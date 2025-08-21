Ethereum’s Price Faces Drop Below $3,000 As These Holders Form Market Top

Ethereum has faced a significant decline in its price, dropping from a high of $4,750 to the current price of $4,200. Despite this, the decline might not be over. Ethereum could experience further downtrends in the coming days, with several indicators signaling potential selling pressure. Ethereum Holders Could Cause A Crash Long-term holders (LTHs) of Ethereum are currently seeing a surge in profits, as indicated by the MVRV Long/Short Difference, which has reached a yearly high. Normally, when this indicator falls deep into the negative zone, it signals that short-term holders (STHs) are gaining profits, making them prone to selling. However, Ethereum's indicator is in the positive zone, suggesting that LTHs are enjoying substantial profits. This positive movement generally signals strength but can also indicate that LTHs may consider taking profits, leading to potential selling pressure. The ongoing profit for LTHs puts Ethereum in a precarious position. As these holders are sitting on substantial gains, their decision to sell could exacerbate downward price movement. Ethereum MVRV Long/Short Difference. Source: Glassnode Ethereum's LTH NUPL (Net Unrealized Profit/Loss) is currently at an 8-month high, reflecting a historical pattern. The NUPL indicator shows the difference between realized profits and losses for long-term holders, and the recent rise suggests significant gains for these holders. However, historical trends show that when the NUPL crosses the 0.60 mark, Ethereum's price has faced a reversal. This indicates that Ethereum could experience a price decline if the current trend continues, as the profits noted by LTHs might encourage them to sell. With Ethereum's LTH NUPL at an elevated level, there's an increased likelihood that long-term holders may sell their positions, amplifying the market correction. The past has shown that this is a strong signal…