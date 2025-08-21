Why New Target CEO Michael Fiddelke Must Put The Fun In Fundamentals

Target COO Michael Fiddelke is in the hot seat as the incoming boss in Minneapolis. (Photo by Elizabeth Flores/The Minnesota Star Tribune via Getty Images) Star Tribune via Getty Images Target Corp. is entering one of the most critical chapters in its history, with long-serving insider Michael Fiddelke confirmed to take over as chief executive on Feb. 1 next year. Currently, Chief Operating Officer Fiddelke, who has also acted as Target's CFO, will succeed 66-year-old CEO Brian Cornell, who will become Executive Chair of Target's board of directors. Fiddelke's appointment comes at a time when the Minneapolis-based retailer, once a darling of middle-class U.S. consumers for its affordable-but-chic image, has struggled amid sluggish sales, a faltering brand identity, and a sharp drop in investor confidence. That was not helped by the recent conclusion of its deal with Ulta Beauty, which will officially end in August next year. Discouragingly, shares fell as much as 10% following news of Fiddelke's appointment, underscoring skepticism facing the incoming chief. Yet the 48-year-old executive, a 20-year company veteran, insists he has a plan to restore Target's popularity. However, the turnaround will require more than operational tweaks. Target has leant on its reputation as a stylish and fun alternative to behemoth Walmart, but while the latter continues to roll over all comers, Target's reputation has eroded. Consumers have complained that stores feel less distinctive, private labels have multiplied to the point of confusion, and online shopping options lag those of competitors. Fiddelke promised to re-establish Target's "merchandising authority" during a call with journalists, insisting that his long tenure with the business is "an asset". Critics of Target were hoping for a fresh injection of new ideas from an outside hire. Fiddelke In As Target Beats Expectations Somewhat lost in the hand-wringing over the CEO announcement, Target…