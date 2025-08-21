Ανταλλακτήριο MEXC
/
Crypto News
/
2025-08-21 Thursday
Crypto News
Απολαύστε τα πιο δημοφιλή νέα σχετικά με τα κρύπτο, καθώς και ενημερώσεις της αγοράς
Bitcoin & Solana Rally Into August 2025 — But This Hidden Altcoin Could Break Out Next
As the cryptocurrency market momentum swings, Bitcoin continues to lead in its role as a market leader. The token now holds steady around $115,580 following a record high value of $124,128 it notched in August, boosted by institutional inflow and regulatory clarity. While profit-taking has cooled, large investors and ETF investments continue to pour in, [...] The post Bitcoin & Solana Rally Into August 2025 — But This Hidden Altcoin Could Break Out Next appeared first on Blockonomi.
ALTCOIN
$0.0006108
-5.79%
TOKEN
$0.01365
-2.15%
NOW
$0.00695
-3.06%
Κοινοποίηση
Blockonomi
2025/08/21 02:45
Κοινοποίηση
Senator Lummis Targets Year-End Approval for Crypto Market Structure Law
TLDR Senator Cynthia Lummis confirmed that Congress will complete the crypto market structure bill by the end of this year. The Senate Banking Committee will begin marking up the legislation in September and aims to finish its work that month. The Agriculture Committee is expected to move its portion of the bill in October to [...] The post Senator Lummis Targets Year-End Approval for Crypto Market Structure Law appeared first on Blockonomi.
MOVE
$0.1282
+0.78%
Κοινοποίηση
Blockonomi
2025/08/21 02:42
Κοινοποίηση
Babymetal Reaches New Career Highs On Multiple Billboard Charts
The post Babymetal Reaches New Career Highs On Multiple Billboard Charts appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Babymetal’s Metal Forth debuts at No. 9 on the Billboard 200, the group’s first-ever top 10 on the all-genre albums chart. SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 13: BABYMETAL performs at Aftershock 2019 at Discovery Park on October 13, 2019 in Sacramento, California. (Photo by AMUSE/Getty Images) Getty Images For more than a decade now, Babymetal has been pushing its own signature sound to the world, and while it was a creative risk at first, clearly millions of people all around the planet are paying attention. The Japanese band pioneered a style known as kawaii metal, which blends the instrumentation typically associated with metal groups with the style and songwriting consistent with J-pop. It’s an odd combination, but this week, Babymetal’s new album helps the group not only score a new win in America, but also reach some very important and historic highs. Babymetal Hits New Career Highs Babymetal’s brand new full-length Metal Forth opens inside the top 10 on seven different Billboard charts. On two of those rankings, the group reaches a never-before-seen high point. Metal Forth opens in the runner-up spot on the Vinyl Albums chart. Babymetal loses out on its first champion to Lost Americana by MGK. Metal Forth is Babymetal’s first top 10 win on the format-specific ranking, and second appearance overall. Back in 2019, Metal Galaxy spent a single turn at No. 23. Babymetal’s First Top 10 on the Billboard 200 Babymetal cracks the top 10 on the Billboard 200 for the first time as well, as Metal Forth enters that competitive roster at No. 9. The troupe came close to the highest tier on the most important albums ranking in the country with Metal Galaxy, which stalled at No. 13 several years back. Curiously, Babymetal’s 2023 effort The Other One completely missed the Billboard 200, even…
PHOTO
$1.1052
-8.28%
MORE
$0.10145
+1.38%
TOP
$0.000096
--%
Κοινοποίηση
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/21 02:39
Κοινοποίηση
QF Network Confirms Q4 2025 Mainnet Launch To Redefine Layer-1 Blockchain Performance
QF Network's mainnet will go live in Q4 2025. Mainnet achieves block times of just 0.1 seconds through its SPIN consensus. QF delivers Web2-grade performance without sacrificing neutrality or decentralization.
GO
$0.00027
-18.18%
LAYER
$0.5592
+0.41%
BLOCK
$0.1286
-8.66%
Κοινοποίηση
Hackernoon
2025/08/21 02:38
Κοινοποίηση
Crypto Lobby Pushes Back Against Bank Effort to Rewrite U.S. Stablecoin Law
The post Crypto Lobby Pushes Back Against Bank Effort to Rewrite U.S. Stablecoin Law appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The crypto industry is mounting a counteroffensive against Wall Street bankers’ bid to rewrite the U.S.’ new stablecoin law, arguing that attempts to roll back core provisions of the Guiding and Establishing National Innovation for U.S. Stablecoins (GENIUS) Act would tilt the field toward traditional banks. In a letter to Senate Banking Committee leaders dated Aug. 19, the Crypto Council for Innovation and the Blockchain Association urged lawmakers to reject proposals from the American Bankers Association, Bank Policy Institute and state banking groups that called for stripping out Section 16(d) of the law and banning yield programs offered by affiliates of stablecoin issuers. Section 16(d) allows subsidiaries of state-chartered institutions to conduct money transmission across state lines in support of stablecoin issuer activities, ensuring holders can redeem their tokens nationwide without needing separate state licenses. Banking groups warned earlier this month that allowing state-chartered, uninsured institutions to issue stablecoins and operate nationwide would amount to regulatory arbitrage, bypassing state licensing regimes, CoinDesk reported earlier. They also argued that the law contains a loophole by banning issuers themselves from offering interest but not preventing affiliates or exchanges from doing so, which they say could drain as much as $6.6 trillion in deposits from the U.S. banking system. The crypto groups’ Aug. 19 letter dismissed those fears as unsupported by observed data. Citing a July 2025 study by Charles River Associates, the groups said there is no statistically significant link between stablecoin adoption and community bank deposit outflows. Instead, they pointed out, most stablecoin reserves remain inside the financial system in commercial banks and Treasury securities, continuing to support lending. They also argued that allowing affiliates to share rewards with stablecoin users ensures fair competition, especially for underbanked consumers who are underserved by traditional banks. At present, the average U.S. checking account…
D
$0.03265
-1.24%
U
$0.01417
-29.85%
BID
$0.06997
-1.76%
Κοινοποίηση
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/21 02:34
Κοινοποίηση
XRP’s Predicted Correction Unfolds as 94% Wallet Profitability Triggers Selloff
The post XRP’s Predicted Correction Unfolds as 94% Wallet Profitability Triggers Selloff appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. XRP drops 6.62% after 94% of wallets reached profitable status above $3 Historical pattern shows similar profit-taking led to 85% price collapse RSI at 43.05 suggests recovery potential compared to July’s 83.69 reading XRP has corrected sharply from its July 18 peak of $3.66, with the cryptocurrency losing 6.62% in its largest daily decline in a month. Market analyst Winny had warned that with such high wallet profitability, selling pressure would eventually materialize as holders took profits. This trend mirrors historical behavior during the 2020/2021 bull run when XRP reached $1.96 and wallet profitability exceeded 90%, leading to an eventual 85% price collapse. Current Correction Shows Contained Selling Pressure Despite the profit-taking activity, XRP has maintained relative strength compared to previous cycles. An 85% collapse from recent highs would drive XRP to $0.45, while a 95% decline would result in $0.15 pricing, neither of which has materialized. Winny suggests this cycle may differ due to growing whale wallet accumulation, increased network activity, and positive technical formations. While broader market weakness and profit-taking have pushed XRP below the $3 psychological level, the token holds around $2.90 as it attempts recovery. The contained nature of the current selloff contrasts with historical patterns where extreme profit-taking drove much deeper corrections. Current whale behavior and institutional interest may be providing support levels that weren’t present during previous cycles. Technical Indicators Point to Recovery Potential XRP’s daily RSI currently reads 43.05, indicating oversold conditions with room for upward movement. This contrasts sharply with mid-July when XRP traded at similar $2.90 levels but showed an overstretched RSI of 83.69. Despite the elevated RSI reading in July, XRP continued rallying to $3.66 within days, suggesting current oversold conditions could support recovery attempts. The lower RSI provides technical foundation for potential moves toward new highs if buying pressure…
T
$0.01597
-0.74%
XRP
$2.9047
+0.24%
TOKEN
$0.01365
-2.15%
Κοινοποίηση
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/21 02:32
Κοινοποίηση
Peter Todd Reacts to Adam Back’s New Proposal to Convert Bitcoin into Cryptographic Accumulator
The post Peter Todd Reacts to Adam Back’s New Proposal to Convert Bitcoin into Cryptographic Accumulator appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Back proposes way to improve Bitcoin transfer privacy Todd reacts to Back’s Bitcoin proposal Two early Bitcoin developers who are both believed by many in the crypto community to be Satoshi Nakamoto — Peter Todd and Adam Back — have suggested using Bitcoin as a cryptographic accumulator to make any censorship virtually impossible. However, while Back tweeted about this today, Todd pointed out that he has been talking about this since 2013. Back proposes way to improve Bitcoin transfer privacy In today’s tweet, Adam Back suggested adding more cryptographic fungibility to Bitcoin when BTC tech gets better. This would allow the blockchain to turn into “a cryptographic accumulator.” “You can’t censor anything, you can’t filter anything,” Back stated, “as it’s all blobs.” The term blobs was first used in the Ethereum’s Duncan upgrade last year, which uses large data objects to optimize rollups. Thus, Back suggests that Bitcoin could adopt this technique from Ethereum. However, Back warns that if Bitcoin reaches this state and transactions are impossible to trace or block, making payments in them more secure and protected from censorship, there is a high risk of various “spam tradeoffs running amok.” You Might Also Like Todd reacts to Back’s Bitcoin proposal Peter Todd quoted Back’s tweet, saying: “I’ve been talking about this type of system for over a decade now too.” He shared a link to his blog post published in 2013, called “Disentangling Crypto-Coin Mining: Timestamping, Proof-of-Publication, and Validation.” In the comments, he explained to an X user, wondering if Bitcoin blocks in the future would look like a garbage dump: “Having blocks completely full of indistinguishable garbage would be great for privacy.” Source: https://u.today/peter-todd-reacts-to-adam-backs-new-proposal-to-convert-bitcoin-into-cryptographic-accumulator
T
$0.01597
-0.74%
U
$0.01417
-29.85%
BTC
$113,610.08
-0.25%
Κοινοποίηση
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/21 02:31
Κοινοποίηση
Pump.Fun Posts Record Revenue Week as Memecoins Surge in August
Pump.fun breaks the $800M mark in cumulative revenue after the slump. HeavenDex exceeds Ethereum in the 24-hour memecoins revenue. Solana launchpads power new memecoin market rally Memecoin launchpads have been outperforming past income records as of the current month of August. Following an extended period of decline, the unique memecoin platform known as Pump.fun, which […] The post Pump.Fun Posts Record Revenue Week as Memecoins Surge in August appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
FUN
$0.00947
--%
MEMECOIN
$0.003741
-29.70%
PUMP
$0.002966
-2.75%
Κοινοποίηση
LiveBitcoinNews
2025/08/21 02:30
Κοινοποίηση
Bitcoin News: Satoshi Nakamoto’s Email to Adam Back Resurfaces After 17 Years
The post Bitcoin News: Satoshi Nakamoto’s Email to Adam Back Resurfaces After 17 Years appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In recent Bitcoin news, an email sent by Satoshi Nakamoto to Adam Back in August 2008 has resurfaced after 17 years. Notably, the message showed Bitcoin’s early foundation and came as U.S. spot ETFs holding BTC reached 1.25 million coins. This milestone was led by BlackRock and Fidelity, marking a new stage in the coin’s institutional adoption. Satoshi Nakamoto Email: A Key Point in Bitcoin History According to reports, on August 20, 2028, the acclaimed creator of the largest digital asset, Bitcoin, sent an email to Adam Back, the inventor of Hashcash In the message, Satoshi cited Back’s 2002 paper on HashCash as a key reference for his new project. He attached a draft of his paper called Electronic Cash Without a Trusted Third Party, which later became known as the Bitcoin Whitepaper. In the email, Satoshi Nakamoto explained how Bitcoin would work. He described a way to stop double-spending by using a chain of proof-of-work. Satoshi Nakamoto 17-Year Old Email to Adam Back Each transaction would be timestamped and added to the chain. The longest chain, backed by the most computer power, would be considered the valid record. Satoshi noted that digital signatures alone could not prevent fraud if a trusted third party was needed. Instead, he proposed a peer-to-peer network where nodes could leave and rejoin freely. Honest nodes controlling most of the CPU power would keep the system secure. The message marked an important step in the history of Bitcoin. It showed how existing ideas, such as HashCash, were used to build something new. The resurfacing of the email 17 years later reminded the crypto community how Bitcoin started with a simple exchange between Adam Back and the BTC founder. Bitcoin News: Institutions Step In as Bitcoin Market Evolves It is worth noting that while Satoshi’s early…
STOP
$0.13045
-6.24%
U
$0.01417
-29.85%
BTC
$113,610.08
-0.25%
Κοινοποίηση
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/21 02:30
Κοινοποίηση
Tether Treasury Mints $1B USDT, Bitcoin and Ethereum Traders on Alert
Tether minted $1 billion USDT, on-chain trackers report. Markets are watching whether the new supply moves to exchanges and sparks price action in BTC and ETH.
BTC
$113,610.08
-0.25%
ETH
$4,290.37
+1.48%
Κοινοποίηση
Blockchainreporter
2025/08/21 02:30
Κοινοποίηση
Νέες τάσεις
Περισσότερα
Impersonating UK Police in Crypto Scam, Scammer Steals $2.8M Bitcoin from Victim
Stablecoins in opmars: China werkt aan eigen digitale yuan versie
Windtree Therapeutics’ Shares Dive 77% After Nasdaq Delisting News
Toyota Unveils $10.8M Vehicle Blockchain Network on Avalanche to Reshape Mobility Trust
Meta freezes AI hiring amid team reshuffle