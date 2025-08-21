2025-08-21 Thursday

Crypto News

Απολαύστε τα πιο δημοφιλή νέα σχετικά με τα κρύπτο, καθώς και ενημερώσεις της αγοράς
Stargate price surges as Wormhole floats acquisition bid

Stargate STG price up amid Wormhole bid
CreatorBid
BID$0.06995-1.79%
Stargate Finance
STG$0.1722+2.62%
Crypto.news2025/08/21 03:15
Bitcoin Whales Continue Accumulating Via FalconX Transfers: Now Holding 1721 BTC

Big-time Bitcoin hodlers are not letting up in their accumulation activity, as recent statistics depict massive inflows to large wallets via FalconX in the last few weeks. This whale further received 200 $BTC, worth $22.78M, from #FalconX.The whale now holds a total of 1,721 $BTC, worth $196M, accumulated over the past month.Address: bc1qgfqhl6ejwexutlfpmnmzl0qtzpyzqg86jn02sv https://t.co/k1M0GjS9nA pic.twitter.com/WME3in2DzL— Onchain Lens (@OnchainLens) August 20, 2025 Two whales bought around 510 BTC yesterday, which indicates further accumulation by such large-scale players. The address, bc1q…02sv, was the major purchaser. Activity of Whales Is Increasing The concerned wallet was credited with 300 BTC valued at 34.71 million on Tuesday, bringing its 30-day accumulation to 1,521 BTC valued at 176.27 million. Another whale took 210 BTC worth $24.3 million, adding it to the 10-day collection of 466.66 BTC worth $54.07 million. Data directly retrieved from FalconX, one of the major digital asset platforms, highlights the sizes and frequency of recent whale trading movements. Additional Bitcoin Accumulation Today Fresh inflows were registered again on Wednesday. The initial whale bought 200 BTC, equaling 22.78 million dollars, and increased its portfolio to a total of 1,721 BTC. This means that the wallet now holds about $196 million in Bitcoin, all accumulated in the last month at the current market prices. The sustained inflows indicate that large investors still have confidence in the future of Bitcoin despite the short-term volatility in the market. FalconX has emerged as a regular route of such transfers, which is why it is a potential institutional-grade accumulation of such assets with the help of the platform. Wider Market Implications Whale accumulations have a big effect on the Bitcoin price cycle. Such a huge purchase may put pressure on supply and have long-term pricing implications. While short-term traders should take care, the latest transfers show that whales are building positions at a slower rate. Market watchers will now keenly keep an eye on whether the trend will persist in the week ahead, as the whale now controls more than 1,700 BTC.
Threshold
T$0.01597-0.74%
Bitcoin
BTC$113,610.06-0.25%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10148+1.41%
Coinstats2025/08/21 03:15
Bitcoin to outperform major assets with annualized returns of over 28% until 2035: Bitwise

Bitwise Chief Investment Officer (CIO) Matt Hougan stated in a Tuesday note that the company plans to release a ten-year forecast for Bitcoin's price, with an estimated growth rate of 28.3% annually.
Major
MAJOR$0.1575-0.54%
Fxstreet2025/08/21 03:10
Bitcoin Flat as Stocks Continue Bleeding

The cryptocurrency appears to have stabilized around $114K, but the same can’t be said for the stock market, which edged lower as tech stocks continued to underperform. Traditional Markets Plunge, But Bitcoin Remains Steady Bitcoin ( BTC) hovered around $114K on Wednesday afternoon while stocks fell across all major indices for a second consecutive day. […]
Threshold
T$0.01597-0.74%
Bitcoin
BTC$113,610.06-0.25%
Major
MAJOR$0.1575-0.54%
Coinstats2025/08/21 03:09
Federal Reserve Highlights Stablecoins Amid GENIUS Act Passage

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/federal-reserve-stablecoins-genius-act/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.022082+0.22%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.03937+0.61%
Coinstats2025/08/21 03:09
‘Nothing Scary’ About Crypto, Federal Reserve Governor Says

The Fed is researching tokenization, he added.
Coinstats2025/08/21 03:07
First US Bank Integrates Lightning Network

The post First US Bank Integrates Lightning Network appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin Breakthrough: First US Bank Integrates Lightning Network Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Jake Simmons has been a Bitcoin enthusiast since 2016. Ever since he heard about Bitcoin, he has been studying the topic every day and trying to share his knowledge with others. His goal is to contribute to Bitcoin’s financial revolution, which will replace the fiat money system. Besides BTC and crypto, Jake studied Business Informatics at a university. After graduation in 2017, he has been working in the blockchain and crypto sector. You can follow Jake on Twitter at @realJakeSimmons. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/bitcoin-first-us-bank-lightning-network/
Bitcoin
BTC$113,610.06-0.25%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.022082+0.22%
Sign
SIGN$0.06822+0.30%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/21 03:07
Why billions in Bitcoin treasury purchases can’t pump the price

The post Why billions in Bitcoin treasury purchases can’t pump the price appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Since the start of the year, the number of bitcoin (BTC) treasury stocks — publicly listed companies that own BTC — has increased 131% from 73 to 169. Their BTC holdings have increased 67% from 590,649 to 984,535, and the value of their BTC has doubled from $56 billion to $112 billion. Nevertheless, BTC itself doesn’t seem to be appreciating from this inundation. Rather than amplify the momentum of these capital inflows, spot investors are fading these bids. Indeed, BTC is languishing 8% below its all-time high and is only up 19% year to date. That 19% is just 11 percentage points above the benchmark S&P 500 Index which has appreciated 8% since New Year’s Day. For all the downside risk and volatility that BTC investors must endure in a sub-$2.3 trillion speculative asset, its 1,100 basis point S&P 500 outperformance seems particularly muted against the world’s preeminent, $54 trillion index.  Treasury companies raised about $10 billion for BTC acquisitions this year, yet their fundraises have done little to boost the spot price. Read more: The global web tied to MicroStrategy’s $71B bitcoin stash Crabbish prices as BTC shuffles sideways from private to public Protos has already covered a subtle mechanism that explains the poor pricing boost of BTC treasury company purchases. Specifically, there has been substantial shuffling of BTC from private to public companies. Although percentages appear impressive when counting public treasury stocks by themselves — see the 131%, 67%, and 100% figures in this article’s opening paragraph — those percentages shrink embarrassingly when expanding the calculations to include private companies. As of Protos’ July 1 analysis, for example, the moderate 14% increase in BTC holdings between public and private bitcoin treasury companies was identical to the year-to-date rally of BTC itself. Updating that calculation to August 20 reveals…
Threshold
T$0.01597-0.74%
Bitcoin
BTC$113,610.06-0.25%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10148+1.41%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/21 03:05
Brevan Howard’s crypto division CEO Gautam Sharma departs after five years

Brevan Howard reportedly managed $34 billion in assets as of April 2025, with the company's digital asset division, set up in 2021, managing $2 billion. Gautam Sharma, the CEO of alternative investment management company Brevan Howard’s digital assets division, is reportedly leaving after five years. The departure could spell changes for the division, which has grown significantly in the past few years and manages $2 billion in assets.According to a Bloomberg report on Wednesday, Brevan Howard has no plans to fill the role. Meanwhile, the company in May promoted Chris Rayner-Cook, former head of global trading and financing at Coinbase, as the digital assets division’s chief investment officer.Brevan Howard’s digital asset division has over 10 portfolio managers, 13 investment professionals and 15 blockchain engineers. Read more
Moonveil
MORE$0.10148+1.41%
mETHProtocol
COOK$0.0151-14.91%
MAY
MAY$0.04744-1.45%
Coinstats2025/08/21 03:05
5 bold crypto predictions for 2026

From Bitcoin milestones to DeFi growth, here are five bold predictions outlining crypto’s possible trajectory in 2026.
DeFi
DEFI$0.001739-3.33%
SphereX
HERE$0.000356-12.53%
Coinstats2025/08/21 03:00
