2025-08-21 Thursday

Crypto News

Απολαύστε τα πιο δημοφιλή νέα σχετικά με τα κρύπτο, καθώς και ενημερώσεις της αγοράς
CryptoQuant Analyzes Impact of Large BTC Buy Orders

CryptoQuant Analyzes Impact of Large BTC Buy Orders

Detail: https://coincu.com/analysis/cryptoquant-large-btc-buy-orders-impact/
Bitcoin
BTC$113,554.14-0.34%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.022094+0.28%
Κοινοποίηση
Coinstats2025/08/21 05:09
Κοινοποίηση
iGaming Meets Crypto: The Future of Affiliate Marketing

iGaming Meets Crypto: The Future of Affiliate Marketing

The online casino world is moving fast. So is crypto. And guess what? They’re heading in the same direction — together. More players are betting with Bitcoin. More casinos are accepting it. And behind the scenes? Affiliate marketers are making it all happen. They’re the ones connecting crypto players with crypto-friendly casinos. If you're an affiliate and you’re not paying attention to this shift — you might already be late to the party. Why Crypto Is Showing Up in iGaming No one loves waiting days for payouts or dealing with tricky banking rules. Crypto skips all that. It’s quick, borderless, and you don’t need a credit card to play. That’s why more online casinos are now offering deposits and withdrawals in coins like BTC, ETH, and USDT. For players, it feels smoother. For casinos, it brings in a new crowd. And the smartest ones are already working with an iGaming affiliate partner that actually gets the crypto game. This approach opens up a fresh way to earn by promoting platforms that crypto users actually want to play on. What’s Changing for Affiliate Marketers Everything’s speeding up. Players are smarter, pickier, and way more global. They’re not just looking for flashy slots or big bonuses anymore. They want fast payments, better privacy, and casinos that feel modern — not stuck in 2013. That means affiliate marketers need to keep up.  You need to know who you’re talking to, speak their style, and work with casino brands that actually bring something extra to the table – not just the usual stuff everyone’s offering. Crypto-friendly platforms give you that edge — and crypto-friendly players know the difference. Why Crypto Payments Make Affiliate Life Easier Traditional payouts can be a headache. You wait. You email support. You wait some more. But crypto? You get your commission, and a few moments later it’s in your wallet. Payments are fast. No bank delays. No hidden fees. And it doesn’t matter if you live in the UK, Brazil, or the middle of nowhere — crypto moves the same for everyone. That kind of speed and freedom helps affiliates run smoother, scale faster, and focus on what actually matters: getting more traffic and making more deals. How Crypto Is Changing the Game Things are moving fast in this space — here’s what’s standing out right now: Instant Payouts: No more waiting days or dealing with banking hours. You earn, you get paid, simple. Global Reach: Crypto works everywhere. That means you can promote offers to players from anywhere, not just the “easy” markets. Better Tracking (Coming Soon): Some platforms are starting to explore blockchain-based tracking, which could mean more accurate commissions and fewer disputes. Player Trust: Crypto players care about privacy and control. Promote brands that respect that, and you’ll build long-term loyalty. Lower Costs: No banking fees, no currency conversions — just cleaner profits. The Crypto Crowd Fits Right In Let’s be real — crypto users already think like gamblers. They’re used to taking risks. They follow fast markets. And they want freedom over their money. That’s why they’re such a great fit for iGaming. They don’t need long explanations on how to set up a wallet. They already know how to move coins and keep things anonymous. If you're promoting to this audience, you’ve got a big advantage — as long as you're pointing them to the right platforms. Don’t give them slow sites or limited payment options. They’ll bounce fast. Crypto users expect better. Pick the Right Affiliate Partner. Or Get Left Behind. Not every affiliate program understands crypto. Some are still stuck with only bank wires and slow dashboards. That’s fine if you enjoy waiting. But if you want to grow in 2025, you need a partner that’s built for this new wave of players. Look for fast payouts, crypto options, helpful support, and clear tracking. If a platform doesn’t offer those things — keep looking. There are better ones out there. And the difference shows up in your earnings, your conversions, and your stress levels. This Shift Is Already Here The crossover between iGaming and crypto isn’t some trend. It’s already happening. Players want crypto. Casinos are adapting. And affiliates? They have a huge chance to grow — if they’re willing to move with the market. Now’s the time to jump in. Whether you’re just starting out or you’ve been in the iGaming game for years, adding crypto to your plan gives you a big boost — more ways to grow, more people to reach, and way more doors to open. It’s not just a smart move – it’s kind of a no-brainer. And if you’re not ready yet? Better catch up — the industry isn’t slowing down. Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.
Threshold
T$0.01594-0.93%
STUFF.io
STUFF$0.00445--%
RealLink
REAL$0.05174+0.31%
Κοινοποίηση
Coinstats2025/08/21 05:06
Κοινοποίηση
Pepe-inspired Ethereum L2 Layer Brett Hits $700,000 in Presale

Pepe-inspired Ethereum L2 Layer Brett Hits $700,000 in Presale

New Pepe-inspired Layer 2 blockchain Layer Brett has hit $700,000 in presale. Inspired by a meme coin character known as “Pepe’s Brother”, the blockchain is a major transition from Brett on Base into a working network focused on speed, staking, and scale.  The project boasts a total of 10 billion tokens in circulation, backed by […]
Solayer
LAYER$0.5586+0.23%
Major
MAJOR$0.15762-0.53%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00001046+0.38%
Κοινοποίηση
Coinstats2025/08/21 05:04
Κοινοποίηση
Texas Blocked From Requiring Ten Commandments In Classrooms—For Now

Texas Blocked From Requiring Ten Commandments In Classrooms—For Now

The post Texas Blocked From Requiring Ten Commandments In Classrooms—For Now appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline A Texas law requiring the state’s public school classrooms to display the Ten Commandments could violate First Amendment rights, a federal judge ruled Wednesday, temporarily blocking Texas schools from posting the religious directives in class. A six-foot high tablet of the Ten Commandments located on the grounds of the Texas Capitol Building in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Robert Daemmrich Photography Inc/Corbis via Getty Images) Corbis via Getty Images Key Facts U.S. District Court Judge Fred Biery wrote in a ruling Wednesday the Texas law is “likely to pressure the child-Plaintiffs into religious observance, meditation on, veneration, and adoption of the State’s favored religious scripture, and into suppressing expression of their own religious or nonreligious backgrounds.” Biery also said the Ten Commandments law crosses the line from exposure to coercion, adding children can be “cruel” to classmates who do not subscribe to the Ten Commandments and are perceived to be “the other.” The plaintiffs, made up of public school parents and their children, argued the Ten Commandments law violated the Establishment Clause, which prohibits the government from establishing or sponsoring a religion. The law was signed by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in June and was slated to go into effect Sept. 1. Get Forbes Breaking News Text Alerts: We’re launching text message alerts so you’ll always know the biggest stories shaping the day’s headlines. Text “Alerts” to (201) 335-0739 or sign up here. What To Watch For Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton vowed to appeal Biery’s ruling, saying in a statement the Ten Commandments “are a cornerstone of our moral and legal heritage, and their presence in classrooms serves as a reminder of the values that guide responsible citizenship.” What Other States Might Require Ten Commandments In Public Schools? Last year, Louisiana became the first state to pass a law…
U
U$0.01417-29.85%
SIX
SIX$0.02167+0.37%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.1052-8.47%
Κοινοποίηση
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/21 05:03
Κοινοποίηση
Nasdaq Gives Big Surprise to Company That Announced It Would Add Surprise Altcoin to Its Treasury: It’s Being Delisted

Nasdaq Gives Big Surprise to Company That Announced It Would Add Surprise Altcoin to Its Treasury: It’s Being Delisted

The company, which recently announced that it would add a surprise altcoin to its treasury, received a warning from Nasdaq. Continue Reading: Nasdaq Gives Big Surprise to Company That Announced It Would Add Surprise Altcoin to Its Treasury: It’s Being Delisted
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.000611-5.78%
Κοινοποίηση
Coinstats2025/08/21 05:03
Κοινοποίηση
Sürpriz Altcoini Hazinesine Ekleyeceğini Açıklayan Şirkete Nasdaq’tan Şok: Borsadan Çıkarılıyor!

Sürpriz Altcoini Hazinesine Ekleyeceğini Açıklayan Şirkete Nasdaq’tan Şok: Borsadan Çıkarılıyor!

Biyoteknoloji şirketi Windtree Therapeutics, Nasdaq’tan gelen bildirimle borsadan çıkarılıyor. Windtree Therapeutics, kısa bir süre önce “BNB’nin Microstrategy’si” olma hedefini paylaşmıştı. Şirket, Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) kapsamında belirlenen minimum hisse fiyatı şartını yerine getiremediği için 19 Ağustos 2025’te resmi olarak uyarı aldı. Nasdaq, Windtree’nin WINT işlem kodlu hisselerinin 21 Ağustos 2025’te piyasa açılışında işleme kapatılacağını duyurdu. […] Kaynak: Bitcoinsistemi.com
Binance Coin
BNB$853.21+2.57%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.022094+0.28%
Κοινοποίηση
Coinstats2025/08/21 05:02
Κοινοποίηση
U.S. Must Enact Crypto Laws or Fall Behind, Warns Wyoming Symposium

U.S. Must Enact Crypto Laws or Fall Behind, Warns Wyoming Symposium

The ongoing debate in the United States about cryptocurrency regulation is reaching a critical point. Industry insiders are warning that without more supportive measures from the government, the U.S. risks losing its competitive edge in the rapidly evolving crypto sector. This emerging technology, encompassing bitcoin, Ethereum, and various decentralized finance (DeFi) innovations, has global implications [...]
U
U$0.01417-29.85%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10151+1.46%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001739-3.38%
Κοινοποίηση
Crypto Breaking News2025/08/21 05:01
Κοινοποίηση
Arthur Hayes Goes on a Buying Spree – $14M in Ethereum Tokens Accumulated

Arthur Hayes Goes on a Buying Spree – $14M in Ethereum Tokens Accumulated

According to on-chain analysis platform Aunt Ai, Hayes may have recently acquired 7.66 million BIO tokens in a transaction valued […] The post Arthur Hayes Goes on a Buying Spree – $14M in Ethereum Tokens Accumulated appeared first on Coindoo.
BIO Protocol
BIO$0.14811+5.86%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1187+1.97%
MAY
MAY$0.04744-1.53%
Κοινοποίηση
Coindoo2025/08/21 05:01
Κοινοποίηση
New Crypto Assets Group Backed By Trump Gets Green Light

New Crypto Assets Group Backed By Trump Gets Green Light

The Securities and Exchange Commission is moving in a different direction on crypto. Related Reading: Cardano Climbs To 8th, Pushing Dogecoin And TRON Down The Ranks Chair Paul Atkins confirmed that the agency will launch the President’s Digital Assets Group, a step he says will open a new chapter in US regulation. White House Roadmap According to Atkins, the first objective of the new group will be to carry out recommendations from the President’s Digital Asset Markets Working Group. His remarks came during the Wyoming Blockchain Symposium, where he introduced what he called “Project Crypto” and promised to move away from regulation by enforcement. I had a great conversation with @TeresaGoody at @SALTConference’s Wyoming Blockchain Symposium today about my priorities as @SECgov chairman, including Project Crypto and making IPOs great again. It’s a new day at the SEC. Thread 🧵⬇️ pic.twitter.com/I7UIrjQFpT — Paul Atkins (@SECPaulSAtkins) August 19, 2025  Atkins stated the SEC will not rely on old methods. Instead, the commission intends to create rules that prevent abuse but remain flexible enough for technology’s rapid development. Atkins said the effort is part of US President Donald Trump’s extensive push for a more transparent policy on digital assets. Investor Protection And Innovation Atkins praised the administration for supporting a plan that he says balances investor protection with space for innovation. He added that cooperation with Congress, the White House, and other agencies will help keep US policy consistent and aligned with international standards. This is a clear contrast to the approach of his predecessor, Gary Gensler, who frequently said most tokens were securities under existing rules. Critics of Gensler’s stance argued it drove innovation overseas and created a climate of uncertainty. Atkins rejected that argument, saying very few tokens meet the definition of securities. The way tokens are packaged, marketed, and sold matters more, he explained. Flexible Rules For Developers The shift could make it easier for crypto projects to operate in the US without immediately being treated as securities. Reports show that the President’s DAWG released a roadmap in July urging regulators to introduce rules that encourage businesses while maintaining investor safeguards. Atkins said the SEC will stick closely to that roadmap. Related Reading: Analyst Says Shiba Inu’s $0.000010 Support Could Trigger Major Bounce Exemptions & Transparency He explained that the commission will provide exemptions, safe harbors, and new disclosure standards tailored for crypto companies. That would replace the “one-size-fits-all” system that has frustrated the industry for years. Activities such as ICOs, airdrops, network rewards, and building decentralized apps may be treated more flexibly under this plan. Atkins clarified that the new approach does not mean a free-for-all, but rather a structure designed to support responsible growth. Featured image from Meta, chart from TradingView
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0005503-1.43%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.698-1.19%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10151+1.46%
Κοινοποίηση
NewsBTC2025/08/21 05:00
Κοινοποίηση
This Under-$0.003 Meme Coin Could Reach $0.30 Before Dogecoin (DOGE) Hits $1 and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Retakes $0.000081

This Under-$0.003 Meme Coin Could Reach $0.30 Before Dogecoin (DOGE) Hits $1 and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Retakes $0.000081

The post This Under-$0.003 Meme Coin Could Reach $0.30 Before Dogecoin (DOGE) Hits $1 and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Retakes $0.000081 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The world of meme coins has been fighting over whether Dogecoin will ever reach the elusive dollar price of $1 or whether Shiba Inu can hit its previous high of around $0.000081. As these two giants hog headlines, there is another giant that is slowly gaining ground and has the potential to zoom past the other two.  The upcoming Little Pepe Token, already in its Stage 11 presale and available to buy at the very low price of 0.0020 dollars, has attracted immense community interest and exceeded a Certik audit, which is a sign of trust that is unknown to most meme tokens. With its own Layer 2 blockchain and strategic tokenomics, this underdog could hit $0.30 before DOGE or SHIB reach their targets. Little Pepe: The Meme Coin with a Layer 2 Edge Little Pepe ($LILPEPE) isn’t your typical meme coin chasing short-lived hype. It’s the native token of the Little Pepe ecosystem, a next-generation Layer 2 blockchain explicitly designed for meme culture. This chain offers ultra-low fees, lightning-fast transaction finality, and a sniper-bot-proof system—something no other meme project has delivered. Unlike other Layer 2s that simply scale Ethereum, Little Pepe creates its ecosystem tailored for memes, with a dedicated launchpad for new tokens, staking rewards for holders, and a liquidity plan ensuring smooth trading. Its tokenomics are designed for sustainability: 10% liquidity, 26.5% presale, 30% chain reserves, 10% DEX allocation, 10% marketing, and 13.5% staking rewards—without any buy or sell taxes. This encourages trading without penalizing investors. The Certik audit gives further confidence, showing the contract is secure and transparent. With the presale moving faster than expected, Little Pepe is already ahead of roadmap targets, making a post-listing surge likely once it debuts on top exchanges. Dogecoin: Still Waiting for the $1 Moment Dogecoin remains the king of…
Threshold
T$0.01594-0.93%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001248+1.38%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$41.58-1.44%
Κοινοποίηση
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/21 05:00
Κοινοποίηση

Νέες τάσεις

Περισσότερα

Impersonating UK Police in Crypto Scam, Scammer Steals $2.8M Bitcoin from Victim

Stablecoins in opmars: China werkt aan eigen digitale yuan versie

Windtree Therapeutics’ Shares Dive 77% After Nasdaq Delisting News

Toyota Unveils $10.8M Vehicle Blockchain Network on Avalanche to Reshape Mobility Trust

Meta freezes AI hiring amid team reshuffle