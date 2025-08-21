2025-08-21 Thursday

Crypto News

Απολαύστε τα πιο δημοφιλή νέα σχετικά με τα κρύπτο, καθώς και ενημερώσεις της αγοράς
Institutional Demand Could Send Ethereum (ETH) to $5500 While Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Steals the Spotlight With $5 Target

Institutional Demand Could Send Ethereum (ETH) to $5500 While Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Steals the Spotlight With $5 Target

As Ethereum (ETH) inches toward a potential $5,500 rally on the back of surging institutional demand, the real buzz in the market is shifting elsewhere, toward Mutuum Finance (MUTM). The emerging DeFi protocol is quickly stealing the spotlight, with analysts eyeing a bold $5 price target amid growing traction in decentralized lending. Mutuum Finance presale […]
RealLink
REAL$0.05178+0.46%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001739-3.17%
Suilend
SEND$0.6173-5.66%
Κοινοποίηση
Cryptopolitan2025/08/21 02:30
Κοινοποίηση
Wormhole Foundation plans to compete with LayerZero for Stargate acquisition

Wormhole Foundation plans to compete with LayerZero for Stargate acquisition

The post Wormhole Foundation plans to compete with LayerZero for Stargate acquisition appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Wormhole Foundation is set to submit a rival bid for the Stargate protocol, directly competing with LayerZero’s $110 million offer. Stargate has shown rapid growth with $4 billion in bridge volume and $345 million in TVL, according to the Foundation. The Wormhole Foundation, the entity dedicated to supporting the growth of the Wormhole ecosystem, announced today that it plans to submit a competing bid for the acquisition of the Stargate bridge and its STG tokens. At the WF, we have respect for the @StargateFinance protocol, its team, and especially its holders. Stargate is a leader in multichain asset transfers. That’s why we’re stepping up with our intent to acquire Stargate – to ensure holders get the fair deal they deserve. — Wormhole Foundation (@WormholeFdn) August 20, 2025 The move would challenge the LayerZero Foundation, which put forward a $110 million deal last week to acquire the protocol through a token swap of ZRO for STG. The Wormhole Foundation stated that LayerZero’s proposal undervalues Stargate, considering the protocol’s strong growth, with $92 million in treasury assets, $345 million in total value locked (TVL), and over $4 billion in bridge volume in July. “STG holders deserve better,” the Wormhole Foundation said in a statement. “The current bid undervalues the protocol’s assets, brand, codebase, and team. We’re prepared to submit a meaningfully higher offer, and we believe a competitive process will drive even more value for everyone involved.” The Wormhole Foundation believes that a union of Wormhole and Stargate would create a market-leading force in cross-chain infrastructure. The partnership would drive greater transaction volumes, stronger revenues, and enhanced ecosystem resiliency, resulting in long-term value for both STG and W holders. “Stargate brings deep, unified liquidity pools and proven user demand, while Wormhole commands broad ecosystem integration across dozens of blockchains and…
Wormhole
W$0.07912+0.96%
CreatorBid
BID$0.06997-1.87%
Stargate Finance
STG$0.1721+2.50%
Κοινοποίηση
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/21 02:29
Κοινοποίηση
A Surprising Confession About Bitcoin After 7 Years! “From $100 to $100,000…”

A Surprising Confession About Bitcoin After 7 Years! “From $100 to $100,000…”

The post A Surprising Confession About Bitcoin After 7 Years! “From $100 to $100,000…” appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Harvard economist Kenneth Rogoff admitted that the Bitcoin (BTC) predictions he announced in 2018 did not come true. Harvard economist Kenneth Rogoff, who said in 2018 that Bitcoin was more likely to fall to $100 than to rise to $10,000, has admitted he was wrong. “BTC is more likely to fall to $100 than to reach $100,000 in the next decade,” Rogoff told CNBC in an interview in early 2018. “Because BTC is used for money laundering and tax evasion and doesn’t function as a transaction medium. If regulations start coming in worldwide, the price will collapse.” However, Rogoff admitted that he was wrong in a post on his X account, citing the lack of effective regulations for cryptocurrencies, the unexpectedly high rate of adoption, and the inaction of regulatory bodies as the main reasons behind his erroneous prediction. “About ten years ago, I was the Harvard economist who said Bitcoin was more likely to hit $100 than $100,000. What did I miss? 1-I was overly optimistic that the US would come to its senses regarding sensible cryptocurrency regulations; I was wondering why policymakers would want to facilitate tax evasion and illegal activities. 2- Secondly, I did not foresee that Bitcoin would compete with fiat currencies as the preferred medium of transaction in the twenty trillion dollar global underground economy. 3- Third, I did not anticipate that regulators, and especially the chief regulator, would be holding hundreds of millions or even billions of dollars worth of cryptocurrency, given the obvious conflict of interest.” *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/a-surprising-confession-about-bitcoin-after-7-years-from-100-to-100000/
Threshold
T$0.01596-0.86%
Bitcoin
BTC$113,610.08-0.23%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10145+1.41%
Κοινοποίηση
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/21 02:28
Κοινοποίηση
‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Manages A Rare Streaming Feat

‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Manages A Rare Streaming Feat

The post ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Manages A Rare Streaming Feat appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. KPop Demon Hunters now claims five of the top 10 spots on Billboard’s Streaming Songs chart, led by “Golden” at No. 1 and “What It Sounds Like” at No. 10. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 16: Ejae attends Netflix’s “KPop Demon Hunters” Special Screening at Netflix Tudum Theater on June 16, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images) Getty Images Every week, when the Billboard charts are published again, the songs from KPop Demon Hunters get bigger and bigger. The soundtrack has only been out for about two months, and in that time it has become one of the most successful in American history. Multiple tracks penned specifically for Netflix’s animated feature have reached historic highs on a number of tallies. Streaming activity continues to push the tunes, as well as the soundtrack itself, to loftier and more impressive positions. KPop Demon Hunters dominates Billboard’s Streaming Songs chart this week — and not just because its lead single appears at No. 1. “What It Sounds Like” Reaches the Top 10 “What It Sounds Like,” from the KPop Demon Hunters soundtrack, enters the top 10 on the Streaming Songs chart for the first time as it dances from No. 11 to No. 10. That ascent is a minor one, but a very important one, as the album it’s featured on manages an incredible showing on one of Billboard’s most competitive rosters. KPop Demon Hunters Fills Half of the Top 10 As “What It Sounds Like” improves and hits the top 10, tracks from KPop Demon Hunters fill half of all the spaces inside the top 10 on the Streaming Songs ranking. Five tunes featured on the soundtrack now appear inside the region, which is relatively uncommon for any full-length — even those by superstars — and especially…
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.1052-8.28%
GET
GET$0.009973-10.91%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10145+1.41%
Κοινοποίηση
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/21 02:27
Κοινοποίηση
Ethereum-Based Project Pepeto Surpasses $6.3M In Presale s Ecosystem Development Advances

Ethereum-Based Project Pepeto Surpasses $6.3M In Presale s Ecosystem Development Advances

Pepeto has surpassed $6.3 million in its ongoing presale. The project positions itself within the meme coin segment while incorporating utility-focused features aimed at broader ecosystem development. The Pepeto presale is currently open to participants globally, with the token offered at a price of $0.000000147.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01365-2.08%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002607+13.74%
OpenGPU
OPEN$0.000000085+1.43%
Κοινοποίηση
Hackernoon2025/08/21 02:26
Κοινοποίηση
The Best Crypto Pick In 2025!

The Best Crypto Pick In 2025!

The post The Best Crypto Pick In 2025! appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In crypto, the phrase “follow the big players” has never been more true. The ones who move markets, known as whales, usually act only after deep research and sharp timing. They tend to spot projects with strong growth chances before the rest of the crowd even notices. When they commit large sums early, it is rarely random. This exact scenario is happening with BlockDAG. The presale has already drawn more than $378 million, over 25.2 billion coins have been sold, and ROI since batch 1 sits at a massive 2,660%. The price now in batch 29 is $0.0276, far above its starting point. These numbers are why whale involvement is drawing so much buzz. For beginners searching for the best crypto option in 2025, BlockDAG’s wave of whale support could be the loudest signal yet that something big is forming. Understanding Whale Moves in Crypto Whales are far from regular crypto buyers. They can be powerful funds, early adopters of Bitcoin, or wealthy individuals who thrive on spotting undervalued projects before they explode. Their actions are rarely impulsive. Whales build positions based on research, market behavior, and sometimes early access to insider knowledge. History shows that when they stock up during presales, major moves often follow after launch. For beginners, tracking whale activity is one of the clearest ways to separate hype from reality. When whales make big buys, it is often because they see real value and lasting potential. With BlockDAG now drawing consistent whale attention, the signal could not be clearer. Something with long-term strength may already be in motion. Why Whales Are Choosing BlockDAG BlockDAG has quickly turned into a magnet for heavy purchases, and the reasons are crystal clear. Unlike most presales that rely on promises, BlockDAG has already delivered a live testnet before launch. It…
RealLink
REAL$0.05178+0.46%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$41.61-1.51%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10145+1.41%
Κοινοποίηση
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/21 02:25
Κοινοποίηση
Fed Minutes to Offer Clues on Rate Cut Possibility Amid Tariff Uncertainty

Fed Minutes to Offer Clues on Rate Cut Possibility Amid Tariff Uncertainty

The post Fed Minutes to Offer Clues on Rate Cut Possibility Amid Tariff Uncertainty appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Markets widely expect the Fed to opt for a 25 bps rate cut in September. The Minutes of the United States (US) Federal Reserve’s (Fed) July 29-30 monetary policy meeting will be published on Wednesday at 18:00 GMT. The US central bank decided to maintain the policy rate in the range of 4.25%-4.5% at this meeting, but Fed Governors Christopher Waller and Michelle Bowman dissented, preferring to lower the fed funds rate by a quarter of a percentage point. FOMC July Meeting Decision The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) decided to keep the interest rate unchanged at the July meeting. In the policy statement, the Fed reiterated that inflation was still “somewhat elevated” while pointing out that recent indicators suggested economic activity growth moderated in the first half of 2025. In a statement published a few days after the July meeting, Fed Governor Waller explained that he dissented because he saw tariffs as a one-time price event that policymakers should “look through” as long as inflation expectations remain anchored. Similarly, Fed Governor Bowman argued that slowing growth and a less dynamic labor market make it appropriate to begin gradually moving the moderately restrictive policy stance toward a neutral setting. She added that they should start putting more weight on risks to the employment mandate. Mixed Economic Data Meanwhile, the data released after the meeting painted a mixed picture. Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) in the US rose by 73,000 in July, but NFP increases for May and June were revised down by 125,000 and 133,000, respectively. Recently, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that annual inflation, as measured by the change in Consumer Price Index (CPI), remained unchanged at 2.7% in July. On a more concerning note, the Producer Price Index (PPI) rose by 3.3% on a yearly basis, up sharply…
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00226895+1.82%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10145+1.41%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.201-1.95%
Κοινοποίηση
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/21 02:23
Κοινοποίηση
Bitdeer Reveals Q2 2025 Financial Results: Revenue Surges, but Net Loss Widens

Bitdeer Reveals Q2 2025 Financial Results: Revenue Surges, but Net Loss Widens

The post Bitdeer Reveals Q2 2025 Financial Results: Revenue Surges, but Net Loss Widens appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tony Kim Aug 19, 2025 04:56 Bitdeer Technologies Group reports a significant revenue increase in Q2 2025, driven by self-mining and SEALMINER sales, despite a widened net loss. Bitdeer Technologies Group, a leader in Bitcoin mining technology, has unveiled its unaudited financial results for the second quarter of 2025, showcasing a substantial revenue increase but also a widened net loss, according to Bitdeer Technologies Group. Financial Performance Overview The company reported a total revenue of $155.6 million for the quarter ending June 30, 2025, marking a 56.8% year-over-year increase and a 121.9% rise from the previous quarter. This boost was primarily driven by robust growth in Bitdeer’s self-mining operations and the external sale of SEALMINER A2s, which contributed $69.5 million to the revenue. Despite the revenue growth, Bitdeer recorded a net loss of $147.7 million, a significant increase from the $17.7 million loss in the same period last year. The gross profit also saw a decline, dropping to $12.8 million from $24.4 million in Q2 2024. Operational Developments Bitdeer is on track to achieve a self-mining capacity of 40 EH/s by the end of October, with expectations to exceed this target by the year’s end. The company’s Chief Business Officer, Matt Kong, highlighted improvements in wafer supply allocations at Bitdeer’s foundry, which are expected to support further growth in their self-mining capabilities. The company is advancing its research and development efforts, particularly focusing on the SEALMINER A4 project. The new chip is aimed at achieving unprecedented energy efficiency, with significant progress made in July in silicon software development and engineering team expansion. Infrastructure and Future Prospects On the infrastructure front, Bitdeer has energized 361 MW of datacenter capacity for self-mining, bringing the total available electrical capacity to approximately 1.3 GW, with plans…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.022082+0.22%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000074-3.89%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.066-26.42%
Κοινοποίηση
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/21 02:19
Κοινοποίηση
Fed minutes August 2025

Fed minutes August 2025

The post Fed minutes August 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell speaks during a press conference following the issuance of the Federal Open Market Committee’s statement on interest rate policy in Washington, D.C., U.S., July 30, 2025. Jonathan Ernst | Reuters Federal Reserve officials worried at their July meeting about the state of the labor market and inflation, though most agreed that it was too soon to lower interest rates, minutes released Wednesday showed. The meeting summary depicted a divergence of opinion among the central bankers, whose vote to hold their key rate steady came despite objections from two Fed governors who argued in favor of cutting. Policymakers noted rising threats to the economy that would warrant monitoring, though they largely agreed that their current stance was the appropriate way to go. “Participants generally pointed to risks to both sides of the Committee’s dual mandate, emphasizing upside risk to inflation and downside risk to employment,” the minutes noted. While “a majority of participants judged the upside risk to inflation as the greater of these two risks” a couple saw “downside risk to employment the more salient risk.” Governors Christopher Waller and Michelle Bowman voted against the decision to hold rates steady, preferring instead that the Federal Open Market Committee start lowering its key rate. The fed funds rate, which sets what banks charge each other for overnight lending but is used as a benchmark for other consumer rates, has been targeted between 4.25%-4.5% since December. This was the first time that multiple governors voted against a rate decision in more than 30 years. President Donald Trump’s tariffs were a central part of the discussion. “Regarding upside risks to inflation, participants pointed to the uncertain effects of tariffs and the possibility of inflation expectations becoming unanchored,” the minutes stated. The document also noted “considerable uncertainty remained about…
Chainbase
C$0.20863+0.06%
DAR Open Network
D$0.03264-1.30%
U
U$0.01417-29.85%
Κοινοποίηση
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/21 02:18
Κοινοποίηση
The Experience — Visit The NYC Pop-Up Before It’s Gone

The Experience — Visit The NYC Pop-Up Before It’s Gone

The post The Experience — Visit The NYC Pop-Up Before It’s Gone appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Participants play Red Light, Green Light at Squid Game: The Experience in NYC. Courtesy of Netflix If you’ve watched Squid Game and wondered what it might be like to attempt some of the challenges, the immersive “Squid Game: The Experience” pop-up in New York City is a fun way to find out (without risking your life!). Featuring games inspired by Netflix’s most watched title ever—along with Korean snacks and Squid Game-themed cocktails and memorabilia—the Squid Game experience offers participants the chance to relive all the excitement from the show (minus the dying part). But hurry—the last date to visit the NYC pop-up is September 1st, 2025. Here’s what you need to know about “Squid Game: The Experience” in NYC. Forbes‘Squid Game’ Star Lee Jung-Jae Talks Playing Gi-Hun And Parting With The ShowBy Regina Kim What Is the Squid Game Experience in NYC? “Squid Game: The Experience” is an immersive pop-up where visitors can play exciting games from the Squid Game franchise, sip beverages and munch on Korean snacks while listening to K-pop, and browse and shop official Squid Game merchandise. The Squid Game experience venue in NYC Courtesy of Netflix Where Is the Squid Game Experience Pop-Up in New York City? The NYC pop-up is located inside the Manhattan Mall at 100 W 33rd St, New York, NY 10001. Visitors should enter at the northwest corner of 6th Avenue and 32nd Street. Play Puzzles & Games on Forbes What to Expect Inside the Squid Game Experience NYC The first thing you’ll probably notice once you step inside the building is a gigantic Young-hee doll standing near the entrance. This is one of the best spots to take a photo, as the rest of the exhibit is dimly lit, and flash photography isn’t allowed while you’re playing the games. Don’t forget…
NEAR
NEAR$2.509+1.21%
Sidekick
K$0.22-2.00%
Threshold
T$0.01596-0.86%
Κοινοποίηση
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/21 02:15
Κοινοποίηση

Νέες τάσεις

Περισσότερα

Impersonating UK Police in Crypto Scam, Scammer Steals $2.8M Bitcoin from Victim

Stablecoins in opmars: China werkt aan eigen digitale yuan versie

Windtree Therapeutics’ Shares Dive 77% After Nasdaq Delisting News

Toyota Unveils $10.8M Vehicle Blockchain Network on Avalanche to Reshape Mobility Trust

Meta freezes AI hiring amid team reshuffle