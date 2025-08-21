2025-08-21 Thursday

Best Crypto to Buy Now: XRP and Litecoin Rally, But Pepeto (PEPETO)Presale Stands Out With Next 100x Potential

XRP rallies with whale support, Litecoin climbs on mining strength, but Pepeto presale with $6.2M raised and 243% staking is the 100x standout.
Cardano Eyes $1.80 By September, But ADA Holders Are Accumulating This Under-$0.003 Token With a $0.15 Target

Cardano (ADA) has climbed to a 5-month high of $1.00 with a 20% daily surge and breaking free from a long-term descending parallel channel. This impressive rise has reignited investor confidence, with optimistic predictions aiming for $1.80 by September. However, despite ADA’s solid performance, some holders are spreading their bets by scooping up an under-$0.003
Wall Street Pepe Pumps 40%, Burns 500M WEPE on Ethereum Following Solana Debut

Wall Street Pepe has burned more than 500M tokens on Ethereum during its Solana debut, maintaining a fixed supply through dual-chain mechanics. The move has included early access allocations, real-time burns, and the launch of a free-mint NFT collection designed by the community.
Winklevoss Twins Launch $21M Bitcoin to Power Trump’s Regulatory Revolution

TLDR Winklevoss Twins Fuel Trump’s Crypto Push with $21M Bitcoin Donation $21M Bitcoin Boost: Winklevoss Bros Bet Big on Trump’s Crypto Agenda Crypto Kings Back Trump: Winklevoss Twins Drop $21M in BTC to PAC Winklevoss Bros Launch Political Crypto Blitz with Record BTC Gift Trump’s Crypto War Chest Grows with Winklevoss $21M Bitcoin Bomb Tyler [...] The post Winklevoss Twins Launch $21M Bitcoin to Power Trump’s Regulatory Revolution appeared first on CoinCentral.
Cointel Secures $7.4M in Strategic Funding Round Led by Avalanche and Sugafam Inc.

Amid efforts to provide trusted insights, scam protection, and data-driven predictions for industry users, Cointel, an AI-native platform for crypto education, intelligence, and real-time trading support, has continued to make waves since its iteration in the crypto space. According to an official announcement today, Cointel has raised $7.4 million in its recently concluded strategic funding […]
Why a market structure bill is ‘far more complicated’ than the GENIUS Act

The post Why a market structure bill is ‘far more complicated’ than the GENIUS Act appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. This is a segment from the Forward Guidance newsletter. To read full editions, subscribe. Recent developments in Congress and comments from senators indicate that a market structure bill won’t be as easy to pass as the GENIUS Act.   Clarity on CLARITY? Before Fed Chair Jerome Powell takes the Jackson Hole spotlight Friday, other bigwigs in the same valley gave us some regulatory tidbits to chew on.  US Sen. Tim Scott and SEC Chair Paul Atkins shared the type of praise for Donald Trump you’d expect from a Republican leader and an agency head nominated by the president. Making the US “the crypto capital of the world,” yada yada yada.  But between the lines, there were some more substantial soundbites. For example, Scott — chair of the Senate Banking Committee — addressed market structure legislation. Perhaps you remember Scott, Cynthia Lummis and others introducing a “discussion draft” last month that built upon the CLARITY Act passed by the House. It looks to define “ancillary assets” in a bid to clarify which digital assets are not securities, and it directs the SEC to “tailor existing requirements to digital asset activity.” Eighteen Democrats voted for the GENIUS Act. Scott said he thinks he’ll have between 12 and 18 Dems at least open to voting for a market structure bill.  But it’s “a far more complicated piece of legislation,” he acknowledged, and someone like Sen. Elizabeth Warren standing in the way of Democrats wanting to participate is, in his words, “a real force to overcome.” Patrick Daugherty, head of the blockchain and digital assets practice at law firm Foley & Lardner, agreed that this legislative effort is no sure thing. He also emphasized the difference between what the House passed and what the Senate Banking Committee revealed.   The CLARITY Act would help layer-1 blockchain…
UK sanctions crypto exchange tied to Russian ruble stablecoin

The UK sanctioned a Kyrgyzstan-based bank and crypto exchange on Wednesday, citing their support for A7A5, a stablecoin backed by the Russian ruble.A7A5 has been used to evade sanctions that the US and UK imposed on Russia after it invaded Ukraine in 2022, according to crypto forensics firms TRM Labs and Elliptic. “If the Kremlin thinks they can hide their desperate attempts to soften the blow of our sanctions by laundering transactions through dodgy crypto networks — they are sorely mistaken,” UK Sanctions Minister Stephen Doughty said in a statement. “These sanctions keep up the pressure on Putin at a critical time and crack down on the illicit networks being used to funnel money into his war chest.”The UK sanctioned Capital Bank, a Kyrgyzstan-based bank, and cryptocurrency exchange Grinex, which crypto tracing firm TRM Labs has described as a “successor platform” to Garantex, a previously-sanctioned Russian exchange. It also sanctioned Meer, a centralised crypto exchange registered on December 9, 2024 — the same day that Grinex and A7A5 were established, according to TRM. The ruble-pegged A7A5 is issued by Kyrgyzstani company Old Vector and designed to facilitate the recovery of assets belonging to Garantex customers, according to TRM. About $26 million in Tether’s stablecoin USDT on Garantex was frozen after officials in the US, Germany, and Finland seized the exchange’s primary domain in March. (UK officials did not accuse Tether of aiding in Russian sanctions evasion in their Wednesday notice. But US authorities opened an investigation into the company last year for possible violations of sanctions and anti-money laundering rules, according to a Wall Street Journal report. CEO Paolo Ardoino accused the newspaper of “regurgitating old noise.”) “Former Garantex customers were credited with A7A5 in amounts equivalent to their frozen balances, which could then be traded or redeemed on [Grinex],” TRM wrote in its August 4 report. In late June, crypto forensics firm Elliptic said over $1 billion was being transferred through A7A5 daily, with the aggregate value of the stablecoin’s transfers topping $41 billion. A7A5 is a yield-bearing stablecoin, paying holders 50% of the interest earned on the bank deposits that back it, according to its documentation. It is available on Ethereum and TRON. “We are creating not just a ruble stablecoin, but a tool that gives the market the opportunity to safely enter the ruble and USDT, as well as an alternative to USDT that is not subject to sanctions risks,” the team behind A7A5 has said, according to Elliptic, which did not provide a source for the quote. The stablecoin’s developers did not immediately respond to DL News’ request for comment submitted through the A7A5 website on Wednesday. Its X account did not appear to address Wednesday’s sanctions. “A7A5 is a fully regulated token that has been issued in accordance with Kyrgyzstan’s new legislation, providing an unparalleled level of trust and security for investors,” its website states. In addition to Grinex and Meer, it is also available on sanctioned peer-to-peer exchange Bitpapa; Ethereum-based decentralised exchanges Uniswap and Curve; and a purpose-built DEX dubbed A7A5 DEX. As of late June, the stablecoin had seen $8.5 billion in exchange volume, a figure that does not include volume on peer-to-peer exchanges or over-the-counter brokers. Of that volume, 61% was used to move in and out of rubles; the remainder was used to move in and out of USDT. Last week, the US sanctioned Garantex Europe OU, Grinex, and six associated companies. Last year, Russian finance minister Anton Siluanov said the country was using Bitcoin and digital currencies with international trade partners in an effort to counter Western sanctions. Russia’s experimentation with cryptocurrency follows years of limits on its financial activities abroad.In 2014, the US and other European countries imposed sanctions on Russian companies and individuals after President Vladimir Putin ordered the annexation of Crimea, a region of Ukraine.In 2022, the US and other countries increased Russian sanctions after Putin’s broader invasion of Ukraine.Aleks Gilbert is DL News’ New York-based DeFi correspondent. Got a tip? Email at aleks@dlnews.com.
Sony Raises PlayStation Prices Amid Trump Tariffs

The post Sony Raises PlayStation Prices Amid Trump Tariffs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Sony said it would raise the prices for its PlayStation gaming consoles amid President Donald Trump’s tariffs, the latest gaming industry price hike after Nintendo and Microsoft made similar increases to the costs of their Switch and Xbox consoles. Sony hiked prices for its PlayStation 5 consoles amid President Donald Trump’s tariffs. (Photo by Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images) Getty Images Key Facts Sony said Wednesday it would hike PlayStation recommended retail prices in the United States effective Thursday, citing a “challenging economic environment.” The cost of each console appears to be rising by $50, as Sony said it would charge $549.99 for the PlayStation 5, which is currently listed for $499.99 on its website. The PlayStation 5 Digital Edition is rising from $449.99 to $499.99, while the PlayStation 5 Pro will jump from $699.99 to $749.99. Sony said the prices for PlayStation accessories remain unchanged. In a May earnings call, Sony chief financial officer Lin Tao said Trump’s tariffs would impact Sony’s hardware, gaming and semiconductor production, which may necessitate price increases on consumer goods, though she did not specifically mention whether the PlayStation 5 would face price hikes. Sony already raised prices on the PlayStation 5 as much as 25% in international markets in April. Crucial Quote Joost van Dreunen, a New York University Stern School of Business professor who teaches about the business of video games, told Forbes Sony’s price hike was expected because “tariffs and inflation are forcing hardware makers to adjust,” adding the $50 hike is “meaningful but relatively modest compared to the luxury pricing trend across gaming,” noting the PlayStation 5 Pro was already $700. Van Dreunen said gaming behaves differently than other goods when consumers face economic hardship, stating demand remains strong because people view consoles as “essential entertainment” and will keep buying them…
Core and Hex Trust Unlock Institutional Bitcoin Staking in APAC and MENA

Core Foundation and Hex Trust have partnered to introduce bitcoin staking for institutional clients in APAC and MENA, enabling secure yield generation through Core’s dual staking model. The move combines bitcoin and CORE token staking within Hex Trust’s licensed custody platform. Hex Trust Brings Core’s Bitcoin Staking Solution to Institutional Clients Core Foundation has expanded […]
Fed discusses stablecoins extensively in recent FOMC meeting following GENIUS Act passage

The post Fed discusses stablecoins extensively in recent FOMC meeting following GENIUS Act passage appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Federal Reserve officials focused significantly on stablecoins during their July 29-30 meeting, analyzing potential impacts on the financial system following the passage of the GENIUS Act. In the minutes released on Aug. 20, the members of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) mentioned the digital tokens multiple times. Stablecoins discussed extensively The officials mentioned “payment stablecoins” extensively, due to the discussions taking place less than two weeks after President Donald Trump signed the GENIUS Act into law on Jul. 18.  The bill established the first comprehensive federal framework for stablecoin regulation, and FOMC members cited it as a driver for growth in stablecoin usage. The minutes also categorized stablecoins alongside “private liquidity funds” and “offshore MMFs” as alternative investment vehicles that “have grown rapidly and were noted as relatively less transparent” compared to traditional money market funds. The minutes align with Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s remarks throughout this year.  During an April 16 speech, Powell called for a regulatory framework for stablecoins and recognized these assets as a digital product that could capture a broad appeal. He also showed a neutral stance towards Bitcoin, which he deemed digital gold instead of a dollar competitor. Fed officials are preparing for increased stablecoin adoption under the new regulatory framework, conducting what amounts to a comprehensive risk assessment of potential market developments. Efficiency acknowledged FOMC participants recognized potential benefits from expanded stablecoin adoption, particularly for payment system efficiency.  The Fed officials also noted that stablecoins could boost demand for the underlying assets required to collateralize the tokens, particularly US Treasury securities, which serve as the primary backing for most major stablecoins. Despite recognizing benefits, Fed participants raised multiple concerns about broader financial system implications. The minutes revealed officials’ worry that stablecoins “could have broader implications for the banking and financial systems as well as monetary…
