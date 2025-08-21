2025-08-21 Thursday

Crypto News

Απολαύστε τα πιο δημοφιλή νέα σχετικά με τα κρύπτο, καθώς και ενημερώσεις της αγοράς
NFT Drains and Fake Airdrop Scam Steal Over $110K in Minutes

NFT Drains and Fake Airdrop Scam Steal Over $110K in Minutes

NFT malicious approvals lead to a shocking $18K asset theft Fake airdrop contracts steal $92K ETH via Blind Signatures Re-deply all old approvals and verify domains to stay safe.1 NFT and crypto scams in recent years have led to losses of over $110,000 through malicious approvals and blind signatures. This week, Web3 Antivirus discovered 2 […] The post NFT Drains and Fake Airdrop Scam Steal Over $110K in Minutes appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Safe Token
SAFE$0.4171+0.09%
Octavia
VIA$0.0159-4.21%
Ethereum
ETH$4,288.59+1.39%
Κοινοποίηση
LiveBitcoinNews2025/08/21 04:30
Κοινοποίηση
The PlayStation 5 Is About To Get A Major Price Increase — Here’s When And How Much

The PlayStation 5 Is About To Get A Major Price Increase — Here’s When And How Much

The post The PlayStation 5 Is About To Get A Major Price Increase — Here’s When And How Much appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A man holding a dualsense controller in front of a tv screen. (Photo by Nikos Pekiaridis/NurPhoto via Getty Images) NurPhoto via Getty Images Over the course of video game history, more often than not the most expensive time to buy a system is when it first comes out. Early adopters pay a premium. After a year or so on the market, you start to see reasonable discounts at least during sales. Three or four years into a console’s lifecycle, it’s common now to see a refresh. Maybe PlayStation Slim or Pro, or and Xbox One X or a Nintendo Switch OLED. Prices on the launch models come down more while the brand new model releases at the original, higher price. The current global economy has run havok with tech pricing norms. Now, it’s much harder to say whether a video game console will be more expensive at launch or not. The PlayStation 5 released in November of 2020 – nearly five years ago! – and now, almost half a decade into its lifecycle, Sony has announced price increases. The prices for each PS5 model are increasing by $50. This is what that looks like: PlayStation 5 – $499.99 > $549.99 PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – $449.99 > $499.99 PlayStation 5 Pro – $699.99 > $749.99 The price hike is taking place Thursday, August 21st. This means you have today to get out and buy a console if you were hoping to get a PlayStation 5 at current prices. That’s not much warning from Sony. “Similar to many global businesses, we continue to navigate a challenging economic environment,” the company said in a blog. “As a result, we’ve made the difficult decision to increase the recommended retail price for PlayStation 5 consoles in the U.S. starting on August 21.” Sony did…
U
U$0.01417-29.85%
SOLANIUM
SLIM$0.04083+2.95%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.019498+0.95%
Κοινοποίηση
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/21 04:30
Κοινοποίηση
Memecoin Launchpad Platform Pump.fun Breaks Total Revenue Record! Here’s All the Data

Memecoin Launchpad Platform Pump.fun Breaks Total Revenue Record! Here’s All the Data

The post Memecoin Launchpad Platform Pump.fun Breaks Total Revenue Record! Here’s All the Data appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Pump.fun, the leading memecoin launchpad platform within the Solana ecosystem, has reached a remarkable milestone by surpassing $800 million in total revenue. Pump.fun Surpasses $800 Million in Revenue: Competition Heats Up for Solana-Based Memecoin According to on-chain data, the platform has collected $800.6 million in fees to date. Pump generates revenue through a 1% swap fee on all token transactions. Before launching its own DEX, PumpSwap, it charged extraction fees on tokens that were transferred to Raydium when they reached a certain market value. Pump, which kicked off the memecoin craze last year, has been facing serious competition from its new rival, LetsBonk.fun, in recent months. Launched in April 2025, LetsBonk has grown rapidly thanks to Raydium’s LaunchLab integration and the support of the Bonk community. LetsBonk, which surpassed Pump in the number of tokens issued last month, lost the top spot to Pump again this month. Popular trader @WazzCrypto noted that the transfer of LetsBonk’s top 10 memecoin developers to Pump was a decisive factor in this shift. On the revenue side, Pump is generating over $1 million daily, while LetsBonk’s daily revenue has fallen from $1 million to less than $30,000 earlier this month. Pump, meanwhile, raised $600 million in just 12 minutes during its ICO last month. The company is currently running a buyback program above market value to stabilize its token price. Meanwhile, Solana’s lead in the memecoin space has shifted to the Coinbase-backed Base network. Data shows that Base saw an outflow of 57,970 memecoins in just one day, while Solana saw an outflow of 32,760. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/memecoin-launchpad-platform-pump-fun-breaks-total-revenue-record-heres-all-the-data/
FUNToken
FUN$0.009467-0.01%
Bonk
BONK$0.00002169-0.22%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.003619-32.06%
Κοινοποίηση
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/21 04:25
Κοινοποίηση
Multiple Starship test flights have failed in 2024, triggering doubts about timelines for NASA missions

Multiple Starship test flights have failed in 2024, triggering doubts about timelines for NASA missions

SpaceX has moved a large share of talent onto its biggest project. After a Starship vehicle caught fire during a routine fueling run in June, the company reassigned roughly 20% of engineers from the Falcon 9 team to Starship for six months, according to people familiar with the plan. The goal is to speed repairs […]
SIX
SIX$0.02167+0.37%
Talent Protocol
TALENT$0.010394-0.57%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01937+4.47%
Κοινοποίηση
Cryptopolitan2025/08/21 04:20
Κοινοποίηση
Optimiums and the ‘L2’: Ethereum security revisited

Optimiums and the ‘L2’: Ethereum security revisited

The post Optimiums and the ‘L2’: Ethereum security revisited appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The term “Ethereum layer-2” is generally thought to mean that a chain inherits Ethereum’s security. But the line has always been blurry, and remains so, especially with the rise of OP Stack chains that use alternative data availability (DA) layers. These so-called “Optimiums” settle to Ethereum but post data elsewhere, introducing some additional trust-assumptions. Toghrul Maharramov, a rollup researcher and former Scroll contributor, has been a vocal critic of looser L2 definitions, and declared Wednesday on X: “Optimiums are not L2s. Anyone who says otherwise is trying to psyop you.” A good example of this is Celo, which Blockworks reported as a case study of an L1 becoming an L2. For the most part, Ethereum rollups post their data to Ethereum itself — originally via calldata and now, predominantly, via blobs. That enables the useful property of permissionless state reconstruction and withdrawals from an L2 to Ethereum mainnet. Optimiums, by contrast, outsource DA to off-chain networks like EigenDA, Celestia or Avail, and rely on attestations to prove that data is available. They may use fraud proofs and settle to Ethereum, but they add a layer of trust that Ethereum cannot directly verify. Vitalik Buterin has used “L2” liberally, and indeed specifically referred to Celo as moving to an “L2,” so we’re in good company there, but the difference is more than semantics.  Ethereum scaling tracker L2BEAT now classifies most Optimiums as “Others,” a catch-all category for chains that don’t meet the strict rollup criteria. Celo, for example, completed its transition in March 2025 to run on the OP Stack with EigenDA. According to L2BEAT, it fails two key checks for rollup status: It has fewer than five external actors who can submit fraud proofs It has no DA bridge that posts EigenDA availability proofs on Ethereum The result: no L1-enforced…
Threshold
T$0.01594-0.93%
CELO
CELO$0.3196-0.15%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.000491+4.46%
Κοινοποίηση
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/21 04:20
Κοινοποίηση
‘This Strategy Is Paying Off’

‘This Strategy Is Paying Off’

The post ‘This Strategy Is Paying Off’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 14: California Governor Gavin Newsom speaks about the “Election Rigging Response Act” at a press conference at the Democracy Center, Japanese American National Museum on August 14, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Newsom spoke about a possible California referendum on redistricting to counter the legislative effort to add five Republican House seats in the state of Texas. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images) Getty Images California Governor Gavin Newsom is widely believed to be a likely contender for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2028, and his social media strategy–mimicking the unique style of Donald Trump’s posts–is clicking with voters. CNN chief data analyst Harry Enten says the X account for Newsom’s press office had received a 450% increase in followers since June, while Google searches for Newsom were up even more: 1,300% since June 1 and 500% since August 1. “This strategy is paying off,” Enten told CNN anchor Laura Coates. “I think it absolutely has been working in terms of generating attention, which is what he’s trying to do, right?” With AI-generated images and all-caps mockery, Newsom ridicules the president Writing in Trump’s signature all caps with strange punctuation and constant references to himself, Newsom’s team has captured Trump’s style and turned it on the president, mocking in recent posts the president’s “low energy,” his policies, and even implying that Trump was having trouble climbing the “big stairs” on Air Force One. The posts also feature wildly exaggerated AI-generated images of Newsom, including a muscular Newsom carrying an American flag: The posts also take regular shots at Fox News, where Newsom’s press office posts have been discussed–and disparaged: Prediction markets show Newsom ‘in a solid position for 2028’ “So the bottom line is, in politics, especially if you’re thinking of entering in 2028, it’s all…
FOX Token
FOX$0.03013+1.31%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.699-1.18%
HARRY
HARRY$0.08551+0.63%
Κοινοποίηση
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/21 04:18
Κοινοποίηση
Wormhole Challenges LayerZero with Higher Bid for Stargate

Wormhole Challenges LayerZero with Higher Bid for Stargate

TLDR Wormhole challenges LayerZero’s $110M Stargate bid with stronger terms. Stargate deal heats up as Wormhole enters with a competitive counteroffer. Wormhole seeks to outbid LayerZero, citing Stargate’s true market value. Stargate may delay vote as Wormhole eyes acquisition with better returns. Cross-chain rivals clash as Wormhole contests LayerZero’s Stargate takeover. The Wormhole Foundation has [...] The post Wormhole Challenges LayerZero with Higher Bid for Stargate appeared first on CoinCentral.
CreatorBid
BID$0.07008-1.57%
CROSS
CROSS$0.23191+0.91%
MAY
MAY$0.04744-1.53%
Κοινοποίηση
Coincentral2025/08/21 04:17
Κοινοποίηση
NVIDIA Unveils DLSS 4 and Ray Tracing Advancements at Gamescom 2025

NVIDIA Unveils DLSS 4 and Ray Tracing Advancements at Gamescom 2025

The post NVIDIA Unveils DLSS 4 and Ray Tracing Advancements at Gamescom 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. James Ding Aug 19, 2025 05:49 NVIDIA announces DLSS 4 support for over 175 games and introduces new ray tracing capabilities at Gamescom 2025, enhancing gaming experiences with AI-powered technologies. At Gamescom 2025, NVIDIA has announced significant advancements in gaming technology, unveiling the latest version of its Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) technology, DLSS 4. This AI-powered suite of neural rendering technologies is now available in over 175 games, promising enhanced performance and visual fidelity in anticipated titles such as Borderlands 4, Hell Is Us, and Fate Trigger, according to NVIDIA’s official blog. DLSS 4 and Ray Tracing Transform Gaming DLSS 4, launched with the GeForce RTX 50 Series, employs AI to generate up to three frames for every traditionally rendered frame, offering performance boosts up to eight times that of traditional rendering. This technology also includes support for DLSS Super Resolution, Ray Reconstruction, and NVIDIA Reflex, enhancing gameplay responsiveness and performance for GeForce RTX 50 Series users. Ray tracing and path tracing are also making their way into games like Resident Evil Requiem and Directive 8020, with upcoming releases such as Phantom Blade Zero, PRAGMATA, and CINDER CITY set to feature these technologies. Matt Wuebbling, NVIDIA’s VP of global GeForce marketing, highlighted the transition of these technologies from experimental to foundational in modern PC gaming. Enhancements to the NVIDIA Ecosystem Alongside these technological advancements, NVIDIA announced updates to its companion platform, the NVIDIA app, which now includes global DLSS overrides and software updates. These updates simplify the process of configuring DLSS profiles across numerous titles and introduce new features like Project G-Assist upgrades and legacy 3D settings. NVIDIA ACE, a suite of generative AI technologies, also received enhancements, allowing for more natural interactions with non-playable characters in games. This technology is…
Gravity
G$0.01151+0.08%
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1.1222+1.20%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10151+1.46%
Κοινοποίηση
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/21 04:16
Κοινοποίηση
UK crypto investors face banking barriers amid regulatory tension

UK crypto investors face banking barriers amid regulatory tension

The post UK crypto investors face banking barriers amid regulatory tension appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Four in 10 crypto investors in Britain reported that their banks blocked or slowed payments to digital asset platforms, highlighting growing tension between traditional finance and the country’s crypto sector. The findings come from an IG Group survey of 500 active crypto users and 2,000 adults across the U.K., according to a CoinTelegraph report. Crypto access challenges Among those affected, nearly a third filed complaints, while more than a third switched banks after encountering restrictions. Public opinion on the issue is split. According to the survey, 42% of adults said they opposed banks stepping in to restrict crypto payments, while about one-third supported the practice. Although trading digital assets is legal in Britain, investors face regulatory and banking limits when moving money into the sector. Only companies registered with the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) can offer crypto services in pounds, and rules prohibit retail buyers from using credit cards or other forms of borrowed capital. Some high-street banks, including Chase UK and NatWest, have introduced additional curbs, citing fraud risks. Those restrictions have left many customers struggling to fund accounts with regulated exchanges. Broader competition concerns The survey results add to wider criticism of the U.K.’s cautious approach to digital assets. Former Chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne, now an adviser to Coinbase, recently argued that Britain is falling behind other financial centers. He highlighted the near absence of pound-backed stablecoins in a global market worth nearly $300 billion, with sterling-linked tokens making up just a fraction of the total supply. Even so, regulators have made incremental changes. Beginning Oct. 8, the FCA will allow retail investors to trade crypto exchange-traded notes, reversing a ban imposed during a period of high volatility. Source: https://cryptoslate.com/uk-crypto-investors-face-banking-barriers-amid-regulatory-tension/
NEAR
NEAR$2.504+1.00%
Sidekick
K$0.2201-1.60%
U
U$0.01417-29.85%
Κοινοποίηση
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/21 04:14
Κοινοποίηση
‘BNB Microstrategy’ faces imminent Nasdaq delisting as price falls below threshold

‘BNB Microstrategy’ faces imminent Nasdaq delisting as price falls below threshold

'BNB Microstrategy' firm Windtree is facing delisting from Nasdaq, which could risk its treasury strategy.
Binance Coin
BNB$853.43+2.59%
Κοινοποίηση
Crypto.news2025/08/21 04:12
Κοινοποίηση

Νέες τάσεις

Περισσότερα

Impersonating UK Police in Crypto Scam, Scammer Steals $2.8M Bitcoin from Victim

Stablecoins in opmars: China werkt aan eigen digitale yuan versie

Windtree Therapeutics’ Shares Dive 77% After Nasdaq Delisting News

Toyota Unveils $10.8M Vehicle Blockchain Network on Avalanche to Reshape Mobility Trust

Meta freezes AI hiring amid team reshuffle