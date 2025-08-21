Ανταλλακτήριο MEXC
Republicans Promise Historic Crypto Legislation for Trump in 2025
Speaking at the Wyoming Blockchain Symposium in Jackson Hole on Wednesday, Lummis outlined the Republican timeline to push crypto legislation […] The post Republicans Promise Historic Crypto Legislation for Trump in 2025 appeared first on Coindoo.
TRUMP
$8.698
-1.19%
PUSH
$0.03839
-2.46%
Coindoo
2025/08/21 04:01
Cold Wallet’s Cashback Model & $6.3M Presale Make It the Top Crypto Choice Over Cardano & XRP!
The market is unfolding with three distinct narratives. Cardano is showing signs of patient accumulation, XRP is navigating a fresh […] The post Cold Wallet’s Cashback Model & $6.3M Presale Make It the Top Crypto Choice Over Cardano & XRP! appeared first on Coindoo.
XRP
$2.9037
+0.14%
TOP
$0.000096
--%
WALLET
$0.02674
+0.71%
Coindoo
2025/08/21 04:00
How Two Prime and Figment Are Changing Bitcoin Yield for Big Investors
Through staking, institutions can receive Passive income through Bitcoin. The number of wide opportunities in terms of staking digital assets increases. The offering is based on secure custody and compliance. Two Prime and Figment are combining efforts to increase institutional access to Bitcoin yield. The collaboration is targeted at greater institutional demand for reliable Bitcoin […] The post How Two Prime and Figment Are Changing Bitcoin Yield for Big Investors appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews
2025/08/21 04:00
UK sanctions Kyrgyz crypto networks and banks accused for allegedly helping Russia evade sanctions
The UK has sanctioned Kyrgyz crypto networks and banks accused of helping Russia evade Western sanctions.
Cryptopolitan
2025/08/21 04:00
Cardano – Analyzing how THIS level could fuel a 14% ADA rally
Whales fueled optimism, but with millions shifting onto exchanges, is ADA’s rebound already compromised?
FUEL
$0.00642
-0.92%
ADA
$0.8774
+2.61%
Coinstats
2025/08/21 04:00
Top Altcoins to Buy Now: Why BlockDAG, Hyperliquid, Cardano and NEAR Could Redefine 2025
Detail: https://coincu.com/pr/top-altcoins-to-buy-now-blockdag-hyperliquid-cardano-near/
NEAR
$2.504
+1.00%
TOP
$0.000096
--%
COM
$0.022079
+0.21%
Coinstats
2025/08/21 04:00
Pepeto (PEPETO) vs XRP Price Prediction: How $100 Could Turn Into $10,000 in PEPETO vs $200 in XRP By 2028
Ask any 2017 veteran and XRP was the default “safe” pick in crypto. The token still matters today, lifted by an SEC resolution and growing use in bank settlement corridors. What has shifted is the shape of its moves, with progress now steady instead of explosive. The pattern across cycles is consistent, large caps bring
XRP
$2.9037
+0.14%
TOKEN
$0.01365
-1.93%
SAFE
$0.4171
+0.09%
Coinstats
2025/08/21 04:00
Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Prediction: Whales Buy $2B DOGE, But Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Outpaces in Growth
Whale action has once again rocked the crypto market, with Dogecoin (DOGE) seeing a massive $2 billion accumulation that revived speculation regarding the meme coin’s trajectory. But while DOGE is making headlines, real momentum is moving elsewhere, towards Mutuum Finance (MUTM). The DeFi protocol has been outpacing legacy tokens in terms of growth, grabbing investor […]
REAL
$0.05173
+0.29%
DEFI
$0.001739
-3.38%
DOGE
$0.21894
+2.05%
Cryptopolitan
2025/08/21 04:00
Best Altcoins of 2025? Cold Wallet’s $6.3M Presale, AVAX’s ETF Buzz, POL’s Speed Upgrade, & NEAR’s Whales!
Detail: https://coincu.com/pr/cold-wallet-avalanche-polygon-near-altcoins-driving-2025-market-buzz/
NEAR
$2.504
+1.00%
COM
$0.022079
+0.21%
POL
$0.2394
-0.04%
Coinstats
2025/08/21 04:00
Trump demanded Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook resign over mortgage fraud allegations
Donald Trump wants Federal Reserve governor Lisa Cook out. On Wednesday, Trump jumped on Truth Social and wrote, “Cook must resign now!!!” This came right after Bill Pulte, his ally and the head of the Federal Housing Finance Agency, dropped a bombshell. Pulte publicly accused Cook of committing mortgage fraud by claiming two houses as her primary residence, at the same time. Pulte posted a letter on X saying Cook falsified bank records and property documents to lock in better mortgage deals. One of those homes was later listed for rent. He’s demanding the Department of Justice get involved. That’s not a small request. It adds more heat to the Trump administration’s long war against the Federal Reserve and its staff. Trump allies escalate mortgage fraud charges Pulte, who’s been echoing Trump’s frustration with the Fed, made the situation louder on CNBC. He claimed, “You cannot do that in America.” He was referring to Cook’s alleged tactic of calling two separate homes her main residence to get favorable loan terms. Pulte says one home went up for rent shortly after the deal closed. The accusation is simple: Cook claimed two primary residences, which is illegal under federal mortgage law. Pulte insisted there’s nothing political about it. “There’s no funny business here,” he said. “This is straightforward stuff, and if you commit mortgage fraud, especially in black and white, you will be prosecuted.” Trump isn’t new to beef with the Federal Reserve. He’s constantly bashed Fed Chair Jay Powell, calling him a “moron” and a “numbskull” for refusing to slash interest rates during his time in office. He’s also furious over the Fed’s decision to spend $2.5 billion renovating its Washington headquarters. White House pushes limits of Fed firing rules The fight over Cook’s position is not political; it is economical and it’s legal. Federal law says central bank governors can only be removed for “cause”, which usually means serious misconduct. That’s the only way a sitting board member like Cook can be kicked out before their term ends. Pulte argued on air that there’s “of course” cause to remove Cook, and then suggested Jay Powell could be the one to do it. “I’ll tell you this, Jay Powell, he has a chance to do the right thing by the law,” Pulte said. But that idea hits a wall. According to the Federal Reserve Act of 1913, only the president can remove a Fed board member. That legal wall got taller earlier this year. The Supreme Court suggested that the president can’t just fire Federal Reserve governors because he doesn’t agree with their decisions. So even if Trump wants Cook out, even if Pulte is screaming fraud, the law might not be on their side. Not yet. Get seen where it counts. Advertise in Cryptopolitan Research and reach crypto’s sharpest investors and builders.
T
$0.01594
-0.93%
WHITE
$0.0005503
-1.43%
STUFF
$0.00445
--%
Coinstats
2025/08/21 03:58
