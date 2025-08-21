Ανταλλακτήριο MEXC
/
Crypto News
/
2025-08-21 Thursday
Crypto News
Απολαύστε τα πιο δημοφιλή νέα σχετικά με τα κρύπτο, καθώς και ενημερώσεις της αγοράς
Little Pepe could produce more millionaires in the next 100 days
Little Pepe (LILPEPE) fuses meme culture with Layer-2 tech, eyeing exponential gains in the next 100 days. #partnercontent
MORE
$0.10143
+1.36%
GAINS
$0.02785
+1.90%
LAYER
$0.5587
+0.32%
Κοινοποίηση
Crypto.news
2025/08/21 03:57
Κοινοποίηση
Meme Coin Price Predictions For The Remainder Of 2025
The post Meme Coin Price Predictions For The Remainder Of 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Dogecoin price prediction is buzzing as the remainder of 2025 promises fierce competition among leading meme coins. The ongoing presale of Layer Brett ($LBRETT) is capturing attention, with analysts boldly projecting that this next generation meme coin could achieve 200x growth. Meanwhile, Dogecoin and Shiba Inu remain at the top of crypto headlines as investors seek the best meme coins for the next crypto bull run. As the meme coin sector evolves, only the tokens combining viral energy with real blockchain utility will dominate. Why Layer-2 Gives Layer Brett the Edge? What sets Layer Brett apart in this crowded landscape is its foundation as a true Ethereum Layer 2 meme coin. While DOGE and SHIB operate on older blockchain models, Layer Brett leverages cutting-edge off-chain processing for near-instant transactions and ultra-low gas fees. Layer Brett offers high-speed scalability and a transparent, community-driven tokenomics model, with 10 billion tokens and no KYC requirements. As Ethereum Layer 2s are projected to process over $10 trillion annually by 2027, $LBRETT’s position as a scalable, secure, and decentralized meme token cannot be ignored. Dogecoin Price Prediction: Can DOGE Keep Up with New Competitors? The DOGE price remains above $0.22, with forecasts suggesting it may reach $0.50 by year-end if adoption accelerates. Yet, recent months have brought no major upgrades or partnerships for DOGE, and the token’s growth relies heavily on community sentiment and meme status. By comparison, Layer Brett is disrupting the sector with real blockchain utility and rewards for early backers. This has many questioning the Dogecoin price prediction being made. Shiba Inu Price and SHIB’s Evolving Ecosystem Shiba Inu price trades above $0.0000125, supported by a robust $8 billion market cap and a thriving community. The SHIB ecosystem has grown, with over 1 million unique holders and the launch of Shibarium,…
NEAR
$2.504
+1.13%
REAL
$0.05173
+0.32%
SHIB
$0.00001248
+1.38%
Κοινοποίηση
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/21 03:52
Κοινοποίηση
Why New Target CEO Michael Fiddelke Must Put The Fun In Fundamentals
The post Why New Target CEO Michael Fiddelke Must Put The Fun In Fundamentals appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Target COO Michael Fiddelke is in the hot seat as the incoming boss in Minneapolis. (Photo by Elizabeth Flores/The Minnesota Star Tribune via Getty Images) Star Tribune via Getty Images Target Corp. is entering one of the most critical chapters in its history, with long-serving insider Michael Fiddelke confirmed to take over as chief executive on Feb. 1 next year. Currently, Chief Operating Officer Fiddelke, who has also acted as Target’s CFO, will succeed 66-year-old CEO Brian Cornell, who will become Executive Chair of Target’s board of directors. Fiddelke’s appointment comes at a time when the Minneapolis-based retailer, once a darling of middle-class U.S. consumers for its affordable-but-chic image, has struggled amid sluggish sales, a faltering brand identity, and a sharp drop in investor confidence. That was not helped by the recent conclusion of its deal with Ulta Beauty, which will officially end in August next year. Discouragingly, shares fell as much as 10% following news of Fiddelke’s appointment, underscoring skepticism facing the incoming chief. Yet the 48-year-old executive, a 20-year company veteran, insists he has a plan to restore Target’s popularity. However, the turnaround will require more than operational tweaks. Target has leant on its reputation as a stylish and fun alternative to behemoth Walmart, but while the latter continues to roll over all comers, Target’s reputation has eroded. Consumers have complained that stores feel less distinctive, private labels have multiplied to the point of confusion, and online shopping options lag those of competitors. Fiddelke promised to re-establish Target’s “merchandising authority” during a call with journalists, insisting that his long tenure with the business is “an asset”. Critics of Target were hoping for a fresh injection of new ideas from an outside hire. Fiddelke In As Target Beats Expectations Somewhat lost in the hand-wringing over the CEO announcement, Target…
U
$0.01417
-29.85%
FUN
$0.009465
-0.05%
PHOTO
$1.1052
-8.28%
Κοινοποίηση
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/21 03:51
Κοινοποίηση
Why Web3 Gamers Are Rushing To Moondrop, Moonbeam’s GLMillionaire With 1,000,000 GLMR On The Line
Enter Moonbeam’s GLMillionaiRe, play Moondrop, and compete for a 1,000,000 GLMR pool with verified onchain scores.
PLAY
$0.04889
+9.32%
GLMR
$0.07498
-0.09%
WHY
$0.00000002801
+6.99%
Κοινοποίηση
Hackernoon
2025/08/21 03:50
Κοινοποίηση
Tesla, Inc. ($TSLA) Stock: Model Y L Launch in China, Robotaxi Push, and Musk’s Political Shift
TLDR Tesla launched a larger Model Y L in China, priced at around $47,180. Elon Musk said the new Model Y may “never” come to the U.S. market. Tesla robotaxi service could go “open access” in September in Texas and the Bay Area. Shares fell over 4% on Wednesday, reversing below 50- and 200-day averages. [...] The post Tesla, Inc. ($TSLA) Stock: Model Y L Launch in China, Robotaxi Push, and Musk’s Political Shift appeared first on CoinCentral.
U
$0.01417
-29.85%
ELON
$0.0000001063
-2.02%
PUSH
$0.03839
-2.43%
Κοινοποίηση
Coincentral
2025/08/21 03:49
Κοινοποίηση
More Accessible And Transparent Investments
The post More Accessible And Transparent Investments appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Roobee is a blockchain-based investment platform that aims to make investing more accessible and transparent for individuals. The platform offers a range of investment products and services, including traditional assets like stocks and bonds, as well as cryptocurrencies and other digital assets. As the investment platform Roobee’s primary mission is to provide a user-friendly and accessible investment platform that allows users to invest in a variety of assets, both traditional and digital. This includes stocks, ETFs, real estate, cryptocurrencies, and more. ROOBEE is the native utility token of the Roobee platform. ROOBEE token holders have the option to stake their tokens to earn rewards or benefits, such as reduced fees or access to specific investment opportunities. The platform may offer rewards and bonuses to ROOBEE token holders as part of loyalty programs or promotions. In some cases, ROOBEE token holders may have governance rights within the Roobee ecosystem, allowing them to vote on platform proposals or changes. Disclaimer. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be viewed as an endorsement by CoinIdol. They are not a recommendation to buy or sell cryptocurrency. Readers should do their research before investing in funds. Source: https://coinidol.com/roobee-roobee-token/
REAL
$0.05173
+0.32%
MORE
$0.10143
+1.36%
TOKEN
$0.01365
-2.15%
Κοινοποίηση
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/21 03:49
Κοινοποίηση
Reuters: China May Approve Yuan-Backed Stablecoins to Boost Global Use
TLDR China is considering approving yuan-backed stablecoins for the first time. The State Council will review a roadmap later in August for the proposal. The move would mark a shift from China’s 2021 ban on crypto trading and mining. The plan seeks to expand the global use of the yuan and reduce reliance on the [...] The post Reuters: China May Approve Yuan-Backed Stablecoins to Boost Global Use appeared first on Blockonomi.
MOVE
$0.1282
+0.78%
MAY
$0.04744
-1.45%
BAN
$0.08456
+17.13%
Κοινοποίηση
Blockonomi
2025/08/21 03:48
Κοινοποίηση
Coinbase Signals Growth with Fresh Altcoin Listings
Amid a turbulent phase for the cryptocurrency market, marked by the Federal Reserve’s persistent hawkish commentary and tariff-induced inflation concerns, Coinbase is instigating excitement by announcing new altcoin listings. The recent Producer Price Index (PPI) figures have only intensified market apprehensions.Continue Reading:Coinbase Signals Growth with Fresh Altcoin Listings
ALTCOIN
$0.000611
-5.76%
INDEX
$1.2
-2.04%
Κοινοποίηση
Coinstats
2025/08/21 03:48
Κοινοποίηση
ChatGPT-5 sets date when Shiba Inu (SHIB) will hit $0.005
The post ChatGPT-5 sets date when Shiba Inu (SHIB) will hit $0.005 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Shiba Inu (SHIB) may not reach the long-anticipated $0.005 level until the middle of the century, according to projections by OpenAI’s ChatGPT-5. To achieve the target, the meme coin would need to rally over 40,000% from its current price of $0.00001255. SHIB YTD stock price chart. Source: Finbold SHIB’s path to $0.005 The AI model suggested SHIB could only hit the milestone between 2045 and 2050, pointing to structural hurdles that limit near-term upside. Notably, SHIB’s massive circulating supply remains its greatest challenge. With nearly 589 trillion tokens in existence, the coin’s current burn mechanisms are too small to make a meaningful impact. While billions of SHIB are burned monthly, analysts argue the pace must rise to trillions annually to impact price. Without deeper cuts, valuations would become unrealistic. The forecast also ties SHIB’s future to ecosystem growth, citing ShibaSwap, Shibarium, and ventures in gaming and the metaverse. These could drive long-term demand, though ChatGPT-5 cautions that global-scale adoption may take decades. The broader cryptocurrency market is also a decisive factor. Global market capitalization stands at $4 trillion in 2025, but some forecasts see the industry expanding to as much as $30 trillion by 2040. ChatGPT-5 suggested SHIB would need such growth to support the valuations required for $0.005. Capturing even 5% to 10% of that market could place the token’s value in the $1 to 3 trillion range, making the target price more realistic. Additionally, community strength remains one of SHIB’s core advantages, but ChatGPT-5 warned that hype alone is not enough. While viral attention and celebrity endorsements have historically lifted meme coins, sustaining momentum at higher levels requires fundamentals such as supply burns and adoption. According to the projection, SHIB is expected to remain relatively subdued over the next decade, trading below $0.0001 through 2035. More meaningful gains…
NEAR
$2.504
+1.13%
SHIB
$0.00001248
+1.38%
HYPE
$41.59
-1.42%
Κοινοποίηση
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/21 03:48
Κοινοποίηση
Goldman Sachs: Stablecoins Could Unlock Trillions in Market Potential
Goldman Sachs says the potential market for cryptocurrency stablecoins could climb into the trillions of dollars, according to a research note released Aug. 20. Goldman Sachs’ Will Nance Sees Multi-Trillion-Dollar Future for Stablecoins The market note, prepared by Goldman analysts including Will Nance and published by Fortune’s Jim Edwards, frames stablecoins as a powerful force […]
MULTI
$0.08526
+0.15%
FUTURE
$0.13809
+0.17%
Κοινοποίηση
Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/21 03:44
Κοινοποίηση
Νέες τάσεις
Περισσότερα
Impersonating UK Police in Crypto Scam, Scammer Steals $2.8M Bitcoin from Victim
Stablecoins in opmars: China werkt aan eigen digitale yuan versie
Windtree Therapeutics’ Shares Dive 77% After Nasdaq Delisting News
Toyota Unveils $10.8M Vehicle Blockchain Network on Avalanche to Reshape Mobility Trust
Meta freezes AI hiring amid team reshuffle