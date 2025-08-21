Ανταλλακτήριο MEXC
Stablecoins Could Boost U.S. Payment System Efficiency, Fed Notes
CoinGape
2025/08/21 05:27
Science Star Mark Rober Is The Latest YouTuber To Get A Netflix Deal
The post Science Star Mark Rober Is The Latest YouTuber To Get A Netflix Deal appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Netflix has announced it will develop an educational family competition show with content creator Mark Rober, its second deal in a year with a popular children’s YouTuber, as the streamer leans into creating new family and kid-friendly content as a proven way to retain subscribers and boost engagement. Mark Rober on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images Key Facts Former NASA engineer and YouTube star Rober, ranked at No. 8 on Forbes’ list of top-earning creators this year, will create and host a new competition series to debut next year combining entertainment and education, much like he aims to do on his social media accounts, where he boasts more than 76 million followers combined. Netflix did not attach a dollar amount to the deal, but it’s the second the streamer has inked with a children’s educational content creator after signing Ms. Rachel to produce exclusive episodes in January. That deal has paid off—”Ms. Rachel: Season 1” is inching up on a record for a Netflix show with the most weeks spent on its Top 10 list and is a prime example of how young children can be among the most important demographics for a streaming service. As viewers, young children are more likely to latch onto a show or movie and rack up viewing hours by watching repeatedly, as evidenced by “Ms. Rachel”—Netflix has only four episodes, but the season was the seventh most-watched on the streamer in the first half of the year with 162 million hours viewed. Children also hold tremendous sway over their parents’ choice of streaming subscription, with a 2023 YouGov poll showing 49% consider what children’s content is available on a platform before subscribing, almost equal to how many people weigh the platform’s cost before signing up (50%). Kids’ shows,…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/21 05:24
SEC Chairman Paul Atkins Says Few Cryptocurrencies Can Be Considered Securities! Here Are the Details
The post SEC Chairman Paul Atkins Says Few Cryptocurrencies Can Be Considered Securities! Here Are the Details appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chairman Paul Atkins reiterated that he is taking a more moderate approach to cryptocurrency regulation compared to the previous administration. SEC Chairman Paul Atkins: “Very Few Token Securities” Atkins noted that only a “very small number” of crypto assets could be considered securities. “The token itself is not a security, and probably not. In my opinion, very few tokens are securities. The key here is how the token is packaged and presented to investors,” Atkins said at the Wyoming Blockchain Symposium on Tuesday. This announcement follows the SEC’s launch last month of its “Project Crypto” initiative, which Atkins described as aiming to “modernize securities laws” and move American financial markets on-chain. This project stands in sharp contrast to former SEC Chairman Gary Gensler’s approach, which defined the majority of crypto assets as securities. “A new era has begun for the crypto industry. We are committed to innovation, and we now want to embrace it,” Atkins said. In a post from his X account, he added, “We must create a framework that protects crypto markets from future regulatory abuse.” The project has also received positive feedback from industry analysts, with Bernstein describing the initiative as “the boldest and most transformative vision ever put forth by an SEC chairman,” while Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan said Project Crypto could be the investment roadmap for the next five years. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/sec-chairman-paul-atkins-says-few-cryptocurrencies-can-be-considered-securities-here-are-the-details/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/21 05:19
Arctic Pablo’s 200% Bonus Stage Crowns It as the Top Meme Coin to Invest in This Week With Dogecoin and Bonk
The crypto market is buzzing this week with Bitcoin holding near $115,000 and Ethereum’s network upgrades drawing huge attention. Meme coins, often seen as playful yet powerful market movers, are again in the spotlight as retail investors look for their next viral win. With liquidity flowing in and meme narratives capturing social media trends, new […]
Coinstats
2025/08/21 05:15
Rays’ Junior Caminero Has Impressed At The Plate, And Also At Third Base
The post Rays’ Junior Caminero Has Impressed At The Plate, And Also At Third Base appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tampa Bay Rays’ Junior Caminero celebrates his home run off Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Jack Dreyer during the sixth inning Aug. 2, 2025, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara) Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Carlos Pena holds the Tampa Bay Rays’ record for most home runs in a season with 46. Junior Caminero will have some work to do over the season’s final 30-plus games to catch the former first baseman, though he seems to be a lock in becoming the second player in team history to hit at least 40. With 35 heading into Wednesday evening’s game against the Yankees, the 22-year-old is sixth on the single-season list and one behind Evan Longoria. Caminero’s first full season in the majors has been a treat for Rays fans, who caught a glimpse (seven games) of the third baseman at the end of the 2023 season after he was called up from Double-A Montgomery. He then had something of a sample size last year (43 games, .248, 6 HR) after he was summoned from Triple-A Durham in mid-August. When asked about his expectations heading into this season, Caminero noted health and a home run plateau he has blown past. “My expectation was to be healthy, which I asked God for, and I thank God for keeping me healthy,” he said prior to Tuesday’s game against the Yankees, via Rays’ communications specialist and interpreter, Eddie Rodriguez. “I wanted to hit 30 homers, and I have done that. It’s a matter of finishing the season healthy. I am very proud of what I have accomplished so far.” He should be. In addition to his home run total and team-leading 85 RBI while playing more games (120 through Tuesday) than any other player in a Tampa Bay uniform, Caminero has worked…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/21 05:15
REI Network Joins Orochi Network to Advance Privacy-Preserving Web3 Data Solutions
REI and Orochi Network partnership aims to integrate advanced technologies to improve data efficiency, privacy, and integrity for users and developers.
REI
$0.01795
-0.88%
Blockchainreporter
2025/08/21 05:15
The Fed Maintains Vigilance as Inflation Looms Over Economic Expectations
The Fed's minutes highlighted inflation risks overshadowing employment concerns. Upcoming economic data, notably the August employment report, influences the Fed's decision. Continue Reading:The Fed Maintains Vigilance as Inflation Looms Over Economic Expectations The post The Fed Maintains Vigilance as Inflation Looms Over Economic Expectations appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Coinstats
2025/08/21 05:12
Wiki Cat Climbs 293% Amid Market Slump as Meme Coin Breakout Tool Snorter Bot Token Nears $3.5 Million in ICO
Snorter Bot Token has been developed as a Solana-focused Telegram trading bot with multichain plans, designed to detect meme coin breakouts like Wiki Cat’s 293% surge, which has unfolded during a six-day losing streak in the broader crypto market.
Coinstats
2025/08/21 05:11
TAC’s TVL Surges above $200M One Month after Mainnet Launch
The post TAC’s TVL Surges above $200M One Month after Mainnet Launch appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Just a month after going live, TAC’s TON-focused EVM network has locked in 35% more value than TON’s DeFi TVL. TAC, a TON blockchain-focused protocol, has attracted nearly $208 million in total value locked (TVL) in just a month after its mainnet launch. After launching on July 15, the EVM-compatible layer now holds 35% more value on-chain than TON’s DeFi TVL, which stands at $153.6 million as of today, Aug. 20, per data from DefiLlama. TVL on TAC and TON. Source: DefiLlama The network connects Ethereum-based applications to TON’s Telegram-integrated ecosystem without bridges or wrapped assets. Since launch, Ethereum-based DeFi protocols including Curve, Morpho, and Euler — each with over $1 billion in TVL — have deployed on TAC. Months before its mainnet launch, TAC secured $150 million in Ethereum-based liquidity in a campaign with DeFi liquidity protocol Turtle Club. Lending protocol Euler currently represents the largest share of TAC’s TVL, with $131.3 million in TVL, or 63% of value locked on TAC. Users appear to be holding assets to earn yield rather than actively moving them, as two of the top three protocols by TVL focus on lending. The decentralized exchange Curve Finance ranks fifth among protocols on TAC, with $17.14 million in TVL, per DefiLlama. Michael Bentley, CEO and co-founder of Euler, told The Defiant that integrating with TAC lets the lending protocol reach Telegram users without requiring them to use separate wallets or cross-chain bridges. “Telegram is already part of most crypto users’ daily routine. Integrating directly through TAC allows us to meet users where they are, and reaching the highest TVL on TAC shows how quickly adoption can grow,” Bentley said. TAC’s growth has lifted TON’s share of EVM-based DeFi by providing a direct path for Ethereum developers to reach TON users without rewriting their applications…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/21 05:11
NVIDIA Unveils Advanced AI and Rendering Technologies at Gamescom 2025
The post NVIDIA Unveils Advanced AI and Rendering Technologies at Gamescom 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Luisa Crawford Aug 19, 2025 06:11 NVIDIA introduces updates to RTX neural rendering and ACE generative AI, enhancing gaming experiences with new integration options and AI-driven technologies at Gamescom 2025. NVIDIA has unveiled significant updates to its RTX neural rendering and ACE generative AI technologies at Gamescom 2025, enhancing the capabilities for developers to create more immersive and scalable gaming experiences. These advancements include new integration options, improved tools, and cutting-edge AI models, according to NVIDIA. Enhanced DLSS 4 Integration The introduction of DLSS 4, a suite of neural rendering technologies, promises to boost frame rates, reduce latency, and improve image quality using AI. Originally announced with the GeForce RTX 50 Series, DLSS 4 now supports over 175 titles. This includes integration with NVIDIA Blackwell on GeForce NOW, providing enhanced features like Multi Frame Generation to cloud gaming members. Developers using custom engines can access the Streamline SDK, while Unreal Engine developers can utilize the DLSS 4 plugin available from Unreal Engine 5.2 to 5.6, broadening the scope of high-fidelity game delivery. Expansion of NVIDIA RTX Kit The NVIDIA RTX Kit has been expanded to allow developers to incorporate AI directly within shaders, enabling real-time path tracing and photorealistic character creation. The Microsoft DirectX 12 Agility SDK preview now supports Cooperative Vectors, offering direct access to RTX Tensor Cores for improved performance in real-time graphics applications. Updates to the RTX Neural Texture Compression SDK and other RTX Kit technologies aim to optimize memory usage and enhance the quality of graphics, supporting the development of realistic and efficient AI rendering techniques. New Models in ACE and Cloud Integration NVIDIA’s ACE suite introduces new models for AI-driven game character interactions, including the Riva Automatic Speech Recognition model for on-device inference, showcased in titles like…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/21 05:10
