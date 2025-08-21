2025-08-21 Thursday

Fed Maintains Rate; Mixed Market Responses Follow

Fed Maintains Rate; Mixed Market Responses Follow

The post Fed Maintains Rate; Mixed Market Responses Follow appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Federal Reserve keeps interest rates steady at 4.25%-4.5% due to inflation concerns. Community reactions to Fed’s decision are mixed, highlighting tariff-induced inflation impacts. Bitcoin trades steadily at over $113,000, with minor market movement observed post announcement. The Federal Reserve held the federal funds rate steady at 4.25%-4.5% during its July meeting, citing moderate GDP growth and persistent high inflation pressures. The decision impacts financial markets, as elevated inflation and interest remain challenges for crypto valuations, highlighting the Fed’s caution despite internal dissent for a rate cut. Fed Rate Decision Highlights Inflation Concerns and Reactions The Federal Reserve decided to maintain the federal funds rate at its existing level during the recent July 2025 meeting. Chair Jerome Powell highlighted ongoing inflation concerns and moderate GDP growth as key factors. Several significant implications emanate from this decision. Persisting tariff-induced inflation pressures might deter the Fed from future rate reductions, affecting market liquidity. “The unemployment rate remains low, and labor market is at or near maximum employment. Inflation has come down a great deal but has been running somewhat above our 2 percent longer-run objective.” — Jerome Powell, Chair, Federal Reserve Community reactions have been varied, with notable mention from 21Shares’ Matt Mena, who emphasized that tariff-induced inflation could influence Fed actions. The crypto community expressed caution while awaiting clarity on subsequent economic indicators. Bitcoin Trades at $113,341 as Market Awaits Clarity Did you know? The Federal Reserve’s decisions can significantly impact cryptocurrency markets, as seen in past rate changes. The current Bitcoin metrics include a trading price of $113,341.72, with a market cap of $2.26 trillion and dominance of 58.69%. Its 24-hour trading volume reached $72.15 billion, reflecting a recent price uptick of 0.10% as per CoinMarketCap data. Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 18:34 UTC on August 20,…
2025/08/21 05:44
ADA Builds, XRP Adjusts, and Cold Wallet’s $0.00998 Presale Surges

ADA Builds, XRP Adjusts, and Cold Wallet’s $0.00998 Presale Surges

The post ADA Builds, XRP Adjusts, and Cold Wallet’s $0.00998 Presale Surges appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Evaluate Cardano’s forecast, analyze XRP’s market reaction, and seize Cold Wallet’s $0.00998 Stage 17 presale for high ROI potential in 2025. The market is unfolding with three distinct narratives. Cardano is showing signs of patient accumulation, XRP is navigating a fresh wave of regulatory clarity, and Cold Wallet’s presale is emerging as a benchmark for market readiness. Each project carries unique signals that are shaping attention in 2025. Cardano’s long-term holders continue to tighten supply, a pattern that has historically been followed by strong rallies. This behavior underscores confidence in the project’s future despite market fluctuations. XRP, meanwhile, is adjusting to the SEC’s shift from legal disputes to drafting policies, a change that could encourage lasting adoption. Yet it is Cold Wallet ($CWT) that steps forward differently, entering the market fully funded, backed by millions of users, and offering a reward-driven model that transforms fees into opportunities. Cardano Holders Signal Confidence in Long-Term Growth Cardano’s long-term holders continue to strengthen their positions, steadily accumulating ADA since 2021. This consistent behavior shows resilience through market shifts and highlights confidence in the project’s future. Even short-term participants, who once rushed to exit during rallies, are now leaning toward holding. On-chain data reinforces this trend with signs of low selling pressure, balanced market sentiment, and a rising adjusted Sharpe Ratio. These indicators have historically preceded major rallies, suggesting that ADA could be preparing for significant upside. With whales and retail aligned, Cardano may be setting the stage for long-term growth. XRP’s Setback May Pave the Way for Renewal XRP recently slipped to $3.18, nearly 8% lower than last week’s peak of $3.38, reflecting a pause in speculative demand. Futures open interest has cooled to $7.88 billion, pointing to a short-term slowdown in trading enthusiasm. Yet structural progress is emerging. The SEC’s…
2025/08/21 05:42
Federal Reserve Explores Tokenization, AI in Payments

Federal Reserve Explores Tokenization, AI in Payments

Detail: https://coincu.com/blockchain/fed-explores-tokenization-ai-payments/
2025/08/21 05:39
Who’s Ready To Outlast In Fiji?

Who’s Ready To Outlast In Fiji?

The post Who’s Ready To Outlast In Fiji? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The 49th edition of “Survivor” launches Wednesday, September 24 on CBS. CBS Mark your calendars…CBS is debuting the 49th edition of the veteran Survivor Wednesday, September 24 just as summer mainstay Big Brother is about to conclude. As the long, hot days of summer slowly fade, so too does the chaos inside the Big Brother house, which ends the current season Sunday, September 28 where the houseguests will gather one last time to crown a winner. But there’s no time to rest. The scheming doesn’t stop; it just shifts locations from the Big Brother house in Southern California to the Mamanuca Islands of Fiji. A fresh group of 18 castaways, aged 25 to 52, will leave behind the comforts of home and plunge into the unknown. No beds. No privacy. No safety nets. And a million-dollar dream. Here is the roster of new castaways ready to outwit, outplay, and outlast: Name: Alex Moore Age: 27 Hometown: Evanston, Ill. Current Residence: Washington, D.C. Occupation: Political comms director Kimberly “Annie” Davis CBS Name: Kimberly “Annie” Davis Age: 49 Hometown: Portland, Ore. Current Residence: Austin, Texas Occupation: Musician Name: Jake Latimer Age: 36 Hometown: Regina, Saskatchewan Current Residence: St. Albert, Alberta Occupation: Correctional officer Name: Jason Treul Age: 32 Hometown: Anaheim, Calif. Current Residence: Santa Ana, Calif. Occupation: Law clerk Name: Jawan Pitts Age: 28 Hometown: Salem, N.J. Current Residence: Los Angeles, Calif. Occupation: Video editor Name: Jeremiah Ing Age: 39 Hometown: Windsor, Ontario Current Residence: Toronto, Ontario Occupation: Global events manager Name: Kristina Mills Age: 36 Hometown: Houston, Texas Current Residence: Edmond, Okla. Occupation: MBA career coach Name: Matt Williams Age: 52 Hometown: Farmington, Utah Current Residence: St. George, Utah Occupation: Airport ramp agent Michelle “MC” Chukwujekwu CBS Name: Michelle “MC” Chukwujekwu Age: 29 Hometown: Sachse, Texas Current Residence: San Diego, Calif.…
2025/08/21 05:33
Litecoin Struggles to Reclaim All-Time Highs as Market Focus Shifts Towards Viral Altcoins Like Rollblock

Litecoin Struggles to Reclaim All-Time Highs as Market Focus Shifts Towards Viral Altcoins Like Rollblock

Litecoin continues to struggle as it fails to retest its all-time highs. Once seen as a safe bet, the coin has slipped behind newer projects that offer faster growth and stronger utility. Rollblock, with its iGaming-driven revenue model and a fast-growing user base, is quickly stealing the spotlight. Moving into Q3, investors are now weighing […] The post Litecoin Struggles to Reclaim All-Time Highs as Market Focus Shifts Towards Viral Altcoins Like Rollblock appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
2025/08/21 05:30
ETH futures data reflects traders’ fear, while onchain data points to a price recovery

ETH futures data reflects traders’ fear, while onchain data points to a price recovery

Ether price shows resilience despite macroeconomic uncertainty, with derivatives steady and onchain activity strengthening the prospect of a recovery. Key takeaways:Ether’s futures premium and derivatives remain stable, reflecting resilience despite the recent price downturn.Onchain metrics highlight Ethereum’s dominance in fees and TVL, supporting stronger long-term recovery potential.Read more
2025/08/21 05:30
Analyst Predicts 90% Rally for Arbitrum (ARB) Price – Here’s What Needs to Happen First

Analyst Predicts 90% Rally for Arbitrum (ARB) Price – Here’s What Needs to Happen First

Arbitrum is once again in the spotlight after a bold call from analyst WorldOfCharts. In a recent post, the analyst highlighted how ARB price has been bouncing from a crucial support zone, suggesting that a successful retest could trigger a massive rally in the coming weeks. Let’s break down what the chart shows and what
2025/08/21 05:30
Bitcoin Corrects Below $113K As Retail Traders Panic Sell

Bitcoin Corrects Below $113K As Retail Traders Panic Sell

The post Bitcoin Corrects Below $113K As Retail Traders Panic Sell appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Retail crypto traders seemingly flipped bearish after Bitcoin failed to pick itself up from a recent dip below $113,000, clocking a 17-day low. “Retail traders have done a complete 180 after Bitcoin failed to rally and dipped below $113,000,” said analysts at blockchain analytics firm Santiment on Wednesday. Santiment also reported that the past 24 hours have marked “the most bearish sentiment seen on social media” since June 22, when fears of war in the Middle East caused a cascade of panic sells. Santiment said negative social sentiment is a good thing for dip buyers, especially when there is “blood in the streets and fear is maximized.” Short-term retail traders are also more inclined to panic sell or scalp profits than their diamond-handed counterparts, who view the asset class as a longer-term investment.  Santiment said that the panic selling was a “good sign of an upcoming dip bounce.”   Crowd sentiment has flipped to ‘ultra bearish.’ Source: Santiment  Bitcoin falls to support zone  Bitcoin (BTC) fell to $112,656 in late trading on Tuesday on Coinbase, according to TradingView, its lowest price since Aug. 3 when it fell toward support levels at around $112,000.  BTC has now retreated by 8.5% from its all-time high last week of just over $124,000, while the total crypto market capitalization has dropped below $4 trillion to a two-week low.    Related: Why is Bitcoin crashing and will $112K be the final bottom? The Bitcoin Fear & Greed Index has slipped into “Fear” with a rating of 44 out of 100, its lowest level since late June.  “Markets move in the opposite direction of the crowd’s expectations,” said Santiment.  Will bull cycle history rhyme?  Market corrections during a bull cycle are nothing new and are a healthy part of the larger cycle. Similar pullbacks, often called “bear traps,”…
2025/08/21 05:28
Experienced Analyst Speaks Out After Bitcoin Drop: “BTC Price Could Bounce Back From This Level”

Experienced Analyst Speaks Out After Bitcoin Drop: “BTC Price Could Bounce Back From This Level”

Following the recent decline in the Bitcoin price, an experienced analyst predicted where the return could come from. Continue Reading: Experienced Analyst Speaks Out After Bitcoin Drop: “BTC Price Could Bounce Back From This Level”
2025/08/21 05:28
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Says Bitcoin Could Reach $1M by 2030

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Says Bitcoin Could Reach $1M by 2030

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong said that bitcoin (BTC) could hit $1 million per token by the end of the decade, adding his voice to a growing chorus of high-profile crypto advocates calling for explosive growth.“I think we’ll see $1 million per bitcoin by 2030,” Armstrong said in a post on X this week while promoting his appearance on the Cheeky Pint podcast. The prediction is notable because Armstrong rarely offers public price targets.He isn’t alone in expecting such a surge. Jack Dorsey, who ran X (formerly Twitter) until 2021 and co-founded payments firm Block (formerly Square), has also said bitcoin could reach $1 million by 2030 and likely move higher beyond that milestone.Meanwhile, Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest revised its long-term outlook last month, raising its decade-end projection to as high as $3.8 million, citing increased institutional adoption as the main driver.The optimism comes at a time when bitcoin has been setting records. The token is trading at $114,383, up 22% this year, after touching a new all-time high above $124,000 last week. The rally has strengthened arguments that bitcoin is consolidating its role as a hedge against inflation and an alternative to traditional safe-haven assets like gold.Some investors see major moves happening sooner. Anthony Scaramucci, founder of SkyBridge Capital, said on CNBC on Aug. 19 that bitcoin could climb to between $180,000 and $200,000 within the next five months, adding that even that outlook may prove conservative.
2025/08/21 05:28
