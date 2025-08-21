Rays’ Junior Caminero Has Impressed At The Plate, And Also At Third Base

Tampa Bay Rays' Junior Caminero celebrates his home run off Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Jack Dreyer during the sixth inning Aug. 2, 2025, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Carlos Pena holds the Tampa Bay Rays' record for most home runs in a season with 46. Junior Caminero will have some work to do over the season's final 30-plus games to catch the former first baseman, though he seems to be a lock in becoming the second player in team history to hit at least 40. With 35 heading into Wednesday evening's game against the Yankees, the 22-year-old is sixth on the single-season list and one behind Evan Longoria. Caminero's first full season in the majors has been a treat for Rays fans, who caught a glimpse (seven games) of the third baseman at the end of the 2023 season after he was called up from Double-A Montgomery. He then had something of a sample size last year (43 games, .248, 6 HR) after he was summoned from Triple-A Durham in mid-August. When asked about his expectations heading into this season, Caminero noted health and a home run plateau he has blown past. "My expectation was to be healthy, which I asked God for, and I thank God for keeping me healthy," he said prior to Tuesday's game against the Yankees, via Rays' communications specialist and interpreter, Eddie Rodriguez. "I wanted to hit 30 homers, and I have done that. It's a matter of finishing the season healthy. I am very proud of what I have accomplished so far." He should be. In addition to his home run total and team-leading 85 RBI while playing more games (120 through Tuesday) than any other player in a Tampa Bay uniform, Caminero has worked…