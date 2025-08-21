2025-08-21 Thursday

Crypto News

Price predictions 8/20: BTC, ETH, XRP, BNB, SOL, DOGE, ADA, LINK, HYPE, XLM

Bitcoin and Ether are trying to rise from their respective lows, indicating strong buying on the dips. Key points:Bitcoin’s drop has resulted in net outflows from BTC ETFs on Tuesday, but buyers are likely to step in and arrest the decline near $110,530.Ether bulls are trying to flip the $4,094 level into support, indicating a positive sentiment.Read more
Coinstats2025/08/21 02:03
UK mirrors US sanctions against Russian crypto networks

The post UK mirrors US sanctions against Russian crypto networks appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The UK is following the US’s approach to sanction-evading crypto networks in Russia by enacting its own measures against crypto exchanges, stablecoins, and a Kyrgyzstan bank used to fund military goods.  The UK government announced its sanctions today, claiming that Russia is relying on “the Kyrgyz financial sector to channel money through opaque financial networks, including through the use of cryptocurrencies.” They also target the Grinex and Meer crypto exchanges, the Kyrgyzstan-based Capital Bank of Central Asia, CJSC Tengricoin, Old Vector LLC, and Altair Holding SA. Read more: Garantex reportedly tied to violent Russian debt gang and KGB successor Sanctioned individuals include the director of the A7A5 ruble-pegged stablecoin, Leoniid Shumakov, Zhanyshbek Uulu Nazarbek, and Capital Bank Director Kantemir Kaparbekovich Chalbayev.  The UK claims that A7A5, issued by the Kyrgyzstani firm Old Vector, was used to move $9.3 billion from Garantex to Grinex in order to evade Western sanctions. A7A5 was created for financial firms owned by the Moldovan oligarch Ilan Mironovic Shor and the sanctioned Russian bank Promsvyazbank Public Joint Stock Company. Ilan Mironovic Shor reportedly became a Russian citizen in Moscow after fleeing Moldova in 2019 following a conviction accusing him of carrying out $1 billion in bank fraud. The UK Sanctions Minister said, “If the Kremlin thinks they can hide their desperate attempts to soften the blow of our sanctions by laundering transactions through dodgy crypto networks — they are sorely mistaken.” Sanctions imposed before and after Ukraine-Russia peace talks The UK notes that the sanctions follow “redoubled efforts” from itself and international allies “to secure a just and lasting peace in Ukraine.”  US sanctions were imposed the day before President Donald Trump met with President Vladimir Putin to discuss what it would take to end the invasion of Ukraine.  Western allies have since met with Ukraine’s President…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/21 02:02
Zoekopdrachten voor &#8216;altseason&#8217; maken diepe duik: altcoins pieken kortstondig, maar verliezen op lange termijn

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord Elke paar maanden duikt de term ‘altseason’ weer op. Investeerders hopen dan dat altcoins massaal beter presteren dan Bitcoin. Maar als we de geschiedenis volgen, blijkt het idee van een altseason vooral een hardnekkige mythe. Altcoins kunnen soms tijdelijk uitblinken, maar structureel verliezen ze terrein tegenover Bitcoin. In de week van 13 augustus 2025 beleefde de zoekterm “alt season” opnieuw een korte opleving in Google Trends. De wereldwijde zoekinteresse steeg naar een piek van 100, om vervolgens binnen zes dagen met ruim 55% te dalen. Tegelijkertijd beleefden Dogecoin (DOGE) en XRP een rally van zo’n 19%, waarna ze hun winst snel weer inleverden. De markt lijkt steeds opnieuw te vallen voor dezelfde illusie: dat altcoins een nieuwe, duurzame fase van dominantie ingaan. De data laten echter een ander verhaal zien. Overigens hebben niet alleen alts het lastig. Ook bitcoin en de Nasdaq zagen een daling. Altseason en de cyclus van altcoins: piek, hype, leegloop Wie naar de koersgeschiedenis van populaire altcoins kijkt, ziet een herkenbaar patroon: een explosieve prijsstijging, gevolgd door een langzame, vaak onopvallende daling. Dit gebeurde eerder met onder meer Litecoin (LTC), EOS, Cardano (ADA) en zelfs met projecten als Chainlink (LINK) of VeChain (VET). Slechts een handvol altcoins weet na zo’n piek nog structureel waarde op te bouwen. De term ‘altseason’ suggereert een collectieve, langdurige overprestatie van altcoins ten opzichte van Bitcoin. In werkelijkheid gaat het meestal om kortstondige stijgingen van enkele tokens, vaak aangewakkerd door marketing, FOMO (fear of missing out) of speculatie. Op de lange termijn blijven deze projecten vrijwel altijd achter bij Bitcoin, zowel in prijsontwikkeling als in adoptie. Geen structurele rotatie van dominantie Altcoins kunnen op korte termijn spektakel bieden. Een nieuwe blockchain lanceert, een hype over een AI-integratie verspreidt zich, of een exchange voegt een nieuwe munt toe. In dat soort periodes is het mogelijk dat bepaalde tokens tijdelijk harder stijgen dan Bitcoin. Maar dit is zelden een bredere beweging van structurele altcoin-dominantie. De Bitcoin-dominantie – het percentage van de totale cryptomarkt dat wordt vertegenwoordigd door Bitcoin – blijft historisch gezien veerkrachtig. Elke poging tot “vlucht naar altcoins” blijkt vroeg of laat tijdelijk. Investeerders keren uiteindelijk terug naar de relatieve stabiliteit, veiligheid en liquiditeit van Bitcoin, vooral in tijden van marktstress. Altseason zoekdata weerspiegelt sentiment, geen fundamentele waarde De recente piek in zoekopdrachten naar ‘alt season’ was opvallend abrupt. Economen vermoeden zelfs dat bots of gerichte marketingcampagnes verantwoordelijk waren voor het plotselinge zoekvolume. Grote crypto-exchanges hebben belang bij verhoogde handelsactiviteit en kunnen het narratief van een altseason bewust aanjagen. Hoewel zoektrends soms iets zeggen over het sentiment onder particuliere beleggers, zijn ze geen betrouwbare indicator voor structurele marktbewegingen. Het internet mag dan tijdelijk geloven in een altcoin-rally, de blockchain-economie reageert uiteindelijk op adoptie, use-cases en robuustheid. En daarin blijft Bitcoin veruit dominant. De les voor beleggers: laat je niet misleiden door termen Het idee van een altseason verkoopt goed: het klinkt als een kans, een momentum, een moment waarop je als kleine belegger kunt ‘meeliften’. Maar wie nuchter naar de data kijkt, ziet dat het eerder gaat om korte, hype-gedreven cycli dan om een fundamentele verschuiving in de marktstructuur. De meeste altcoins verliezen op de lange termijn aan waarde, zeker ten opzichte van Bitcoin. Ze zijn interessant voor kortetermijnhandel, maar zelden geschikt als langetermijninvestering. Elke zogenaamde altseason eindigt uiteindelijk in een herwaardering van Bitcoin als hoeksteen van de cryptomarkt. Koop je crypto via Best Wallet Best wallet is een topklasse crypto wallet waarmee je anoniem crypto kan kopen. Met meer dan 60 chains gesupport kan je al je main crypto coins aanschaffen via Best Wallet. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Zoekopdrachten voor ‘altseason’ maken diepe duik: altcoins pieken kortstondig, maar verliezen op lange termijn is geschreven door Robin Heester en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Coinstats2025/08/21 02:01
10 Low-Cap Coins That Could Go Parabolic This Altcoin Season

As the crypto market enters a new phase, a spotlight is turning to low-cap meme coins, which are known for their potential to deliver significant returns. While highly speculative and volatile, these assets can see explosive growth, especially during an altcoin season when interest and capital shift from Bitcoin to alternative cryptocurrencies. The following list […]
The Cryptonomist2025/08/21 02:01
Senator Lummis Predicts Crypto Bill to Become Law by 2026!

Senator Cynthia Lummis, a well-known advocate for cryptocurrencies, has provided fresh insights into the timeline for advancing her comprehensive cryptocurrency market structure bill. The legislation, aimed at setting a clear regulatory framework for digital assets, is a crucial development for the blockchain and crypto community. In her interview on CoinDesk TV, Lummis revealed her determination [...]
Crypto Breaking News2025/08/21 02:01
SoFi Pioneers U.S. Bank Integration with Bitcoin Lightning

SoFi integrates Bitcoin Lightning and UMA for fast, low-cost international transfers, starting with Mexico. A bold move in fintech. SoFi Technologies made a big announcement that has caught the attention of many. The digital bank will be the first U.S. bank to use the Bitcoin network and Universal Money Address, or UMA. The new service […] The post SoFi Pioneers U.S. Bank Integration with Bitcoin Lightning appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/08/21 02:00
Coinbase Turns to Stablecoins in Race to Power AI Payments

Hackathon participants built tools like chatbots charging cents per response and group-chat marketplaces that bypass banks entirely. The common thread […] The post Coinbase Turns to Stablecoins in Race to Power AI Payments appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/08/21 02:00
VIRTUAL on track for a 10X move: Is $5.12 within reach?

Virtual whales accumulate more orders at the current price level, fueling speculation of a $5.12 breakout.
Coinstats2025/08/21 02:00
Solana Dominates User Charts This Week. Could An Emerging Gem On It Spark the Next Rally?

The crypto market has been moving sideways lately, but Solana keeps making noise in its own way. Over the past week (Aug 12–19, 2025), activity on the network has been buzzing, once again putting Solana at the top for user engagement. Solana's Strong Showing In User Growth And Key Metrics Recent figures lay out why Solana is leaving others behind. Nansen data puts the network at over 20.71 million active addresses for the week ending August 19, 2025, way ahead of BNB Chain's 10.26 million and Base at 7.19 million in similar periods. Another look from Nansen highlights Solana hitting 22.24 million in a comparable stretch, with Tron and others trailing far back, thanks to its cheap fees and quick processing that appeal to users everywhere. DeFi on Solana is holding steady too. TVL is sitting around $10.4B (DefiLlama), slightly down over 24 hours but still up 5% on the week. DEX volumes remain healthy, averaging $2.6B daily, with a weekly total above $28B. The token itself trades at about $184, giving Solana a market cap close to $99B. Not bad for a chain that only a year ago was battling network hiccups. Early 2025 tweaks to the network have smoothed out operations, making it a go-to for developers tinkering with games, social apps, and DeFi tools. It's this kind of steady momentum that reminds observers of past cycles where one chain's rise lifts innovative projects built on it, creating those unexpected winners that savvy traders spot early. Unich: A Solana-Built Project Improving The OTC Space Amid this momentum, one project catching attention is Unich, a Solana-based platform designed to clean up the messy world of OTC deals for pre-launch tokens. Normally, these trades happen informally through Telegram chats, not exactly the safest setup. Unich Pre-Market changes that dynamic by leveraging smart contracts to secure collateral from both buyers and sellers, ensuring automatic compensation if a deal falls through after the token generation event (TGE). This approach minimizes risks in a space where trust has been hard to come by, turning what was once a gamble into a more reliable process. https://twitter.com/unich_com/status/1948409782425079924 Complementing this, Unich Pre-Order enables leveraged exposure to listed tokens with only 5% collateral required, settling trades at a predetermined price to avoid liquidation pitfalls and short-term volatility. These tools highlight a shift toward strategic trading over pure speculation, especially appealing in Solana's fast-paced environment where meme coins and DeFi plays dominate. Recently, Unich IDO has launched, targeting 100 million $UN for fundraising. The starting price is set at $0.15 per UN, with a referral program aimed at community growth, and includes an 11% referral program (8% in USDT, 3% in $UN) to encourage community expansion. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B0aemyUrO6A The same as many market analysts, we consider Unich IDO one of the most anticipated token sales in Q3/2025 because of the solid milestones they’ve reached. In just six months, Unich has already processed $1.2B in OTC volume and become the world’s first OTC exchange to hit that amazing number. The platform so far has attracted over 5M users from 100+ countries, and generated $20M in revenue, before its own token launch. For anyone watching Solana’s ecosystem, Unich feels like one of those projects that could ride the wave higher. With expected listings on top-tier CEXs on the horizon after the token sale, Unich may be worth keeping an eye on. Disclaimer: This Press release article is provided by the Client. The Client is solely responsible for this page’s content, quality, accuracy, products, advertising, or other materials. Readers should conduct their own research before taking any actions related to the material available on this page. The Crypto Basic is not responsible for the accuracy of info and any damage or loss caused or alleged to be caused by the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned in this press release article. Please note that The Crypto Basic does not endorse or support any content or product on this page. We strongly advise readers to conduct their own research before acting on any information presented here and assume full responsibility for their decisions. This article should not be considered investment advice.
Coinstats2025/08/21 02:00
‘US tariffs on mining rigs are rising sharply’ as CleanSpark, IREN report massive liabilities

US Bitcoin miners face mounting costs and regulatory pressure as the trade war reshapes the industry. The US-led trade war is having major repercussions for the Bitcoin mining industry, with looming disputes with Customs and Border Protection (CBP) potentially exposing American companies to massive liabilities.That was a key takeaway from The Miner Mag’s latest Bitcoin Mining Update, which examined how mining firms are navigating a complex tariff environment shaped by ongoing US-China trade tensions.With the White House modifying tariff rates on several Asian countries, the effective duty now stands at 57.6% on China-origin mining machines and 21.6% on those from Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand, according to the report.Read more
Coinstats2025/08/21 02:00
