Wormhole vs LayerZero – Who Will Win the Fight for Stargate’s $345M Network?
Wormhole called for Stargate’s community to pause the ongoing governance vote for five days, giving it time to finalize due […] The post Wormhole vs LayerZero – Who Will Win the Fight for Stargate’s $345M Network? appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/08/21 03:33
BNB Treasury Strategy Backfires as Nasdaq Delists Windtree Therapeutics
TLDR Nasdaq will delist Windtree Therapeutics after it failed to meet compliance requirements. The company confirmed the decision through an SEC filing signed by Chief Executive Jed Latkin. Windtree shares dropped by more than 76% in one day following the delisting notice. The stock has lost over 90 percent in one month and more than [...] The post BNB Treasury Strategy Backfires as Nasdaq Delists Windtree Therapeutics appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi
2025/08/21 03:33
Crypto Scammers are Targeting UK Media to Promote Fake Projects
The post Crypto Scammers are Targeting UK Media to Promote Fake Projects appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A new scam technique is hitting the UK, as crypto criminals are impersonating respected publications like the BBC. These fake news bulletins can contain fraudulent investment opportunities or phishing attacks. One nasty incident targeted victims of a CEX data breach, then used a fake government warning to describe the security incident. This strategy enabled hackers to steal £2.1 million from one victim alone. New Scams Hit the UK The UK has dealt with social media crypto scams for several years now, and a new wave of operations is cropping up. In recent days, both the BBC and local Welsh media outlets have reported on a disturbing new trend: impersonating the publications themselves. “There are fake articles circulating which appear to be news pieces encouraging people to invest in cryptocurrency schemes. One of these articles has been designed to look as if it is on WalesOnline. It is being promoted on Facebook and claims that the scheme is backed by the Welsh Government,” claimed David James, Editor at WalesOnline. Essentially, these hackers run phony token advertisements or scam warnings, which are made to look like they’re from the UK government or respected media institutions. They include further details like fake quotes or footage to help sell the illusion. Devastating Social Engineering Tricks Recently, plenty of crypto criminals have used fake website clones to lure potential victims. This tactic is certainly a global trend. One UK operation, though, is a particularly insidious scam innovation. It used information from a data breach to target victims, which is also fairly common. However, criminals combined them in a truly novel way. The scam consisted of a fake BBC warning describing the data breach. A user might be vaguely aware that their data has been compromised, and then see a “news bulletin” describing the incident. This…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/21 03:32
500% XRP Spike Spotted On-Chain: Details
The post 500% XRP Spike Spotted On-Chain: Details appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Placement on market Bearish scenario Recently, XRP has experienced an atypical spike in on-chain activity, with the volume of payments between accounts rising by more than 500% in comparison to daily average flows. A record-breaking 844 million tokens were paid on the XRP Ledger on Aug. 18. Increases in settlement volume like these could be a signal for an upcoming surge. Placement on market Technically speaking, XRP is testing a crucial support area at $2.90 after retracing from regional highs at $3.50. The price action is currently hovering just above the July ascending trendline, which is still in place. Indicators of momentum, however, point to a mixed picture. Daily trading volumes on exchanges are still low when compared to early August levels, and the RSI has been declining. You Might Also Like One of the main unknowns for the short-term price direction is reflected here, between exchange-based volume and on-chain settlement activity. Increased settlement and utility flows could promote accumulation and aid in defending the existing support zone if they continue. Bearish scenario If XRP were to bounce back above $3.05, it would be in a stronger position and might be able to retest the $3.40-$3.60 range. On the downside, a break below the rising trendline would erode the structure and increase the likelihood of a decline toward the $2.70-$2.75 region, which is where the 100-day moving average is at the moment. If overall market sentiment continues to decline, network activity might not be sufficient to counteract technical pressure. Because they frequently come before liquidity inflows on exchanges, investors should keep an eye on whether high on-chain settlement volumes continue for the foreseeable future. Source: https://u.today/500-xrp-spike-spotted-on-chain-details
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/21 03:31
XRP and Solana Volatility Pushes Investors Toward Rollblock’s Stability As $RBLK Predicted Best Presale Of 2025
XRP and Solana have remained dominant players in the market, but their recent volatility is pushing investors to seek safer, high-upside opportunities. Rollblock (RBLK) has quickly emerged as the preferred choice, offering a licensed Web3 crypto gaming platform already generating revenue during its presale. With over $11 million raised, 500% gains for early backers, and […] The post XRP and Solana Volatility Pushes Investors Toward Rollblock’s Stability As $RBLK Predicted Best Presale Of 2025 appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews
2025/08/21 03:30
How Did EminiFX’s Founder Lose $228 Million? Inside the Shocking Crypto Ponzi Scheme Uncovered
EminiFX owner gets 228 million Ponzi fraud fine. The scheme used money on new clients to pay the early investors. The case is an indication of tighter crypto regulation and enforcement. The 228 million dollar sum is the amount that the EminiFX founder is held accountable for. This follows a long probe into a Ponzi. […] The post How Did EminiFX’s Founder Lose $228 Million? Inside the Shocking Crypto Ponzi Scheme Uncovered appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews
2025/08/21 03:30
Top Crypto to Watch in 2025: How Pepeto Could Surpass Cardano and Solana
As the 2025 bull market builds momentum, investors are on the hunt for the next major altcoin before the surge accelerates. With Bitcoin’s halving now behind us, attention is shifting toward projects that balance strong narratives with real blockchain fundamentals. Cardano (ADA) and Solana (SOL) have already established themselves with proven communities and solid track […]
Cryptopolitan
2025/08/21 03:30
US-Traded Spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs Experience Record Outflows! Here’s the Latest Data
The post US-Traded Spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs Experience Record Outflows! Here’s the Latest Data appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Spot Bitcoin and Ethereum exchange-traded funds (ETFs) traded in the US experienced massive outflows on Tuesday. Record Outflows from Spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs in the US According to SoSoValue data, there were net outflows of $523 million from spot Bitcoin ETFs and $422 million from spot Ethereum ETFs. This suggests that institutional investors are repositioning their portfolios ahead of upcoming macroeconomic developments. On the Bitcoin side, the biggest outflow was $246.9 million from Fidelity’s FBTC fund, while Grayscale GBTC recorded a net outflow of $115.5 million. BlackRock’s IBIT fund reported zero inflows for the day. On the Ethereum front, outflows were led by Fidelity’s FETH fund ($156.3 million) and Grayscale ETHE ($122 million). This was the second-largest daily outflow for spot Ethereum ETFs since launch. BTC Markets analyst Rachael Lucas noted that the outflows could be linked to profit-taking or cash-to-bond rotation by investors, while a strong dollar and inflation concerns are triggering risk aversion. According to the data, Bitcoin’s price fell 1.57% to $112,500 in the last 24 hours, while Ethereum fell 1.54% to $4,060. Lucas emphasized that ETF outflows create selling pressure in spot markets in the short term, but that ETFs have structural importance in cryptocurrency pricing in the long term. According to the analyst, the Fed minutes to be released this week and Powell’s Jackson Hole speech will play a critical role in determining the direction of market flows. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/us-traded-spot-bitcoin-and-ethereum-etfs-experience-record-outflows-heres-the-latest-data/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/21 03:28
3 Best Cryptos To Join In 2025 For Explosive Growth
The post 3 Best Cryptos To Join In 2025 For Explosive Growth appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. What if selecting the right meme coin could transform a portfolio into a long-term success story, while others watch opportunities slip by? In a market where prices can skyrocket in days and trends can emerge in hours, the real challenge is identifying tokens with the greatest potential for both fast gains and lasting growth. Among the most talked-about contenders for the upcoming year, MoonBull ($MOBU), Shiba Inu ($SHIB), and Pepe ($PEPE) are sparking heated discussions across trading communities. MoonBull, in particular, is gaining extraordinary attention thanks to its exclusive whitelist stage, designed to offer early participants significant advantages before the public presale begins. With its early access perks, Ethereum-backed security, and momentum driven by scarcity, MoonBull has quickly become the top choice for those looking to invest in the best cryptos to join in 2025. MoonBull ($MOBU) The clock is ticking for one of the most exclusive opportunities in the meme coin sector. MoonBull ($MOBU), an Ethereum-based token created for meme enthusiasts and ambitious traders, is opening its whitelist to early participants. This special stage offers far more than early market access; it delivers strategic positioning before the wider audience can react. Why the MoonBull Whitelist Stands Out Secure the lowest possible entry price Access exclusive staking rewards reserved for members Receive bonus token allocations unavailable to the public Gain private insights about upcoming roadmap developments Built on Ethereum for unmatched security and seamless DeFi integration Limited availability – spots close permanently once filled MoonBull merges viral meme culture with blockchain reliability, aiming to create not just a token, but a movement. Stage 1 of the presale will be open to the public, yet whitelist members will be notified of the launch date in advance and gain access before general buyers. This advantage can make the difference between entering at…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/21 03:25
Top 5 Crypto Coins to Buy in 2025 with Strong Market Momentum
Top 5 crypto coins for 2025 include Little Pepe, Arbitrum, Tron, Hedera, and Mantle, with strong growth potential and market momentum insights.
Blockchainreporter
2025/08/21 03:25
