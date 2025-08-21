Ανταλλακτήριο MEXC
Crypto News
UK Sanctions Crypto Exchanges Grinex and Meer Over Russia-Linked Token
The post UK Sanctions Crypto Exchanges Grinex and Meer Over Russia-Linked Token appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The UK government has imposed new sanctions on the cryptocurrency exchanges Grinex and Meer, accusing the platforms of facilitating transactions in the rouble-backed digital token A7A5 that bolster Russia’s efforts to evade Western financial restrictions The UK government has imposed new sanctions on the cryptocurrency exchanges Grinex and Meer, accusing the platforms of facilitating transactions in the rouble-backed digital token A7A5 that bolster Russia’s efforts to evade Western financial restrictions. London said the measures target what it described as “circumvention and crypto networks exploited by Russia,” expanding a sanctions regime that already restricts Russian access to global capital markets. Details of the financial or operational constraints placed on the two exchanges were not immediately disclosed, but the order blocks any UK person or entity from dealing with the firms and freezes their U.K.-based assets. Moscow responded by barring entry to 21 individuals it claims disseminate anti-Russian disinformation through British media outlets, adding them to a growing “stop list” of Western nationals prohibited from traveling to Russia. The moves underscore the widening use of digital-asset controls and reciprocal travel bans in the sanctions standoff between the UK and Russia. This is an AI-generated article powered by DeepNewz, curated by The Defiant. For more information, including article sources, visit DeepNewz. Source: https://thedefiant.io/news/regulation/uk-sanctions-crypto-exchanges-grinex-meer-over-russia-linked-token-6bd2ff41
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/21 02:14
BTC Prices Fluctuate as Fed Minutes Reveal Economic Tensions
The Fed's decision to maintain rates sparked BTC interest before release. Fed minutes highlighted economic tensions due to tariff-induced inflation. Continue Reading:BTC Prices Fluctuate as Fed Minutes Reveal Economic Tensions The post BTC Prices Fluctuate as Fed Minutes Reveal Economic Tensions appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Coinstats
2025/08/21 02:13
Canadian Dollar weakens after Canadian CPI eases faster than expected
The post Canadian Dollar weakens after Canadian CPI eases faster than expected appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Canadian Dollar lost further ground against the US Dollar on Tuesday. Canadian CPI inflation eased more than expected in July, knocking back the Loonie. Despite easing inflation pressures, headline inflation metrics are still far above BoC targets. The Canadian Dollar (CAD) shed further weight on Tuesday, declining against the US Dollar (USD) after Canadian Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation figures showed a slight easing in headline figures. Despite cooling headline figures, expectations of easing price pressures for consumers remain subdued as still-rising costs for everyday items get offset by fuel price reductions after the federal government axed key carbon taxes. Rate market bets on the next Bank of Canada (BoC) interest rate cut remain largely unchanged, with median expectations forecasting that the Canadian central bank will continue to stand pat on interest rates until late January. Mixed inflation data bodes poorly for a clear path forward for the BoC, and when coupled with lagging employment numbers through the second quarter, makes it difficult for the BoC to justify dropping rates any further. Daily digest market movers: Canadian Dollar retreats on complicated CPI inflation print The Canadian Dollar fell nearly one-half of one percent against the US Dollar on Tuesday. USD/CAD was driven to its highest bids in over two weeks following Canadian CPI inflation data. Common CPI held steady at 2.6% YoY, while the BoC’s Trimmed Mean CPI held steady at 3.0%. Headline CPI ticked higher to 0.3% MoM, also as expected. Despite a slight easing overall inflation pressures, the BoC still lacks room to make interest rate cuts thanks to declining hiring figures in the second quarter. Economists are equally divided on whether or not the Bank of Canada will be able to justify a rate trim in time for its next rate call in September. USD/CAD price…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/21 02:12
Mystery Trader Turns $125K Into $29.6M in 4 Months on ETH Leverage
An anonymous trader on Hyperliquid turned a $125,000 investment into a staggering $29.6 million in just four months by strategically leveraging long positions on ethereum. The Rise of a New High-Risk Trader An unknown high-risk Hyperliquid trader turned $125,000 into $29.6 million in just four months. According to Lookonchain, the trader, who has been compared […]
Coinstats
2025/08/21 02:08
Powell to Highlight Labor’s Role in Fed Policy Shift
Detail: https://coincu.com/markets/powell-labor-role-fed-policy/
Coinstats
2025/08/21 02:08
Fed Tells Banks to Adopt Crypto Without Fear: $HYPER Pumps
The post Fed Tells Banks to Adopt Crypto Without Fear: $HYPER Pumps appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Fed Tells Banks to Adopt Crypto Without Fear: $HYPER Pumps Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Ben is a freelance writer specializing in crypto developments (mainly altcoins) and the intricate ways global economics shape the digital asset space. His B.Ed. in Education provides a unique foundation for his writing, enabling him to distill complex crypto concepts and market shifts into clear, digestible insights. This skill is key to helping readers adapt and apply their understanding to the ever-evolving world of crypto investment. Passionate about making crypto accessible, Ben crafts content designed to educate a broad audience, from current market events to the essential foundational knowledge that underpins them. His goal is to empower readers through understanding. When he’s not immersed in crypto analysis and breaking down complex topics, Ben is an avid Pokémon fan and enjoys all things Disney. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/fed-tells-banks-to-adopt-crypto-without-fear-bitcoin-hyper-pumps/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/21 02:07
BREAKING: Highly Anticipated FED Minutes Released – Here Are the Details and Bitcoin’s Initial Response
The Fed has finally released the minutes of its long-awaited final meeting. Here's what you need to know. Continue Reading: BREAKING: Highly Anticipated FED Minutes Released – Here Are the Details and Bitcoin’s Initial Response
Coinstats
2025/08/21 02:06
Wormhole Foundation Moves to Outbid LayerZero for Stargate
TLDR: Wormhole Foundation is preparing a counter-offer to LayerZero’s $110M Stargate bid, requesting a five-day vote suspension. LayerZero’s $110M deal values Stargate assets below treasury levels, sparking Wormhole’s challenge for a fairer process. Stargate processed $4B in July bridge volume, showing 10x yearly growth and underscoring its rising market position. Stargate DAO treasury holds $92M [...] The post Wormhole Foundation Moves to Outbid LayerZero for Stargate appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi
2025/08/21 02:05
SON DAKİKA: Beklenen FED Tutanakları Yayınlandı! İşte Detaylar ve Bitcoin’in İlk Tepkisi
FED’in son faiz toplantısının detaylarını içeren FOMC tutanakları nihayet yayınlandı. İşte toplantı tutanaklarından öne çıkan detaylar: Birçok yetkili, gümrük vergilerinin tam etkisinin görülmesinin zaman alabileceğini belirtti. Üyelerin bir kısmı, yüksek varlık değerlerinden endişeli. Çoğunluk, enflasyon riskinin istihdam riskinden daha ağır bastığını düşünüyor. Birkaç katılımcı, federal fon faiz oranının mevcut hedef aralığının nötr seviyeden çok uzak […] Kaynak: Bitcoinsistemi.com
Coinstats
2025/08/21 02:05
A Dark Day For Crypto ETF As Markets Tumble
Crypto ETFs are going through their strongest turbulence zone in weeks. In a single session, nearly one billion dollars were withdrawn from funds backed by bitcoin and Ether, in a fragile market context. This wave of withdrawals, which coincides with a sharp drop in prices, reveals a reversal in investor sentiment. As the two flagship assets falter, institutional investor confidence also seems to be retreating. L’article A Dark Day For Crypto ETF As Markets Tumble est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
Coinstats
2025/08/21 02:05
