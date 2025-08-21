2025-08-21 Thursday

Whales Are Choosing PEPETO Over BLockDag and MaxiDoge, Here’s Why

Presale activity is climbing again, and traders are lining up the best crypto to buy now before momentum pushes higher. BlockDAG, Pepeto, and Maxi Doge are all on the radar, but each for very different reasons. Here is what they bring, the risks in play, and which project shows the sharpest road to upside. Pepeto [...] The post Whales Are Choosing PEPETO Over BLockDag and MaxiDoge, Here’s Why appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/08/21 02:00
Crypto Price Prediction: Litecoin Rises, XRP Gains Whales, and Pepeto (PEPETO) Aims to Be The Best Crypto to Buy Now

XRP is pushing higher as the market steadies, while Litecoin is gaining momentum on the back of stronger mining numbers.  At the same time, Pepeto (PEPETO) is moving fast as an Ethereum memecoin presale with working products at launch. It brings zero fee trading on PepetoSwap, a native cross chain bridge, staking rewards targeted at
Coinstats2025/08/21 02:00
US Short-Term Interest Rate Faces Upward Risks, Influences Crypto Markets

Detail: https://coincu.com/markets/us-rate-risks-crypto-impact/
Coinstats2025/08/21 01:59
Arbitrum Gaming Ventures offers Ronin 750K ARB to become Orbit chain

The post Arbitrum Gaming Ventures offers Ronin 750K ARB to become Orbit chain appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. This is a segment from The Drop newsletter. To read full editions, subscribe. Arbitrum’s gaming investment group is offering Ronin up to 750,000 ARB spread across three consecutive years to join them as an “Orbit” chain. Currently, that’s worth about $367,500, which doesn’t seem like a whole lot. But in this down-and-out gaming market, maybe that’s enough.  Ronin’s cofounders shared screenshots on social media of the offer from Arbitrum Gaming Ventures (AGV), noting that it would also include Gaming Content Creator Program access (social content support funded by Arbitrum DAO).  They’d also get financial assistance with audit costs via an existing $10 million Arbitrum ecosystem audit program. “Cool to see Arbitrum throwing their hat into the ring,” Jeff “Jihoz” Zirlin, one of the founders, wrote in a pretty neutral-seeming response to the offer, which came from AGV councilmember and Offchain Labs Head of Gaming and Consumer Partnerships David Bolger. The proposal emphasizes Arbitrum’s continued interest in gaming. Despite some controversy earlier this year around how much money AGV more broadly was committing to gaming, they’re still pushing forward in the sector.  AGV was previously known as the Arbitrum Gaming Catalyst. Its founding partner, Daniel Peng, told me back in March that they were talking to over 100 game teams (some of those talks seemed to have resulted in investments since). Arbitrum Gaming Ventures is now helping fund titles like Wildcard (a fun MOBA-style creature battler), plus gaming startups like Xai Games and Proof of Play (the latter of which recently killed its onchain game Pirate Nation). “Studio Chain” is also building with Arbitrum, which is a gaming- and entertainment-focused Orbit chain from the My Pet Hooligan-affiliated Karrat Foundation. Ronin’s founders don’t seem totally sold on the idea of jumping on the ARB train just yet. They’re still open to offers…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/21 01:59
Elon Musk Slams Report Suggesting Withdrawal from Pro-Bitcoin America Party

TLDR Elon Musk denied a report that claimed he was abandoning plans to launch the America Party. The Wall Street Journal reported that Musk had halted his political project but he strongly rejected the claim. Musk previously supported Donald Trump in the 2024 elections and briefly served in his administration. His relationship with Trump soured [...] The post Elon Musk Slams Report Suggesting Withdrawal from Pro-Bitcoin America Party appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/08/21 01:56
BlockDAG’s X1 Miner Surpasses 2.5M Users: Redefining Global Crypto Mining

The post BlockDAG’s X1 Miner Surpasses 2.5M Users: Redefining Global Crypto Mining appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. For years, crypto mining has been an exclusive domain. Specialized hardware, high electricity costs, and technical complexity priced out most everyday users. BlockDAG’s X1 miner app disrupted that model. By turning smartphones into entry points, it stripped away the barriers of cost and complexity. With nothing more than a mobile device, users can “mine” BDAG, participate in the ecosystem, and see their balances grow. That simplicity has fueled mass adoption. Over 2.5 million people worldwide are now using X1, proving that demand for accessible mining far exceeds the small circle of professional miners who traditionally dominated the space. In many ways, BlockDAG has made mining social, interactive, and open — the kind of on-ramp crypto has been missing. Read More: Cloud Mining Platform Rankings 2025: Security, Profits, and Industry Trends Explained Democratization at Scale The global spread of X1 is just as important as its raw numbers. Unlike hardware-based mining, which clusters in regions with cheap energy, X1’s model spreads participation across geographies. This makes the BlockDAG network less vulnerable to centralization and gives communities in emerging markets a fairer chance to engage with crypto from the start. The app also connects seamlessly to BlockDAG’s upcoming Cold Wallet integration, ensuring that mined tokens can be securely held or swapped. This direct pathway from mining to custody reflects a broader design philosophy: build infrastructure that’s lightweight, inclusive, and globally accessible. The Speculative Horizon With presale funds already above $370 million and a target of $600 million, BlockDAG is approaching its global launch with significant momentum. Analysts speculate that this early distribution of BDAG through the X1 app creates one of the widest token holder bases in blockchain history before a mainnet even goes live. The implications are far-reaching. A broad distribution base strengthens community resilience, reduces concentration risk, and positions BlockDAG…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/21 01:55
Newcastle United & Alexander Isak Have Drawn Battle Lines

The post Newcastle United & Alexander Isak Have Drawn Battle Lines appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND – MAY 25: Alexander Isak of Newcastle United looks on during the Premier League match between Newcastle United FC and Everton FC at St James’ Park on May 25, 2025 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images) Getty Images Here we are then, the point of no return. There can be no more pretending, briefing or hiding. Newcastle United and Alexander Isak are in civil war, and now it is in the public domain for everyone to see and judge. This has been the story of the summer, and not just on Tyneside. Premier League champion Liverpool has been interested in Isak and has seen one offer rejected for the Sweden striker. Having reaffirmed his happiness at Newcastle publicly as recently as March, the club was steadfast in its belief he would not be sold and would not agitate for a move away. Now it is late August and Isak is well beyond agitation. He refused to join Newcastle on its pre-season tour of Asia, has not returned to training since and missed the draw with Aston Villa on Saturday. At just before 9pm BST (4pm EST) on Tuesday, he made a statement for the first time, on Instagram. “I’ve kept quiet for a long time while others have spoken,” he wrote. “That silence has allowed people to push their own version of events, even though they know it doesn’t reflect what was really said and agreed behind closed doors. “The reality is that promises were made and the club has known my position for a long time. To now act as if these issues are only emerging is misleading. “When promises are broken and trust is lost, the relationship can’t continue. That’s where things are for me right now – and why…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/21 01:54
Fed Governor Waller says ‘there is nothing scary’ in payments using DeFi rails

The post Fed Governor Waller says ‘there is nothing scary’ in payments using DeFi rails appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller declared that “there is nothing scary” about DeFi simply because it operates outside traditional banking infrastructure. Speaking at Wyoming Blockchain Symposium 2025, Waller framed blockchain-based transactions as a natural technological evolution rather than disruptive threats. He compared DeFi operations to conventional purchases, noting that buying crypto with stablecoins through smart contracts follows the same fundamental process as using debit cards at grocery stores. Waller noted: “There is nothing to be afraid of when thinking about using smart contracts, tokenization, or distributed ledgers in everyday transactions.” The Fed Governor positioned DeFi technologies as new tools for transferring assets and recording transactions, citing their functional similarity to established payment methods. Waller advocated for private sector-led innovation as the primary driver of payment system advancement, calling stablecoins the latest example of market-driven solutions. In addition, he credited stablecoin development with extending dollar accessibility globally, particularly in high-inflation countries lacking affordable banking services. Waller even highlighted stablecoins’ potential to “maintain and extend the role of the dollar internationally” while improving retail and cross-border payments through 24/7 availability and fast transferability. The speech follows the passage of the GENIUS Act, the first primary crypto legislation signed into law, which Waller called “an important step for the payment stablecoin market.” Reinforcing DeFi-friendly stance Waller’s Wyoming comments build on previous pro-innovation positions expressed throughout 2024.  Speaking at the Vienna Macroeconomics Workshop in October, the Fed Governor argued that DeFi would more likely complement traditional finance rather than replace it entirely. He acknowledged DeFi’s potential to streamline financial activities while maintaining that intermediaries serve valuable functions for most individuals. At The Clearing House Annual Conference in November 2024, Waller advocated for market-driven solutions in crypto and payments, emphasizing private sector benefits in fostering innovation through competition.  He argued that profit motivation and competition…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/21 01:53
Layer Brett Poised To Challenge Shiba Inu And Eclipse Dogecoin’s For Gains

The post Layer Brett Poised To Challenge Shiba Inu And Eclipse Dogecoin’s For Gains appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News The search for the best crypto to buy now leads to an unexpected contender. While Shiba Inu and Dogecoin dominate meme coin discussions, Layer Brett (LBRETT) is quietly positioning itself as the superior growth play for Q3 2025. With its $0.0044 presale price and 7,000% APY staking rewards, this Ethereum Layer 2 token offers what SHIB and DOGE can’t. Real utility. Real yields. And real 100x potential. Shiba Inu’s (SHIB) shrinking upside Shiba Inu trades near $0.000013, struggling to regain its $0.000086 all-time high. The token’s $7.4 billion market cap presents a massive hurdle. SHIB would need $7.4 billion in new investment just to double. More concerning is its lack of staking rewards. Holders rely entirely on price appreciation. Layer Brett solves both problems. Its micro-cap status means just $440 million could drive 100x returns. The 7,000% APY staking turns idle tokens into income generators. For investors seeking the best crypto to buy now, this combination is irresistible. Dogecoin’s (DOGE) fading momentum Dogecoin’s $0.24 price reflects its stagnation. The $33 billion market cap demands enormous capital inflows for meaningful growth. DOGE’s outdated technology compounds the issue. Transactions remain slow and expensive compared to modern Layer 2 solutions. Layer Brett outperforms Dogecoin in every technical aspect. Ethereum Layer 2 infrastructure delivers 10,000+ TPS with sub-penny fees. The fixed 10 billion token supply prevents inflationary dilution. Most importantly, $LBRETT offers actual staking rewards instead of empty hype. Why does Layer Brett (LBRETT) stand out? The best crypto to buy now needs more than meme power. It needs substance. Layer Brett delivers through: Presale advantage: $0.0044 entry mirrors SHIB’s 2021 and DOGE’s 2017 price points Staking revolution: 7,000% APY dwarfs SHIB and DOGE’s zero-yield models Technology: Ethereum L2 scalability outperforms both networks Community growth: $1 million giveaway fuels organic adoption Shiba…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/21 01:51
‘Wilder World’ Launches First-Person Shooter Game With $100K Tournament

The post ‘Wilder World’ Launches First-Person Shooter Game With $100K Tournament appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief Wilder World launched a 10-player shooter game mode in “super early access” at Gamescom, featuring deathmatch gameplay in a recreated Miami setting called Wiami. The Ethereum-based project is hosting a $100,000 tournament from August 25 to September 24, with five finalists receiving all-expenses-paid trips to compete in person. This shooter represents the second release in Wilder World’s broader metaverse vision targeting early 2026, which will include racing, combat, mining, concerts, and other experiences. Wilder World launched a high-intensity shooter game mode into “super early access” at the annual Gamescom conference on Wednesday. The Ethereum-based project aims to create a broad metaverse of gaming experiences, which kick-started last year with the launch of the racing game Wilder Wheels in partnership with Lamborghini. The PC-based shooter is a 10-player free-for-all deathmatch that blends first and third-person perspectives. Available on Epic Games Store, each match will last for 10 minutes, with players earning points as they battle in a fragment of Wiami—which is a 1:1 recreation of Miami, and the future foundation of its open-world metaverse. Gamescom attendees will also be able to claim Samsung-branded playable NFTs. To celebrate the launch of the game, Wilder Worlds is hosting a $100,000 tournament with qualifiers running from August 25 to September 9, before a round of playoffs and finally an in-person final at an undisclosed location on September 24. The five players who qualify will be flown out to the final, all expenses paid. Wilder World’s shooter game mode comes as the second release in its broader metaverse vision, which is targeting an early 2026 rollout. ﻿ Pseudonymous co-founder and Executive Producer n3o told Decrypt that the full game will include “racing, combat, resource mining, exploration, concerts, art galleries, and branded cultural experiences” that “coexist within a living, player-driven economy.” “Launching individual modes…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/21 01:50
