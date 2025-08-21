Optimiums and the ‘L2’: Ethereum security revisited

The post Optimiums and the ‘L2’: Ethereum security revisited appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The term “Ethereum layer-2” is generally thought to mean that a chain inherits Ethereum’s security. But the line has always been blurry, and remains so, especially with the rise of OP Stack chains that use alternative data availability (DA) layers. These so-called “Optimiums” settle to Ethereum but post data elsewhere, introducing some additional trust-assumptions. Toghrul Maharramov, a rollup researcher and former Scroll contributor, has been a vocal critic of looser L2 definitions, and declared Wednesday on X: “Optimiums are not L2s. Anyone who says otherwise is trying to psyop you.” A good example of this is Celo, which Blockworks reported as a case study of an L1 becoming an L2. For the most part, Ethereum rollups post their data to Ethereum itself — originally via calldata and now, predominantly, via blobs. That enables the useful property of permissionless state reconstruction and withdrawals from an L2 to Ethereum mainnet. Optimiums, by contrast, outsource DA to off-chain networks like EigenDA, Celestia or Avail, and rely on attestations to prove that data is available. They may use fraud proofs and settle to Ethereum, but they add a layer of trust that Ethereum cannot directly verify. Vitalik Buterin has used “L2” liberally, and indeed specifically referred to Celo as moving to an “L2,” so we’re in good company there, but the difference is more than semantics. Ethereum scaling tracker L2BEAT now classifies most Optimiums as “Others,” a catch-all category for chains that don’t meet the strict rollup criteria. Celo, for example, completed its transition in March 2025 to run on the OP Stack with EigenDA. According to L2BEAT, it fails two key checks for rollup status: It has fewer than five external actors who can submit fraud proofs It has no DA bridge that posts EigenDA availability proofs on Ethereum The result: no L1-enforced…