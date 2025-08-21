2025-08-21 Thursday

Crypto News

Απολαύστε τα πιο δημοφιλή νέα σχετικά με τα κρύπτο, καθώς και ενημερώσεις της αγοράς
Depressed near 0.5820 amid dovish RBNZ

Depressed near 0.5820 amid dovish RBNZ

The post Depressed near 0.5820 amid dovish RBNZ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. NZD/USD remains depressed on the back of the RBNZ’s dovish rate cut on Wednesday. Reduced bets for a jumbo Fed rate cut underpin the USD and further weigh on the pair. The technical setup favors bears and backs the case for a further depreciating move. The NZD/USD pair touches a fresh low since April 14, around the 0.5815 region, during the Asian session on Thursday and looks to extend the previous day’s dovish Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) inspired slump. In fact, the RBNZ stated that if medium-term inflation pressures continue to ease in line with the projection, the Committee expects to lower the interest rates further. This, along with a cautious market mood, continues to undermine the risk-sensitive Kiwi. The US Dollar (USD), on the other hand, holds steady near its highest level in more than one week amid reduced bets for a more aggressive policy easing by the Federal Reserve (Fed) and further weighs on the NZD/USD pair. From a technical perspective, the overnight breakdown and a close below the very important 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) – for the first time since mid-May – was seen as a key trigger for bearish traders. Adding to this, negative oscillators on the daily chart suggest that the path of least resistance for the NZD/USD pair is to the downside. That said, the daily Relative Strength Index (RSI) has moved on the verge of breaking into the oversold zone and warrants caution. Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some near-term consolidation or a modest bounce before positioning for the next leg of a directional move. However, any attempted recovery beyond the 0.5835 region, or the 200-day SMA, could be seen as a selling opportunity and runs the risk of fizzling out rather quickly near the 0.5880-0.5885 area.…
NEAR
NEAR$2.507+1.25%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.019498+0.89%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10143+1.36%
Κοινοποίηση
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/21 15:54
Κοινοποίηση
Trades sideways above 147.00 ahead of key US-Japan events

Trades sideways above 147.00 ahead of key US-Japan events

The post Trades sideways above 147.00 ahead of key US-Japan events appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. USD/JPY wobbles above 147.00 ahead of flash US S&P Global PMI, and Japan’s National CPI data. Investors await Fed Powell’s speech at Jackson Hole Symposium to get fresh cues on the monetary policy outlook. The pair has been trading close the 20-day EMA from past few weeks. The USD/JPY pair consolidates in a tight range around 147.40 during the late Asian trading session on Thursday. The pair trades sideways as investors await Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell’s speech at the on Friday. Investors will pay close attention to Fed Powell’s speech to get cues about whether the United States (US) central bank will cut interest rates in the September policy meeting. In Thursday’s session, the US Dollar will be influenced by the preliminary US S&P Global PMI report for August, which will be published at 13:45 GMT. During the press time, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, wobbles near 98.30. In Japan, financial market participants will closely monitor the National Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for July, which is scheduled to be published in Friday’s Asian session. Economists expect the National CPI ex. Fresh Food to have grown moderately by 3%. USD/JPY has been trading sideways in a range between 146.22 and 148.52 from almost three weeks. The pair trades close to the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) around 147.56, indicating a sideways trend. The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) oscillates inside the 40.00-60.00 range, suggesting indecisiveness among market participants. The pair would see more upside to near the psychological level of 150.00 and the March 28 high of 151.20 if it breaks above the July 16 high of 149.19. On the flip side, a reversal move by the pair below the July 24 low of 145.85 would pave the way…
NEAR
NEAR$2.507+1.25%
SIX
SIX$0.02166+0.27%
GET
GET$0.009973-10.91%
Κοινοποίηση
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/21 15:48
Κοινοποίηση
DBS Bank Issues Tokenized Structured Notes on Ethereum

DBS Bank Issues Tokenized Structured Notes on Ethereum

The post DBS Bank Issues Tokenized Structured Notes on Ethereum appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. DBS Group Holdings Ltd., Singapore’s largest bank, has launched its first tokenized structured notes on the public Ethereum blockchain. The instruments are accessible to accredited and institutional investors through local digital securities exchanges ADDX, DigiFT and HydraX. By issuing the notes as blockchain tokens, DBS aims to lower settlement times and broaden access to structured products beyond traditional channels. The move adds to the bank’s growing suite of digital-asset services and underscores the financial industry’s push to bridge conventional capital markets with distributed-ledger technology. This is an AI-generated article powered by DeepNewz, curated by The Defiant. For more information, including article sources, visit DeepNewz. Source: https://thedefiant.io/news/tradfi-and-fintech/dbs-bank-issues-tokenized-structured-notes-on-ethereum-68972839
Moonveil
MORE$0.10143+1.36%
Movement
MOVE$0.1282+0.78%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.022087+0.24%
Κοινοποίηση
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/21 15:44
Κοινοποίηση
XRP price down 16% in 30 days, deeper correction coming?

XRP price down 16% in 30 days, deeper correction coming?

xrp price
XRP
XRP$2.9054+0.26%
Κοινοποίηση
Crypto.news2025/08/21 15:44
Κοινοποίηση
GitHub’s Copilot Expands Task Management with New Agents Panel

GitHub’s Copilot Expands Task Management with New Agents Panel

The post GitHub’s Copilot Expands Task Management with New Agents Panel appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Rongchai Wang Aug 19, 2025 16:03 GitHub introduces the Agents panel, enhancing Copilot’s task management capabilities, allowing developers to delegate coding tasks from any page and track progress seamlessly. GitHub has unveiled a significant enhancement to its Copilot coding agent with the introduction of the new Agents panel, aimed at streamlining task delegation and management across its platform. This update allows developers to assign and track coding tasks directly from any page on GitHub, enhancing workflow efficiency. Seamless Task Delegation The newly launched Agents panel acts as a mission control center, enabling developers to delegate tasks to Copilot without disrupting their workflow. This lightweight overlay can be accessed from any page on GitHub, allowing users to initiate tasks with a simple prompt and monitor progress in real-time. The panel is designed to function seamlessly across GitHub.com, GitHub Mobile, and VS Code, among other platforms, ensuring that developers can manage tasks wherever they are working. Integration and Accessibility According to GitHub, the Copilot coding agent is now available to all paid Copilot plans, including Pro, Pro+, Business, and Enterprise. Administrators can enable this feature for Business and Enterprise users, broadening access to this enhanced productivity tool. The agent is designed to work autonomously, creating draft pull requests for review and running tasks in parallel, even when the user’s computer is off. Enhanced Features and Usability The introduction of the Agents panel is part of GitHub’s ongoing efforts to integrate AI-driven solutions into software development. The panel allows developers to launch new tasks with natural language prompts and offers a variety of sample prompts to help users get started. This functionality is complemented by the ability to manage tasks within Visual Studio Code and other integrated development environments (IDEs) that support the Model Context…
Prompt
PROMPT$0.1204-1.14%
RealLink
REAL$0.05174+0.34%
GET
GET$0.009973-10.91%
Κοινοποίηση
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/21 15:43
Κοινοποίηση
AUD/JPY slips near 94.50 as inflation expectations ease in Australia

AUD/JPY slips near 94.50 as inflation expectations ease in Australia

The post AUD/JPY slips near 94.50 as inflation expectations ease in Australia appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. AUD/JPY depreciates as Australia’s Consumer Inflation Expectations rose 3.9% in August, down from 4.7% previously. Australia’s S&P Global Manufacturing PMI rose to 52.9, while Services PMI climbed to 55.1 in August. The Japanese Yen faces challenges amid persistent uncertainty over the BoJ’s policy outlook. AUD/JPY continues its losing streak for the third successive session, trading around 94.60 during the Asian hours on Thursday. The currency cross depreciates as the Australian Dollar (AUD) loses ground, as Consumer Inflation Expectations rose 3.9% in August, coming in below the previous increase of 4.7%. The Australian Dollar failed to draw any support from the improved preliminary data of S&P Global Australia’s Purchasing Managers Index (PMI). Australia’s S&P Global Manufacturing PMI came in at 52.9 in August, against 51.3 prior. Meanwhile, Services PMI rose to 55.1 from the previous reading of 54.1. The Composite PMI improved to 54.9 from 53.8 previously. The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) is expected to remain cautious after last week’s rate cut. Traders anticipate that the central bank to resume easing with a larger 50 basis-point rate cut, likely in November. Japan’s Jibun Bank Manufacturing PMI improved to 49.9 in August from the previous month’s final reading of 48.9, though it remained in contraction territory for the second straight month. Meanwhile, Services PMI fell to 52.7 from July’s five-month high of 53.6, though it marked the fifth consecutive month of expansion in the services sector. The downside of the AUD/JPY cross could be restrained as the Japanese Yen (JPY) faces challenges amid prevailing uncertainty over the Bank of Japan’s (BoJ) policy outlook. BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda has remained cautious, emphasizing that “underlying inflation” is yet to firmly reach the 2% target. However, domestic inflation stays elevated and wages continue to lag behind price growth, raising the likelihood of the BoJ…
NEAR
NEAR$2.507+1.25%
CROSS
CROSS$0.23172+0.84%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.2-2.04%
Κοινοποίηση
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/21 15:42
Κοινοποίηση
Ancient Bitcoin Whale Swaps Over 400 BTC to ETH on Hyperliquid

Ancient Bitcoin Whale Swaps Over 400 BTC to ETH on Hyperliquid

An early Bitcoin whale has resurfaced with major moves, shifting hundreds of millions in crypto between Bitcoin and Ethereum.
Bitcoin
BTC$113,597.22-0.26%
Major
MAJOR$0.15754-0.52%
Ethereum
ETH$4,290.32+1.48%
Κοινοποίηση
Coinstats2025/08/21 15:38
Κοινοποίηση
Is Genius Sports stock a buy?

Is Genius Sports stock a buy?

The post Is Genius Sports stock a buy? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A major investor just sold millions of shares of the stock. Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) stock was moving lower on Wednesday, perhaps due to a high-profile money manager selling millions of shares in the sports betting technology and data provider. Specifically, Ark Invest, run by noted portfolio manager Cathie Wood, sold 2.8 million shares of Genius Sports stock in the Ark Next Generation Internet ETF (BATS:ARK). That sale, on August 19, accounted for about 5.7% of its total position in Genius Sports, according to Cathie’s Ark, a site that tracks Wood’s portfolio moves. This comes four days after Wood sold 2.5 million shares in Genius Sports stock from the same ETF. The Ark Next Generation Internet ETF still owns about 3.5 million shares in Genius, worth about $44 million and accounting for about 1.8% of the entire portfolio. However, Wood pared more than half her stake in the stock, so it is significant. Should investors be concerned? Mixed quarter, but optimistic outlook Genius Sports has carved out a strong niche in the growing world of sports betting, as one of the major providers of real-time data and analytics for sports leagues and teams, sports betting sites, and broadcast TV and streaming providers. Its biggest partnerships are exclusive deals with the NFL, the English Premiere League, and, most recently, Lega Serie A. It also has deals with the NCAA, European Leagues, FIBA, DraftKings, FanDuel, bet365, EA Sports, CBS, NBC and ESPN, to name a few. It is among the leaders in its space, and a major rival of Sportradar (NASDAQ:SRAD). Genius Sports had mixed results in its fiscal second quarter, missing earnings estimates with a sizable net loss but beating revenue projections on the strength of a 24% revenue increase. However, it raised its outlook for revenue and adjusted earnings, mainly due…
RealLink
REAL$0.05174+0.34%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10143+1.36%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.022087+0.24%
Κοινοποίηση
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/21 15:36
Κοινοποίηση
U.S. Government Wallet Adds $332,000 Ether From Coinbase After DeFi Hack Seizure

U.S. Government Wallet Adds $332,000 Ether From Coinbase After DeFi Hack Seizure

The post U.S. Government Wallet Adds $332,000 Ether From Coinbase After DeFi Hack Seizure appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. An on-chain wallet identified by blockchain analysts as controlled by the U.S. government received 76.56 ether, worth roughly $332,000, from cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase on 21 Aug. The transaction lifted the wallet’s balance to about 65,232 ether, valued at approximately $281 million at current market prices. Investigators tracking the address say the assets are tied to the April 2021 hack of Uranium Finance, a decentralized-exchange project that lost about $50 million. U.S. authorities seized $31 million linked to that breach in February 2025 and have since been consolidating the recovered tokens in government-held accounts. This is an AI-generated article powered by DeepNewz, curated by The Defiant. For more information, including article sources, visit DeepNewz. Source: https://thedefiant.io/news/hacks/u-s-government-wallet-adds-332000-ether-coinbase-after-defi-hack-seizure-5784c1df
U
U$0.01417-29.85%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10143+1.36%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001739-3.33%
Κοινοποίηση
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/21 15:35
Κοινοποίηση
Stablecoins in opmars: China werkt aan eigen digitale yuan versie

Stablecoins in opmars: China werkt aan eigen digitale yuan versie

China lijkt een opvallende draai te maken in zijn beleid rond digitale valuta en stablecoins. Volgens bronnen dicht bij de zaak werkt het land aan een plan om stablecoins te introduceren die gekoppeld zijn aan de Chinese yuan. Daarmee wil Peking de wereldwijde adoptie van zijn valuta versnellen en een... Het bericht Stablecoins in opmars: China werkt aan eigen digitale yuan versie verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
Outlanders
LAND$0.000537+3.46%
MANTRA
OM$0.2383-0.79%
OP
OP$0.72+1.26%
Κοινοποίηση
Coinstats2025/08/21 15:35
Κοινοποίηση

Νέες τάσεις

Περισσότερα

Impersonating UK Police in Crypto Scam, Scammer Steals $2.8M Bitcoin from Victim

Stablecoins in opmars: China werkt aan eigen digitale yuan versie

Windtree Therapeutics’ Shares Dive 77% After Nasdaq Delisting News

Toyota Unveils $10.8M Vehicle Blockchain Network on Avalanche to Reshape Mobility Trust

Meta freezes AI hiring amid team reshuffle