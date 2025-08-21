2025-08-21 Thursday

Bitcoin will grow at 30% per year for the next decade, says Bitwise. Here’s what price it targets

Forget the 7% you’ll get from stocks or the 4% from bonds. Bitwise forecasts that Bitcoin will deliver investors nearly 30% annually through 2035.In a Tuesday note to investors, Matt Hougan, chief investment officer at Bitwise, predicted Bitcoin will enjoy a 28.3% compound annual growth rate over the next 10 years.That would send Bitcoin from today’s $113,000 to roughly $1.4 million in 2035.It’s a bold call from the asset manager, but one that reflects a profound shift on Wall Street. For the first time, major institutional platforms managing trillions of dollars are asking for long-term Bitcoin forecasts. Not one or two requests, but 12 in January alone, according to Bitwise.“Twelve may not sound like much, but it is: Most of the new requests came from large national account platforms that handle hundreds of billions or trillions of dollars in assets,” wrote Hougan.“Multiply 12 by half a trillion dollars and you’re talking about real money.”Moonshot mathAt 28.3% annual growth, the numbers get wild fast.Starting from today’s $113,000 tag, Bitcoin would hit $145,000 by year’s end. By 2027, it breaks $240,000. Come 2030, we’re talking half a million per coin.And in 2035, Hougan predicts, Bitcoin will change hands for a staggering $1.4 million. For context, that would give Bitcoin a market capitalisation of roughly $28 trillion — larger than the entire US Treasury market today, and well above twice the size of gold’s market cap. Compound annual growth rate is the average yearly growth an investment would have if it rose at a steady pace. In short, it smooths out the ups and downs and shows the consistent percentage gain needed each year to get from today’s value to the predicted future one. From zero to 12Before 2025, exactly zero major institutional platforms had asked Bitwise for long-term Bitcoin projections. Now, 12 large entities have been knocking at their door. What changed? For one, spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds launched in January 2024, opening the faucet for once-sidelined funds to flow freely into Bitcoin-related instruments. Those ETFs now hold around 1.2 million Bitcoin worth about $144 billion, according to a Dune Analytics dashboard. ETF investors have come to change the game, according to Hougan. “Professional investors mostly thought of bitcoin as an idiosyncratic, opportunistic investment,” said Hougan.But now that they’re now asking for long-term capital market assumptions, it suggests that they’ve shifted their view, said Hougan. “It’s no longer a one-off for the fringes of the portfolio; it’s starting to be considered for the core.”Treasuries and regulationBut ETFs are only one reason. Bitcoin treasury companies have been quickly devouring every available coin on the market. According to Bitcoin Treasuries, the top 100 Bitcoin treasuries hold roughly 983,816 Bitcoin worth about $113 billion. And importantly, there’s fresh regulation. In mid-July, Donald Trump signed the Genius Act into law, the first major crypto bill to see the light of day in the US. It is also the first of two major crypto bills the president has urged Congress to pass this year.SEC Chair Paul Atkins has also announced a deregulation campaign dubbed “Project Crypto.” Lots of assumptionsOf course, projecting 30% annual returns for a decade assumes a lot.It assumes regulatory clarity continues to improve. It assumes no catastrophic technical failures. It assumes institutions keep buying, treasuries keep stacking, and the four-year boom-bust cycle that has defined Bitcoin since inception truly is dead. Additionally, it assumes that volatility — which Bitwise acknowledges will remain high — doesn’t scare off the institutional money the projection depends on. Still, even if Bitwise is half right, Bitcoin at $400,000 by 2035 would represent a price tag that only the boldest of Bitcoin predictions have imagined.Pedro Solimano is DL News’ Buenos Aires-based markets correspondent. Got at a tip? Email him at psolimano@dlnews.com.
MultiBank Group Launches $MBG Buyback and Burn Program Following Strong Half-Year Results

MultiBank Group, one of the world’s leading providers of derivatives, had unveiled a significant buyback and burn initiative for its $MBG Utility Token.  The initiative comes on the back of MultiBank Group’s strong first-half results in 2025, where the company reported $209 million in revenue, reflecting a 20% year-on-year increase, alongside $170 million in net […]
Bitcoin holds near $114K as Fed minutes highlight inflation risks over jobs

The post Bitcoin holds near $114K as Fed minutes highlight inflation risks over jobs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Bitcoin held steady near $114K following the release of the July Fed minutes. Officials highlighted that tariffs are driving inflation higher as more companies are passing costs on to customers. Bitcoin traded near $114K Wednesday as Federal Reserve minutes from the July meeting underscored inflation concerns, tariff effects, and new scrutiny of stablecoins. Bitcoin climbed back to $114K from an intraday low of $112K as Fed minutes delivered no surprises and struck a slightly hawkish tone. Traders are now looking to Powell’s Jackson Hole speech Friday for clues on a potential September cut. Officials said businesses were increasingly passing tariff costs to consumers, keeping inflation “somewhat above” target despite slower growth and softer hiring. With unemployment at 4.1%, participants stressed that inflation risks outweighed jobs concerns. The minutes also flagged payment stablecoins after the GENIUS Act, noting they could improve payment efficiency and boost Treasury demand but also warned of risks to banks, financial stability, and monetary policy. The minutes showed the Committee kept rates at 4.25–4.5 percent, with dissent from Governors Michelle Bowman and Christopher Waller, who favored a quarter-point cut. They argued inflation, excluding tariff effects, was near target and that early easing would guard against weakening growth. Following the release, futures pricing shifted slightly. The CME FedWatch Tool showed markets assigning an 82% probability to a quarter-point cut in September, down from 85% earlier in the morning, suggesting traders are moderating expectations as more details from the Fed emerge. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/bitcoin-fed-minutes-inflation-stablecoins/
Can The Market Handle The Risks?

The post Can The Market Handle The Risks? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Sebastian’s journey into the world of crypto began four years ago, driven by a fascination with the potential of blockchain technology to revolutionize financial systems. His initial exploration focused on understanding the intricacies of various crypto projects, particularly those focused on building innovative financial solutions. Through countless hours of research and learning, Sebastian developed a deep understanding of the underlying technologies, market dynamics, and potential applications of cryptocurrencies. To share his insights with others, Sebastian became an active contributor to online discussions on platforms like X and LinkedIn. His focus on fintech and crypto-related topics quickly established him as a trusted voice in the online crypto community. Sebastian’s goal was to educate and inform his audience about the latest trends and insights in the rapidly evolving crypto landscape. To further enhance his expertise, Sebastian pursued a UC Berkeley Fintech: Frameworks, Applications, and Strategies certification. This rigorous program equipped him with valuable skills and knowledge regarding Financial Technology, bridging the gap between traditional finance and decentralized finance. The certification deepened his understanding of the broader financial landscape and its intersection with blockchain technology. Sebastian’s passion for finance and writing is evident in his work. He enjoys delving into financial research, analyzing market trends, and exploring the latest developments in the crypto space. In his spare time, Sebastian can often be found immersed in charts, studying 10-K reports, or engaging in thought-provoking discussions about the future of finance. Sebastian’s journey as a crypto pioneer has been marked by a relentless pursuit of knowledge and a dedication to sharing his insights. His ability to navigate the complex world of crypto, combined with his passion for financial research and communication, makes him a valuable contributor to the industry. As the crypto landscape continues to evolve, Sebastian remains at the forefront, providing valuable insights and…
Shiba Inu vs Pepeto for Maximum ROI

The post Shiba Inu vs Pepeto for Maximum ROI appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SPONSORED POST* As the 2025 bull market gathers momentum, investors are once again chasing high-reward opportunities, and meme coins are leading the conversation. While Bitcoin and Ethereum remain the dominant headlines, it is within the meme sector that the fastest returns are usually made. The real question isn’t whether meme coins will surge, but which one will dominate this cycle. Two tokens stand out as the most talked-about rivals: Shiba Inu (SHIB), the long-time meme contender from the last bull run, and Pepeto (PEPETO). For anyone looking to maximize ROI, understanding how they differ is essential. The Case for Pepeto: Meme Power with Real Infrastructure Pepeto entered 2025 not as a simple meme, but as the next stage of the PEPE legacy. It has proven its ability to capture attention, grow a viral community, and merge meme energy with working utility, quickly becoming a cultural and financial force. Its ecosystem is central to that appeal. Pepeto introduces PepetoSwap, a decentralized exchange with zero fees, and PepetoBridge, a secure cross-chain transfer tool that removes intermediaries. Its transparent tokenomics feature no team wallets, no trading tax, and smart contracts that are fully audited by Coinsult and SolidProof. On top of this, staking rewards of 242% APY during presale reward long-term holders while reinforcing the community. Yet like any project, Pepeto must demonstrate that adoption and exchange performance after launch can sustain momentum beyond presale hype. For those looking for meme exposure backed by real working infrastructure, Pepeto offers a rare mix. Its potential ROI in 2025 comes from both meme speculation and practical blockchain use cases. Enter Pepeto: The Meme Coin Built with Real Utility While SHIB reflects the legacy of meme investing, Pepeto illustrates how meme culture can evolve into functional infrastructure. Since its launch in 2025, it has quickly become…
Altcoin Search Interest Plunges Amid Market Downturn

The post Altcoin Search Interest Plunges Amid Market Downturn appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Global search interest in altcoins plunged significantly this week as Bitcoin and altcoins continued to retrace over the past six days, according to new data. Worldwide searches for the term “alt season” fell to a score of 45 on Tuesday, down from a peak of 100 just a week earlier on Aug. 13, a day before Bitcoin (BTC) reached a new high of $124,128 amid a broader crypto market rally. Search interest for “alt season” is at 45, based on 90-day Google Trends data. Source: Google Trends It was only a week ago that searches for “altcoin” hit their highest level since 2021, while interest in “Ethereum” reached a two-year peak.  Altcoin rally was short-lived This coincided with Dogecoin (DOGE) and XRP (XRP) rallying about 19% over the two weeks leading up to Aug. 13, before both shed most of those gains, each dropping about 11% over the past seven days, according to CoinMarketCap. Economist Alex Krueger questioned the brief spike in searches, asking his X followers on Tuesday whether it was “organic or manufactured via bots.” “I’m wondering if that data is correct, as the spike is dramatic and brief,” Krueger said. Crypto traders often track search trends for terms like “alt season” and “Bitcoin” to gauge retail investor interest and potential FOMO. These trends can sometimes signal when the market is approaching a local top. Does the search interest even matter anymore? Some analysts suggested other factors. Crypto analyst Cristian Chifoi said in a Tuesday X post that the term “altseason” was recently promoted by major crypto exchanges such as Coinbase, which may have led to the recent surge in searches. On Thursday, Coinbase Institutional’s global head of research, David Duong, wrote in a monthly outlook report, “We think current market conditions now suggest a potential shift toward…
US Bitcoin Miners Face $100M+ in Tariff Liabilities as New Asia Import Duties Take Effect

The United States has imposed steep tariffs of 57.6% on Chinese bitcoin mining equipment, creating potential liabilities exceeding $100 million for major US mining companies like CleanSpark and IREN who imported machines in 2024. The post US Bitcoin Miners Face $100M+ in Tariff Liabilities as New Asia Import Duties Take Effect appeared first on Coinspeaker.
Bitcoin, Ether Slip Ahead of FOMC, Powell Speech: Crypto Daybook Americas

The post Bitcoin, Ether Slip Ahead of FOMC, Powell Speech: Crypto Daybook Americas appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Shaurya is the Co-Leader of the CoinDesk tokens and data team in Asia with a focus on crypto derivatives, DeFi, market microstructure, and protocol analysis. Shaurya holds over $1,000 in BTC, ETH, SOL, AVAX, SUSHI, CRV, NEAR, YFI, YFII, SHIB, DOGE, USDT, USDC, BNB, MANA, MLN, LINK, XMR, ALGO, VET, CAKE, AAVE, COMP, ROOK, TRX, SNX, RUNE, FTM, ZIL, KSM, ENJ, CKB, JOE, GHST, PERP, BTRFLY, OHM, BANANA, ROME, BURGER, SPIRIT, and ORCA. He provides over $1,000 to liquidity pools on Compound, Curve, SushiSwap, PancakeSwap, BurgerSwap, Orca, AnySwap, SpiritSwap, Rook Protocol, Yearn Finance, Synthetix, Harvest, Redacted Cartel, OlympusDAO, Rome, Trader Joe, and SUN. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/daybook-us/2025/08/20/etf-outflows-signal-risk-aversion-before-fomc-powell-speech-crypto-daybook-americas
Tether Mints $1 Billion USDT on Ethereum

The post Tether Mints $1 Billion USDT on Ethereum appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tether’s treasury wallet minted 1 billion new Tether tokens (USDT) on the Ethereum blockchain on 20 August, according to data from blockchain explorer Etherscan Tether’s treasury wallet minted 1 billion new Tether tokens (USDT) on the Ethereum blockchain on 20 August, according to data from blockchain explorer Etherscan. The single transaction, executed at 11:37 a.m. UTC and recorded under hash 0x5e59ee3e1d04c711467130581de3e9da4f5eae9cc763664e13ef34cb82df65b8, increases the supply of the dollar-pegged stablecoin by roughly $1 billion. This is an AI-generated article powered by DeepNewz, curated by The Defiant. For more information, including article sources, visit DeepNewz. Source: https://thedefiant.io/news/blockchains/tether-mints-1-billion-usdt-on-ethereum-89ae73c7
TON Adoption Expands Yet Investors Favor Altcoins With Clearer Utility Like The Rollblock Revenue Sharing Model

Toncoin’s adoption has been expanding quickly, with thousands of new users joining its ecosystem, driving higher activity across the network. However, despite this progress, many investors remain cautious about its long-term utility.  Instead, attention is shifting toward Rollblock (RBLK), a project offering a live iGaming platform backed by blockchain technology. With its weekly buyback-and-burn system […] The post TON Adoption Expands Yet Investors Favor Altcoins With Clearer Utility Like The Rollblock Revenue Sharing Model appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
