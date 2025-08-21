‘Somebody Somewhere’ Cast And Writers Celebrate Their Emmy Nominations
The post ‘Somebody Somewhere’ Cast And Writers Celebrate Their Emmy Nominations appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bridget Everett, Jeff Hiller, Hannah Bos and Paul Thureen attend the “Somebody Somewhere” press line at the HBO Max Emmy Nominee Celebration at NYA Studios West on August 17, 2025 in Hollywood, California. Variety via Getty Images With the comedy series premiering back in January 2022 on HBO, Peabody award winner Somebody Somewhere has come a long way over its three seasons. Starring Bridget Everett and Jeff Hiller, it tells the story of friends Sam and Joel, as well as their Kansas loved ones from all walks of life, as they navigate around love & loss, and ultimately form a “found family” along the way. Co-starring Mary Catherine Garrison, Tim Bagley and Murray Hill, the Somebody Somewhere cast & crew are in the midst of celebrating their two Emmy nominations – first, for Hiller in the “Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series” category, and for Everett and show creators Hannah Bos & Paul Thureen for “Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series.” Murrray Hill, Mary Catherine Garrison, Bridget Everett and Jeff Hiller in “Somebody Somewhere” HBO Speaking with these creatives at the HBO Max Emmy Nominee Celebration in Hollywood, California this past Sunday, I wondered what it means to Hiller, to be acknowledged by his peers in this way. Jeff Hiller attends the HBO Max Emmy Nominee Celebration at NYA Studios West on August 17, 2025 in Hollywood, California. FilmMagic “Well, it’s really exciting,” Hiller said. “It just feels like – oh my gosh, people watch the show! I’m so happy because I’m really proud of this show.” Bridget Everett attends the HBO Max Emmy Nominee Celebration at NYA Studios West on August 17, 2025 in Hollywood, California. Variety via Getty Images Everett said of her Emmy nomination, “Incredible. Sort of unbelievable. I feel like we kind of flew under…
