $200 from $125, a 60% increase, while maintaining a ‘Hold’ rating. The new target implies a 16% rally from the current price of $172. Notably, the American semiconductor giant is facing short-term losses, with shares down 1.6% on the day and nearly 4% over the past week. NVDA one-week stock price chart. Source: Finbold HSBC’s revision reflects a larger-than-expected AI GPU total addressable market, driven by cloud service providers’ capex upgrades, up roughly 37% year to date.  The bank also cited accelerating enterprise and sovereign AI demand and a more constructive outlook on China following the resumption of H20 licensing. For 2QFY26, HSBC projects Nvidia will post sales of $46.7 billion, slightly above management’s $45 billion guidance and broadly in line with consensus at $46.3 billion. For 3QFY26, it expects $53.9 billion, also near the Street’s $53.3 billion estimate, momentum that HSBC does not believe will trigger significant upward revisions. Risks from the Chinese market  That said, the bank flagged several risks, particularly in China. These include uncertainty over the size of the AI GPU market, potential average selling price pressure from U.S. revenue-sharing requirements, and possible pushback against U.S. chips despite the reversal of H20 export restrictions. “We believe China AI GPU [total addressable market] uncertainties remain and could disappoint the market, given lower ASP due to revenue sharing with the US administration, as well as a push back on using US chips from the Chinese authorities,” the bank said.  In general, ahead of Nvidia’s August 27 earnings, analysts widely expect strong fiscal second-quarter results, but guidance for the October quarter may fall slightly below consensus as China revenue is unlikely to be included due to pending license approvals.  Excluding China, Nvidia could be leaving $2–3 billion…
NEAR
NEAR$2.507+1.12%
U
U$0.01417-29.85%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10143+1.39%
Κοινοποίηση
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/21 01:39
Κοινοποίηση
Pi Network Gains Ulu Ventures Backing While PI Price Tests $0.33 Support

Pi Network Gains Ulu Ventures Backing While PI Price Tests $0.33 Support

TLDR Ulu Ventures has formally added Pi Network to its portfolio of companies. The PI token is trading near record lows after weeks of heavy selling pressure. Technical indicators show weak momentum and ongoing capital outflows from Pi Network. PI is moving within a descending wedge pattern which often signals a potential reversal. Support is [...] The post Pi Network Gains Ulu Ventures Backing While PI Price Tests $0.33 Support appeared first on Blockonomi.
NEAR
NEAR$2.507+1.12%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01367-1.93%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02785+1.86%
Κοινοποίηση
Blockonomi2025/08/21 01:38
Κοινοποίηση

Νέες τάσεις

Περισσότερα

Impersonating UK Police in Crypto Scam, Scammer Steals $2.8M Bitcoin from Victim

Stablecoins in opmars: China werkt aan eigen digitale yuan versie

Windtree Therapeutics’ Shares Dive 77% After Nasdaq Delisting News

Toyota Unveils $10.8M Vehicle Blockchain Network on Avalanche to Reshape Mobility Trust

Meta freezes AI hiring amid team reshuffle