Is Genius Sports stock a buy?
A major investor just sold millions of shares of the stock. Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) stock was moving lower on Wednesday, perhaps due to a high-profile money manager selling millions of shares in the sports betting technology and data provider. Specifically, Ark Invest, run by noted portfolio manager Cathie Wood, sold 2.8 million shares of Genius Sports stock in the Ark Next Generation Internet ETF (BATS:ARK). That sale, on August 19, accounted for about 5.7% of its total position in Genius Sports, according to Cathie's Ark, a site that tracks Wood's portfolio moves. This comes four days after Wood sold 2.5 million shares in Genius Sports stock from the same ETF. The Ark Next Generation Internet ETF still owns about 3.5 million shares in Genius, worth about $44 million and accounting for about 1.8% of the entire portfolio. However, Wood pared more than half her stake in the stock, so it is significant. Should investors be concerned? Mixed quarter, but optimistic outlook Genius Sports has carved out a strong niche in the growing world of sports betting, as one of the major providers of real-time data and analytics for sports leagues and teams, sports betting sites, and broadcast TV and streaming providers. Its biggest partnerships are exclusive deals with the NFL, the English Premiere League, and, most recently, Lega Serie A. It also has deals with the NCAA, European Leagues, FIBA, DraftKings, FanDuel, bet365, EA Sports, CBS, NBC and ESPN, to name a few. It is among the leaders in its space, and a major rival of Sportradar (NASDAQ:SRAD). Genius Sports had mixed results in its fiscal second quarter, missing earnings estimates with a sizable net loss but beating revenue projections on the strength of a 24% revenue increase. However, it raised its outlook for revenue and adjusted earnings, mainly due…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/21 15:36