Bitcoin, Shiba Inu & MAGACOIN FINANCE in 2025
The post Bitcoin, Shiba Inu & MAGACOIN FINANCE in 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Bitcoin, Shiba Inu, and MAGACOIN FINANCE are in focus. Analysts debate which altcoin and presale could deliver the biggest gains in 2025. A new wave of fresh opportunities are emerging as capital continues to rotate in the cryptocurrency market. While Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency network by market cap, continues to dominate the market, analysts are noting that the biggest gains in the ongoing cycle will come from altcoins and early-stage projects. Cryptocurrency traders and investors are paying close attention to the list of the best crypto presales to buy, knowing that presales often carry the highest upside. With the volatility in full swing, investors are exiting their positions in large-cap tokens and turning to emerging contenders such as MAGACOIN FINANCE. Bitcoin’s Maturity Bitcoin remains the dominant force in crypto, often setting the tone for market cycles. However, analysts note that its size and maturity may limit the scale of future gains. While projections suggest Bitcoin could still climb higher, the days of delivering exponential percentage returns may be behind it. For investors seeking outsized growth, attention is shifting to projects with earlier entry points. While Bitcoin offers security as a store of value, MAGACOIN’s early-stage positioning gives it a longer runway for potential upside in the next cycle. Shiba Inu’s Ongoing Retail Momentum Shiba Inu (SHIB) remains one of the most speculative tokens in the market, but its loyal community and expanding ecosystem keep it relevant. Token burns and the rollout of Shibarium have added utility and strengthened investor interest. Analysts believe SHIB could surprise again if whale accumulation continues and retail demand accelerates. For many traders, Shiba Inu’s track record makes it part of the conversation — not just as a meme coin, but as one of the best altcoins to watch in 2025. Why MAGACOIN FINANCE…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/21 15:33
Singapore’s DBS Bank to Issue Tokenized Crypto Notes on Ethereum Blockchain
DBS will initially rollout tokenized notes to eligible investors of digital platforms, including ADDX, DigiFT and HydraX.
Coinstats
2025/08/21 15:32
EUR/GBP flat lines near 0.8650 as traders await Eurozone/UK PMI data
The post EUR/GBP flat lines near 0.8650 as traders await Eurozone/UK PMI data appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. EUR/GBP trades flat around 0.8655 in Thursday’s early European session. Hotter-than-expected UK July inflation data diminishes the chance of a further rate cut by the BoE this year. ECB’s Lagarde said she saw slower growth with trade uncertainty lingering. The EUR/GBP cross trades on a flat note around 0.8655 during the early European session on Thursday. Traders prefer to wait on the sidelines ahead of the preliminary reading of the HCOB Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) for August from the Eurozone and Germany, which are due later on Thursday. Also, flash UK S&P Global PMI data will be published. UK inflation rose again in July to a higher-than-expected 3.8% amid higher food prices and travel costs, prompting the expectation that the Bank of England (BoE) will delay further interest rate cuts. This, in turn, could underpin the Pound Sterling (GBP) and create a headwind for the cross. The BoE cut the interest rates from 4.25% to 4% earlier this month as the UK central bank resumed what it describes as a “gradual and careful” approach to monetary easing. A quarter-point cut is not fully priced in until March 2026. Earlier this month, the next rate reduction was viewed as highly likely before the end of 2025, per Reuters. On the Euro front, the European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde said on Thursday that the Eurozone economy is likely to see slower growth this quarter. Lagarde added that recent trade deals have alleviated but not eliminated due to uncertainty from the unpredictable policy environment. ECB policymakers are anticipated to leave the deposit rate at 2.0% when they meet in September after their summer break, extending a pause that began last month following a yearlong campaign of cuts. The HCOB PMI reports released on Thursday could offer some hints about the interest rate path in…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/21 15:30
Bitcoin, Shiba Inu & MAGACOIN FINANCE — Which Altcoin Will Deliver the Biggest Gains in 2025?
A new wave of fresh opportunities are emerging as capital continues to rotate in the cryptocurrency market. While Bitcoin, the […] The post Bitcoin, Shiba Inu & MAGACOIN FINANCE — Which Altcoin Will Deliver the Biggest Gains in 2025? appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/08/21 15:30
Why Experts Say This Token Will Outrank Legacy Coins Like Cardano (ADA) in Both Growth and ROI by 2026
While the crypto market holds its breath for its next phenomenon, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is quickly emerging as the venture professionals think will leave legacy coins far behind in growth as well as return on investment (ROI). Mutuum Finance (MUTM) currently stands at $0.035 in presale stage 6. In stage 7, it will be priced […]
Cryptopolitan
2025/08/21 15:30
Australian Dollar marks two month lows as US Dollar strengthens ahead of US PMI data
The post Australian Dollar marks two month lows as US Dollar strengthens ahead of US PMI data appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Australian Dollar marked a two-month low at 0.6418 on Thursday. Australia’s S&P Global Manufacturing PMI rose to 52.9, while Services PMI climbed to 55.1 in August. FOMC Meeting Minutes suggested that most members considered the decision appropriate to maintain the interest rates. The Australian Dollar (AUD) depreciates against the US Dollar (USD) on Thursday, extending its losses for the fourth successive day. The AUD/USD pair remains subdued despite the release of the improved preliminary data of S&P Global Australia’s Purchasing Managers Index (PMI). Furthermore, the preliminary S&P Global US Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) reports will be eyed later in the day. Australia’s S&P Global Manufacturing PMI came in at 52.9 in August, against 51.3 prior. Meanwhile, Services PMI rose to 55.1 from the previous reading of 54.1. The Composite PMI improved to 54.9 from 53.8 previously. However, Australia’s Consumer Inflation Expectations rose 3.9% in August, against the previous rise of 4.7%. The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) is expected to remain cautious after last week’s rate cut. Traders anticipate that the central bank to resume easing with a larger 50 basis-point rate cut, likely in November. The Federal Open Market Committee’s (FOMC) Minutes for the July 29-30 meeting indicated that most Federal Reserve (Fed) officials emphasized that inflation risks outweighed labor market concerns during last month’s meeting, as tariffs deepened divisions among policymakers. Most policymakers considered it appropriate to maintain the benchmark interest rate in the 4.25%–4.50% range. Australian Dollar remains subdued as US Dollar steadies ahead of Powell’s upcoming speech The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the value of the US Dollar against six major currencies, is holding ground and trading around 98.20 at the time of writing. Traders are awaiting Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium in Wyoming on Friday, which may…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/21 15:24
Gold price in Saudi Arabia: Rates on August 21
The post Gold price in Saudi Arabia: Rates on August 21 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Gold prices fell in Saudi Arabia on Thursday, according to data compiled by FXStreet. The price for Gold stood at 402.71 Saudi Riyals (SAR) per gram, down compared with the SAR 403.94 it cost on Wednesday. The price for Gold decreased to SAR 4,697.14 per tola from SAR 4,711.44 per tola a day earlier. Unit measure Gold Price in SAR 1 Gram 402.71 10 Grams 4,027.11 Tola 4,697.14 Troy Ounce 12,525.71 FXStreet calculates Gold prices in Saudi Arabia by adapting international prices (USD/SAR) to the local currency and measurement units. Prices are updated daily based on the market rates taken at the time of publication. Prices are just for reference and local rates could diverge slightly. Gold FAQs Gold has played a key role in human’s history as it has been widely used as a store of value and medium of exchange. Currently, apart from its shine and usage for jewelry, the precious metal is widely seen as a safe-haven asset, meaning that it is considered a good investment during turbulent times. Gold is also widely seen as a hedge against inflation and against depreciating currencies as it doesn’t rely on any specific issuer or government. Central banks are the biggest Gold holders. In their aim to support their currencies in turbulent times, central banks tend to diversify their reserves and buy Gold to improve the perceived strength of the economy and the currency. High Gold reserves can be a source of trust for a country’s solvency. Central banks added 1,136 tonnes of Gold worth around $70 billion to their reserves in 2022, according to data from the World Gold Council. This is the highest yearly purchase since records began. Central banks from emerging economies such as China, India and Turkey are quickly increasing their Gold reserves. Gold has an…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/21 15:21
Gold is pressured by hawkish Fed, strong USD, and peace deal optimism
The post Gold is pressured by hawkish Fed, strong USD, and peace deal optimism appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Gold drifts lower on Thursday as hawkish FOMC Minutes continue to underpin the USD. Hopes for a Russia-Ukraine peace deal further exerted pressure on the XAU/USD pair. The global PMIs could drive the commodity ahead of Fed Chair Powell’s speech on Friday. Gold (XAU/USD) struggles to capitalize on the previous day’s goodish rebound from a three-week low and attracts fresh sellers during the Asian session on Thursday. Minutes from the late July FOMC policy meeting released on Wednesday read on the hawkish side, with participants more worried about inflation than the labour market. This further tempers bets for a jumbo interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve (Fed) in September, which, in turn, is seen underpinning the US Dollar (USD) and exerting downward pressure on the non-yielding yellow metal. Furthermore, the optimism over a possible agreement to end the protracted Russia-Ukraine conflict turns out to be another factor denting demand for the safe-haven Gold. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump’s calls on Fed Governor Lisa Cook to resign after mortgage fraud allegations raised concerns about the central bank’s independence. This might hold back the USD bulls from placing aggressive bets and support the bullion. Traders now look to the flash global PMIs for some impetus ahead of Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium. Daily Digest Market Movers: Gold is pressured by hawkish Fed-inspired USD uptick Minutes of the July 30-31 FOMC policy meeting released on Wednesday showed that almost all officials supported keeping rates unchanged, and a majority of participants judged the upside risk to inflation. Furthermore, policymakers noted rising threats to the economy that would warrant monitoring, though they largely agreed that their current stance was the appropriate way to go. This comes amid signs of a gain of momentum in price pressures and continues to…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/21 15:18
Fed Prioritizes Inflation Risks Over Labor Market Concerns
The post Fed Prioritizes Inflation Risks Over Labor Market Concerns appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Fed focuses on inflation risks and maintains interest rates, affecting markets. The dollar strengthens, impacting cryptocurrency valuations. Markets await Fed Chair Powell’s Jackson Hole speech. The Federal Reserve’s July meeting minutes reveal policymakers prioritizing inflation risks over a slow labor market, impacting the dollar’s value before key speeches at the Jackson Hole Symposium. Market attention shifts to Fed Chair Powell’s Jackson Hole speech, potentially influencing cryptocurrency volatility amid Dollar strength and labor market data. Fed’s Inflation Focus Strengthens US Dollar The minutes reveal that the Federal Reserve prioritized managing inflation risks over addressing potential weaknesses in the labor market during its July meeting. Fed Chair Jerome Powell guided the discussions, and the decision was made to maintain the current interest rates, highlighting inflation as a greater threat. The immediate effect of the minutes was an observed increase in the strength of the US dollar, influencing commodity and cryptocurrency markets. As a consequence, Bitcoin and Ethereum experienced a slight decline as a result of the strengthened dollar. Participants generally pointed to risks to both sides of the Committee’s dual mandate, emphasizing upside risk to inflation and downside risk to employment. — FOMC Minutes, July 2025 Federal Reserve FOMC Minutes Market analysts have shown varied responses. A report from Danske Bank described the minutes as somewhat stale, given their timing before recent jobs data. Focused anticipation surrounds Fed Chair Powell’s upcoming remarks at the Jackson Hole Symposium, where any guidance may bear significant market influence. Historical Patterns Suggest Inflation Priority Continues Did you know? Historically, the Federal Reserve often leans towards prioritizing inflation control over labor market concerns, as seen during the 2022-23 rate hike cycles. This suggests a prolonged emphasis on monetary stability in present deliberations. Bitcoin’s current valuation is $113,673.64, supported by a substantial market cap of formatNumber(2263165064401,…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/21 15:17
India HSBC Composite PMI climbed from previous 61.1 to 65.2 in August
The post India HSBC Composite PMI climbed from previous 61.1 to 65.2 in August appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page. If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet. FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted. The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/21 15:15
