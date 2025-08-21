Ανταλλακτήριο MEXC
/
Crypto News
/
2025-08-21 Thursday
Crypto News
Απολαύστε τα πιο δημοφιλή νέα σχετικά με τα κρύπτο, καθώς και ενημερώσεις της αγοράς
China To Approve Yuan-Backed Stablecoins to Compete with US Dollar; Reuters
TLDR China plans to approve yuan-backed stablecoins to promote global use of the yuan. Stablecoins are seen as a way to counter US dollar dominance in global payments. Hong Kong and Shanghai will fast-track the implementation of China’s stablecoin plan. China’s push for stablecoins comes amid growing geopolitical tensions and US stablecoin growth. China is [...] The post China To Approve Yuan-Backed Stablecoins to Compete with US Dollar; Reuters appeared first on CoinCentral.
PUSH
$0.03849
-2.18%
Κοινοποίηση
Coincentral
2025/08/21 02:56
Κοινοποίηση
Ethereum’s Price Faces Drop Below $3,000 As These Holders Form Market Top
The post Ethereum’s Price Faces Drop Below $3,000 As These Holders Form Market Top appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum has faced a significant decline in its price, dropping from a high of $4,750 to the current price of $4,200. Despite this, the decline might not be over. Ethereum could experience further downtrends in the coming days, with several indicators signaling potential selling pressure. Ethereum Holders Could Cause A Crash Long-term holders (LTHs) of Ethereum are currently seeing a surge in profits, as indicated by the MVRV Long/Short Difference, which has reached a yearly high. Normally, when this indicator falls deep into the negative zone, it signals that short-term holders (STHs) are gaining profits, making them prone to selling. However, Ethereum’s indicator is in the positive zone, suggesting that LTHs are enjoying substantial profits. This positive movement generally signals strength but can also indicate that LTHs may consider taking profits, leading to potential selling pressure. The ongoing profit for LTHs puts Ethereum in a precarious position. As these holders are sitting on substantial gains, their decision to sell could exacerbate downward price movement. Want more token insights like this? Sign up for Editor Harsh Notariya’s Daily Crypto Newsletter here. Ethereum MVRV Long/Short Difference. Source: Glassnode Ethereum’s LTH NUPL (Net Unrealized Profit/Loss) is currently at an 8-month high, reflecting a historical pattern. The NUPL indicator shows the difference between realized profits and losses for long-term holders, and the recent rise suggests significant gains for these holders. However, historical trends show that when the NUPL crosses the 0.60 mark, Ethereum’s price has faced a reversal. This indicates that Ethereum could experience a price decline if the current trend continues, as the profits noted by LTHs might encourage them to sell. With Ethereum’s LTH NUPL at an elevated level, there’s an increased likelihood that long-term holders may sell their positions, amplifying the market correction. The past has shown that this is a strong signal…
MORE
$0.10145
+1.38%
FORM
$3.5184
-1.99%
DEEP
$0.154397
-0.35%
Κοινοποίηση
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/21 02:56
Κοινοποίηση
Rounding Bottom? DOGE Could Repeat 2024’s Rally and Surge to $0.80
Dogecoin trades at $0.21 as analysts eye a rounding bottom; a breakout above $0.29 could send DOGE toward $0.80.
SEND
$0.618
-5.64%
DOGE
$0.21911
+2.17%
Κοινοποίηση
CryptoPotato
2025/08/21 02:55
Κοινοποίηση
FOMC Minutes Show Inflation Priority over Jobs, September Rate Cuts in Doubt
Read the full article at coingape.com.
COM
$0.022082
+0.22%
Κοινοποίηση
Coinstats
2025/08/21 02:52
Κοινοποίηση
Donald Trump May Have Cornered Fed Chairman Jerome Powell – He Appears to Be Forcing Another Member to Resign and Push for Interest Rate Cuts
US President Donald Trump may inadvertently force Fed Chair Jerome Powell to cut interest rates. Continue Reading: Donald Trump May Have Cornered Fed Chairman Jerome Powell – He Appears to Be Forcing Another Member to Resign and Push for Interest Rate Cuts
TRUMP
$8.702
-1.13%
PUSH
$0.03849
-2.18%
MAY
$0.04744
-1.45%
Κοινοποίηση
Coinstats
2025/08/21 02:51
Κοινοποίηση
Altcoin Season Shock – WEPE, CRO, Fartcoin Are Hogging All the Liquidity
Altcoin Season has picked up in August, though momentum has remained uneven as Bitcoin dominance has stayed above 60%. Selective flows have favored WEPE for tool-linked activity, CRO for chain usage, and Fartcoin for meme liquidity, reflecting rotation focused on function and engagement.
ALTCOIN
$0.0006108
-5.79%
CRO
$0.14273
-0.38%
FARTCOIN
$0.90124
+1.53%
Κοινοποίηση
Coinstats
2025/08/21 02:50
Κοινοποίηση
SoFi Becomes First U.S. Bank to Integrate Bitcoin Lightning for Remittances
The post SoFi Becomes First U.S. Bank to Integrate Bitcoin Lightning for Remittances appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Aug 20, 2025 at 17:12 // News Financial technology company SoFi has announced a groundbreaking partnership with Lightspark to launch a new blockchain-powered international money transfer service. The move makes SoFi the first US bank to integrate the Bitcoin Lightning Network and a technology called Universal Money Address (UMA) directly into its consumer app. The service, set to launch later this year, aims to shake up the traditional remittance market by offering lower fees and faster delivery times than traditional services. How it works? When a SoFi member sends money, the USD are instantly converted into Bitcoin and sent across borders via the Lightning Network, where they are then converted back into the local currency of the recipient’s bank account. UMA simplifies the process by replacing complex account and routing numbers with a simple email-like address. The rollout will begin in Mexico before expanding to other regions, as reported by Mitrade. The move makes SoFi the first U.S. bank to integrate the Bitcoin Lightning Network and a technology called Universal Money Address (UMA) directly into its consumer app. Source: https://coinidol.com/sofi-integrate-bitcoin-lightning/
U
$0.01417
-29.85%
MOVE
$0.1282
+0.78%
COM
$0.022082
+0.22%
Κοινοποίηση
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/21 02:49
Κοινοποίηση
Wormhole Foundation Counters Layerzero’s Stargate Acquisition Bid
On Wednesday, the Wormhole Foundation announced its intent to submit a competing bid to acquire Stargate, directly challenging a proposal from cross-chain messaging rival Layerzero. This move potentially disrupts a pending acquisition and could lead to a bidding war for the prominent bridge protocol. Rival Bid Emerges for Cross-Chain Protocol Stargate Wormhole stated that Stargate’s […]
BID
$0.06997
-1.76%
MOVE
$0.1282
+0.78%
CROSS
$0.23174
+0.85%
Κοινοποίηση
Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/21 02:47
Κοινοποίηση
Avalanche Blockchain Becomes Testbed for Toyota’s Vehicle Finance Prototype
Toyota has positioned MON as a trust-first infrastructure that supports decentralized collaboration across the mobility ecosystem by using Avalanche. The system is built to ensure that data, from vehicle usage and insurance claims to carbon credits, can be validated with full transparency. Toyota’s Blockchain Lab, part of the Toyota Group, has launched a concept called [...]]]>
TRUST
$0.0004908
+4.46%
MON
$0.0222
-2.20%
PART
$0.1808
-1.84%
Κοινοποίηση
Crypto News Flash
2025/08/21 02:46
Κοινοποίηση
The Story of the Unpaid Creators in a Billion Dollar Industry
The post The Story of the Unpaid Creators in a Billion Dollar Industry appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Moonshot MAGAX, a new AI-powered token, is building a “Meme-to-Earn” economy and turning viral content into tangible assets for creators and investors. Memes dictate trends and serve as a currency of culture in the digital world. They are a multi-billion dollar business that moves markets. Yet, millions of the creators earn nothing from their viral content. Moonshot MAGAX is building a new economy by turning cultural influence into a financial asset. A serious game changer for investors. What is the Moonshot Model? The problem is that many meme creators lack a revenue stream. Their work is invaluable, but they don’t get paid. The solution? Moonshot MAGAX is building a “Meme-to-Earn” economy that directly rewards creators and the people who amplify their work. Tying cultural impact to financial gain. The system’s engine, Loomint AI, identifies viral memes in real-time. It analyzes a meme’s potential, virality, and uses this data to pay users. The system is transparent and fully automated. $MAGAX is the token that powers the MAGAX ecosystem. It’s an ERC-20 utility token with a fixed supply and strategic tokenomics. Moonshot Tokenomics at a Glance Moonshot MAGAX is a long term project designed to make a permanent impression in digital asset monetization. Making sure the token price grows sustainably. Learn more by reading the project’s official Whitepaper: 20% of the total supply is reserved for the Reward Pool, which fuels the “Meme-to-Earn” system. 5% is dedicated to a Liquidity Pool, ensuring a stable market. Another 5% is for DAO Incentives, which gives governance power to the community. 25% is allocated to R&D for future innovation. The Team receives 15%, while 10% is for Private and Public sales combined. The remaining 12% is for Marketing and Partnerships, and 3% is for the DAO Treasury. A final 5% is set aside…
D
$0.03265
-1.24%
T
$0.01597
-0.74%
REAL
$0.05177
+0.40%
Κοινοποίηση
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/21 02:45
Κοινοποίηση
Νέες τάσεις
Περισσότερα
Impersonating UK Police in Crypto Scam, Scammer Steals $2.8M Bitcoin from Victim
Stablecoins in opmars: China werkt aan eigen digitale yuan versie
Windtree Therapeutics’ Shares Dive 77% After Nasdaq Delisting News
Toyota Unveils $10.8M Vehicle Blockchain Network on Avalanche to Reshape Mobility Trust
Meta freezes AI hiring amid team reshuffle