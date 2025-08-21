2025-08-21 Thursday

Coinbase Drives Excitement with New Altcoin Listings

Coinbase supports new projects by expanding altcoin listings on its platform. Sapien (SAPIEN) shows robust growth potential despite being a recent market entry. Continue Reading:Coinbase Drives Excitement with New Altcoin Listings The post Coinbase Drives Excitement with New Altcoin Listings appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Coinstats2025/08/21 03:42
LetsBonk graduated only 5 tokens in 24 hours, signaling a sharp decline in fortunes

LetsBonk’s fall from grace may have reached a new low. The Solana-based memecoin launchpad, once hailed as Pump.fun’s fiercest challenger, only managed to graduate just five tokens in the last 24 hours, according to Dune Analytics data. Pump.fun, on the other hand, graduated more than 170 tokens over the same period. The numbers also tell […]
Cryptopolitan2025/08/21 03:40
NY Judge Unlocks $58M Crypto Holdings for LIBRA Memecoin Founder Hayden Davis

Federal Judge Jennifer Rochon lifted the freeze on LIBRA creator Hayden Davis's crypto assets, permitting monthly transfers of tokens worth millions while he faces ongoing legal challenges in Argentina. The post NY Judge Unlocks $58M Crypto Holdings for LIBRA Memecoin Founder Hayden Davis appeared first on Coinspeaker.
Coinspeaker2025/08/21 03:39
Only Christopher Waller and Michelle Bowman supported Trump’s push to cut rates at the July Federal Reserve meeting

Only two members of the Federal Reserve board supported President Donald Trump’s push to cut rates during the central bank’s July meeting, according to minutes released Wednesday by the Fed itself. Those two were Governor Christopher Waller and Governor Michelle Bowman, who both voted to lower the benchmark interest rate, arguing that the labor market […]
Cryptopolitan2025/08/21 03:39
Tron and Ethereum Compete for Attention as DeSoc Presale Crosses $10 Million

The post Tron and Ethereum Compete for Attention as DeSoc Presale Crosses $10 Million appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The crypto market is heating up in 2025 as Ethereum (ETH) and Tron (TRX) continue their tug-of-war for dominance in decentralized finance and payments. But while these two giants battle for market share, a new player, DeSoc (Decentralized Social), is quietly stealing the spotlight.  With its presale already surpassing $10 million and less than 48 hours left to buy in, DeSoc is becoming one of the most talked-about tokens of the year. This token has already drawn many crypto enthusiasts to its presale. Demands could rise further once the token launches. Therefore, many interested users are trying to buy tokens in the final presale stage.  Ethereum Holds Strong, But Growth Slows Ethereum remains the foundation of decentralized applications. With ETH staking, Layer-2 scaling, and institutional adoption accelerating, the network continues to thrive.  However, as Ethereum approaches a multi-trillion-dollar valuation, many investors are questioning whether ETH can still deliver the explosive 50x or 100x returns that early adopters enjoyed.  For new investors, the upside is far smaller compared to smaller-cap, early-stage projects. That’s why many new crypto users now prefer to buy new tokens with a promising future. DeSoc is on the radar of many such investors.  Tron Expands Payments But Faces Stiff Competition Tron, once dismissed as just another smart contract platform, has carved out a unique role in the payments and stablecoin markets. Its cheap fees and high throughput have made it a popular choice for transferring USDT, especially in Asia.  Yet, Tron struggles to gain the cultural relevance of Ethereum. This blockchain also faces fierce competition from Solana, Avalanche, and other networks. Growth is steady, but limited. That’s why many crypto enthusiasts feel hesitant when considering an investment in TRX.  Where Ethereum and Tron are competing in already-crowded niches, DeSoc is pioneering a brand-new sector: SocialFi. By merging…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/21 03:39
Bitcoin market shows late-cycle patterns as leverage peaks

The post Bitcoin market shows late-cycle patterns as leverage peaks appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin (BTC) is experiencing declining capital inflows and surging speculative activity, mirroring patterns observed near previous cycle peaks, according to an Aug. 20 Glassnode report. BTC retraced nearly 9.2% to $112,900 following last week’s high at $124,400, accompanied by substantially weaker capital inflows compared to earlier 2024 breakouts.  The realized cap increased just 6% monthly during the current rally, significantly below the 13% rate recorded during the initial $100,000 breakout in late 2024. The report noted that investors showed limited demand even amid reduced profit-taking activity from existing holders.  The Volatility-Adjusted Net Realized Profit/Loss metric shows markedly lower selling pressure compared to major breakouts at $70,000, $100,000, and July’s $122,000 peak. The disparity suggests the market failed to sustain momentum even with lighter sell-side pressure. Leverage drives market volatility Futures markets exhibited pronounced activity during Bitcoin’s recent price action, with open interest across Bitcoin contracts maintaining elevated levels at $67 billion.  The correction eliminated $2.3 billion in open interest, representing one of the 23 largest nominal declines on record. Altcoin derivatives reached new extremes, with combined open interest across major tokens surging to $60.2 billion before declining $2.6 billion during the weekend correction.  Combined altcoin liquidations peaked at $303 million daily, more than double Bitcoin futures liquidation volumes. Ethereum perpetual futures volume dominance hit an all-time high of 67%, marking the strongest structural shift toward altcoin speculation on record. At the same time, open interest dominance climbed to 43.3% against Bitcoin’s 56.7%, reaching its fourth-largest level historically. Previous peak parallels emerge The report argued that current market timing aligns closely with previous bull cycles.  Both 2015-2018 and 2018-2022 cycles reached all-time highs approximately two to three months beyond the current cycle’s relative position when measured from cycle lows. Bitcoin’s circulating supply has remained above the positive one-standard deviation band for…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/21 03:38
Wall Street Pepe Pumps 40% Following Solana Debut

Wall Street Pepe burns 500M tokens on Ethereum as it launches on Solana, tightening supply and marking a major community-led migration. The post Wall Street Pepe Pumps 40% Following Solana Debut appeared first on Coinspeaker.
Coinspeaker2025/08/21 03:37
Harvard Economist Admits Wrong Bitcoin $100 Prediction

The post Harvard Economist Admits Wrong Bitcoin $100 Prediction appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Harvard economist Kenneth Rogoff, who once predicted Bitcoin would more likely crash to $100 before it hit $100,000, admitted that a lot has changed since his comments seven years ago, though he seemingly still hasn’t come around to Bitcoin.  “Almost a decade ago, I was the Harvard economist that said Bitcoin was more likely to be worth $100 than 100K. What did I miss?” he wrote on X on Wednesday, referring to a segment on CNBC’s “Squawk Box” in March 2018. Rogoff is a former chief economist of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and also author of “Our Dollar, Your Problem,” a book published in May. In 2018, Rogoff said that government regulation would trigger a drop in Bitcoin prices.  However, since the Trump administration won the November election, Bitcoin broke $100,000 in December 2024 and has surged more than 80% to a new all-time high. Bitcoin has skyrocketed more than 1,000% since Rogoff’s 2018 prediction. Source: TradingView “I was far too optimistic about the US coming to its senses about sensible cryptocurrency regulation,” he said, indicating his stance on crypto hasn’t changed.  Bitcoin competes with fiat currency “Second, I did not appreciate how Bitcoin would compete with fiat currencies to serve as the transactions medium of choice in the twenty-trillion dollar global underground economy,” he continued on X.  Still, Bitcoin has become an inflation hedge in many countries where local currencies have been massively devalued by governments.  Illicit activity tied to cryptocurrencies was around $50 billion in 2024, according to Chainalysis, but this is a drop in the ocean and less than 1% of what is laundered using cash.  “Third, I did not anticipate a situation where regulators, and especially the regulator in chief, would be able to brazenly hold hundreds of millions (if not billions) of dollars in…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/21 03:37
Paramount+ Releases Teaser For ‘Mayor Of Kingstown’ Season 4, Premiering October 26

The post Paramount+ Releases Teaser For ‘Mayor Of Kingstown’ Season 4, Premiering October 26 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. L-R: Clayton Cardenas as Torres and Jeremy Renner as Mike McLusky in Mayor of Kingstown season 4, streaming on Paramount+, 2025. Credit: Dennis P. Mong Jr./Paramount+ ©2025 Viacom International Inc. All Rights Reserved. Mayor of Kingstown and all related titles, logos and characters are trademarks of Viacom International Inc. Dennis P. Mong Jr./Paramount+ Paramount+ has released the official teaser for Mayor of Kingstown, announcing that the crime drama will return for its fourth season on Sunday, October 26. The series stars Academy Award nominee Jeremy Renner (The Hurt Locker, The Town) and Emmy Award winner Edie Falco (The Sopranos, Nurse Jackie). Created by Taylor Sheridan and Hugh Dillon, Mayor of Kingstown originally premiered in November 2021 and quickly became the platform’s top-performing original scripted drama following Paramount+’s rebrand from CBS All Access. Season 4 Synopsis In the upcoming season, Mike McLusky (Renner) finds his control over Kingstown slipping as new factions rise to fill the power vacuum left by the Russians. Per the logline, “With a violent gang war threatening to tear the city apart, Mike must also confront growing personal stakes: protecting those closest to him, facing off against a relentless new Warden, and battling the demons of his past.” Returning and New Cast Members Alongside Renner and Falco, season four of Mayor of Kingstown features Lennie James, Laura Benanti, Hugh Dillon, Taylor Handley, Tobi Bamtefa, Derek Webster, Hamish Allan-Headley, and Nishi Munshi. Part of the Taylor Sheridan Universe Mayor of Kingstown is part of Paramount+’s expanding universe of original content from Taylor Sheridan, whose growing slate includes Yellowstone and its spinoffs and prequels, the upcoming oil drama Landman, military thriller Special Ops: Lioness, Western anthology Lawmen: Bass Reeves, the Sylvester Stallone-led Tulsa King, and the upcoming 2026 series Nola King starring Samuel L. Jackson. Production Team Executive producers…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/21 03:36
New Solana Launchpad Bets Traders (Mostly) Care Only About Price Pumps

The post New Solana Launchpad Bets Traders (Mostly) Care Only About Price Pumps appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. An upcoming token launchpad on Solana plans to drive usership and volumes to its platform by focusing on one thing it says matters most to microcap traders: Token prices going up. Put fair launches, creator fees and community-friendly features in the backseat. Token Mill, which launches on Thursday at 16:00 UTC, comes with a design that doesn’t try to be fairer or cheaper. It instead focuses on the volatility of tokens when they are issued, giving traders a reason to use the service and drive fees for the platform in doing so. Token Mill comes from the team behind Avalanche-focused Joe and Mantle-focused Merchant Moe. In 2021, Trader Joe was among the largest decentralized exchange (DEX) by volume and mindshare, but has taken a hit in user base after a general migration of liquidity and users away from Avalanche in favor of Solana and newer ecosystems, such as Base. Solana’s Pump.fun, the leader of token issuance platforms, has been nearly untouchable since its inception in early 2024. The platform’s stripped-down model — instant token creation, immediate liquidity, and a flat 1% fee — generated an estimated $800 million in annual revenue and became the cycle’s killer app. Competitors like Bonk.fun, BagsApp, and HeavenDex tried to win market share with revenue share schemes and buyback promises, but each faded after a brief surge. At the center of Token Mill is a mechanic called King of the Mill. Tokens are divided into three market-cap tiers — Bronze ($50,000–$250,000), Silver ($250,000–$1 million) and Gold ($1 million–$10 million). Every 30 minutes, tokens in each tier battle for the crown, with the winner decided by trading volume in the final minutes of the round. The twist is that platform fees from that round are used to buy and burn the winning token, creating a feedback…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/21 03:34
