2025-08-21 Thursday

Experts Reveal the Top Cryptos to Accumulate Before the Next Rally

Experts Reveal the Top Cryptos to Accumulate Before the Next Rally

Cryptocurrency markets have cooled over the past week, with higher-than-expected producer price inflation triggering a wave of selling. Many altcoins dropped 5–10%, and liquidations added pressure to short-term prices. Despite the dip, analysts highlight opportunities for strategic accumulation, particularly in the broader crypto space and the rapidly growing meme coin sector. Bitcoin has shown resilience, […]
The Cryptonomist2025/08/21 03:23
MicroStrategy Sinks to Four-Month Low After Breaching Key Support

MicroStrategy Sinks to Four-Month Low After Breaching Key Support

The post MicroStrategy Sinks to Four-Month Low After Breaching Key Support appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. MicroStrategy Inc. shares extended their recent slide on Wednesday, breaching their 200-day exponential moving average and touching their lowest level in four months. The software maker—widely viewed as a proxy for Bitcoin because of its sizable cryptocurrency holdings—has now fallen about 21% in the past 30 days, placing the stock in bear-market territory. The technical breakdown adds to pressure on a stock that had rallied earlier in the year alongside digital-asset prices. Traders said the loss of the long-term support line could spur further selling unless Bitcoin stabilises, potentially increasing volatility for both assets. This is an AI-generated article powered by DeepNewz, curated by The Defiant. For more information, including article sources, visit DeepNewz. Source: https://thedefiant.io/news/markets/microstrategy-sinks-to-four-month-low-after-breaching-key-support-9458342e
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/21 03:23
Why BlockchainFX is the Best Crypto to Buy for Passive Income and High ROIs

Why BlockchainFX is the Best Crypto to Buy for Passive Income and High ROIs

The post Why BlockchainFX is the Best Crypto to Buy for Passive Income and High ROIs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Are you ready to dive into the world of crypto and earn more than just occasional gains? BlockchainFX is here to change the game ,  and it’s the perfect opportunity for anyone looking to maximize returns with Passive Income and explosive potential. If you’re an investor aiming for high ROIs, BlockchainFX offers exactly what you need to get started. Whether you’re a seasoned trader or new to the market, this crypto whale opportunity could be your ticket to earning big ,  and with cryptos to buy this week, BlockchainFX stands out above the rest. It’s time to stop waiting for the perfect moment. BlockchainFX is not just any crypto ,  it’s a platform that combines the power of multi-asset trading, cutting-edge technology, and daily rewards that continue to pour in as long as you’re involved. Don’t wait; get in now and make money with crypto like never before. The presale price of $0.02 won’t last forever ,  and as a presale participant, you’re one step ahead in securing what could turn out to be the best crypto for high ROIs in 2025. Imagine a platform where you can trade cryptocurrencies, stocks, forex, and ETFs ,  all without the need for multiple accounts or complex interfaces. That’s exactly what BlockchainFX offers: over 500 assets in one unified space. From meme coins to forex pairs, stocks to commodities, BlockchainFX brings you everything you need under one roof. And as you trade, you’re earning rewards ,  making every trade a chance to build wealth with passive income. Why BlockchainFX is the Best Crypto to Buy Now With BlockchainFX, you’re not just getting access to cryptos to buy for the long haul ,  you’re investing in a platform that rewards you every time you trade. Here’s how BlockchainFX stacks up against the…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/21 03:21
JPMorgan and Mitsubishi are negotiating a $22 billion loan to finance an AI data center

JPMorgan and Mitsubishi are negotiating a $22 billion loan to finance an AI data center

JPMorgan Chase and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) are reportedly getting ready to close a financing deal worth $22 billion to support Vantage Data Centers’ development of a 1,200-acre campus in Texas, known as the “Frontier” facility.  Vantage Data Centers announced on Tuesday that JPMorgan and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group are leading the debt financing […]
Cryptopolitan2025/08/21 03:20
Bitwise forecasts Bitcoin as best-performing asset over next decade

Bitwise forecasts Bitcoin as best-performing asset over next decade

The post Bitwise forecasts Bitcoin as best-performing asset over next decade appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitwise projects Bitcoin to deliver 28% annual returns over the next decade. Institutions now view Bitcoin like equities and bonds for portfolio allocation. Spot ETFs and corporate treasuries fuel Bitcoin’s growing long-term adoption. Bitwise Asset Management expects bitcoin to deliver the strongest returns of any major asset class over the next ten years, projecting a compound annual growth rate of 28% with gradually declining volatility. The forecast was shared in a new memo previewing the firm’s forthcoming Bitcoin Long-Term Capital Market Assumptions report. Institutional demand spurs framework The report, authored by Bitwise Chief Investment Officer Matt Hougan, is targeted at large platforms and professional allocators that are increasingly treating bitcoin as a “core” portfolio consideration. Hougan notes that the shift follows the launch and widespread approval of spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs), which have opened the asset class to mainstream retirement accounts and wealth platforms. Interest in long-term planning has grown markedly. Hougan said Bitwise received a dozen requests this year for long-term assumptions around bitcoin, compared with none between 2017 and 2024. In his view, this marks an inflection point: institutions are now evaluating bitcoin in the same way they assess equities, bonds, and other traditional assets. Favourable comparisons with traditional markets While the full report is yet to be published, the preview states that bitcoin’s projected returns, volatility profile, and correlations compare favourably with established asset classes. Bitwise characterises bitcoin’s correlations with other major assets as “low”, falling between −0.5 and 0.5, which many allocators value for diversification benefits. The asset manager’s positioning of bitcoin’s outlook draws parallels with annual capital-market forecasts issued by large Wall Street firms such as JPMorgan, PIMCO, BlackRock, and Vanguard. These outlooks help institutions determine long-term strategic allocations across asset classes including equities, fixed income, real estate, and alternatives. Hougan argues that similar…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/21 03:20
NVIDIA Revolutionizes AI Factories with Co-Packaged Optics for Enhanced Efficiency

NVIDIA Revolutionizes AI Factories with Co-Packaged Optics for Enhanced Efficiency

The post NVIDIA Revolutionizes AI Factories with Co-Packaged Optics for Enhanced Efficiency appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Rebeca Moen Aug 19, 2025 05:26 NVIDIA’s co-packaged optics transform AI data centers with improved power efficiency, reliability, and performance, setting new standards in AI networking infrastructure. NVIDIA is pioneering a transformation in AI data centers through the implementation of co-packaged optics, aiming to significantly enhance power efficiency and reliability. As artificial intelligence (AI) continues to reshape the computing landscape, the network infrastructure underpinning these systems becomes increasingly crucial, according to NVIDIA’s blog. AI Factories vs. Traditional Data Centers Traditional data centers, which primarily cater to CPU-centric workloads, employ Tier 1 switches within each server rack, enabling direct copper connections and reducing power consumption. However, NVIDIA’s AI factories, characterized by ultra-dense compute racks and thousands of GPUs, necessitate maximum bandwidth and minimal latency, thus redefining data center topology. This shift necessitates optical networking, increasing power consumption and optical component requirements. Optimizing Network Reliability and Energy Use Conventional network switches with pluggable transceivers endure notable electrical loss, leading to higher power consumption and potential failure points. In contrast, NVIDIA’s co-packaged optics streamline the signal path, reducing power use and enhancing reliability. This design utilizes integrated electro-optical conversion, directly linking fiber to the optical engine adjacent to the ASIC, achieving superior signal integrity and energy efficiency. Advantages of Co-Packaged Optics in AI Factories NVIDIA’s new Quantum-X Photonics and Spectrum-X Photonics systems, based on co-packaged optics, replace traditional transceivers, offering enhanced performance and efficiency. These innovations achieve unprecedented bandwidth and port density, transforming AI data centers’ physical and economic landscape. Quantum-X Photonics: Next-Gen InfiniBand Networking NVIDIA Quantum-X InfiniBand Photonics introduces advanced switch technology, offering 115 Tb/s switching capacity and 14.4 teraflops of in-network computing, among other features. This platform leverages integrated silicon photonics for unmatched bandwidth, low latency, and operational resilience, crucial for AI workloads.…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/21 03:19
4 Coins That Could Beat Shiba Inu (SHIB) in the Long Run and Flip $500 Into Half a Million

4 Coins That Could Beat Shiba Inu (SHIB) in the Long Run and Flip $500 Into Half a Million

Shiba Inu (SHIB) has been one of history’s most famous meme coins. But the next generation of tokens is here, armed with better utility, stronger tokenomics, and viral momentum. In 2025’s meme coin renaissance, four projects might outpace SHIB’s growth potential and deliver life-changing returns. Here are the 4 coins to watch right now: Little […]
Cryptopolitan2025/08/21 03:17
Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP Hold Steady As Dogecoin Gains

Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP Hold Steady As Dogecoin Gains

Cryptocurrency markets are slightly up on Wednesday as markets shift their attention to Fed Chair Powell’s speech at Jackson Hole on Friday.read more
Coinstats2025/08/21 03:15
Ethereum Drops to 2-Week Low on $4B Supply Concerns — Can ETH Rebound Toward $5K?

Ethereum Drops to 2-Week Low on $4B Supply Concerns — Can ETH Rebound Toward $5K?

Ethereum has slipped to a two-week low as a $4 billion supply influx rattles investor confidence. The dip raises critical questions: is this a temporary setback in ETH’s long-term rally, or the start of a deeper correction? Traders are closely watching whether Ethereum can stabilize and rebuild momentum toward the $5,000–$5,100 resistance zone, a key level that could determine the coin’s next major move. Ethereum on the Rise: Eyes Set on Breaking $5,100 Barrier Source: tradingview  Ethereum is trading between $4,165 and $4,791, showing a mixed pattern. While it has recently dipped over 8% in the past week, there's been a decent gain of almost 12% over the past month. With a strong six-month growth of over 53%, ETH is pushing toward its nearest resistance level at $5,105. If it manages to break past this, the $5,730 mark could be the next target. The current support stands at $3,853, providing a safety net for traders. As indicators fluctuate, investors are hopeful for a sustained upward trend, eyeing potential new highs in the upcoming months. Conclusion Ethereum’s recent pullback highlights the market’s sensitivity to large supply events, but its broader trajectory still shows resilience. With support levels holding near $3,850 and strong momentum over the past six months, ETH remains in a position to challenge its $5,100 resistance. If bulls succeed, a breakout toward $5,700 could follow, reaffirming Ethereum’s role as a key driver of the next leg in the crypto rally. For now, traders are balancing caution with optimism, watching closely to see if this dip transforms into another launchpad for growth. Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.
Coinstats2025/08/21 03:15
3 Uncomfortable Questions For Target’s New CEO

3 Uncomfortable Questions For Target's New CEO

The post 3 Uncomfortable Questions For Target’s New CEO appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Target faces challenges to reinvigorate business strategy and performance. Getty Images The impulsive reaction to Target’s long-overdue CEO change is — what took so long? The bull’s-eye retailer’s well-publicized tribulations include plateaued sales since 2022 and shares down 60% from their 2021 peak. During outgoing CEO Brian Cornell’s 11-year tenure, Target stock grew a pedestrian cumulative 76%. That’s roughly 5% per year, just slightly over compounded inflation and risk-free rates. Conversely, rival Walmart and the S&P 500 delivered 313% and 231% returns, respectively, over that stretch. Those dismal marks signal far scarier AI-era problems that newly appointed CEO and company lifer Michael Fiddelke must fix. Ultimately, his prospects hinge on a singular question — who (name names!) can and will you trust, welcome and encourage to ask the candid, uncomfortable and unvarnished questions every effective executive needs? 3 Uncomfortable Questions Here are three specific examples of questions for Fiddelke: 1. Will you settle for the entrenched governance structure? Courageous CEOs demand exceptional boards. Target’s 2025 proxy statement reveals many glaring digital era stewardship gaps. The board lacks a technology committee, and the proxy mentions “cybersecurity” just nine times. “Artificial intelligence” astonishingly appears just once. On second glance, perhaps that’s not surprising. Only two independent directors, healthcare CEO Gail K. Boudreaux and former media and charitable foundation executive Monica Lozano, are tagged with “digital tools/data analytics” qualifications. Yet, all 11 independent directors are designated “expert” in senior leadership, risk management and financial management. The adrift past decade suggests otherwise, and the current mix likely can’t offer “elite sparring partner” oversight to sharpen Fiddelke’s COO and CFO background. No new director has joined the board since 2022. Excluding Cornell, who held the often-problematic dual title of board chair and CEO, the average age exceeds 66 years. One director, Douglas Baker, has board…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/21 03:15
