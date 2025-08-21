2025-08-21 Thursday

Japan's exports dropped 2.6% in July, led by steep declines in auto and parts shipments to the US

Japan's exports dropped 2.6% in July, led by steep declines in auto and parts shipments to the US

Japan’s exports fell at the fastest pace since 2021 as steeper United States tariffs hit the auto industry hard, raising concerns for the trade-reliant economy. The drop, led by a slump in car and auto parts shipments, reflects the growing strain from persistent trade frictions. Government figures released Wednesday showed total exports fell 2.6% from a year earlier in financial terms, the sharpest decline since Feb 2021, when shipments slipped 4.5%. The fall exceeded a median prediction for a 2.1 percentage decline and marked a 3rd straight monthly slide after a 0.5 percentage decline in the month of June. Regardless of the dip in value, export volumes have remained steady as many firms have avoided big price increases, chief economist at Norinchukin Research Institute, Takeshi Minami said. “But they would eventually have to pass on costs to U.S. consumers, and that would further hamper sales in the coming months,” he said. U.S. tariffs weigh heavily on auto exports Sales to the U.S. weakened. Exports in July dropped 10.1 percent compared with a year ago, as automobiles dropped 28.4 percent and auto parts dropped 17.4%. In volume terms, car shipments fell only 3.2%, indicating that prices reduced and efforts to absorb extra levies have partly cushioned flows. Tariffs have been at the center of the shift. In April, the U.S. imposed 25% duties on cars and car components and warned of 25% tariffs on most other Japanese goods. Washington and Tokyo later reached an agreement on July 23 that cut tariffs to 15 percent in return for a U.S.-bound Japan’s investment package worth $550 billion. Even with that agreement, the tariff on automobiles remains far above the pre-tariff 2.5%, keeping pressure on leading carmakers and suppliers. Trade balance turns negative as imports shrink Exports to other key markets were also soft. Data shows that shipments to China fell 3.5% from a year earlier. Imports shrank as well. Total imports in July slipped 7.5 percent from a year before, relative to market expectations for a 10.4 percent fall. In comparison, July marked a six-month high for China’s rare-earth magnet exports, according to a recent report by Cryptopolitan. The trade balance swung to a shortfall of 117.5 billion yen ($795.4 million) in July, versus a projected surplus of 196.2 billion yen. The latest trade numbers came after separate figures last week showed stronger-than-expected gross domestic product growth in the April-June quarter, supported by resilient exports and capital spending. Economists noted that the robust export reading in GDP reflects differences in how price changes are counted in the two reports. Even so, Minami said the economy has avoided the worst scenario so far. “As the tariff deal has at least reduced uncertainties, the Bank of Japan is likely to resume rate hikes as early as in October,” he said. Japan, the world’s fourth-largest economy, relies heavily on overseas demand, and the steeper U.S. levies have filtered through to its auto industry. The data suggest companies have shielded buyers through discounts and absorbing costs, but such steps may be even harder to sustain if trade frictions persist this autumn. Get seen where it counts. Advertise in Cryptopolitan Research and reach crypto’s sharpest investors and builders.
Trump Jr Backed Thumzup Dogecoin Mining Deal Stuns Investors

Trump Jr Backed Thumzup Dogecoin Mining Deal Stuns Investors

According to an official source, Thumzup Dogecoin mining is becoming a reality after Thumzup Media confirmed its plan to acquire Dogehash Technologies. The deal has drawn attention because it combines political connections, renewable energy mining, and a bold corporate pivot. For many in the crypto space, this raises questions about Dogecoin’s future role in institutional finance. Inside the Deal Thumzup will acquire Dogehash through an all-stock transaction, issuing 30.7 million shares to Dogehash stakeholders. Once completed, the combined company will operate under the name Dogehash Technologies Holdings, Inc., trading on Nasdaq with the ticker XDOG. Dogehash currently manages about 2,500 Scrypt ASIC miners spread across North America. These facilities run primarily on renewable energy, which lowers costs and reduces environmental concerns. Expansion projects are already planned for 2026, meaning the merged firm could significantly grow its footprint in the next two years. Trump Jr Backed Thumzup Dogecoin Mining Deal Stuns Investors Why Thumzup Dogecoin Mining Matters The shift is noteworthy because Thumzup Dogecoin mining represents a move from a marketing app toward digital asset infrastructure. Thumzup’s board has approved plans to hold up to $250 million in cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, XRP, Litecoin, USDC, and Dogecoin. Currently, the company owns 19.1 BTC. With Dogehash’s mining capacity, it will soon add Dogecoin and Litecoin to its reserves. CEO Robert Steele said, “We see Dogecoin as a low-cost settlement layer with unique appeal.” He also pointed to new possibilities through DogeOS, a system that enables staking and additional returns beyond block rewards. The Trump Connection Donald Trump Jr.’s stake has given the story extra visibility. He bought 350,000 Thumzup shares earlier this year, an investment worth about $4 million. Soon after, Thumzup raised $50 million in a secondary stock offering at $10 per share. These funds are set aside for building mining infrastructure and expanding renewable-powered data centers. The Trump connection ensures political spotlight, but it also raises questions about how much influence it will have on company strategy in the future. Market Reaction and Risks Analysts believe Thumzup Dogecoin mining could bring institutional attention to a coin often dismissed as a meme. A Nasdaq-listed company mining Dogecoin at scale adds credibility, which may support stronger liquidity and use cases. Still, risks are clear. Mining requires heavy capital investment, and profitability depends on both electricity costs and crypto prices. Dogecoin’s price swings can turn mining profitable one month and unprofitable the next. Critics also note that moving from marketing technology to energy-intensive mining is a risky leap that may test Thumzup’s management skills. Key stats of Thumzup Dogecoin mining Conclusion Based on the latest research, Thumzup Dogecoin mining marks a turning point that blends corporate strategy with crypto speculation. By acquiring Dogehash, Thumzup gains mining capacity, political ties, and financial backing. The effort may push Dogecoin further into the mainstream beyond being just a meme token. Yet success depends on execution, market demand, and the ability to manage costs in a volatile industry. For investors, this story is both a chance and a caution—proof that meme coins may be entering a more serious stage. For more expert reviews and crypto insights, visit our dedicated platform for the latest news and predictions. Summary Thumzup Media is entering crypto through its acquisition of Dogehash Technologies, marking the start of Thumzup Dogecoin mining. The all-stock deal will create Dogehash Technologies Holdings, Inc., set to trade on Nasdaq as XDOG. With about 2,500 ASIC miners and support from Donald Trump Jr., Thumzup aims to build a large-scale crypto treasury and expand into DeFi. While the venture carries risks tied to energy costs and market swings, it could give Dogecoin greater institutional recognition. FAQs Q1: What is Thumzup Dogecoin mining? It is Thumzup Media’s expansion into crypto through its acquisition of Dogehash Technologies, a mining firm. Q2: How many miners does Dogehash operate? Dogehash runs about 2,500 Scrypt ASIC miners across North America. Q3: Which cryptocurrencies will Thumzup hold? Thumzup plans to hold Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, XRP, Litecoin, Dogecoin, and USDC. Q4: Who invested in Thumzup recently? Donald Trump Jr. invested $4 million, and the company later raised $50 million in a stock offering. Q5: When will the deal close? The merger is expected by Q4 2025, pending approvals. Glossary of Key Terms ASIC Miner: Hardware designed for crypto mining. Scrypt: A mining algorithm used for Dogecoin and Litecoin. DeFi: Decentralized financial applications on blockchain. Treasury Strategy: A plan for holding digital assets as reserves. XDOG: The Nasdaq ticker planned for the merged entity. Sources / References CryptoNews Benzinga CoinGape Elevenews  CoinCentral  Read More: Trump Jr Backed Thumzup Dogecoin Mining Deal Stuns Investors">Trump Jr Backed Thumzup Dogecoin Mining Deal Stuns Investors
Phil Knight's $2 Billion Cancer Gift

Phil Knight’s $2 Billion Cancer Gift

The post Phil Knight’s $2 Billion Cancer Gift appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In this week’s edition of InnovationRx, we look at Phil Knight’s big cancer gift, Medallion’s healthcare credentialing clearinghouse, a new treatment for fibromyalgia, and more. To get it in your inbox, subscribe here. Nike Founder Phil Knight Ethan Pines for Forbes Nike cofounder Phil Knight and his wife Penny donated $2 billion to Oregon Health & Science University’s Knight Cancer Institute, the largest such pledge made to a university. Before this donation, announced last week, the couple had donated $600 million to the institute. Knight, 87, and his family are worth $35.6 billion, by Forbes’ calculations. The gift will support the institute’s ongoing research into cancer treatments and diagnostics, Brian Druker, who left the institute as CEO in December and will return as president with this gift, told Forbes. The federal government’s cutbacks on research spending are “horrible,” he said, but the infusion of money into the institute, “might allow us to recruit some incredible people.” The Knights’ gift is larger than Michael Bloomberg’s $1.8 billion donation to Johns Hopkins in 2018. The institute also will focus on improving the care experience for cancer patients, taking the pressure off of them to navigate a labyrinthine system during one of the most challenging times of their lives. “A patient gets a call, somebody tells them ‘You’ve got cancer,’ and then has them make 25 different appointments,” he said. “And they’ve got to battle with their insurance company and they’ve got to talk to their employer about getting some medical leave.” Druker, a cancer researcher known for developing the drug Gleevac for patients with chronic myeloid leukemia, hopes to take that burden from patients. “You just show up at the appointment. You want a mental health consult? We got that. You want to get some help with nutrition? It’s taken care of.…
US Fed Official Urges Crypto Holding for Staff to Boost Understanding

US Fed Official Urges Crypto Holding for Staff to Boost Understanding

Soon, Fed staff can have small crypto in their hands to acquire real experience. Practical expertise aids new crypto regulatory structures. A proposal is a sign of the changing attitude of the Fed toward digital assets. Another new idea was proposed by a Federal Reserve official, Michelle Bowman. She is in favor of letting Fed staff hold small amounts of cryptocurrency to gain practical experience.
Crypto News Today: Pepeto Presale Surges as XRP Price Prediction Improves and Litecoin Targets $260

Crypto News Today: Pepeto Presale Surges as XRP Price Prediction Improves and Litecoin Targets $260

XRP is ticking higher as risk appetite returns, while Litecoin is firming on stronger network activity. In parallel, Pepeto (PEPETO) is breaking out as an Ethereum memecoin presale with live products from day one. The stack includes zero fee trading on PepetoSwap, a native cross chain bridge, a presale entry at $0.000000148, staking targets near
Top Crypto to Buy in 2025: Why Pepeto Could Surpass Cardano and Solana

Top Crypto to Buy in 2025: Why Pepeto Could Surpass Cardano and Solana

Cardano builds slow, Solana risks outages, but Pepeto rises with $6M raised, 242% APY staking, and utility that positions it for 2025 dominance.
XRP's price downtrend could continue: Here's 4 reasons why

XRP’s price downtrend could continue: Here’s 4 reasons why

XRP data highlights investor profit-taking and reveals reasons why the altcoin's price could continue to fall. Key takeaways: XRP confirms a bearish descending triangle on the daily chart, risking an 18% drop to $2.40. Declining daily active addresses signal reduced transaction activity and cooling demand for XRP.
Nexchain AI Crypto Presale Tokens Are Selling Fast: Here's Why Whales Don't Want to Miss Out

Nexchain AI Crypto Presale Tokens Are Selling Fast:  Here’s Why Whales Don’t Want to Miss Out

By buying in large volumes, whales reduce the number of available assets, pushing demand higher. This strategy is now being applied to Nexchain AI crypto presale tokens.
Elon Musk Still Plans to Launch Pro-Bitcoin America Party

Elon Musk Still Plans to Launch Pro-Bitcoin America Party

The post Elon Musk Still Plans to Launch Pro-Bitcoin America Party appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Elon Musk has strongly refuted reports claiming he is abandoning plans to launch his own political party. The tech billionaire entrepreneur responded to recent news that suggested he was stepping back from his idea to form a third-party movement. According to Musk, there is no truth to the rumors, and he remains committed to his vision of creating the “America Party” focused on Bitcoin and economic reform. Elon Musk Plans To Proceed With America Party Move Elon Musk has quickly dismissed a recent Wall Street Journal report that he is ‘pumping the brakes on the move to launch a new party. In an X post, Musk stated that no one should ever consider anything WSJ says as true. The report suggested that Musk was backing off the America Party in favor of supporting Vice President JD Vance, who is seen as a leading figure for the 2028 Republican ticket. However, Musk indicated that he hasn’t made such a decision and that his position on creating a third-party movement remains intact. Meanwhile, sources close to Elon Musk also clarified that he had not made any final decisions about his political future. While it is true that Musk had engaged with JD Vance in recent weeks, discussions about Vance running for president in 2028 were reportedly not around Musk’s potential support. Instead, Elon Musk has focused on his business ventures, like Tesla, which is booming with BTC profits, which led him to cancel a call with a group that specializes in third-party campaigns in late July. Vision for the Pro-Bitcoin America Party According to a CoinGape report, Elon Musk has been vocal about his dissatisfaction with the two main political parties in the United States. In response to what he calls “waste and graft,” Elon Musk had proposed forming the America Party,…
Dovish, but not diving – Standard Chartered

Dovish, but not diving – Standard Chartered

The post Dovish, but not diving – Standard Chartered appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. RBNZ cuts 25bps to 3%, two votes for 50bps; the OCR track now troughs at 2.55% in Q1-2026. Domestic weakness drove the RBNZ cut, as Q2 GDP likely contracted and the output gap is widening. Inflation expected at the top of the target band through end-2025, delaying 2% convergence, Standard Chartered’s economists Bader Al Sarraf and Nicholas Chia report. A soft path with a hard floor “The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) delivered a widely expected 25bps cash rate cut to 3.00% in a 4-2 split decision, with two members arguing for a larger 50bps cut. The accompanying August Monetary Policy Statement (MPS) was distinctly dovish. The published Official Cash Rate (OCR) track was lowered meaningfully, now troughing at 2.55% in Q1-2026 – 30bps beneath May’s profile and at the bottom of the RBNZ’s estimated neutral range. The Committee justified the cut on ‘broadly balanced’ risks but stressed that lower rates would provide ‘sufficient signalling effects’ to reinforce the easing cycle.”   “The RBNZ justified the cut on the weaker growth backdrop. It expects Q2 GDP to have contracted (-0.3% q/q) with only a tepid rebound pencilled in for Q3 (+0.3% q/q). The output gap is now seen wider at -1.8% of potential by September, 0.2ppt lower than May forecasts, reflecting spare capacity, sluggish housing and consumption, and uneven monetary transmission. The RBNZ acknowledged financial conditions are already easing but argued that more support is needed to underpin recovery.” “The RBNZ’s easing bias stands in contrast to the less benign inflation dynamics. It expects headline CPI to rise to 3% in Q3 and remain near the top of the band through H1 2026, with convergence to the 2% mid-point delayed until 2027. With the OCR track implying another 43bps of easing by year-end, the October and November meetings are firmly…
