Who’s Ready To Outlast In Fiji?
The post Who’s Ready To Outlast In Fiji? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The 49th edition of “Survivor” launches Wednesday, September 24 on CBS. CBS Mark your calendars…CBS is debuting the 49th edition of the veteran Survivor Wednesday, September 24 just as summer mainstay Big Brother is about to conclude. As the long, hot days of summer slowly fade, so too does the chaos inside the Big Brother house, which ends the current season Sunday, September 28 where the houseguests will gather one last time to crown a winner. But there’s no time to rest. The scheming doesn’t stop; it just shifts locations from the Big Brother house in Southern California to the Mamanuca Islands of Fiji. A fresh group of 18 castaways, aged 25 to 52, will leave behind the comforts of home and plunge into the unknown. No beds. No privacy. No safety nets. And a million-dollar dream. Here is the roster of new castaways ready to outwit, outplay, and outlast: Name: Alex Moore Age: 27 Hometown: Evanston, Ill. Current Residence: Washington, D.C. Occupation: Political comms director Kimberly “Annie” Davis CBS Name: Kimberly “Annie” Davis Age: 49 Hometown: Portland, Ore. Current Residence: Austin, Texas Occupation: Musician Name: Jake Latimer Age: 36 Hometown: Regina, Saskatchewan Current Residence: St. Albert, Alberta Occupation: Correctional officer Name: Jason Treul Age: 32 Hometown: Anaheim, Calif. Current Residence: Santa Ana, Calif. Occupation: Law clerk Name: Jawan Pitts Age: 28 Hometown: Salem, N.J. Current Residence: Los Angeles, Calif. Occupation: Video editor Name: Jeremiah Ing Age: 39 Hometown: Windsor, Ontario Current Residence: Toronto, Ontario Occupation: Global events manager Name: Kristina Mills Age: 36 Hometown: Houston, Texas Current Residence: Edmond, Okla. Occupation: MBA career coach Name: Matt Williams Age: 52 Hometown: Farmington, Utah Current Residence: St. George, Utah Occupation: Airport ramp agent Michelle “MC” Chukwujekwu CBS Name: Michelle “MC” Chukwujekwu Age: 29 Hometown: Sachse, Texas Current Residence: San Diego, Calif.…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/21 05:33